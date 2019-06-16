Silver Fails At $15, But It's Still Within Striking Distance

While gold is the leader of the precious metals sector, silver is the metal that tends to move the most on a percentage basis when it gets going on the up or the downside. Silver also has a long history if igniting the passions of market participants. The Spanish empire became the richest on the face of the earth after discoveries of silver reserves at Cerro Rico in the Potosi mines of Bolivia. The mountain was responsible for 60% of all silver production during the second half of the sixteenth century. The 1898 Presidential election in the United States was a contest between William McKinley, who supported a gold standard for the US currency, against William Jennings Bryan who preferred a silver standard. In the late 1970s, the infamous Hunt brothers attempted to corner the silver market, but they wound up making a small fortune, from a large one.

Since December 2015, the price of silver has traded in a range from $13.635 to $21.095 per ounce. The 2015 low was the bottom after the silver futures market dropped from a high at $49.86 in 2011, which was just shy of the all-time high from 1980 at over the $50 per ounce level. On June 13, silver was sitting below $15, a lot closer to the low than the high over the past three and one-half years. Before 2015, the last time silver traded below $13.635 was in 2009, so silver is not far from the lowest price in a decade.

The price of the metal has been declining since July 2016, and with silver a lot closer to technical support than resistance, the odds seem to favor a lower price for the metal. However, it would be just like the volatile silver market to defy the odds and blast off to the upside. If silver is heading higher, the chances are that the miners around the world who extract silver from the crust of the earth will appreciate even more than the price of the metal on a percentage basis. The Global X Silver Miners ETF product (SIL) holds shares in some of the world's leading primary producers of the precious metal.

Silver broke a bearish pattern on the daily chart

On Friday, June 7, the price of silver rose to a price that ended a bearish trend in the silver futures market that had been in place since late February.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights, the price of the active month July silver futures rose to a high at $15.15 on June 7 which was the first higher high since February when the price peaked at $16.385 on the July contract. The previous lower high was at $15.12 on April 26. Silver pulled back to the $14.80 level as of last Friday. The daily chart shows that price momentum and relative strength were both at the higher region of neutral territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX silver futures market has been rising steadily since May and was at over the 233,500-contract level at the end of last week. The rise in the metric is a sign that sentiment is turning bullish for the price of the precious metal. However, while gold rose to a new high on June 14, silver fell three cents shy of its peak from June 7 which is a continuation of the recent price action in the precious metals sector.

The weekly shows that silver has room on the upside

The weekly chart also illustrates that silver it attempting to end its bearish trading pattern.

Source: CQG

Price momentum and relative strength indicators on the weekly chart turned higher and were both in neutral territory at the end of last week. The open interest metric is at the highest level in 2019 and since August 2018. After falling to a low at just over 6% in May, weekly historical volatility has risen to 11.20% at the end of last week, which reflects the wider trading ranges over the recent weeks. The critical level on the upside for the silver futures market stands at the 2019 high at $16.20 per ounce.

The monthly picture is waiting for the silver market to make up its mind

While the daily and weekly charts point to an end to the bearish trading pattern in the silver market, the jury is still out when it comes to the monthly chart.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows the open interest metric at a high, but price momentum and relative strength indicators remain at or close to oversold territory. The first step to turning the longer-term chart bullish would be a move to challenge the 2019 high at $16.20 per ounce on the nearby futures contract. Above that level, the 2018 was at $17.705, and the 2017 peak was $18.655 on the continuous contract. The line in the sand on the upside stands at the July 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce, which was around $6.30 above the level silver was trading last Friday.

The level of the total number of open long and short positions in the silver market could turn out to be a problem for silver if the price turns lower again and market participants who purchased the precious metal decide to head for the sidelines.

Silver is watching gold like a hawk as it approaches the all-time modern-day peak in the ratio

At $14.80 on the nearby futures contract last Friday, silver was $6.295 or 29.8% below its 2016 peak. Last Friday, gold was at $1345 on the nearby August futures contract, which was only $32.50 or 2.4% below its July 2016 peak at $1377.50. Silver continues to underperform gold, and the price relationship between the two precious metals is close to its all-time peak.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the price of gold divided by the price of silver futures shows that the range in the silver-gold ratio since 1974 has been from 15.47 to 93.18 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. The average over the past forty-five years is at 54.325. At the 91.14 level at the end of last week, silver remains historically inexpensive compared to the price of gold, and it is close to the all-time peak.

Investors and traders have been going for the gold since 2011 when the price of silver failed at just below the $50 per ounce level. However, silver's penchant for volatility could mean that the price could come storming back as its current level against gold is historical deviance. Fans of mean reversion trading strategies could embrace silver as the price has enormous upside potential based on historical trading patterns. If the price of gold is getting ready to take out its technical resistance at the $1377.50 level, we could see a flood of buying in the silver market. While gold plays a far more significant role in the global financial landscape, the potential for silver could attract market participants like a powerful magnet if gold breaks out to the upside.

Silver mining stocks for bulls

Silver mining stocks tend to outperform the price of the metal on the upside and underperform on the downside, which creates a leveraged proxy for the price of silver. Silver producers that manage their business well have economies of scale on the upside, which allows their profits to soar with the price of the metal.

Investing in individual silver producers involves more than just the price risk of the metal, as buyers assume management, accounting, and specific mine risks in the shares. The Global X Silver Miners ETF product diversifies the investment risk compared to selecting a particular producer. The most recent top holdings of SIL includes some of the leading primary silver producers in the world including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price of silver fell from $16.195 in late February to a low at $14.245 in late May, a drop of 12%. Since the lows, the price rose to a high at $15.15 on June 7, or 6.4%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, SIL fell from $28.19 to $21.91 per share or 22.3% and recovered from the low to $25.28 last week, or 15.4%. The price performance shows that SIL has acted as a double leveraged product when it comes to the percentage loss and gain in the silver futures market.

If silver is preparing to surprise on the upside, the SIL ETF product could turbocharge returns. Silver has been disappointing investors since 2011, and the price pattern since the 2016 high has been nothing but bearish. However, given the price action in the gold market, it may be only a matter of time until silver begins to attract the interest of a wider addressable market which could bring upside volatility back to the precious metal that many investors embrace if the bearish trend is ready to reverse.

Additional disclosure: The author is long silver

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver