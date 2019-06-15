AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades

This article details six trades with annualized yields ~10% or more.

They both go ex-dividend in early July.

T and VZ are both close to their average price targets.

You've probably noticed that there are many articles on Seeking Alpha about AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), often on a daily basis, with interesting research, but not often covering alternative trading ideas.

With both stocks quite near analysts' average price targets, we decided to check out some alternate ways of trading these two behemoths, which could increase your yields on them.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $57.62, VZ is only 3.51% below analysts' average price target of $59.64, while T, at $32.29, is 4.83% below its $33.85 average price target.

Performance:

The performance of these two dividend stocks flip flopped in 2019, with T up ~13%, and VZ up only ~2.5%, whereas VZ has greatly outperformed T over the past year, rising ~18%, vs. T's -6% loss.

Valuations:

T looks cheaper than VZ and industry averages, on a P/E, P/book, and P/sales basis, while VZ has a lower EV/EBITDA valuation than T. However, both of these valuations are lower than the 9.18X industry average EV/EBITDA valuation.

Financials:

Conversely, VZ has better financial ratios than T, except for debt leverage, for which VZ has a debt/equity ratio of ~2.37X, vs. .95X for T.

Dividends:

They both tend to go ex-dividend on similar dates, which in this case should be ~7/9/19, with a ~8/1/19 pay date. At 6.32%, T has a much higher yield than VZ's 4.18%, but VZ has much better dividend growth of 8.75%, vs just 2.13% for T.

VZ also has a slightly more conservative dividend payout ratio of 52.61%, vs. T's 60.98% ratio:

Those are attractive yields, but you can increase them via selling covered calls.

You can see more details on our Covered Calls Table for these trades and more than 35 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

We chose two expirations for both stocks - October 2019 and January 2020. The October trade incorporates the next 2 quarterly dividends, in early July and October, while the January trade captures the next three dividends.

In addition, the January trades offer a tax deferral advantage: If the January trades aren't closed in 2019, you won't owe taxes on the option money you receive from them until tax time in April 2021.

Covered Calls:

The October $34.00 T out of the money call strike, (which is slightly above the $33.85 average price target), pays $.59, slightly more than T's current $.51 quarterly dividend. Combined with the July and October dividends, your static yield would be ~5% in ~4 months, or 14.44% annualized.

T's January 2020 $34.00 call pays $.87, a higher amount, since it's further out in time. There are 3 $.51 payouts during this period.

This table details the three main profitable scenarios for the January T covered call trade:

Static - If T doesn't rise to or above $34, your potential profit would be $2.40, the combo of the $1.53 in dividends and the $.87 call option premium. Your nominal yield would be 7.43% during this seven-month trade, or 12.62% annualized.

Assigned before first ex-dividend date - Your profit in this scenario would be a total of $2.58 - the $.87 call option premium, plus the $1.71 price gain, which is the difference between the $34.00 call strike and T's $32.29 price/share.

Assigned after three ex-dividend dates - Your profit in this scenario would be $4.11: The $1.53 in dividends, the $.87 option premium, and the $1.71 assigned price gain, for a 12.73% nominal yield, or 21.61% annualized.

Two other profitable scenarios involve the timing of a potential assignment, whether or not your T shares would get assigned before the 2nd, or the 3rd ex-dividend dates.

VZ's October $60.00 call strike is just above its $59.64 average target price.

The October $60 strike pays $1.31, a bit more than VZ's next two July and October ~$.60 quarterly dividends, which offers you a 12.64% annualized static yield.

VZ's January $60.00 call strike pays $1.92, again slightly more than the $1.80 in three quarterly dividends during this period.

This table details the three main profitable scenarios for the January VZ trade, with nominal yields that are slightly lower than the T January trade:

Cash Secured Puts:

If you're leery of taking on a new position in T or VZ at current levels, or of having your existing shares called away, here are two alternative trades, via which you can "nibble at the edges," i.e. create some option income, which will give you a lower breakeven.

T: The January $32.00 put strike pays $2.19, for an 11.62% annualized put yield, giving you a breakeven of $29.81, which is ~12% below T's $33.85 average price target.

Since T has option strike prices at $1.00 increments, you could also sell cash secured puts for less $ at a lower strike level, in order to create an even lower breakeven.

VZ's October $55.00 put strike pays $1.79, ~1.5X VZ's next two quarterly dividend amount of $1.205. Your breakeven would be $53.21, ~10.8% below VZ's $59.64 average price target.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for these three trades, and over 35 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.