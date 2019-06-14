Canadian Pacific: A Global Slowdown May Not Be Priced In

Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel. Source: Globe And Mail

Canadian Pacific (CP) is considered one of the best-run railroad companies in the world. Its expense ratio has historically been below 60%, which is best in class in my opinion. The question remains: "Will Canadian Pacific be able to stave headwinds from a declining global economy?" We may have our answer very soon. Combined rail traffic for the week ending June 1, 2019, for North America was down 3.8% Y/Y. For the first 22 weeks of 2019, rail traffic was down 1.8%. This does not bode well for Canadian Pacific or its North American competitors.

The company's Q1 2019 revenue rose 6%, which was solid, given potential economic headwinds.

The company's pricing power allowed revenue to increase despite a decline in volume. Carloads declined 2%, yet average selling price ("ASP") increased by 8%. Revenue from Grain rose 6% on a 5% decline in volume and 12% increase in ASP. Energy, Chemicals And Plastics saw revenue rise by double digits due to strong volumes of LPG, plastics and refined products, and increased volume of energy-related goods from Edmonton to Vancouver. Revenue from the Metals and Minerals segment actually fell 5% due to a 9% decline in volume.

These three segments represent the lion's share of Canadian Pacific's non-intermodal revenue. They could drive the narrative over the next few quarters, along with the company's ability (or inability) to increase prices across product lines.

The Operating Ratio Exploded

Canadian Pacific is known as one of the most efficient railroads in the world. You would not have been able to tell it from Q1 results. The company's operating ratio was over 69% during the quarter; this compared unfavorably to an operating ratio of 67% in Q1 2018 and 56% in Q4 2018. The company incurred higher casualty costs, which increased compensation expense and costs for purchased services.

Sans the higher casualty costs, management estimated the expense ratio would have been in the mid-60s. I will be keen to find out if management can maintain the operating expense ratio below 60% for an extended period of time. The fallout was that EBITDA of $703 million fell 1% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin was 40%, down 300 basis points versus the year earlier period.

I expect operations to return to normal next quarter and for EBITDA margins to approach 50% again. This is important. CP trades at over 14x run-rate EBITDA (last three quarters EBITDA annualized), which I would consider robust for a cyclical name. The company has not faced headwinds in energy and metals/automotive the way its U.S. competitors have, but it could. I am not sure if a potential slowdown in the global economy is priced into the shares.

Conclusion

Canadian Pacific continues to benefit from increased pricing power. The stock is up over 15% Y/Y, but a slowdown in the global economy may not be priced in. I rate CP a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.