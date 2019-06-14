The Stem Cell Triple Play: 3 Companies With Great Value Drivers

Regenerative medicine has made steady progress over the last few years, but, with few exceptions, little of that progress has been reflected in appreciating stock prices. From an investor’s mindset, there should be a balanced perspective that weighs the promise of explosive revenue growth from these small companies against the probability of getting there and the resiliency of these companies to avoid or overcome damaging dilution before they reach the finish line. For those not familiar with the sector, there are many variations of regenerative/stem cell therapies. Prior to discussing discuss the subject of this article, The Stem Cell Triple Play, it would be helpful to go over some of the basics for those who are not familiar with the sector.

Allogeneic versus Autologous Therapies

The manner in which therapeutic stem cells are derived is a critical aspect of stem cell therapies. An autologous stem cell therapy is a treatment that uses a patient’s own stem cells and can be derived from many parts of the body. The most common sources in current use are adipose (aka, fat) and bone marrow. Adipose involves a mini liposuction followed by an enzymatic breakdown of the fat and a low speed centrifuge that separates out the regenerative cells. Bone marrow derived cells are typically derived in a procedure under local anesthesia whereby a long syringe is inserted into the patient’s rear pelvic bone, a reservoir to a large quantity of bone marrow. The bone marrow is extracted and regenerative cells are separated out using various methods.

There has been a definite trend in the industry towards the allogeneic model, where healthy young donors become the source of a stem cell bank and the donor’s cells are cultured into multiple, off the shelf doses into a standardized product. TiGenix is a perfect example of this trend. The company started out with the autologous adipose model but converted to the allogeneic model before finding clinical success with a therapy for fistula that was followed by an acquisition by Takeda (NYSE:TAK). On the other hand, Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX), an early leader, tried to succeed with the autologous model using adipose as a source or adipose derived regenerative cells. However, Cytori eventually failed in that mission and recently sold off most of its stem cell assets as a lack of clinical success, a debt burden, and a pair of reverse splits have destroyed virtually all shareholder value.

The Various Biological Sources of Stem Cells

Adult, embryonic and induced pluripotent stem cells are the primary types of stem cells that have made it to human clinical trials.

Adult stem cells, as the name implies, are sourced from adult tissue. When used as a therapy, these cells generally do not generally engraft, a realization that was a reversal of widespread early misconceptions. However, the cells are being developed into therapies due to their paracrine signaling mechanisms that affect the local biologic environment and have shown the innate ability modulate an over active immune system that can be the source of great damage in many acute and chronic diseases. Adult stem cells are also believed to promote a favorable environment to enhance healing of damaged tissue through such biological mechanisms such as angiogenesis, chondrogenesis, and neurogenesis, etc.

Embryonic Stem Cells (ESC) were an early source of excitement in the field of regenerative medicine but were clouded by the reality that they were sourced from the destruction of embryos. ESCs are pluripotent and can differentiate into all tissues in the body. However, even though they were the source of the earliest optimism in the stem cell field, so far, ESCs have not turned out to be the miracle cure all they were once hoped to be. One high profile ESC clinical program was started almost 30 years ago with the incorporation of Geron (GERN) in 1990. This spinal cord injury program was eventually abandoned by Geron before it was subsequently acquired by BioTime (BTX) through its wholly owned subsidiary Asterias Therapeutics. However, after almost three decades of development, this program has still not made it into a Phase III clinical trial and, although it has shown some hope, there have been no miracle cures.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) are embryonic like stem cells that have been reprogrammed from adult stem cells. This technology was developed in Japan in 2006 and was a revolutionary breakthrough in stem cell research and biologic research. The use of iPSCs in the clinic has been increasing but is still in the relatively early stages of development overall. However, the ability to create specific tissues and organoids using iPSCs has been a boon to all types of medical research, including drug discovery.

The Manufacturing of Allogeneic Stem Cells

One of the important issues for stem cell commercialization on an allogeneic basis, beyond the obvious need to demonstrate safety and efficacy, is the ability to manufacture the therapy on a large scale large basis and produce a viable and consistent product. The FDA must be convinced that a stem cell product approved for use in clinical trials is essentially the same product as ALL doses that are manufactured in a commercial production line. Stem cells are living organisms, making them much more difficult to manufacture and move through the supply chain in comparison to a non-biologic drug.

To be considered as part of my Stem Cell Triple Play, any allogeneic therapy company must have a highly scalable manufacturing platform, and the two allogeneic companies in my Triple Play have met this test. Scalability does not apply to an autologous stem cell therapy, which, by definition, involves obtaining cells directly from the patient being treated. As mentioned above, autologous stem cell therapies have generally gone out of favor based on commercial viability. However, one autologous therapy, due to its efficacy, elegant simplicity, clear economic advantages, and recent FDA approval has made the list.

And The Winners are…

The Stem Cell Triple Play involves three companies in various stages of development. Avita Medical (OTCQX:AVMXY) is the only the autologous company of the triple play and the only company to reach commercialization. Avita has recently gained FDA approval for the treatment of burn wounds in September 2018 and is in the process of ramping up sales. It also has larger indications in the pipeline. Athersys Corp. (ATHX) is within 9 months of seeing pivotal results in Japan in ischemic stroke and possibly acute respiratory distress syndrome and has very encouraging data for these indications in pre-clinical work and completed Phase II clinical trials. Of the three, Cynata Therapeutics (OTC:CYYNF) (CYP on Australian Stock Exchange) is in the earliest stage of development. Having successfully completed a Phase I trial in Graft vs. Host Disease, it awaits word from FUJIFILM on whether the Japanese conglomerate will exercise its option on September 19th, 2019, to move forward on its rights to develop Graft vs. Host Disease based on a Phase I trial that had excellent results. The following table gives a quick overview of the three companies:

The intent of this article is not to provide an in-depth analysis on any of these companies but just a summary overview along with the rationale for why investors should take a serious look at each one of them. I have previously written in extensive detail about Avita Medical and Athersys and will provide the relevant links and instead focus here on recent and relevant developments since my last article(s).

Avita Medical Limited

I refer readers to Avita Medical: A Better Mousetrap With FDA Approval To Treat Patient Burns for an in-depth look at the company and its substantial competitive advantages in the wound healing market written in mid-February. I was buying these AVMXY ADRs when they were trading at about $1.86 a couple of weeks prior to the publication of that article. Fortuitously, within a couple of months, the shares rallied to over $7.00. I liquidated my position in mid May, but that was more about simply booking a large gain in the face of uncertainty about Trump’s actions on tariffs. Recently, the shares traded down, and I re-established a new position at $4.70.

The company has a disrupter technology in the wound healing market called the RECELL system. The product is elegant in its simplicity yet very effective. A small skin sample is taken from the patient and processed with a battery operated disposable kit and a proprietary enzyme that converts the sample into a fine spray of desegregated skin cells that are then applied as a spray on to a large burn. This cocktail of regenerative skin cells, including melanocytes, allow the burn wound to heal more rapidly and cleanly than the standard of care. Healing begins directly from the center of the wound:

The main play on Avita for the next 6 months is a ramp-up in sales of the RECELL system. As detailed in my earlier article, RECELL has tremendous competitive advantages over existing burn treatment technologies with its unique kit that harnesses the regenerative powers of a patient’s own regenerative skin cells at a much lower price than competitors. A company sponsored study showed that use of the RECELL System to treat patients with severe burns could save a major U.S. burn center up to $28 million annually compared to treatment with the standard of care. The first quarter of commercial sales for the March 2018 came in at approximately $1,525,000 to early adopter burn centers in the commercial nationwide launch of the product. This was certainly not a blockbuster number, BUT a huge presence at the American Burn Association (ABA) 51st Annual Meeting held in Las Vegas April 2-5, 2019, should have provided great visibility to allow the company to gain sales momentum. The company stated that 26 of the 134 burn centers within the U.S. have placed orders for the RECELL System in the first calendar quarter and explained that the typical product evaluation process by a hospital takes 6 months or longer.

At the end of the day, a better mousetrap sells itself, especially when it provides substantial savings to the healthcare system. This story is reminiscent of Vericel (VCEL), a languishing autologous regenerative medicine company (and a competitor in the burn market) until its autologous cartilage therapy was approved by the FDA on 12/13/16. Within a year, as it became clear that sales were ramping up, shares followed:

Avita Medical is not a one trick pony but a high-margin single platform with many possible indications. The company has guided to 90% margins at scale for RECELL and is also pursuing indications of pediatric thermal burn wounds, chronic wounds, vitiligo, trauma wounds and, in combination with gene therapy for skin rejuvenation and other skin diseases. Once sales ramp-up in burn these growth opportunities should be taken more seriously by investors.

Athersys Inc.

I have written about Athersys for Seeking Alpha for about eight years now, closely following their progress while also dealing with more than a few disappointments over the years and, in retrospect, I was way too early in putting on my investment. However, by having skin in the game all these years I have been forced to closely follow the company. As a result, I have gained an appreciation for the efforts and progress the company has made to get a point where incredibly important inflection points are within reach, even if the current valuation is not reflective of that potential.

It has always been the compelling mountain of scientific evidence regarding the potential of MultiStem that has kept me invested, and although I have learned much over the years about stem cell biology, it is clear that I still know little. The fact of the matter is that there is still an incredible amount to unravel in human biology even to the most brilliant biologists. Biology is pretty darn complicated, and when you get down to the interactions and communications between individual cells, DNA, mRNA, and the biological uniqueness of every individual, fully understanding it would be more complicated than learning all the human languages spoken from scratch. However, Athersys has gained expertise in a biological niche with tremendous market potential. That being, taming the destructive work of an overactive immune system in acute injury indications by the harnessing the natural immunomodulatory effects of MultiStem.

On May 15th, I attended Athersys investors meeting at the Harvard Club in NYC …

My overall impression of the presentation was that the management team, headed by CEO Dr. Gil van Bokkelen (GvB), are honest in their collective belief believe that they are on the verge of creating the Holy Grail of Medicine, a stem cell platform that can treat a range of diseases and afflictions that share the commonality of injury caused by an overactive or malfunctioning immune system. Of course, no one can guarantee that Athersys will meet this lofty goal, but in the 11 years that Athersys has been public, I like the assurance that GvB has never sold a single share of Athersys stock beyond nominal sales directly related to tax withholding of restricted stock awards. I doubt you will find a comparable commitment and restraint from the CEO of any other biotech over a period of more than a decade. GvB now holds 1,328,906 shares. Athersys recently posted a link to an abbreviated video of this conference. Investors can find the presentation here, and it is definitely worth watching.

I have already written extensively about the science behind MultiStem and stroke, the lead indication of Athersys, so I will refer readers to my article from 2016: All Systems Go On Athersys Pivotal Stem Cell Stroke Trial In Japan - Exploring The Scientific Evidence. I would also recommend the analysis of a fellow SA contributor, Vision and Value in his more recent article, Athersys Is Poised to Snatch the Holy Grail of Acute Injury. For a very interesting recent interview about the journey of MultiStem and stroke featuring Robert “Willie” Mays, V.P. and Head of Neuroscience Programs at Athersys, listen to Episode 138 of the Stem Cell Podcast. The interview starts at the 23:00 minute mark. As far as the timetable on seeing pivotal stroke data, results from the Japan stroke trial run by Healios are expected in the first half of 2020.

With regard to the acute respiratory distress syndrome program, a very relevant and optimistic press release was recently issued by Athersys partner and largest shareholder Healios KK describing how their own post hoc analysis of the Athersys Phase II data in ARDS favors the pneumonia related patient population currently recruiting in the ONE-BRIDGE study Healios is conducted in Japan:

Understand that this small 30 patient study is designed for approval based upon the favorable regenerative medicine laws in Japan that streamline the approval process of stem cell therapies and essentially give potential therapies the benefit of the doubt with a concept called “conditional approval” for up to 7 years, based on the demonstration of safety combined with some evidence of efficacy. This is not a high bar for approval.

If this trial succeeds, it would begin a substantial revenue stream for Athersys. This press release by Healios seems highly unusual and indicates a very high level of confidence by its CEO. Furthering its commitment to MultiStem, on June 13, 2019, Healios announced it was scaling back its participation in its longer term iPSC program for blindness and pushing off more of the economics to partner, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. This move certainly gives the impression they want to focus more company resources on MultiStem and Athersys. It will be interesting to see whether these very recent developments foreshadow an early move by Healios to exercise the company's expansion option on China on June 30, 2019, instead of waiting until the end of the year when the option expires.

The final anticipated completion date for the ARDS trial, according to clinicaltrials.gov, is listed as May 2021. I suspect that we will see results from this trial much sooner, and I expect that these results will result in approval in Japan.

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd.

Cynata Therapeutics is an obscure Australian based stem cell company. Cynata’s ordinary shares trade with limited liquidity on the Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol CYP. Cynata can be purchased directly on the Australian Stock Exchange in U.S. dollars through Fidelity and other online brokers that offer international trading.

The compelling aspect of Cynata is its very unique proprietary Cymerus manufacturing technology that was originally developed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a world-renowned leader in stem cell research. Cymerus technology can manufacture an unlimited supply of identical mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from a single donor. Ordinarily, MSCs and most adult stem cells can only be expanded up to a limited number of population doublings before becoming senescent. This licensed proprietary technology starts out with induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) that are converted into a cell type called a mesenchymoangioblast (MCA). Since iPSCs can be produced indefinitely from a single donor with no degradation, an unlimited supply of MCAs can also be derived from a single donor through this process. MCAs are precursors to MSCs and can be made to develop into MSCs, all identical. Since the supply of MCAs is unlimited, so is the supply of MSCs. In comparison, Mesoblast (MESO), a large player in this space, uses various mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells (MLCs) in their programs that only have limited expandability. The proprietary MAPC cells of Athersys can be expanded into millions of doses. Having a uniform MSC product with unlimited expansion capabilities is a valuable asset as MSCs continue to advance into the clinic. The potential value of this technology is the interesting aspect about this obscure Australian company.

On the clinical front, Cynata is in the early stages. They have completed a Phase I trial in 2018 in Graft versus Host Disease and had impressive results:

Cynata obtained favourable efficacy and safety data in a preclinical study in a mouse model of GvHD, conducted at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass), USA. This data provided a sound basis for proceeding to a clinical trial in GvHD. Following approval from the U.K. regulatory agency, Cynata then progressed to a Phase I clinical trial of CYP-001, in acute steroid-resistant GvHD. The study was conducted at a number of clinical sites (leading transplantation centres) in Australia and the United Kingdom. The trial commenced in 2017, and was notable as it was the first clinical trial worldwide involving an allogeneic (cells from a donor) iPSC-derived product to receive regulatory approval. When it was completed in August 2018, it became the first completed clinical trial worldwide involving iPSC-derived cells. A total of 16 patients were enrolled in the trial, with the Primary Evaluation Period being the first 100 days after the initiation of CYP-001 treatment. One patient was unable to be treated, meaning a total of 15 patients received CYP-001. All treated patients received two infusions of CYP-001. Patients in Cohort A received a dose level of 1 million cells per kilogram of bodyweight, up to a maximum of 100 million cells per infusion. Patients in Cohort B received 2 million cells per kg of bodyweight, up to a maximum of 200 million cells per infusion. The Primary Evaluation revealed exceptional safety and efficacy data with results as follows: Overall Response rate by Day 100 was 93% – 14 out of 15 patients showed an improvement in GvHD severity by at least one grade compared to baseline Complete Response rate by Day 100 was 53% – GvHD signs and symptoms completely resolved in 8 out of 15 patients Overall survival at Day 100 was at least 87% No treatment-related serious adverse events or safety concerns were identified

Cynata's largest shareholder and partner in Japan is FUJIFILM, and the company has an option on the development of a treatment for Graft versus Host disease:

In January 2017 Cynata executed a license option agreement with FUJIFILM Corporation of Japan for the development and commercialisation of Cynata’s lead induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived therapeutic mesenchymal stem cell (NYSE:MSC) product, CYP-001, for graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). In addition, the license option agreement also included certain rights to Cynata’s proprietary Cymerus technology for the prevention and treatment of other diseases. As part of the transaction, FUJIFILM acquired an equity position in Cynata through the purchase of 8,088,403 ordinary shares in Cynata, leading to Fujifilm becoming the then largest shareholder in the Company with an approximate 9% stake. FUJIFILM’s option was exercisable at any time up to 90 days after the completion of the primary evaluation period of Cynata’s current phase I clinical trial in GvHD and submission of the clinical study report. The Company announced on 21 March 2019 an extension of the option period to 5:00pm Melbourne time on 19 September 2019 to enable the parties accommodate certain requests made by Fujifilm in relation to structural aspects of the GvHD license agreement. Should the option be exercised an upfront fee of US$3 million is payable which, together with other potential future milestones, totals over A$60 million in potential one-time payments, along with double-digit royalties on net sales of CYP-001 product. Should FUJIFILM choose to exercise this option, future CYP-001 development costs will be borne by FUJIFILM.

When FUJIFILM asked for more time regarding its decision to move forward on GvHD on March 19, 2019, its shares plummeted by 33%:

However, all indications are that FUJIFILM, through its regenerative medicine subsidiary FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Inc., will move forward with Cynata and develop Graft vs. Host Disease. Cynata has said that it is also seeking other partnerships, particularly in Critical Limb Ischemia.

The bottom line on Cynata is that the company is still at an early stage of development and cannot get anywhere without large capital raises an/or partnership deals. However, if there is any success in the clinic with the use of adult stem cells by companies such as Mesoblast, Pluristem (PSTI) or Athersys (ATHX), the value of the Cymerus IP will rise rapidly because it is a superior manufacturing model over manufacturing natural MSCs.

In Conclusion

Understanding and harnessing living components of the body’s own tools kit is the common theme among these three companies. Avita’s technology is the most basic while Cynata’s is the most complex. Athersys has the deepest breadth of systematic scientific research supporting its MultiStem program. The approach of each company is starkly unique and speaks to the incredible complexity of the human body and the numerous ways to approach a problem. Avita has reached the clinic and has more indications in the pipeline. It must now show success in grabbing market share. Athersys is closing in on important potential catalysts with much larger unmet medical need opportunities in its sights. Cynata has a cutting edge technology that should attract partnership interest as the regenerative medicine field advances into the clinic where it can finally have a huge impact on patients' quality of life.

