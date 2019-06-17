After An Exaggerated Sell-Off, Theravance Should Recover Soon

The market should realize that the Theravance sell-off was overdone. The near-term stock upside is at least 35%.

The perceived threat was probably even more influential in the sell-off, but I show why I believe investors were misguided.

As far as the real threat is concerned, the market has priced in the worst.

Due to one real threat and a perceived one (probably), Theravance is down 33% over the past month.

Black swans don't always come alone

The following is a fascinating story about two "black swan" events happening at the same time, but one remaining somewhat under the radar, at least until very recently. The combined effect of the two has caused a severe sell-off in the shares of Theravance Biopharma (TBPH):

In this article, I can show why we can be fairly certain the bottom is in and why the stock should recover at least a large part of its losses in the near term. In fact, since I first alerted my S&O subscribers about the bottom, the stock has already posted steady gains on growing trading volume, thus recovering 10%.

The two main issues impacting Theravance's trading price have been the following:

1) Out of the blue, Innoviva (INVA) puts one of Theravance's most valuable assets (and overall the safest asset), the Trelegy royalty stream from GSK (GSK) under threat.

2) For some time, there have been concerns Theravance's largest stockholder Neil Woodford might be forced to sell down his stake. This concern has grown to near-certainty level following further heavy redemptions from his funds.

Sarissa playing hardball

The sell-off started right after, in the late afternoon of 5/7/19, Theravance had posted its Q1/19 results (slides - transcript - 10Q), shocking its investors with the "black swan" news that Innoviva hasn't remitted the Trelegy royalties and won't pay any in 2019.

When the former Theravance (ticker THRX, now renamed Innoviva) spun off today's Theravance Biopharma, the two agreed to form a third company, TRC, which is basically in charge of managing the Trelegy royalty stream from GSK for the two founders, which are both entitled to a portion of it. TRC is managed by Innoviva, but 85% of all Trelegy royalties accrue to Theravance. As Theravance notes,

"no distributions were made to Theravance Biopharma with respect to its 85% economic interest in Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC ("TRC LLC") for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. As a result of this unjustified withholding of cash and Innoviva's statement to Theravance Biopharma that it intends to cause TRC LLC to withhold making further cash distributions through calendar 2019, the Company has initiated an arbitration against Innoviva and TRC LLC regarding Innoviva's material breach of its obligations to cause TRC LLC to make contractually-required distributions to the Company from royalties paid to TRC LLC by GlaxoSmithKline and its affiliates (collectively, "GSK") related to GSK's net sales of TRELEGY ELLIPTA. Rick E Winningham, chairman and chief executive officer of Theravance Biopharma, commented: "Theravance Biopharma intends to aggressively enforce all aspects of its agreement with Innoviva and TRC LLC to ensure we continue receiving our stipulated 85% share of royalties linked to TRELEGY ELLIPTA net sales. We firmly believe there is no justification or legal basis for Innoviva to cause TRC LLC to withhold the Q4 2018 distributions, the 2019 distributions or any material amount of cash. We are confident that Theravance Biopharma will prevail in this dispute and retain all rights to its full portion of the TRELEGY ELLIPTA royalties paid to TRC LLC by GSK."

The situation might become problematic for Theravance if it won't be solved quickly: In fact, Theravance has issued debt against the royalty stream. While, at this point in time, the royalty stream is still small and doesn't make a material difference to Theravance's income statement, it could soon make one.

"Through October 15, 2020, the terms of the Notes provide that to the extent there are insufficient funds to satisfy the Issuer's scheduled quarterly interest obligations, the shortfall shall be added to the principal amount of the Notes without a default or event of default occurring. The terms of the Notes also provide that, at Theravance Biopharma's option, the quarterly interest payment obligations can be satisfied by making a capital contribution to the Issuer, but not for more than four (4) consecutive quarterly interest payment dates or for more than six (6) quarterly interest payment dates during the term of the Notes. For the April 15, 2019 interest payment date, Theravance Biopharma R&D, Inc. (parent entity of Issuer) made a capital contribution to satisfy the interest payment obligations for that scheduled payment. If necessary, interest may be paid in-kind or Theravance Biopharma may exercise its capital contribution option in the near future while we arbitrate this dispute with Innoviva."

I would expect Theravance to prevail in this dispute and quite rapidly, but it is obviously a wildcard and could easily cause some headache and unforeseen expenses. Apparently, Innoviva's new management (appointed by activist shareholder Sarissa Capital) is looking for ways to force either GSK and/or Theravance to think about a merger. Sarissa's speculation has always been a buyout - which did not materialize - and the stock has lagged, as Innoviva is holding interests in the less attractive Ellipta products (which Sarissa probably didn't understand in time). Theravance's management is heavily invested in Innoviva (Rick Winningham used to be CEO already of the pre-spin-off Theravance and is still a large Innoviva shareholder), which is a detail Sarissa is probably speculating on.

As the full TRC agreement was posted online in 2014, the dispute resolution procedure can be found on page 48. Importantly, all disputes must be resolved through arbitration. There is no way this can degenerate into a long court battle. The prevailing party may require the non-prevailing party to reimburse all costs and expenses.

Trelegy valuation

From a fundamental point of view, the Trelegy royalty stream can be valued quite easily. As my readers know, I have been more bullish on Trelegy than the sell-side for a long time (and have been proven right so far).

In June 2016, consensus estimates for 2022 were capped at a ridiculously low level of $75m. Five months later, it shot up to $672m. In November 2017, it had grown to $780m. Since then, it has grown further to ~1.5B.

In my linked analysis, I concluded:

"Assuming a slow and later accelerating sales ramp, TBPH should receive about $1.5B of royalties over Trelegy's entire lifecycle. Depending on the used discount rate and the assumed launch curve, we get a NPV of $0.5-0.7B."

However, this was only for COPD, but after positive results from the CAPTAIN study, GSK will try to expand the label by adding an indication for asthma, which should substantially increase the drug's market. So, this adds some margin of safety to my estimate.

As far as the sell-side is concerned, a simple DCF with an average sales ramp over the remaining period of patent exclusivity of ~10 years, peak sales of $1.5B, and a discount rate of 12% results in an NPV of about $500m.

Impact on the stock

The stock market reacted to the Innoviva issue in an interesting way: Theravance ended the first day after the announcement 10% lower (5/8/19). That said, there was little volume at the beginning, and the stock recovered almost entirely its initial losses until noon. Then, after about 2PM, the bottom fell out with larger sales volumes. Total volume at the end of the day was ~4x average.

So, was this a reaction to the Innoviva issue? I.e., was the market pricing in a certain probability to lose the Trelegy royalties or part of it?

I don't think so, as Innoviva wasn't up either. And, if Theravance lost part of the royalty stream, Innoviva would gain the same amount. (In theory, Theravance holders could easily hedge that risk by purchasing Innoviva.)

Or was the market pricing in a certain probability of running into issues with the related notes? - Maybe, but if Innoviva doesn't gain anything from this story, it would be a transitory problem and, if necessary, Theravance could simply pay by issuing stock.

So, the first market reaction probably didn't really represent a reasonable reaction to the dispute between Innoviva and Theravance.

A few weeks later, however, Theravance has lost north of $500m of market cap. Given the still cautious consensus peak sales estimates for Trelegy, the market has effectively priced in a total loss of the Trelegy royalties - which appears to be a little exaggerated - and without attributing the value lost to Innoviva - which appears to be totally illogical.

Probably the market was looking elsewhere

Black swan #2: In this case, well-informed traders were probably not that concerned about the Innoviva dispute (which is demonstrated by the fact that Innoviva has traded down in this past month as well), but about a much more simple problem. In fact, Theravance's largest shareholder is Neil Woodford who has recently seen a record level of redemptions, as his funds are suffering from a long stretch of underperformance. Just a few days ago, these redemptions prompted the firm to close the fund for both new money and redemptions. Woodford personally apologized in a video posted on his website.

Theravance was almost 5% of his flagship "LF Woodford Equity Income Fund". Prior to the suspension, the fund allowed daily redemptions despite its large stakes in unlisted and illiquid assets. After seeing hundreds of millions of outflows, it was forced to suspend trading.

In the video, Woodford explains that he intends to use the period of suspension to "sell down to zero" in a thoughtful way the fund's exposure to "illiquid assets". These might or might not include Theravance, although, at first sight, it seems pretty likely Theravance is among the positions that will be reduced substantially (and at least some reduction is probably inevitable due to redemptions). And, Woodford says that the selling is already underway.

Theravance has a daily trading volume of ~250k shares, while Woodford owned 13.4 million shares as of 3/31, having added ~1m shares during Q1.

If Woodford needed to sell only 20% of his holdings because of redemptions, he would need to sell 10x the daily trading volume or 10% of the daily volume over 100 days, i.e. 4-5 months. So, it is impossible for him to sell down his stake - especially if he needs to do it rapidly because of redemptions - without impacting the share price in a very, very significant way.

Moreover - and this is where things get interesting - everybody knows his situation and can bet on it in advance. When Theravance started to suffer because of the Innoviva dispute, it was easy to see that Woodford's investors might have a hard time digesting yet another "bio turd" (there have been several in recent years, and the fund's performance has been abysmal). So, shorts probably attacked Theravance before Woodford sold down his stake, sending the stock down even more.

The opportunity

If our analysis was correct, we would have an interesting opportunity: The Innoviva dispute can't do any fundamental damage anymore, as the market prices in a total loss of the Trelegy royalties. At the same time, short-term focused traders perceive an additional overhang from a forced seller - which would bring the stock down even if this forced seller didn't really sell. And, if he sold, it would only create an even better opportunity to buy a solid company at an artificially depressed price.

But things are even better, since Woodford probably hasn't really sold a single share, as we will see below. This means two things: First, despite his dire situation, his faith in Theravance is solid, and he prefers this holding over many others. Second, the sell-off will stop now, as traders take notice of the trading suspension which would enable Woodford to reduce his holdings at a slower pace, over time, under better market conditions, and take notice of the fact that no updated 13D form was filed with the SEC.

Here is why Woodford probably hasn't sold a single share of Theravance:

Combining the information in this article and this one, his fund lost about half of its AUM from summer 2017 until January 2019. And , over the past 5 months, another 25% of AUM was lost, while the Theravance holding increased in 2018 and, as mentioned above, in Q1/19, too. It seems likely that Woodford is holding on to these shares even under the worst possible circumstances. Or at least was holding until very recently. The linked 4/30/19 factsheet shows that the Theravance stake was intact at that date (i.e. one week before the Innoviva issue became public). Theravance seems to be an ultra-high conviction position by Woodford. Despite being no income stock, the Theravance position was included in two large income funds. He hasn't filed an updated form 13D with the SEC by 6/10/19, as he would have been required to do in case of meaningful changes to his 22% stake.

Finally, even if we assume that Woodford effectively sold some shares in May, he should be done by now, as a proportional reduction in line with the redemptions would have required a relatively small decrease of the Theravance stake. Here is the math: As we have seen, Woodford's Theravance stake as of 4/30/19 was unchanged. Then, during the month of May, the fund saw GBP187m of outflows, corresponding to $237m. If Woodford had been forced to reduce his Theravance holdings proportionally, 4.71% of $237m or $11.14m worth of Theravance stock had to be sold. This would have meant ~550k shares at May's average price of ~$20, or 30-40k shares per trading day since the last earnings call. 30-40k shares per day represent ~15% of the daily volume, so I think he would be done selling by now.

Why the bottom is in

Woodford suspended trading in his flagship fund on 6/4/19. One day later, we saw capitulation on relatively large volume of Theravance stock, as the market digested the news hastily and inaccurately, in my opinion - as if the worst was still to come. Quite the contrary: it had already happened. In fact, from that point, Theravance recovered on steadily growing volume. On 6/11/19, which was the day when the market realized that no form 13D had been filed, trading volume was three times average, and the stock ended 1% higher.

Furthermore, Woodford communicated himself on 6/13/19 that the fund has already sold north of $100m worth of stock "since suspension", which means that Theravance was likely not among the stocks sold, since the shares rose during this past week. In fact, on 6/13/19, Theravance posted its strongest gains after the recovery started, closing 3% higher.

Fundamentals and risks

Theravance is obviously a biotech, i.e. to a large extent completely unpredictable. Its most predictable asset used to be the Trelegy royalty stream, which - sadly - is currently in jeopardy.

Other assets include:

A just-launched nebulized LAMA for COPD partnered with Mylan (MYL), which I have analyzed here. Estimated NPV: $400-600m.

A collaboration with Janssen (JNJ) in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Some analysts think it is worth up to $2.4B. I believe it is about half of that. Anyway, Janssen seems to be very convinced and is moving full speed ahead with a large phase 2/3 trial program in Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, after having signed off on potentially up to $1B of milestone payments, of which $100m have already been paid. Theravance is entitled to 33% of U.S. profits and 10-15% of ex-U.S. profits from the program. Both Crohn's and ulcerative colitis are potential blockbuster indications, and Janssen is the market leader in the field.

A small royalty stream from an antibiotic.

A phase 3 drug against neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. If successful, this will have only one serious but far inferior competitor, Lundbeck's (OTCPK:HLUYY) Northera, which is currently delivering ~$300m of sales in its 5th year post-launch. The Theravance drug should be able to do a lot better than that. In 2014, Lundbeck paid for Northera $530m + a CVR potentially worth another $128m, which in the light of the above should be a low-ball valuation estimate of the Theravance drug.

A large pipeline of other phase 1 assets.

About $100m of cash net of all debt (not including converts, which I consider as if they were shares already issued).

Therefore, excluding Trelegy, the antibiotic and phase 1 assets, we estimate a minimum valuation of ~$2.3B versus the current market cap of about $1B (assuming full conversion of the outstanding converts into ordinary shares). We may be wrong with our valuation and drugs can obviously fail or disappoint, but there is a quite abundant margin of safety.

The fear of a large forced seller has brought the stock down, while probably very little forced selling has actually materialized. And, the current valuation doesn't include any consideration for the Trelegy royalties, which, at this point, represent a likely additional upside (as Theravance, having the contract on its side, appears to have an excellent chance to prevail).

All in all, a reasonable expectation for the future would be:

In the near term, the market should recognize that there was no or very little forced selling and that probably no forced selling will occur anytime soon. At the same time, a more reasonable probabilistic assessment of Theravance's chances to prevail in the royalty dispute should lead to a partial recovery of Trelegy's NPV. Assuming that the market considered Theravance to be fairly valued at $25 before the Q1 release and a chance of at least 75% to prevail in the dispute, 75% of the market value lost since the Q1 release (equal to the consensus estimate of the Trelegy royalty stream) should be recovered fairly rapidly. This means a near-term price target of $23.

Over the long term, fundamentals should prevail, and there is probably even more upside, regardless of the royalty dispute. As a result, the stock could easily double over the next few years.

Finally, while we have taken a thorough look around and considered the situation from several possible angles, we might still be wrong, and the proverbial bus is coming from a totally unforeseen angle. Black swans don't always come alone or just in two. So, be always alert and size your positions carefully.

