Evaluating Energy Transfer And Its Generous Yield

By Callum Turcan

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is usually considered a battleground stock as investors' interest in the midstream giant - and its 8.7% yield as of this writing - tend to have strong opinions on the name in either direction. The midstream entity owns and operates oil & gas infrastructure in America such as storage facilities, export/import terminals, pipeline networks of all kinds, processing facilities, and more. Management seeks to invest in projects that will eventually become cash flow cows, with that cash flow supporting Energy Transfer's lofty payouts to investors. Those payouts are classified as distributions and ET investors own units in the limited partnership.

Energy Transfer's payout coverage isn't great on an unadjusted basis due to its limited free cash flow generation, large net debt load, and relatively large distribution payments, but when considering the midstream firm's access to capital markets and consistent net operating cash flow generation, we see Energy Transfer as maintaining good payout coverage. Over the next five years, we expect most of Energy Transfer's net operating cash flow will be reinvested back into the business to generate additional growth. Retaining access to capital markets is an essential part of Energy Transfer's business, and if that were to cease being the case, its distribution would be put at risk if there wasn't a dramatic reduction in its capital expenditures.

As an aside, we don't place much faith in "distributable coverage ratios" and "distributable cash flow" when it comes to analyzing midstream equities, as those metrics don't include all of the firm's capital expenditures thus making those coverage measurements largely useless beyond an investor relations marketing standpoint. Free cash flow, as defined by net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, is the ultimate source of funds that can be used to cover payouts to investors. REITs and utilities are different beasts, and note that there are huge differences between utility companies (rate-regulated utilities have some of the most stable net operating cash flow streams around) and midstream firms (which are heavily exposed to swings in raw energy resource prices and any changes in the dynamics of the oil & gas industry). Below is a helpful graphic to explain the difference between free cash flow and distributable cash flow (night and day).

Rising Domestic Production Underpins Growth Strategy

American production of raw energy resources (oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids) and petrochemicals (natural gas liquids and natural gas are key inputs in the production of plastics like polyethylene and polypropylene) have soared over the past 15 years. Exports of crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas have also steadily climbed significantly higher. This growth, brought on in large part by the fracking boom and the dynamic effects of having an abundance of cost-advantaged raw energy resources, opened up an enormous growth runway for the midstream industry. Energy Transfer has played an instrumental role in helping grow America's resurgent oil & gas industry to where it is today.

Image Shown: The EIA notes American oil production has surged since the early-2000s, largely due to the emergence of effective hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques in key shale/unconventional plays all across the nation, opening up upstream opportunities that were previously considered unviable. Image Source: US Energy Information Administration

On the midstream side of things, this growth runway involved building out new gathering systems to collect rising in-basin upstream volumes, processing facilities to handle those rising volumes (such as cryogenic gas processing plants and condensate splitters), takeaway pipelines to haul those resources from producing basins to major demand centers, fractionators to separate out the various types of natural gas liquids within a Y-grade stream (known as a "mixed" natural gas liquids stream, which is usually sourced from the cryogenic processing plants), export facilities to enable additional raw and refined American hydrocarbon-based products to reach end buyers, storage facilities to make this whole process as seamless as possible, and loads of other opportunities.

Image Shown: The US EIA notes that American natural gas production grew in lockstep with rising produced oil volumes, with output growth really beginning to take hold by the latter part of the 2000s. Image Source: US Energy Information Administration

We recognize that Energy Transfer's growth trajectory is underpinned by very powerful macro tailwinds, and that's what, in management's eyes, justified the midstream entity's enormous outspend over the past several years. Management's general idea was that by having Energy Transfer take on lots of debt and issue a ton of equity to cover capital expenditures that often consumed more cash than that which was generated through net operating cash flow, Energy Transfer would come out ahead in the long run. The synergistic benefits of Energy Transfer's ever-growing asset base could spawn numerous new investment opportunities while enabling serious economies of scale, giving the midstream giant a clear growth trajectory.

Cash Flow and Net Debt Analysis

Below is a look at Energy Transfer's net operating cash flow versus its capital expenditures over the past three fiscal years. Note that while its capital expenditures vastly exceeded its net operating cash flow in 2016 and 2017, that changed in 2018. Also, keep in mind the picture below doesn't yet factor in Energy Transfer's hefty annual distribution payments, which totaled $4.8 billion in 2018.

Image Shown: Energy Transfer's capital expenditures have consumed most if not all (and then some) of its net operating cash flow over the past three fiscal years. Image Source: Energy Transfer - 2018 10-K with additions from the author

Now let's take a look at Energy Transfer's financing activities, use of cash down below (circled portion is to highlight the large net debt issuance in 2016).

Image Shown: Energy Transfer has used a combination of debt and equity to fund its cash flow outspend over the past few fiscal years. Image Source: Energy Transfer - 2018 10-K with additions from the author

Here is the second half of that cash flow statement (rectangle portion is to highlight Energy Transfer's distribution payments in 2018).

Image Shown: Energy Transfer's distribution payments are quite material even when considering modest cash inlays from other financing activities. Image Source: Energy Transfer - 2018 10-K with additions from the author

Those large capital expenditures yielded real results as assets such as the; Dakota Access Pipeline and the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline which together make up the Bakken Pipeline (operational as of mid-2017), the Rover Pipeline (operational as of Fall 2018), the Bayou Bridge Pipeline (second half of the project was operational by Spring 2019), the Mariner East pipelines (ME2 operational at reduced volumes as of late-2018), various Permian pipeline projects, numerous processing plants and fractionation facilities (particularly in Texas), and many other developments all came online over the past few years. This project pipeline continues to see new cash flow properties become operational, including Energy Transfer's Frac VI (a natural gas liquids fractionation) in Mont Belvieu, Texas, which was completed in early-2019. Frac VII is expected to be completed nearby by the first quarter of 2020.

Growth at a Cost

From 2016 to 2018, Energy Transfer's consolidated revenue streams rose from $31.8 billion to $54.1 billion while its operating income jumped from $1.9 billion to $5.3 billion during this period. Its net operating cash flow increased from $3.3 billion in 2016 to $7.5 billion by 2018, highlighting the very powerful uplift its growth strategy generated on a consolidated company-wide basis. Our baseline forecast estimates Energy Transfer generates ~$8.0 billion in net operating cash flow by 2022, but our upside case estimates that could grow as high as $9.1 billion by then, keeping in mind these are forecasts. In the event Energy Transfer starts consistently funding all of its capital expenditures with net operating cash flow and not by tapping capital markets, that fundamental shift would enable this midstream entity to have much stronger payout coverage and better income growth prospects over the long term, as long as Energy Transfer focuses on consistently growing its free cash flow over the coming years.

Management forecasts Energy Transfer will spend $4.8-5.2 billion on growth-related capital expenditures in 2019, on top of $0.5-0.6 billion in maintenance-related capital expenditures. While down from 2018 levels, which should enable Energy Transfer to generate some free cash flow this year, that is unlikely to cover all of Energy Transfer's distribution payments in 2019. However, note the cost of this aggressive growth strategy. Beyond the dilution from ongoing equity issuances, Energy Transfer's net debt load rose from $36.4 billion at the end of 2015 to $45.6 billion at the end of 2018. That net debt position deteriorated further during the first quarter of 2019, hitting $46.0 billion. Below is a look at Energy Transfer's balance sheet.

Image Shown: Energy Transfer's assets as of the end of the first quarter of 2019. Image Source: Energy Transfer - 10-Q filing for the first quarter of 2019 with additions from the author

Here is a look at the second half of Energy Transfer's balance sheet.

Image Shown: Energy Transfer had a very large debt load at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Image Source: Energy Transfer - 10-Q filing for the first quarter of 2019 with additions from the author

As things stand today, Energy Transfer's operating company has an unsecured investment-grade credit rating of Baa3 from Moody's Corporation (MCO) with a stable outlook. Some of its other debt instruments, such as its 'Series E Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units,' have sub-investment grade credit ratings. It appears Energy Transfer retains access to capital markets but not necessarily at attractive rates which is why management is pushing the midstream firm towards a model that requires less outside funding.

In 2018, Energy Transfer generated $9.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA. Management expects that Energy Transfer's adjusted EBITDA will grow by 13% this year to $10.6-10.8 billion. However, note that Energy Transfer exited 2018 with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.8x, which means this midstream firm is highly levered. We caution that Energy Transfer's payout, while well covered, will always come with some degree of risk due to the midstream giant's net debt load. Growing its asset base could enable material deleveraging if its reliance on debt issuance is kept contained.

Due to its hefty interest-bearing liabilities, Energy Transfer would be a major beneficiary of a potential interest rate cut from the US Fed if a cut were to materialize. Its existing debt burden could become more manageable over time if Energy Transfer were able to take advantage of its recent cash flow growth and lower interest rates in general by refinancing its maturing debt at lower rates. At the very least, there would be a markedly lower chance of Energy Transfer being forced to refinance at higher rates (in the event interest rates, in general, move lower due to the US Fed remaining very accommodative) when compared to a scenario where the US Fed allowed rates to keep creeping higher.

Concluding Thoughts

Energy Transfer owns a whole bunch of quality assets, but its growth story came at an enormous price for equity holders. Due to shareholder dilution and extensive debt issuance, the price of ET units has catered since the 2013-2015 rally ended in a bust. Midstream firms were supposed to be "fee-based cash flow cows", but instead, we learned that they are very much dependent on the state of oil & gas markets, making them just as susceptible to macro swings as any other commodity player. This is why we are worried about Energy Transfer's large net debt load and weak leverage ratio, as the firm is exposed to significant downside risks in the event of a recession.

Another major risk involves Energy Transfer moving forward with its Lake Charles liquefied natural gas import-to-export conversion project, which would surely see additional debt and/or equity issuance to cover such a large endeavor (an expensive endeavor that the firm would be better off avoiding in our view). LNG export projects in America are unlikely to offer the kind of arbitrage plays investors once thought they would considering how low global LNG prices have gotten in recent years. Current spot prices paint a more dire picture than the actual state of the LNG market, but, we are no longer operating in a paradigm where American LNG export projects can rely to $10+/mmBtu realizations overseas (now closer to $4-8/mmBtu depending on the time of year) to make the economics work.

We like Energy Transfer's asset base and its growth story, but don't like its enormous net debt load, weak free cash flow generation, and consistent reliance on capital markets for funds. That's why, in our view, its unit price has performed so poorly at a time when the market at-large has been rallying. If Energy Transfer were to pursue both deleveraging efforts and focus on free cash flow generation, that may be the recipe required to turn things around. We are staying away from Energy Transfer.

