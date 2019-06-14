Detour Gold: 20% Upside At Current Metal Prices And FX Rates

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Resource Skeptic as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Despite a 25% price return YTD, Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) is still cheap given current gold prices and CAD/US FX rates. This author sees the potential for a further 20% price increase.

Background

We believe that Detour Gold provides one of the most compelling stories in the gold space in a rising metal price environment. As a recap, gold prices (in USD) started 2019 at $1,280/oz and have recently jumped to $1,340 oz. A rising gold price is great news for all gold producers. The news, however, is much sweeter for the highest cost miners in the industry. High-production, high-cost mines (like Detour Lake) can quickly jump from marginal cash sinks to cash production machines. This article will describe why we believe Detour Gold provides great risk-return characteristics in the current rising metal price environment. We will investigate a forward-looking projection for the company using production forecasts from their most recent technical report.

The Mine

Detour Gold is a single asset gold miner that owns their flagship Detour Lake Mine. Detour Lake is located in northern Ontario. The mine hosts one of the largest gold reserves in Canada and is forecasted to produce over the next 16-years. The operation is benefited from a stable geopolitical environment (Canada), simple mine type (open-pit), and a simple metallurgical flowsheet (carbon-in-leach).

Source: Company website

Why Detour Gold?

There are hundreds of gold mining and development companies to choose from. Why do we believe that Detour provides optimal return characteristics in a rising gold price environment? Well, it's all about leverage. In 2018, the operation's All-In-Sustaining-Cost averaged $1,158/oz. The corresponding average gold price totaled $1,268/oz. Bringing this back to our underlying thesis, Detour Gold is interesting because it is one of the higher cost mines in the world (on a per ounce basis). A small increase in metal prices can make a large (relative) impact on the company's profitability.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

2019 Performance

Detour has guided for 570,000 to 605,000 oz of gold production in 2019:

Source: Company website

2018 2019 Variance Production (oz) 621,128 587,500 -5% AISC ($/oz) $ 1,158 $ 1,213 5% Realized Price ($/oz) $ 1,268 $ 1,340 6% Contribution Margin ($/oz) $ 110 $ 128 16% Gross Margin (%) (%) 8.68% 9.51% 10% Operating Income ($M) $ 68 $ 75 10%

If we assume that the midpoint of guidance is achieved on both metrics we can reasonably forecast operating income that is modestly higher than what was achieved in 2018 (+10%). This table is simplistic and provides a high-level assessment of the mine's profitability; ignoring corporate G&A and other expenses. The point of the chart is not to highlight granular details about a cash flow projection but, rather, to illustrate the positive impacts of a higher gold price. Detour, even with 5% less production and 5% higher operating costs, should be able to generate 10% more operational cash flow at present gold prices.

The Long-Term Picture

The short-term relationship is interesting, but the true valuation impact occurs in the context of the longer term production plan. The table below shows the sensitivity assessment of Detour Lake, from the 2018 technical report. The reader should highlight that, at today's gold prices and CAD/US FX rate, the project is valued between US$3.8 to US$4.5 billion. There are a handful of adjustments that need to occur to this value to appropriately account for the fact that one year has passed since the report was published and the fact that the report does not account for corporate level G&A costs.

Source: Sedar

The updates are shown in the table below. At a $1,350/oz gold price and 1.3 CAD/US exchange rate the project is valued at US$4.15B. We need to subtract $73M for the NPV attributable to 2018 (from the technical report), the discounted cost of corporate G&A (US$487M), add current cash, and subtract debt to arrive at the company's equity value. As the table shows, the equity contribution of Detour Lake is $3.5B using these assumptions, approximately 100% more than the current value of the company.

Value Source/Calculation Methodology (a) Value @ 1.3 CAD/US & $1,350 $ 4,150,000,000 2018 Technical Report (b) -2018/2018 NPV Contribution $ (73,000,000) 2018 Annual Report Annual Corporate G&A $ (37,000,000) 2018 Annual Report (c) LOM Corporate G&A (Disc) $ (487,031,095) Calc Asset Value $ 3,589,968,905 Calc (a-b-c) +Cash $ 201,000,000 2019Q1 Fin Statement -Debt $ (249,000,000) 2019Q1 Fin Statement Equity Value $ 3,541,968,905 Asset Value+Cash-Debt Market Capitalization $ 1,801,700,000 6/12/2019 Quote Price to NAV 50.87% (Market Cap)/Equity Value

So in simple terms, what am I saying? The company is forecasting discounted cash flows of over $4 billion. Some of these cash flows won't flow to equity holders. We need to repay the debt and cover head office expenses. After this reconciliation, we're still left with over $3.5B in value which is double the current market capitalization for the company. This value could alternatively be described as the company's NAV5% (net asset value discounted at 5%).

Now I'm not saying that a 100% return for Detour should be expected as a base case. The upside potential does, however, appear to be quite justified. Diversified intermediate gold producers generally trade at 80% to 100% of NAV5%. This assessment supports our thesis; Detour Gold is undervalued at current metal prices and FX rates.

Company-Specific Risks

While I believe this opportunity is particularly interesting. Detour has some idiosyncratic risks that need to be considered as part of any investment.

Detour is a single asset company that has experienced issues achieving targets in the past so these estimates should be viewed with that in mind. This assessment also assumes that gold prices will remain at their elevated levels, the mine plan will be executed as per plan, and that the Canadian dollar remains weak. Readers should also be cognizant of the fact that this is mining. Pit walls can fail, people can get hurt, and mines can get shut down for a plethora of reasons.

In light of these risks, a more tempered 20% upside appears reasonable at $1,350/oz gold.

Conclusion

To conclude and reiterate the merits of our investment thesis, the gold price is up 5% YTD. The Canadian dollar is weakening which lowers Detour's cost structure. Both factors improve the economics of the property. The forward-looking production forecast described in the company's technical report shows substantial value in excess of the company's current market capitalization. The company presents material operational risks. In light of these risks, a tempered 20% price appreciation appears justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.