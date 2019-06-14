Ceragon Networks: Here We Go Again

The promise of 5G orders has not fermented yet, and the stock continues to go nowhere.

Ceragon Networks is a 5G play that has been stuck in a trading range for a long time now.

On my previous article on Ceragon Networks (CRNT), I outlined 4 reasons why shares of the company should be bought before earnings. These were:

The hot air is out of the stock

The stock is trading at a discount

5G growth will eventually come

Technicals are getting better

In fact, I also said that even if the company misses on revenue and EPS, shares should not correct by much because the stock was a bargain, to begin with.

Something I was hoping to hear in the previous conference call was forward guidance pertaining to 5G orders. Unfortunately, once again management did not give the market any guidance for increased revenue. Once again, CEO Ira Palti said:

To summarize, we continue to expect 2019 revenue to be similar to 2018

Flat revenue for a second year in a row was not what the market wanted to hear. So once again the market has no reason to discount in today's share price, increased demand and revenue, and most of all 5G revenue. Against this backdrop, CRNT shares crashed once again, but this time much more than I imagined.

Data by YCharts

I actually sold above $4 when shares spiked a while ago, and I thought shares would bottom at around $3.50 or so. I was dead wrong. The stock fell even below $3, something I did not expect.

Here we go again...

Well, I hate to sound like a broken record, but if you sold CRNT shares like I did, then you should think about buying them again at current prices. The reasons are more or less the same as in my previous article. However, in addition to the previous reasons mentioned, there is also another reason.

The potential merger between T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) might expedite matters when it comes to 5G in the U.S. In fact, reading the headline news, the merger is needed to get 5G rolling in the U.S.

From CRNT's last conference call, we also read:

In the U.S., our primary customer continues to expand services with recently acquired low-band spectrum using our microwave and millimeter wave backhaul solutions. They are incorporating more of the all-outdoor configurations to speed rollout, simplify the network and prepare for 5G. In addition, we are continuing our 5G-related discussions with a Tier 1 operator we haven't served in the U.S. previously. They have strong interest in our newest IP-50 disaggregated wireless backhaul solutions in the variety of spectrum bands.

My guess is that the second operator the CEO is talking about is none other than the new entity that might be formed from Sprint and T-Mobile. In the past, the company has said that if such a merger were to happen, it would accelerate 5G deployment.

So, if this merger is approved and 5G gets off the ground, then 5G orders should start to come towards CRNT, which will finally be good news for shareholders.

However, the problem is that we don't know if this deal will go through, and even most important, the timing of the merger. Assuming, however, the merger does go through, the two companies have said they will begin to roll out 5G services by the end of this year. If that happens, I assume CRNT will start to receive 5G orders.

Houston, we have a problem

Several days ago, we learned that the attorney generals from 10 states filed a federal lawsuit to block the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint on antitrust grounds.

Please note this lawsuit might drag on for many months. This, in turn, might delay the merger of the two companies or it might even be blocked. Either way, this could mean a delay for 5G deployment in the U.S. and more delays for 5G orders for CRNT.

However, assuming that at some point T-Mobile and Sprint merge, then 5G services might start in a few months as the companies have said. And if that happens, all other providers will rush to provide similar services also. So, I'm guessing that when the ball starts rolling and CRNT starts to receive 5G orders, revenue will be growing faster than we imagine.

So, should you buy CRNT today?

Of course, there are several more reasons to buy CRNT shares at current levels, and that is the valuation. The balance sheet is spotless, the trailing P/E is about 11.5, and the P/S ratio is at 0.7. So, 5G revenue aside, there are reasons to buy the stock. The problem is that the market is fixated on 5G revenue.

But if you are longer term minded, then there is no reason not to start accumulating shares at current levels. Yes, the stock might drift lower, but not by much (my opinion).

If you are more short-term minded, I would wait a little for technical strength on the charts.

The above is not a good chart. We need to see some consolidation, and at the very least, some technical strength. Use your favorite technical analysis indicator for guidance. Whatever you feel comfortable is just fine.

Bottom line

I can't say I am not disappointed by the fact that revenue guidance is still flat.

However, 5G revenue will eventually come at some point. And when it does, I think investors should be invested at current levels. Because when we do get 5G revenue guidance, shares might rise very abruptly and higher than we could imagine.

So, you might want to look at this stock and put it on your radar. At the very least, the company is solid and the valuation is more than appealing at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position is very small at current levels, but I will add on technical strength