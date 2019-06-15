Higher Highs And Pullbacks - Gold Is Sitting And Waiting For The Fed

The gold market is waiting patiently for the next Fed meeting. Gold has been trading in a range between $1046.20 and $1377.50 since December 2015. The correction from the all-time high in 2011 took the price of the yellow metal from $1920.70 45.5% lower from the high to the low. The $331.30 range over the past three years and one-half years caused hope and disappointment for those looking for the precious metal to resume the bull market that began in the early part of this century and took gold above the 1980 peak in 2008. Gold has not ventured below $1000 per ounce since 2009.

The gold market has not only appreciated when it comes to the US dollar price of the metal. It has also moved higher in euro, yen, and most other currency terms since the turn of this century. The rise in the price of gold may not reflect the value of the precious metal as much as it has been a commentary on the decline of fiat currencies. Gold is both a metal and a currency instrument. Central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves, and the metal has been a means of exchange long before any of the forms of legal tender in circulation around the globe today.

If gold is preparing to move to higher heights, gold miners extracting the metal from the crust of the earth could see their share prices move significantly higher. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) holds shares in many of the world's leading gold mining companies.

A new high for 2019

On Friday, June 14, the price of the August gold futures contract traded up to $1362.20 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of August futures highlights that the price surpassed the February 21 peak at $1361.50 on the active month futures contract last Friday and that both price momentum and relative strength have moved to overbought territory with the price at around the $1345 level on Friday, June 14. Open interest has moved higher with the price since May 30. Since then, the price of gold moved from a low at $1279.20 to the $1345 level, a rise of 5.1%. The total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures market rose from 443,231 to 511,471 or 15.4% over the same period. When the price of a futures contract rises alongside increasing open interest, it is typically a technical confirmation of a bullish trend. Gold made a new peak for this year on the August contract, but did the same on the continuous futures contract on June 7, one week earlier.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the continuous contract peak at $1347.70 on June 7 was higher than the February peak at $1344 per ounce. On June 14, the high was at $1355.40. The technical momentum and strength metrics were moving to the upside on the weekly chart in overbought territory as the next upside target for gold is the 2018 double-top high at $1365.40 per ounce, just $10 higher than last week's peak. Above there, the 2016 high at $1377.50 stands as the critical resistance level for the yellow metal.

Gold is reacting to global events

Gold has become a lot more sensitive to events around the world since May. At the end of last month, the announced of potential tariffs by the Trump administration on Mexico lit a bullish fuse under the gold market. The price took off to the upside on May 31. The tariffs were scheduled to take effect on June 10, and after the US and Mexico agreed to a deal that canceled the tariffs, gold fell from the high at over $1350 on the August futures contract to a low at $1323.60 on June 11. In another example of how gold is reacting to the pulse of the geopolitical landscape, the price of the precious metal rallied last Thursday and Friday after reports of an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and a rocket attack on a Saudi airport last Wednesday which lifted the price of August futures back over the $1340 level. Gold closed on Friday, June 14, at above that price after pulling back from the new high.

The quarterly picture remains bullish

The monthly chart of gold shows that the yellow metal could be gaining the strength necessary for a move above the 2016 resistance level.

Source: CQG

The longer-term chart shows that gold has made higher lows since late 2015 and has built a wall of resistance just above its current price level. The price momentum and relative strength metrics are trending higher, but long-term historical volatility at under 9.3% is at the lowest level since 2011, the year that the price of gold rose to its all-time peak at over $1920 per ounce. At the same time, the open interest metric remains below the 600,000-contract level that it reached it in 2016 and 2010.

The recent action in the gold market could mean it is preparing to bust through the wall of resistance at just below the $1380 per ounce level, and the US Fed could be the spark that lights the bullish fuse.

Lower rates are supportive of gold

Last week, legendary trader Paul Tudor Jones said that the Fed will be cutting interest rates and that stocks are a buy at the current levels. He also said that he is very bullish for the price of gold. Lower rates are typically bullish for the price of the yellow metal as gold competes with bonds for investment capital. Moreover, lower rates lower the cost of carrying long positions in gold as well as other commodities, and they weigh on the value of the US dollar which is another bullish factor for the price of gold. Therefore, lower interest rates and a correction in the dollar could create a potent bullish cocktail for the gold market that causes the price to blow through the wall of technical resistance like a hot knife through butter over the coming weeks.

The Fed canceled all rate hikes for 2019 earlier this year. While rates were rising since 2015, gold could not appreciate above the 2016 high. As the US central bank turned more hawkish in 2018, it caused periodic corrections in the price of gold, but the yellow metal found support on price dips. Central banks around the world, particularly China and Russia, had been buyers of gold on price weakness as they have been increasing their holdings of the precious metal.

The most recent economic data in the US combined with concerns over the trade dispute between the US and China could mean that the Fed will cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points before the end of this year. The first test will come this week as the FOMC gathers for their June meeting. While the market does not anticipate a rate cut at the meeting, the central bank is likely to offer a far more dovish statement that guides the markets towards rate cuts later this year. At the same time, the program of balance sheet normalization will end in September, taking the upward pressure on rates further out along the yield curve, which is also bullish for the price of gold.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and the widening divergence between short-term dollar and euro and yen rates has provided support for the greenback. A rate cut from the Fed will narrow the rate differentials if the ECB and Bank of Japan do not cut their rates further into negative territory, which is unlikely, which could weigh on the value of the US currency in the global foreign exchange market.

The prospects for lower interest rates in the US could be the most bullish factor for gold, according to Paul Tudor Jones, and I agree.

Gold mining stocks can magnify the price action in the gold futures market

Gold mining stocks tend to outperform the price action in the gold market on the upside and underperform when the price of the yellow metal falls. Gold mining companies are often leveraged proxies for the price of the metal they extract from the crust of the earth because of economies of scale in production. Additionally, a higher price of gold allows the world's leading producers to mining for the metal in areas where production costs are higher.

A long position in a single gold mining company adds another level of risk to an investment in gold. The buyer of shares assumes the risk of management, accounting procedures, and specific mining properties. Anyone who invested in Bre-X before the turn of the century can attest to the pitfalls in gold mining stocks. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF product holds a diversified portfolio of gold mining companies, and its most recent holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDX is a highly liquid product with $9.26 billion in net assets, and an average of over 37.7 million shares trading each day. The expense rate for the ETF product is 0.53%.

From late February through early May, gold fell from $1361.50 to $1273.20 on the August contract, a decline of 6.5%. The recent rally took the price of the precious metal from the early May low to a high at $1362.20 on June 14 or a rise of 7%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of GDX shows, the move to the downside from late February through early May took the ETF from a high at $23.70 to a low at $20.14 or 15%. The recovery took GDX to a peak at $23.67 on June 14 or 17.5% above the May low. GDX provides a leveraged return compared to the price action in the gold futures market. And, if gold were to blast through the technical resistance level on the upside, the ETF could move appreciably higher and the percentage performance compared to gold may be dramatic.

Gold is now waiting for the US Federal Reserve to make a move. A rate hike this week could launch the price of the yellow metal. However, if the central bank signals that rates will be dropping before the end of this year it may be enough to keep the bid under the gold market for a launch date later in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold