Agricultural Commodities Post The June WASDE Report

On Tuesday, June 11, at noon EST, the US Department of Agriculture released its June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The USDA issues the report each month of the year, but the June report comes at a critical time as the planting season is moving into the growing season that determines the 2019 crop in the US and other growing countries in the northern hemisphere. After six consecutive years of bumper crops, the jury is not in on if 2019 will be the seventh.

June is a time of uncertainty each year as the growing season is just getting underway. So far, the start to the crop year has been problematic for crops as floods across the fertile plains of the United States delayed planting. The most significant risk during the summer months is that hot and dry conditions that turn into drought can cause crops to wither and die in the hot summer sun. Since planting was late, the crops will go into the hottest months of the year in less mature conditions than most farmers would prefer. At the same time, the trade issues between the US and China has put US agricultural products in the crosshairs of the escalating dispute. Trade issues and the weather conditions over the coming weeks and months are variables that will impact the path of least resistance in the agricultural markets. However, the one constant when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains and other products is that each quarter, the world's population grows by approximately 20 million. With more mouths to feed this crop year than last, bumper crops have turned from a luxury to a necessity when it comes to fulfilling requirements. At the turn of this century, there were around six billion people on our planet. Today, that number stands at over 7.578 billion.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) is an ETF that holds futures contracts in many of the agricultural futures markets that the USDA covers in its monthly WASDE report each month.

Grain markets moved higher after the USDA report

While the prices of cattle and hog futures moved lower in the aftermath of the release of the June WASDE report, they were the only futures markets that experienced losses. Delayed planting because of the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the United States have caused supply concerns to return to markets at the time of the year when they typically reach a crescendo. The grain markets have ignored the WASDE report and the lack of any positive news on the trade front and took off on the upside in the wake of last week's WASDE report. Even the price of cotton experienced a marginal bounce, which averted a lower low in the fiber futures.

The path of least resistance for most of the futures markets in the agricultural sector is now in the hands of Mother Nature over the coming weeks. The late planting could mean that immature crops may not have the ability to survive hot and dry conditions if they develop, so even the slightest hint of drought could limit crop yields in the fall.

Time will tell if 2019 will be the seventh consecutive year of bumper crops. However, the growing population means that despite trade disputes, the world's addiction to ever-increasing food supplies is highly supportive of prices. The next time a shortage develops in any of the agricultural markets, watch out because the price action could become explosive.

Soybeans are steady as corn gains

The USDA told the soybean market that US beginning and ending stocks are likely to rise. However, global production and inventories declined compared to the May WASDE report. The USDA told the oilseed market:

This month's U.S. soybean supply and use projections for 2019/20 include higher beginning and ending stocks. Beginning stocks are raised reflecting a 75-million bushel reduction in projected exports for 2018/19 based on lower-than-expected shipments in May and a lower import forecast for China. Although adverse weather has significantly slowed soybean planting progress this year, area and production forecasts are unchanged with several weeks remaining in the planting season. With soybean use unchanged, 2019/20 ending stocks are projected at 1,045 million bushels, down 25 million from the revised 2018/19 projection. Other changes for 2018/19 include increased soybean meal imports and exports, reduced soybean oil used for biodiesel production, and higher soybean oil ending stocks. The 2019/20 season-average price for soybeans is forecast at $8.25 per bushel, up 15 cents reflecting the impact of higher corn prices. Soybean meal prices are forecast at $295 per short ton, up 5 dollars. The soybean oil price forecast is unchanged at 29.5 cents per pound. The 2019/20 global soybean supply and use projections include lower production and stocks compared to last month. Global production is down 0.3 million tons to 355.4 million due to lower crops for Ukraine and Zambia. The 2019/20 soybean ending stocks are lowered 0.4 million tons mainly reflecting lower carryin due to revisions to 2018/19 balance sheets. Beginning stocks for 2019/20 are reduced for Argentina and China offsetting higher stocks for the United States. For Argentina, stocks are lowered on a 1.5-million-ton increase to exports to 7.8 million for 2018/19 based on the recent pace of shipments. Beginning stocks are lowered for China due to a 1-million-ton decrease to imports to 85 million for 2018/19. Source: USDA

The situation in the soybean market is a case study of how protectionism can distort commodities prices as it often causes gluts in one area of the world and shortages in other regions.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the price of July soybean futures took off to the upside in post-WASDE trading rising from a closing price at $8.60 on June 10 to a high at $8.98 on June 14 and closing not far below that level on Friday, June 14. Soybeans moved 4.4% higher from the close on the day before the monthly report to the highs of the week. July soybeans settled at $8.9450 per bushel last Friday.

The USDA report for corn was more bullish than for the beans. WASDE said the US beginning stocks and imports were higher, but that production in 2019/2020 would be sharply lower, resulting in lower ending stocks. The USDA also lowered global ending stocks which lit a bullish fuse under the corn futures market. The corn summary from the June WASDE said:

This month's 2019/20 U.S. corn outlook is for increased beginning stocks and imports, sharply lower production, reduced feed and residual use and exports, and smaller ending stocks. Beginning stocks are up reflecting a 100-million-bushel decline in projected exports for 2018/19 to 2.2 billion bushels, based on current outstanding sales and reduced U.S. price competitiveness. Corn production for 2019/20 is forecast to decline 1.4 billion bushels to 13.7 billion, which if realized would be the lowest since 2015/16. Unprecedented planting delays observed through early June are expected to prevent some plantings and reduce yield prospects. USDA will release its Acreage report on June 28, which will provide survey-based indications of planted and harvested area. With sharply lower supplies, use is projected to decline 425 million bushels to 14.3 billion, based on reductions to feed and residual use and exports. With supplies falling more than use, ending stocks are projected to decline 810 million bushels to 1.7 billion, which if realized would be the lowest since 2013/14. The season-average farm price is raised 50 cents to $3.80 per bushel. This month's 2019/20 foreign coarse grain outlook is for lower production, increased trade and lower stocks relative to last month. Argentina corn production is raised on increased area with higher prices. Canada corn production is lowered on reductions to both area and yield with planting delays in Ontario. Russia corn production is higher based on government data indicating larger-than-expected planted area. Barley production is lowered for the EU reflecting a reduction for Spain. For 2018/19, Brazil corn production is raised based on the latest government statistics. Major global trade changes for 2019/20 include larger forecast corn exports for Argentina and Russia, with a partly offsetting reduction for Zambia. For 2018/19, exports are raised for Brazil and Argentina for the local marketing year beginning in March 2019 based on higher-than-expected shipments during May. Foreign corn ending stocks are lowered from last month mostly reflecting reductions for Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and the EU. Source: USDA

The price of July corn futures exploded higher on the bullish June WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that July corn futures settled at $4.09 per bushel on June 10 and rallied to a high at $4.5725 in post-WASDE trading, a rise of 11.8%. Farmers planned to plant more corn than beans this year because of the trade dispute and the level of the corn-soybean ratio coming into the planting season. Therefore, the floods have interfered with the farmer's plans, and the price of corn took off to the upside. July corn futures were trading at the $4.52 per bushel level last Friday.

Both corn and soybeans futures will roll to the next active month over the coming days and weeks. The new crop November soybean futures were trading at $9.22 per bushel at the end of last week, with the new crop December corn futures at the $4.63 per bushel level. Mother Nature is now the most significant factor as the weather conditions will determine the path of least resistance for the oilseed and grain futures over the coming weeks.

Wheat moved higher

The USDA lowered beginning wheat stocks but raised their projection for production in 2019/2020. Meanwhile, the WASDE called for global supplies to rise to a new record peak. The report told the wheat market:

U.S. 2019/20 wheat supplies are down with lower beginning stocks partly offset by slightly higher production. Beginning stocks are down 25 million bushels on increased 2018/19 exports. Winter wheat production is forecast up 6 million bushels to 1,274 million with an increase to Hard Red Winter more than offsetting decreases for Soft Red Winter and White Winter. Total wheat production is now forecast at 1,903 million bushels, up 5.8 million bushels from the May forecast. Exports for 2019/20 are unchanged at 900 million bushels but feed and residual use is raised 50 million bushels to 140 million on reduced projected corn supplies. Ending stocks are lowered 69 million bushels to 1,072 million, and the season-average farm price is raised $0.40 per bushel to $5.10. The price increase reflects sharply higher wheat futures prices and reduced 2019/20 corn supplies. World 2019/20 wheat supplies are raised 4.9 million tons on a 1.6-million-ton increase in beginning stocks and a 3.3-million-ton increase in global production. India's wheat crop is raised 1.2 million tons on updated government data. Production in Russia and Ukraine are each raised 1.0 million tons reflecting favorable weather to date. Projected 2019/20 global trade is expanded 0.8 million tons with a 1.0-million-ton increase for Russia and a 0.5-million ton increase for Ukraine, both due to larger crops. Russian exports are now projected at 37.0 million tons and Ukraine exports are projected at a record 19.5 million. Partly offsetting is a 0.5-million-ton decrease for EU exports with greater competition from Black Sea origins. Projected 2019/20 world consumption is raised 3.6 million tons on both higher food and feed and residual use. With supplies rising more than use, ending stocks are projected up 1.3 million tons to a record 294.3 million. Source: USDA

Meanwhile, the wheat futures market shrugged off any bearish influence from the WASDE report as the price of the grain moved higher in the aftermath of the release.

Source: CQG

The price of July wheat futures closed at $5.07 per bushel on June 10 and moved to a high at $5.44 in the aftermath of the release, which was a rise of 7.3%. July futures were trading near the high at $5.38 at the end of last week. The July CBOT futures will roll to September, which was at $5.42 per bushel on June 14.

One of the issues to watch in the wheat market is the continued deterioration in the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread, which was at a 62.50 cents per bushel discount for KCBT wheat at the end of last week. Since the long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for the KCBT, the spread is at almost $1 below its norm. Many bread manufacturers in the US price their requirements off of the KCBT hard red winter wheat futures. The CBOT soft red winter wheat futures are a benchmark for global wheat supplies. The historically low level of KCBT wheat prices is a warning sign for wheat but could also be the result of protectionist policies which create oversupply in the US and shortages in other markets around the world. I am cautious when it comes to the price of wheat because the spread at the current level is typically a bearish sign for the price of wheat. However, agricultural markets are currently experiencing influences that are anything but typical, given the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China.

Cotton is flirting with the lows on fundamentals

The USDA reported higher ending stocks for 2019/2020 in the cotton market. The WASDE told the fiber market:

The 2019/20 U.S. cotton supply and demand projections are unchanged from last month, with the exception of a 1-cent decline in the season-average upland farm price, to 64 cents per pound. The 2018/19 U.S. cotton balance sheet is unchanged. The world 2019/20 cotton projections include higher beginning stocks, slightly lower production, lower consumption and trade, and higher ending stocks. Ending stocks for 2019/20 are projected 1.6 million bales higher than in May, due to a 1.1-million-bale increase in beginning stocks and a 660,000-bale decline in consumption. Beginning stocks are higher largely due to larger 2018/19 production in India and lower 2018/19 consumption in China. World consumption and imports in 2019/20 are projected lower largely due to a 500,000-bale decline in each variable's forecast for China. Lower exports are expected for Australia due to lower production, but higher expected exports from India are partly offsetting. Source: USDA

The price of cotton moved lower at first, but it did not make a lower low by the end of the week.

Source: CQG

The chart of the expiring July cotton futures contract shows that the price closed on June 10 at 65.86 cents per pound, and rose to a high at 67.52 on June 13, a rise of 2.5% despite the higher level of global cotton inventories. July cotton futures were at the 66 cents per pound level on Friday, and the next active December futures contract were trading at around 65.78 cents at the end of last week. Cotton had declined to a low at 64.50 cents May 14, but the price did not return to the level, yet.

Cattle rebound a bit while hogs fall as the USDA does not address African Swine Fever

All of the grain futures market and the cotton futures market moved to the upside in the aftermath of the June WASDE report from the USDA. However, cattle and hog prices went the other way as the WASDE told the meat markets:

The forecast for 2019 red meat and poultry production is reduced from last month as lower forecast beef, pork, and turkey production more than offset higher broiler production. The decline in beef production largely reflects lower steer and heifer slaughter in the second half of the year. Forecast pork production is lowered from last month primarily as the pace of slaughter to date has been slower than expected. The 2020 red meat and poultry production forecast is lowered from the previous month. Production growth for livestock and poultry is expected to be slower as producers respond to higher feed costs. The beef production forecast is reduced on lower expected steer and heifer slaughter as incentives to add weight on pasture slows the pace of feedlot placements. The beef import forecast is raised for 2019 on recent trade data, but the export forecast is reduced from the previous month on the current pace of beef exports to a number of trading partners. No change is made to the 2020 beef trade forecasts. Pork export forecasts for 2019 and 2020 are raised from the previous month, largely reflecting the removal of Mexico's tariffs on U.S. pork products in late May. For 2019, the cattle, hog, and broiler price forecasts are reduced from last month, reflecting current price weakness. For 2020, cattle, broiler, and egg price forecasts are reduced on continued demand weakness. The 2020 hog price forecast remains unchanged as slower production growth and stronger exports support prices. Source: USDA

The USDA reduced beef and hog production, and while they lowered their forecast for beef prices, the WASDE left hog forecasts unchanged from the May report. The WASDE made no mention of the outbreak of African swine fever in Asia but did say that export demand for US pork would rise citing the removal of Mexico's tariffs on US pork in late May.

The prices of cattle and hog futures declined in the aftermath of the release of the June 11 report.

Source: CQG

August live cattle futures closed at $1.0615 on June 10 and moved to a low at $1.03725 on June 13, a decline of 2.3%. The August futures were at the 1.0440 per ounce level on Friday, June 14.

Source: CQG

The cash-settled August feeder cattle futures closed at $1.39825 on June 10, the day before the WASDE, and fell to a low at $1.34525 in the aftermath of the report, a drop of 3.8% as feeder cattle underperformed live cattle futures. The feeder cattle were trading at the $1.35525 per pound level at the end of last week.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, August lean hog futures closed at 84.975 cents per pound on June 10 and fell to a low at 80.60 cents after the report, a decline of 5.1%. August lean hog futures were at under 81 cents per pound level last Friday.

The June WASDE is now in the books, and the agricultural markets will be watching the weather and trade issues over the coming weeks before the release of the next report on July 11. The price action in the futures market lifted the price of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The fund holds many of the futures contracts that were the subject of the WASDE report. The top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The report lifted the price of the ETF.

Source: Barchart

DBA closed at $16.59 on June 10 and rallied to a high at $16.88 on June 14, a rise of 1.7%. DBA was trading around the $16.79 level last Friday. Most of the agricultural products are in contango, which means deferred prices are at premiums to nearby prices. The contango structure of the markets weighs on the value of DBA as the administrators of the ETF must roll futures contracts to the next active month before the expiration. DBA has net assets of $432.18 million and trades an average of 362,696 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

The weather over the coming days and weeks will be the most significant factor for the path of least resistance of agricultural commodities prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading agricultural commodities from the long side of the market