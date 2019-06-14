Keep Your Portfolio On The Right Track With Canadian National Railway

CN's freight revenue spans seven different commodity groups, representing a diversified and balanced portfolio, with no individual commodity group accounting for more than 23% of revenues.

Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company - or simply CN - trades on both the New York and Toronto stock exchanges (NYSE:CNI)(TSX:CNR). CN is the largest railroad operator in Canada and a major operator in North America. It is North America's only transcontinental railroad, serving all five major Canadian ports on the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and the Great Lakes as well as New Orleans on the Gulf of Mexico. CN is a fully integrated rail and transportation services company, providing intermodal, trucking, freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution services.

Canadian National Railway handles over 50% of all Canadian chemicals production and is the top mover of aluminum, iron ore and base metal ore in North America. It is the only rail carrier servicing the three major petrochemical centers in North America.

A railroad's competitive advantages are inseparable from its geography, and CN has an extensive footprint extending over all of North America. CN's network is a unique three-coast system spanning Canada coast to coast, then down through the U.S. to New Orleans. CN's 2009 acquisition of the Elgin, Joliet and Eastern (EJ&E) Railway around Chicago has enabled CN to better maintain velocity at a choke point as volume grows, benefiting service, reliability, and asset turns.

CN is improving its already excellent velocity by installing more distributed-power locomotives-now more half of its fleet and extending sidings. Running a scheduled railroad requires commitment to on-time train departures from every operating employee and even from customers queuing cars for departure. CN encourages some customers to load and unload cars seven days a week to keep trains moving, and it offers guaranteed cars in which it pays penalties for late arrivals and customers pay penalties for causing delays. Legendary CEO Hunter Harrison left CN at the end of 2009, but the firm's outstanding margins confirm that precision railroading is infused in CN's culture.

The company transports more than $250 billion of goods each year, ranging from commodities to manufactured products, across a 20,000-mile North American rail network that connects the three strategic coasts of the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico coasts. The company serves close to 75% of the U.S. population and all major Canadian markets. It also has good network coverage in Chicago, which is one of the largest freight hubs in North America. The company has the advantage of being present in resource-rich and manufacturing-intensive regions.

CN's freight revenue is well diversified, spanning seven different commodity groups, with no individual commodity group accounting for more than 25% of revenues in 2018. From a geographic standpoint, 17% of revenues relates to Canadian domestic traffic, 34% trans-border traffic, 16% U.S. domestic traffic, and 33% overseas traffic. The railway is the originating carrier for approximately 85% of traffic moving along its network. Canadian National also operates one of the largest trucking services in Canada.

The company's product portfolio is also well diversified with intermodal accounting for 25% of revenues, followed by petroleum & chemicals, and grains & fertilizers each at 17%. Forest products, metal, minerals, automotives and others constitute the remainder. As North America's leading supply chain player, CN carries more than 300 million tons of cargo annually.

In order to retain its leading position in the industry, CN consistently invests in capacity additions and network infrastructure improvements. It is a leader in leveraging technology to further improve efficiency and productivity. CN's commitment to future growth can be gauged from the fact that it invests some 20% of its annual revenues back into the company to build for the future. For example, its investments in long sidings and double track since 2000 has resulted in over 40% higher car velocity and 59% more revenue ton miles (NYSEARCA:RTM)-a shipping industry metric, most often used by railways, which is calculated by multiplying the weight in tons of the shipment being transported by the number of miles that it is transported. RTM is an important determinant of profit for railways: Empty freight cars produce no revenue, so railroad operators focus on increasing RTM.

Relevant History

This year marks CN's 100th anniversary and the railway has much to celebrate. CN was born out of wartime and financial hardship. No one "created" the Canadian National Railway. On December 20, 1918, the Canadian government conceived the name Canadian National Railway and adopted the slogan, "The Peoples Railway." The railway came together between 1918 and 1923, when the Government of Canada acquired several government and privately owned railways that had gone bankrupt and fallen into federal government hands, along with some railways already owned by the government.

Some of the local railways purchased included:

The Canadian Northern Railway (CNoR)

The Hudson Bay Railway (HBR)

Grand Trunk Pacific Railway (GTPR)

National Transcontinental Railway (NTR)

The Canadian National Railway was incorporated on June 6, 1919. The company kept the name until 1960 when CN management changed it to Canadian National or CN.

On November 17, 1995, the federal government privatized CN. Over the next decade, the company expanded significantly into the United States, purchasing Illinois Central Railroad and Wisconsin Central Transportation, among others. Now primarily a freight railway, CN also operated passenger services until 1978, when these services were assumed by Via Rail.

The company has made huge strides since its 1995 initial public share offering, transforming itself into a North American railway and true backbone of the economy, with annual revenue of $14.3 billion in 2018 and a team of approximately 25,720 railroaders, transporting some $300 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America.

CN Share Performance (Percent) Since IPO on November 17, 1995

CN's journey since its IPO is the story of a remarkably successful business transformation. Once an industry laggard based largely in Canada, CN today is a clear North American rail industry leader. Following five successful acquisitions, the company now efficiently spans eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states, and connects ports on three coasts, penetrating deep into resource-rich and manufacturing-intensive regions, to move raw materials, intermediate goods and finished goods to market. CN's reach extends beyond rail to offer fully integrated transportation and logistics services.

Delivering Responsibly

CN-along with its operating railway subsidiaries-serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn., Superior, Wis. and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. CN's sole access to the Port of Prince Rupert is a competitive advantage-the railway connects with Vancouver and Prince Rupert in a long arc, providing opportunities for the railroad to move containers from Asia to the U.S. heartland.

Railroads are approximately four times more fuel-efficient than trucks. As one of the most efficient and environmentally friendly ways to move goods, rail has a tremendous potential to reduce the environmental impact of transportation by offering sustainable transportation solutions today and into the future.

Today, CN leads the North American rail industry, consuming 15% less fuel per gross ton mile overall than the industry average. Building on this success, CN has broadened its commitment to excellence in fuel efficiency to all aspects of its business, including rail, non-rail, buildings and yard operations.

CN is consistently regarded as one of the best-performing transportation and logistics companies. But CN is more than just a great railroad. It is a great company. The company has been acknowledged for its achievements over the years in numerous areas representing meaningful measures, including how it treats its employees and contributes to society. For example, CN was ranked among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada again this year by Corporate Knights-for the 10th consecutive year.

CN is also recognized annually in the Globe and Mail's Annual Review of Corporate Governance practices in Canada, where, this year, it ranked first in the industrials group and third overall. And CN's sustainability practices earned the railway a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the seventh consecutive year in 2019. The company has been listed on the DJSI North America Index for 10 years in a row now.

The Montreal-based carrier transports more than $250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products, to manufactured products, to consumer goods, across a network of 20,000 route miles of track spanning Canada and mid-America and connecting three coasts: the Atlantic, Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico. CN's network access to three coasts and across the U.S. mid-west results in a highly diversified revenue mix.

CN's freight revenue spans seven different commodity groups, representing a diversified and balanced portfolio, with no individual commodity group accounting for more than 23% of revenues in 2018. The railway is the originating carrier for approximately 85% of traffic moving along its network. Canadian National also operates one of the largest trucking services in Canada.

The privatization of CN 20 years ago was a pivotal policy decision by the Canadian government that gave impetus to a wave of broadly positive change and fundamental innovation for the company. CN's successful business transformation unlocked significant and lasting value for all stakeholders involved and it underscores the importance of a vibrant commercial policy framework staying in place for the North American rail industry.

One of CN's trademarks has been its ability to accommodate growth with low incremental cost. When the economy slowed down in 2015, resulting in the first drop in CN volumes in many years, the company faced a different kind of challenge, which it reacted to effectively.

CN responded in part by reducing its workforce by 2,400, including 1,200 train operators. The cut represented about 10% of its workforce, which now stands at about 24,000. The company's natural annual attrition rate of close to 8% gives it the flexibility to reduce further, if necessary, by hiring or not hiring, depending on market conditions.

At CN's May 28th Investor Day in Toronto, Jean-Jacques Ruest, the head of Canadian National Railway, said that major asset purchases will play a key role in fulfilling its new three-year financial target, which exceeds its earlier 10% earnings-per-share growth. Mr Ruest stressed "an offensive play, mergers and acquisitions," after years of focusing on organic growth. "We want to re-enter that … inorganic growth," the chief executive of 11 months told shareholders.

In March, CN Rail closed its purchase of the Winnipeg-based TransX trucking and transport company, one of Canada's largest and oldest transportation companies. This important transaction allows CN to deepen its supply chain focus and to continue to offer best-in-class services to its customers, from the first mile to the last mile. CN and TransX have been supply chain partners for many years. With the acquisition of TransX, CN will continue to support the wholesale and beneficial cargo owner customers, including in the growing, service-sensitive, refrigerated transportation business.

In May, CN's joint bid for the largest container terminal in Eastern Canada hit a snag after Singapore-based port operator PSA International Pte Ltd. snapped up the Halterm terminal at the Port of Halifax, scuttling Mr. Ruest's plans to create "a Prince Rupert of the East" and acquire more non-rail assets. Last month, however, the Quebec Port Authority announced it had inked a deal with CN and Hong Kong port giant Hutchison Ports to build and run the new container terminal at Quebec City.

CN sees technology, such as an "automated inspection portal," as another path to efficiency. This technology, which melds high-resolution imaging with artificial intelligence, can assess 120 cars for defects in the amount of time it takes a mechanic to evaluate one. CN expects cutting-edge technologies will save the railway between $200 million and $400 million from 2020 to 2022.

Q1 2019 Results

Harsh winters can bring key operations at railroads grinding to a halt. On April 29th of this year, when CN announced its Q1 2019 results, it became the latest railroad operator to blame higher operating expenses due to prolonged extreme cold weather last winter for a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit.

Rail traffic in Canada was dented by the severe winter, forcing rail operators to cease work. Smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway missed analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit as it also spent heavily to combat a harsh winter that impacted its operations. CN, with its extensive three-coast network, wasn't immune to what was one of the most extreme and prolonged winters in North America.

CN's proactive move to press a larger fleet of locomotives and railcars into operation this winter helped it not only trump weather headwinds but even deliver record first-quarter carload volumes and revenue.

While the table below reveals what a solid quarter it was for CN, critics will want to point to the two metrics that declined: operating ratio and free cash flow.

Three months ended March 31, 2019 2019 2018 Financial measures Key financial performance indicators (1) Total revenues ($ millions) 3,544 3,194 Rail freight revenues ($ millions) 3,413 3,066 Operating income ($ millions) 1,080 1,030 Adjusted operating income ($ millions) (2) 1,164 1,030 Net income ($ millions) 786 741 Adjusted net income ($ millions) (2) 848 741 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.08 1.00 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) (2) 1.17 1.00 Free cash flow ($ millions) (2) 286 322 Gross property additions ($ millions) 918 425 Share repurchases ($ millions) 432 631 Dividends per share ($) 0.5375 0.4550 Financial position (1) Total assets ($ millions) 42,609 38,758 Total liabilities ($ millions) 25,081 22,170 Shareholders' equity ($ millions) 17,528 16,588 Financial ratio Operating ratio (%) 69.5 67.8 Adjusted operating ratio (%) (2) 67.2 67.8

(1) Amounts expressed in Canadian dollars and prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), unless otherwise noted.(2) See supplementary schedule entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.

CN's operating ratio-a closely watched productivity metric that measures expenses as a percentage of revenue-rose to 69.5% in the first quarter of 2019, up from 67.8% a year earlier. The lower the ratio, the more efficient the railroad. This is a significant improvement from 89.4% in 1994, the year before privatization, and CN's operating ratio has consistently been the best in the industry since 1998.

CN's operating expenses jumped 14% year-over-year in the first quarter, largely because of weather conditions and partly because of foreign currency translations, both of which are outside of the company's control. The third reason was higher labor costs on two counts-a higher headcount as CN acquired TransX in March-one of Canada's largest and oldest transportation companies-plus outsourcing of some services to battle what Old Man Winter hurled at the company. The fourth factor was a charge related to the replacement of a back-office system. And a weather-related crude oil train derailment in Western Canada in the first quarter also impinged on CN's operating expenses.

The railway also bore the brunt of the Canadian province of Alberta's decision to force production cuts to deal with the oil glut in the province. As a result, demand for crude shipment took a nosedive in February. Total carloads-the amount of freight loaded into cars-rose less than one percent in the March-ended quarter. All of these factors can be considered one-time events for the purposes of CN's Q1 2019 results; none are ongoing concerns.

As for the fall in free cash flow (FCF), it was the effect of higher capital spending on new locomotives and the aforementioned acquisition of TransX. CN's Q1 operating cash flow soared 32% year-over-year otherwise.

A CN train travels eastward on a track in Montreal

On June 11th, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that the Alberta government has started talks with the private sector about Canadian oil producers taking over crude-by-rail contracts signed by the previous government. The talks follow Mr. Kenney's campaign promise to scrap the former New Democratic Party government's $3.7-billion crude-by-rail deals, which he has slammed as poor value for taxpayers.

Alberta is Canada's main crude-producing province and home to the country's vast oil sands, but a lack of pipeline capacity leaves oil bottlenecked in Alberta, adding to the price discount, or differential, on Canadian barrels versus U.S. oil.

The two largest contracts signed were with Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway to move the rail cars. The program was meant to start transporting 20,000 barrels per day (BPD) next month, ramping up to 120,000 bpd by mid-2020. Those contracts were signed in the last days of the NDP government and were to pay above-the-market rates.

Rail is a crucial conduit for Canadian crude in the absence of new export pipelines, which have been long delayed by regulatory and environmental concerns. As a result, oil production curtailments, which were meant to wrap up by the end of this year, may have to continue into 2020 because of delays to Enbridge Inc.'s Line 3 pipeline project.

Excluding one-time items, CN earned $1.17 per share, missing slightly the analyst average estimate of $1.18, according to Institutional Brokers Estimate System (IBES) data.

CN has reaffirmed its 2019 guidance, which calls for low-double-digit EPS growth. The company now expects mid-single-digit volume growth versus high-single digit volume growth previously, but it has reacted quickly to make compensating adjustments to the cost structure.

The Montreal-based railway's bumped-up profit forecast for 2020 through 2022 exceeds its prior target of 10% annual growth, while it reiterated its 2019 goal of low double-digit growth.

Dividends and Share Buybacks

Canadian National has raised its quarterly dividends at least once each year since its IPO in 1995, growing them at a 16.8% average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over that time span.

On January 29th of this year, CN announced a dividend increase of 18% to $0.45 per share. For most companies, 10% annual dividend growth is high. A 16.8% average dividend growth puts CN in the upper echelon of dividend growth stocks, while the recent 18% increase is well above the norm.

Then on April 29th, CN announced a second-quarter 2019 dividend of $0.5375 per common share will be paid on June 28, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2019.

CN has maintained a dividend payout ratio of between 25% and 35% in the past and is targeting a future payout ratio of 35%. The company's dividend payout ratio for the three months ended in March 2019 was 31.9%. CN's dividend yield is 1.76%.

High dividend yields don't necessarily equal high returns. It is better to screen for consistent dividend growth, because a company that consistently raises its dividend is nearly always a strong business. A steadily rising dividend provides investors with an income stream that can keep up with-or in the case of CN, outpace-inflation.

A company's past record is usually a good indicator of the likelihood it will continue to increase its dividend in the future. CN's enduring business model is indicative of sustainable competitive advantages, which leads to steady dividend growth.

CN pays a dividend four times per year, generally declaring its dividends in January, April, July, and October, and paying them in March, June, September, and December. The company typically increases its quarterly dividend once a year, in January, which it did again this year, despite the challenging environment.

CN is a member of the Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10 list, signifying an international stock with above-average "Dividend Rank" statistics, as well as a strong track record of at least five years of dividend growth.

For the information of U.S. investors, CN is a "qualified foreign corporation" for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and its dividends are therefore eligible for "qualified dividend" treatment. For Canadian shareholders, the company's dividends are designated as "eligible dividends," as provided under the Canadian Income Tax Act and its provincial counterpart.

Investment Thesis

An important advantage of investing in railways is the industry's exceptionally wide economic moat, in part because of the strict regulatory requirements, as well as the massive capital requirements to establish the necessary infrastructure, thus protecting the established railways from potential new competitive inroads.

These favorable long-term sector fundamentals, and CN's strong position within the sector, should continue to drive increased free cash flow for the company and grow shareholder returns over the long haul. The North American rail sector is essentially an oligopoly, possessing an industry-unique array of positive characteristics, including:

Limited and rational competition;

Among the highest barriers to entry of any industry; and

The favorable competitive/economic advantages of rail as a means of shipping, which will result in sustained demand.

Moreover, the North American railway group, as a whole, are exceptionally well run. I believe these enduring attributes will continue to drive real rate increases, volume growth, and margin expansion for CN over the long term. CN further leverages this relatively benign competitive environment with its own marked qualities, including its commitment to execution and service excellence, its sustained focus on service improvements, efficiency initiatives, and the implementation of smart technology.

Numerous factors favor rail over trucking when it comes to hauling containers a long distance. Rails boast quadruple the fuel efficiency per ton-mile compared to trucking, a lower carbon footprint, improving velocities and on-time performance, lower labor intensity, and reduction of highway congestion. For shipping bulk commodities like coal and aggregates, if there is no river for barging, there is no practical, competitive mode of transportation.

Favorable sector fundamentals should continue to drive step-function increase in free cash flow and shareholder returns. My constructive outlook on the rail sector is based on the industry's unique characteristics:

Limited and rational competition;

High barriers to entry; and

Sustainable demand.

I expect these attributes to drive real rate increases, volume growth, and margin expansion over the long term, supported by service improvements, efficiency initiatives, and the implementation of smart technology. With stable capital expenditure requirements and clean balance sheets, the industry is positioned to generate increasing free cash flow that will, in turn, drive up shareholder returns through sustained growth in dividends and share repurchases.

Canadian National has long been the highest-margin railroad, and I do not anticipate it will deviate from its mid- to low 50s operating ratios even as other railroads improve profitability. Railroads generate tremendous cash, and CN shines here, generating free cash flow averaging 15% of sales during the past decade. The firm is highly exposed to forest products-12% of 2018 revenue, down from the low 20s in the 2002 to 2006 timeframe and has a limited 5% revenue reliance on coal. Therefore, it benefits from the U.S. homebuilding recovery, while losing less revenue than rails with greater dependence on coal.

CN entered 2019 with renewed momentum and the capacity necessary to leverage cost-effectively the most highly visible and well-diversified revenue growth pipeline in the group. In addition to crude-by-rail, that revenue growth pipeline includes a number of company-specific opportunities, many of which are tied to the port of Prince Rupert, which is sole-served by CN, both in container imports/exports, but also in natural resource exports, notably coal and propane. In addition, CN has a strong track record of appropriately adjusting resources in response to changing economic conditions if necessary.

CN has reaffirmed its 2019 guidance, which calls for low-double-digit EPS growth during 2020-2022, based on a solid pipeline of "economy-plus" revenue growth opportunities of $1.3 billion to $2.4billion, inflation-plus pricing, and the use of technology to take Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) to the next level. The company now expects mid-single-digit volume growth versus high-single-digit volume growth previously, but it has reacted quickly to make compensating adjustments to the cost structure.

The company expects its operating ratio to be in the high-50s (including TransX), and sees capex returning to historical levels, which should support a return on invested capital (ROIC) in the range of 15% to 17%. I expect ROIC to become an increasingly important performance metric for investors as operating ratios across the industry start to converge around plus-or-minus 60% in the 2020/2021 timeframe.

CN has outlined the parameters of its M&A strategy, which is focused on the overarching goal of generating incremental rail volume. CN has stressed its intention to be selective and opportunistic, and it has emphasized that targets must exceed its 12% hurdle rate on a standalone basis (excluding synergies).

CN has outlined six advanced technology projects, which are expected to generate cumulative savings of $200 million to $400 million over the 2020 to 2022 timeframe. CN has also brought in outside talent to take its engineering and mechanical functions to the next level, which should deliver incremental cost and capital efficiencies.

With a market cap of almost $90 billion, stable capital expenditure requirements, a clean balance sheet, an industry-leading operating margin and a debt-to-equity ratio, CN is well positioned to generate increasing free cash flow, which, in turn, will continue to drive positive shareholder returns.

My target price for CNR in Canadian dollars is $140.00, which represents 15% upside to today's closing price of $121.72. I rate the stock a Buy. I believe that CN's 2019-20 capacity investments will allow it to leverage what I believe is the most visible and well-diversified multi-year revenue growth pipeline in the group.

With more than 100 years of experience under its belt, Canadian National Railway is known for shipping cargoes in a timely and safe manner, which has resulted in sticky customer relations for the company. The company carries a reputation of one of the best-performing transportation and logistics companies internationally. Deep marketing alliances and interline agreements further aid Canadian National to secure connections for consumers across North America. Good diversification across products, geographies and customers helps CNR to better weather economic fluctuations and provides cash flow stability.

Potential Risks

While there is no such thing as a risk-free investment, as I stated previously in this article, an important advantage of investing in railways is the industry's exceptionally wide economic moat because of both the strict regulatory requirements and the massive capital requirements to establish the necessary infrastructure, thus protecting the established railways from potential new competitive inroads.

Notwithstanding the relative safety of CN as an equities investment, potential risks include possible re-regulation resulting from the ongoing review of the Canada Transportation Act, further impairment of crude-by-rail economics due to persistent oil price weakness (although crude-by-rail is now a relatively minor proportion of CN's business in the current environment), network disruption or lower crop yields as a result of severe weather events, reduced cross-border freight activity due to unfavorable currency fluctuations, and lower industrial production and consumer demand because of economic volatility throughout North America.

Conclusion

CN's investments in its people, assets, network and technology should support its continued growth momentum. I expect that the railroad giant will continue to benefit from strong demand across all its end markets. CN's capital projects that went online in 2018, should support capacity expansion, volume growth and reduce costs, driving better operational and efficiency metrics.

Canadian National has some strong competitive advantages. And it is one of the most cost-effective and shareholder-friendly railways. Freight services and railways are an essential component of an advanced economy and, as a leading transportation and logistics company in North America, CN is well positioned to benefit from its position. An extensive asset base, diversification across products, geographies and a decent payout ratio should help the company continue its dividend growth streak in the future.

A company like Canadian National Railway with an oligopoly and demand for moving product should be part of a core portfolio. It is one of my largest holdings. The dividend growth makes up for the lower dividend yield.

