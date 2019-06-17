Natural Gas Remains Near The Low As Inventories Build

Natural gas was one of the subjects discussed by President Trump and the leader of Poland last week at the White House. Poland agreed to increase its purchases of US LNG as the nation looks to diversify supplies away from the pipeline from Russia. In past years, US exports of the energy commodity were only a fantasy. However, technological advances have created a robust export market for the US as natural gas now travels around the world in liquid form on ocean vessels. While the burgeoning demand vertical has increased the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity, record production from reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US that is home to quadrillions of cubic feet of gas have expanded the supply side of the equation.

The price of natural gas declined steadily since March and is now trading at a multiyear low. I have been highlighting the price action in the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) which hold leveraged long positions in some of the top natural gas producing companies. Over the past week, GASL moved to another in a long series of lower lows as a one for five reverse-split is on the horizon on June 27.

A decline to the lowest level since 2016

The price action in the natural gas market has been ugly, and the sharp rally last November has faded into the market's rearview mirror. After trading to the highest price since 2014 at $4.929 per MMBtu last November, the price recently fell to its lowest level since 2016 at $2.3050 per MMBtu this month.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of nearby NYMEX natural gas futures fell to the lowest level since 2016 and posted losses over the past seven consecutive months. Nearby natural gas futures were just under the $2.40 per MMBtu level on Friday, June 14. Price momentum and relative strength metrics were in oversold territory, but monthly historical volatility at 65% reflects the wide price range of $2.624 per MMBtu since November. The price range over the past seven months was higher than the price as of last Friday.

Resistance at the $2.40 per MMBtu level

Active month July natural gas futures dropped from a high at $2.731 on May 20 to just under the $2.40 per MMBtu level as of last Friday.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, natural gas is building a wall of resistance around the $2.40 level, but that could give way quickly if weather forecasts turn warmer than average which would increase the demand for natural gas for cooling as it replaced a large percentage of coal-fired power generation. Meanwhile, the technical state of the market could be telling us that a recovery may be on the horizon as price momentum and relative strength display oversold conditions. Another factor that could spark a rally is that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market has increased from 1.264 million contracts in late May to 1.332 million as of the end of last week. Trend-following shorts have likely increased their activity in the natural gas arena hoping that the price continues to fall towards the $2 level and perhaps moves to challenge the 2016 bottom at $1.611 per MMBtu. In the natural gas futures market, nothing can ignite a recovery rally like an overabundance of short positions. A move above the June 11 and 12 double-top at $2.4060 could trigger a round of short covering over the coming days or weeks. For the shorts, the top of the trading range over the past week define the risk level. Meanwhile, the fifth straight week of triple-digit inventory builds has kept the pressure on the price of the nearby futures contract.

Another triple-digit inventory build

On Thursday, June 13, the Energy Information Administration reported an increase of 102 billion cubic feet of natural gas in storage around the United States.

Source: EIA

As the chart highlights, stocks now stand at 2.088 trillion cubic feet, 10% above last year's level, but still 9.9% below the five-year average. The injection season began with 1.107 tcf in storage, and at the current rate of injections, we could see them peak at the four trillion cubic feet level by November when the peak season begins to draw down the inventories. Last year, the high in November was at 3.79 tcf, and it is looking likely that we will see a higher number later this year which is another reason why the price is floundering below the $2.40 per MMBtu level. As stocks build at over 100 bcf each week, the market could continue to experience price pressure.

The lower, the better

I am on the sidelines in the natural gas futures and derivative markets at the current price level, but I am rooting for the shorts to make lots of money over the coming weeks and perhaps months. The lower the price falls, the more opportunity for the next winter season, in my opinion. The forward curve in the natural gas futures market shows that prices are a far cry from levels seen last November when the energy commodity came within pennies of the $5 per MMBtu level.

Source: RMB/NYMEX

The forward curve shows that the price of the energy commodity was below the $2.80 per MMBtu level throughout the 2019/2020 winter season as of last Friday. If we see a blow-off low in the coming weeks that takes the price towards $2 or lower, deferred contracts will drop, perhaps towards the $2.50 per MMBtu level where they would offer extraordinary value for the coming winter season. At those levels, I would look to purchase slightly in-the-money or at-the-money call options for December through February expiration. Only Mother Nature knows if the next winter season will be colder or warmer than average. The risk-reward profile of call options with strike prices at below the $2.70 per MMBtu level could offer market participants the opportunity to limit risk while having full upside exposure in the natural gas market. Therefore, the lower natural gas falls, the better over the coming days and weeks.

GASL continues to melt

The price of natural gas has weighed on the price of the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares. Moreover, the news that the shares will undergo a 1-5 reverse split on June 27 has caused further decay in the value of the product. GASL holds a leveraged position in some of the leading natural gas producing companies including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The fund summary states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is designed to take advantage of both event-driven news and long-term trends in the natural gas industry. The fund is non-diversified. GASL has net assets of $25.86 million and trades an average of 869,448 shares each day. The expense ratio of the product is 1.04%. GASL is only appropriate for short-term forays into the shares of natural gas producers because the leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. The price of natural gas futures fell from $2.731 on May 20 to its most recent low at $2.305, or 15.6%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, GASL dropped from $8.68 to $3.53 per share as of last Friday, or 59.3%. The decline is a function of both the price action in the natural gas market and the decay of the product. The split will adjust the price of the shares to the $17.70 level after June 27 if GASL does not move from last Friday's price level.

I am not looking to purchase GASL at its current price, but if the price of natural gas drops to a level where I begin to buy call options for the next peak season, I will look to buy GASL at the same time. However, I will use both time and price stops on all positions as the power of time decay is powerful in all triple-leveraged products.

Natural gas is facing a wall of resistance at the $2.40 per MMBtu level on the July futures contract. Even though the market could be ready for a break to the upside and recovery, it is likely that it would quickly run out of steam if injections continue to flow into storage at a rate of over 100 bcf each week. I would welcome a sharp move to the downside as a buying opportunity for the next winter season.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.