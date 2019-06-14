Why Bitcoin Is Likely Headed To $10,000, And Possibly Higher After That

Bitcoin is likely headed to $10K resistance next before this wave ultimately takes prices significantly higher.

The fundamental image also appears favorable as Bitcoin's network effect is likely to expand from here, and Bitcoin has penetrated a very small share of its applicable market.

The technical image suggests that the Bitcoin bull market is back and prices could be headed substantially higher from here.

Bitcoin has been consolidating around the $8K level for some time now.

Image Source

Bitcoin Consolidating: Next Stop $10K And Then Higher

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been in consolidation mode for about a month now, ever since the digital asset decisively broke out above the $6,500-7,000 level. Bitcoin’s most recent trading range has been between $7,500 and around $8,200, but it appears that Bitcoin is about to break out and test the $10K level next.

BTC 10-Days

Source: BitcoinCharts.com

In addition to the constructive technical image, various fundamental factors suggest Bitcoin is likely to see much higher prices long term. In fact, the entire cryptocurrency complex is likely to appreciate considerably from current levels, as it gets more integrated into the global financial system over the next several years.

The Bitcoin Bull Market Appears to be Back

After a significant bear market in 2018, which saw Bitcoin prices implode by roughly 85% from peak to trough, a new bull appears to have imaged from the ashes of the crypto winter. Also, it wasn’t just Bitcoin that suffered in 2018, other prominent coins like Litecoin (LTC-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), and others lost 95%-99% of their values from the bubble peaks.

However, now they appear to back, and they’re back in a big way.

Since the crypto bottom of late 2018, Bitcoin is up by roughly 150%

Litecoin is up by roughly 500% from its bottom.

Bitcoin Cash is up by 430% from its lowest point.

The entire cryptocurrency complex is up by about 157% from its bear market low.

Nevertheless, despite some of the stellar moves in many digital assets, it's important to note that the cryptocurrency complex is still about 70% below its peak market cap of roughly $800 billion reached in early 2018. Likewise, Bitcoin is about 60% below its all-time high reached in late 2017.

Crypto Currency Complex Market Cap

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

Why Prices Are Likely to Go Higher

Let’s look at Bitcoin from a technical perspective, before diving into the fundamentals. If we look at a historic long-term chart of Bitcoin we see that Bitcoin appreciates in waves. We see the first major wave from the start of 2012 to mid-2013, the second wave from mid-2013 to 2014, the third wave from 2014 to late 2017, and we appear to be in the fourth wave right now.

BTC Long-Term

Each wave starts with a bear market that brings the price of Bitcoin down by 75%-90%, and ends with a bull market that takes prices substantially above the prior peak. This is directly correlated with the network effect, something I will discuss later in the article.

Judging by prior price appreciations, and if the Bitcoin network continues to expand, the next peak could be around $75-100K for Bitcoin.

The Network Effect

I wrote in detail about the power of the network effect in this article, but just to reiterate, what makes something like Bitcoin appreciate is the number of people ultimately using it, trading it, holding it, transacting in it, etc.

Naturally, there will be bear and bull market cycles independent of user growth, but ultimately, as the number of users continues to increase so should Bitcoin’s price, long term.

Right now, there are nearly 40 million blockchain accounts, which is about a 60% YoY growth rate. Also, we can see a direct correlation between the number of users on the Bitcoin network and Bitcoin’s price appreciation if we look at long-term charts of blockchain wallets and Bitcoin’s price.

We can essentially pinpoint that Bitcoin’s price has peaked at roughly 1% of its blockchain users, several times now. Bitcoin’s price to blockchain accounts at peaks was $7 at 1,000 accounts, $200 at 200,000 accounts, $1,200 at 1 million accounts, and $19,500 at 20 million accounts.

Blockchain Accounts Long-Term

Source: Blockchain.com

How high will Bitcoin’s peak be if there are 100 million blockchain accounts, or 1 billion blockchain accounts?

Simply going by past price appreciation, Bitcoin could peak at around $100K if about 100 million people join the Bitcoin network, and someday it could peak at $1 million if a billion people or more users are on the Bitcoin blockchain network.

Also, I want to clarify that just because there are about 40 million blockchain accounts on the Bitcoin network it does not mean that 40 million people own or participate in trading Bitcoin. Some users have multiple accounts, and many accounts are inactive due to lost keys and other issues.

Why Join the Bitcoin Network?

Despite the 40 million blockchain accounts, I’ve estimated that likely fewer than 20 million individuals around the globe own any Bitcoin right now. You can read more about how I came up with this estimate in this article here.

Image Source

This is a tiny fraction of the roughly 3.2 billion people online these days. In percentage terms this is only about 0.625%, fewer than 1% of the applicable market, and leaves roughly 99.375% of the market unpenetrated by Bitcoin, for now.

Why would more people want to join the network?

Well, there are a few reasons. First, Bitcoin and other digital assets are great trading vehicles. I’ve traded a lot of things in my life - futures, stocks, options, currencies, etc. To be honest, nothing is as interesting as trading digital assets, in my view.

The younger generation also appears to be into it, and they are likely the early adopters that could turn into lifelong traders and users of digital currencies going forward. Also, if done correctly, it can be extremely safe to trade and own Bitcoin from a cybersecurity standpoint.

Bitcoin also can be looked at as a great store of value instrument. Bitcoin is not like dollars, or any other currency which the Fed, or any other central bank can simply “print” endlessly.

There's a set number of Bitcoins that can ever exist in circulation, and that is 21 million. In this respect, Bitcoin is a remarkable store of value instrument as its supply is not simply limited, it's capped.

Bitcoin also has extremely strong currency-like properties. It's highly divisible, indestructible, highly transportable, extremely scarce, impossible to counterfeit, is becoming highly recognized and generally accepted, and with time should become stable and consistent.

If you are looking for medium of exchange vehicles of the future, you have it in Bitcoin, and in other systemically important coins. They essentially bypass the parasitic and somewhat predatory government/central banking, and commercial banking systems.

There will very likely be future currency and banking crises, during which we could see abnormally high levels of inflation, something Bitcoin is essentially immune from.

It’s at these times more people will likely find refuge and stability in Bitcoin, as it’s largely decoupled from the traditional finical system and cannot be manipulated or inflated like traditional currencies.

So, these are just a few reasons why more people will likely flock to the Bitcoin network over time.

Huge Market Potential for Bitcoin

We discussed that Bitcoin has penetrated fewer than 1% of its applicable market share so far, but let’s talk about the market for a minute. Bitcoin is essentially competing for market share in several markets, including global medium of exchange, and worldwide store of value.

If we look at global markets Bitcoin can ultimately be competing in, the picture looks something like this:

Investable Gold: $3.5 trillion

Physical Currencies: $7.6 trillion

M1 World Money Supply: $37 trillion

World Stock Markets: $73 trillion

M3 World Money Supply: $90.4 trillion

Derivative Market: $544 trillion-$1.2 quadrillion

Bitcoin: $142 billion

Bitcoin’s value is essentially just a small drop in a very big bucket right now. If we look at just the medium of exchange and gold store of value segment, we see that they are currently worth about $94 trillion.

So, Bitcoin’s value is only about 0.15% of this market share. This is miniscule, and with time it could grow to be a lot more. At just 1% of this market share Bitcoin’s market cap would be around $940 billion, or about $53K per Bitcoin, at 5% of market share value, we’re looking at Bitcoin around $250K, at 10% at about $500K, and so on.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin appears to be in a consolidation pattern, with the next break out target to $10K resistance. The fundamental factors surrounding Bitcoin also appear quite bullish, as low applicable market penetration rate, coupled with the expansion of Bitcoin’s network effect should take prices substantially higher long term.

Potential Risks to Consider

Possibly the No. 1 long-term threat Bitcoin faces is detrimental government regulation or an all-out Bitcoin ban. If major Bitcoin-friendly governments like the U.S., E.U., Japan, South Korea, and others follow the footsteps of China and essentially make Bitcoin use and trading illegal, it could have catastrophic consequences for Bitcoin's price.

Continued Functionality Issues

Another risk factor is the concern that Bitcoin may never become a widely-used transactional currency due to its issues with speed and scale. Yes, the Lightning Network promises to solve many of the issues associated with speed, cost, and scale, but there's no guarantee that the LN will become widely adopted, even over time.

Therefore, there's the risk that newer and more efficient digital currencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others may make Bitcoin somewhat obsolete as an actual medium of exchange for the masses.

Continued Security Breaches and Fraudulent Activity

Continued security breaches in the Bitcoin world concerning exchanges and individual wallets is a constant concern. If significant breaches continue, investors and users may start to lose confidence in the system and demand could decrease as well.

Likewise, there are fraud cases. In an industry that's still loosely regulated, substantial fraudulent activity is a persistent risk factor. Just like with security breaches when people get ripped off, it reflects poorly on the entire industry and demand along with prices can suffer.

Bitcoin is Not for Everyone

The bottom line is that Bitcoin is not for everyone. I view it as an investment for people with a moderate to relatively high-risk tolerance, and even then, maybe only 5%-20% of a portfolio's holdings should be allocated to digital assets.

Bitcoin is still a relatively new phenomenon, and no one truly knows exactly how it's going to play out over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, BCH-USD, LTC-USD, DASH-USD, ZEC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.