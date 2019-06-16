Real Assets Vs. Financial Assets: The Best Way To Invest In 2019

Which is the best investment in 2019? The answer might surprise you.

Co-produced with Samuel Smith

Assets are the lifeblood of the economy, enabling us to store, transfer, and create wealth. They can typically be classified as either “real” or “financial” assets.

Definitions

Before we dig into an investment comparison of the two types of assets, some definitions are in order:

Financial assets are highly liquid assets that are either cash or can quickly be converted into cash. These include the traditional investments such as stocks (i.e., equity) and bonds (i.e., fixed income). The defining characteristic of a financial asset is that it has some type of known monetary value that can readily be realized. However, it in and of itself lacks any intrinsic value.

Real assets, on the other hand, are value-generating physical assets that a business and/or investor owns. These include land, buildings, ships, and other infrastructure or commodities. The defining characteristic of a real asset is that it has intrinsic value in and of itself does not rely on monetization and/or exchange in order to provide value for its owner.

Similarities

Real and financial assets do share a key similarity: Their valuations are generally based on cash flow generation potential. According to the discounted cash flow valuation method, the value of an asset is the sum of all of its future cash flows discounted back to their present value. In the case of commodities, this is not quite the case, though their value is still tied to investor sentiment regarding how current and future economic conditions will impact their ability to help generate cash flow.

Differences

Real and financial assets also have some key differences:

(1) Real assets are typically less liquid than financial assets since they are usually more cumbersome to exchange and their markets are not as efficient or populated.

(2) The value of real assets also is much more dependent on factors such as location, function, and operation and exchange costs, whereas financial assets are typically fungible, thereby making them location independent.

Investment Comparison

Financial assets offer the advantage of convenience, liquidity, and efficiency whereas real assets are safer in that they do not rely on a public marketplace to derive value for the owner while also being more inflation and “ black-swan event” resistant … so, which is it?

Given that right now:

(1) Interest rates remain at historically low levels and stock market valuations are historically high:

source

(2) Allocations to real assets are expected to nearly double.

It would appear that the answer is a no brainer in favor of real assets. In fact, retirement pensions and endowment funds – which have the mandate of generating highly reliable and regular income for distribution – are no longer able to achieve their investing goals by focusing solely on bonds (LQD, VCLT, IEF) after a multi-decade-long decline in interest rates and are instead looking to real assets to meet their needs. Already, trillions of dollars have flown to real assets and the trend appears to be just getting started. In less than 10 years, institutional capital in this space has grown by $20 trillion, and another ~$40 trillion is expected in the decade ahead.

source

This is because, in a world of low interest rates and elevated stock market valuations, real assets offer:

Higher income yield: The 10-year Treasury may yield only 2.1%, but real assets will often trade at yields in the 6%-10% range – and can be leveraged (using record low long term interest rates) to generate even greater cash-on-cash returns. Greater total returns: Real assets generate high income, but they also appreciate in value and grow cash flow. A well-located office tower may yield 6% and grow in value by 3% per year. Add to that a bit of leverage and you can reasonably expect double-digit total returns. Inflation protection: One of the biggest and most underrated risks today is accelerating inflation. When you invest in low yielding bonds, you are at big risk. Real assets, on the other hand, are well-protected as their income and values tend to grow along with inflation. As such, they provide a good hedge against inflation risk. Valuable Diversification: Traditional assets (stocks and bonds) are highly volatile and adding real assets to a portfolio has proven to lower volatility. As such, investors can profit from diversification benefits while boosting returns and income.

Investors have historically been overly exposed to traditional assets, including stocks and bonds, and it's only since 2000 that investors have started to heavily increase their allocation to real assets. Allocations to real assets were only 5% in 2000. Today, it's closer to 25%. And in 10 years, this figure could reach up to 40%:

source

With interest rates expected to remain exceptionally low for years to come and the stock market is poised for disappointing results due to high valuations, according to many economists and regarded investors; we believe that allocation trends toward real assets should continue and even accelerate.

source

Real Asset Investing For Individual Investors

OK, so real assets win hands down. What next? How is the average do-it-yourself retirement investor supposed to put this into practice to profit from the rush to real assets? While the arguments for real assets over financial assets may seem convincing, many small investors – especially retirees – are intimidated and/or scared away by their illiquidity, inefficiency (especially when purchased on a small scale), lack of passivity, and even liability.

Fortunately, you do not need to be a multi-billion-dollar institution to invest in real assets. At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in helping the individual retirement investor enjoy the best of both worlds by investing in financial assets that are directly backed by real assets. We have a strong preference for relying on these real asset-backed financial assets rather than traditional physical real asset investments for monthly income due to the numerous advantages they offer that lead to better risk and hassle adjusted returns over the long run. These include:

Economies of scale – Large portfolios of real assets are much cheaper to operate per unit than smaller portfolios due to the fact that larger portfolios have greater bargaining power with suppliers, sales and marketing agents, tenants, property management, and maintenance companies and can also spread fixed costs out over a much larger amount of rental revenue, resulting in significantly higher profit margins.

Safety through broad diversification – If one or two real asset investments encounter problems and/or underperform, large portfolios can absorb this blow quite easily whereas small portfolios will be unable to.

Easy liquidity – The ability to quickly and cheaply buy and sell real asset investments through publicly traded entities makes for considerably less risk, cost, and commitment than is born in typical physical real asset investments.

Professional management – Owning real assets managed by professionals with decades of experience and – ideally – skin in the game, offers a huge investing competitive advantage over having to manage real asset investments yourself or via a management team that lacks skin in the game and/or the decades of experience boasted by the typical management team of a publicly-traded real asset entity.

Total passivity – Real asset-backed financial assets are totally passive investments, unlike many other forms of real asset investing.

Transparency – Despite being totally passive, these entities are bound by law to release quarterly, semi-annual, and/or annual reports on their business, providing tremendous transparency and insight into the performance of your real assets.

Occasionally trading at discounts to NAV– Thanks to the tendency for publicly-traded markets to fluctuate wildly with daily news headlines that are often entirely disconnected from the underlying performance of the real assets held in real asset backed financial assets, it's not uncommon for these investments – despite all of their advantages – to trade at discounts to the value of their underlying holdings. This provides savvy investors with the opportunity to achieve profits that exceed the already superior total return outlook for real assets.

Depending on real asset-backed financial assets that pay safe and growing dividends for retirement income combines the lucrative cash flow and long-term leveraged appreciation of real asset investing with the benefits of passivity, liquidity, and easy diversification that can be found in financial asset investing. Additionally, the monthly cash flow alleviates many of the worries that come with traditional financial asset market volatility by preventing retirees from having to sell shares while prices are low since they only live off of the income. Focusing on growing dividend income rather than the noise caused by volatile stock prices fits well with a long-term investment strategy and removes some of the emotional risk associated with investing.

Finally, because high-quality real asset backed financial assets will only pay out excess cash flows as dividends, retirees do not have to worry about reinvesting their dividends if they don't want to, knowing that these investments retain all of the cash flow they need to sustain and even grow their business. As a result, investors can spend 100% of their dividend income and still very likely see their income and portfolio value appreciate over time. In contrast, real asset investors typically have to practice much more savvy math in forecasting for themselves how much they will need to set aside for future repairs and/or to keep their properties competitive in their local market.

Our Two Favorite Real Asset Classes:

Though we cover many different forms of real asset-backed financial assets, two of the most popular investment sectors include:

(1) Commercial Real Estate via real estate investment trusts, commonly referred to as REITs. Just like mutual funds, they allow investors of all kinds to invest in real estate without actually having to go out and buy, manage and finance properties themselves. Besides, most REITs are publicly traded on a stock exchange and allow investors to participate in the ownership of large scale, well diversified real estate portfolios in the same way as investors would invest in any other industry. Specially designed for investors looking for superior income, along with reasonably good price appreciation prospects over time, this vehicle is ideally suited to retirees. Those looking for these benefits while also guarding against the downside will want to focus on apartment communities, industrial buildings, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and net lease properties. While some time ago, these highly profitable investments may have been reserved to high net worth individuals and institutions, it is today easier than ever before to invest in real estate through readily liquid, high-yielding REITs. Of the over 200 REITs trading on public exchanges today, a few popular examples include Realty Income (O), Simon Property Group (SPG) and STAG Industrial (STAG).

(2) Energy Pipelines via master limited partnerships (commonly referred to as MLPs) and other companies that own energy infrastructure. Just like commercial real estate, these assets generate a lot of cash and are an essential component of our infrastructure. Pipelines generally offer even greater income than traditional real estate properties but have lower appreciation potential in the long run. Just like with REITs, investors can get exposure to high yielding energy pipelines through the purchase of MLPs. Popular examples include Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP).

The Real Asset Portfolio: Putting It All Together

REITs and MLPs – along with several other real asset backed financial asset investments – are all high yielding assets that allow us to generate over $5,000 in annual passive income from a small $70,000 Real Asset Portfolio.

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

Compared to traditional equities, our real asset portfolio also enjoys much more reasonable valuation metrics trading at 9.5x cash flow on average and an 18% discount to estimated NAV. Most importantly, we are able to generate a high 7.2% dividend yield that's well covered at a low 68% payout ratio.

With interest rates expected to remain lower for longer, we believe that these attractive attributes will continue to attract more and more capital toward real assets. This will result in bidding up of prices, compressing yields, higher valuations, and strong total returns to investors who position themselves early enough.

Closing Note

Still, 20 years ago, most investors would ignore real assets. Today, they are becoming a 40% allocation in the portfolios of professional institutional investors:

source

As the saying goes...

"Follow the money."

With more and more capital chasing a limited number of deals, we expect real assets to continue appreciating and outperform financial assets (stocks and bonds) in the coming decades.

Are you Positioned to Profit from the Rush to Real Assets by Yield-starved Investors?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.