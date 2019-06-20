Bond Opportunity: Unreasonable Fear Creates Yield +7.8% From Coeur Mining

Digging into the details, we look to see if this fear is justified, or if the market has just handed us a gift.

Coeur Mining Inc had underwhelming numbers in 2018, and that has created fear.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we continue to search for situations where market fear has led to buying opportunities.

We predicted back in January that interest rates would be trending down, writing

With slower growth and lower inflation, the Fed will become increasingly cautious with further interest rate hikes. Currently only two hikes are expected in 2019 (compared to four in 2018) and we would not be surprised if even this outlook was cut to only one or none.”

As the year contin0ued, the market has come around to agree and it is now widely expected that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at their next meeting. Our outlook led to us taking advantage of several fixed-income opportunities early in the year, and those opportunities have turned out very well for us.

For example, Compass Diversified Holdings Preferred Stock (CODI.PA) has returned over 19% since our article in January. The Landmark Preferred Stock (LMRKO) has enjoyed almost 16% in price appreciation since our article for a total return in excess of 20% when including the dividend in just 5-months. We also took advantage of unreasonable market fear, snapping up Uniti Group (UNIT) maturity 2023 bonds below $82, locking in a yield-to-maturity of 15%. Today those bonds are trading in the low 90's.

Now that the market is aware that interest rates are headed down, deals are fewer and farther between. One thing we can always rely on is that the market will often act out of fear. While fixed-income investments, in general, have been increasing in price, there are cases where company level specifics have caused the market to oversell.

Today we are discussing Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) and their 5.875% 2024 Bonds (CUSIP#192108BB3). These bonds are currently trading at a discount, with a yield in excess of 7.8%.

The reason for the market's fear is clear, CDE has had negative free cash flow and that has put pressure on the balance sheet. Taking a deeper look at CDE, it is clear that their cash flow has been heavily impacted by temporary issues and it is solidly on the path to recovery. Their liquidity is sufficient to deal with their needs, and their asset base provides us with a very comfortable margin of safety.

Coeur Mining

CDE is a mining company that owns gold and silver mines.

Source: Coeur Presentation

CDE currently owns 5 operating mines across North America and just made two additional acquisitions in Nevada, close to their Rochester mine.

Rochester Mine, Nevada Source: Coeur

Mining can be a very difficult and sometimes dangerous business for the workers on the ground. It also has its share of pitfalls for investors as it requires large capital commitments long before the ultimate commodity price is known. Coeur has managed to navigate this business since their founding in 1928, operating mines in numerous countries across North and South America.

Moody Moody's

Source: FINRA

CDE experienced a significant dip in their bond prices in late 2018, which recovered, only to head back down again recently. The dip was accelerated by a credit downgrade from Moody's to B3 for their corporate family rating and Caa1 for the bonds.

To justify the downgrade, Moody's wrote,

Coeur's operating and credit metrics deteriorated substantially in 2018. EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, declined due to fewer ounces sold, lower realized silver prices and higher operating costs related to higher input costs, operational issues at several mines and slower than anticipated mill ramp-up at the Silvertip mine. As a result, adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio climbed to 3.3x at the end of 2018 from 2.2x in 2017 and the interest coverage ratio (EBIT/Interest Expense) declined to approximately 0.5x from 2.4x in the prior year.

Moody's projects that Coeur's credit metrics will remain weak in 2019 but should begin strengthening toward the end of the year as the company benefits from higher production at Silvertip, better grades at Jualin deposit at Kensington and La Nación deposit at Palmarejo, normalized operating environment at Wharf and the start-up of the HPGR unit at Rochester.

There is no doubt that CDE saw declining credit metrics through 2018, and it is the job of credit agencies to be inherently conservative. It is noteworthy that Moody's is projecting that CDE's credit metrics will strengthen toward the end of the year. This matches up with management's comments in the earnings calls.

At HDO, we love to take advantage of opportunities that represent temporary downswings, where a solid investment becomes oversold due to excessive caution and where there is a reasonable expectation of improvement. This allows us to lock in a higher yield, while also enjoying price appreciation.

It is important for us to look at what factors have caused the decline in credit metrics and what factors are expected to help them improve. With a solid grasp on those, we can determine if the CDE bonds are an opportunity that will lead to them trading at or near par, giving us the option to take the short term gain, or hold to maturity.

Decline

Source: Coeur

CDE's declining EBITDA and the corresponding negative free cash flow for 5 consecutive quarters has been the primary driver behind the declining confidence in their bonds and the rating cut from Moody's.

The most important factors in mining are commodity prices, production, and cost of production. CDE is at the whims of the market for commodity prices. CDE's primary commodity in terms of revenue is gold, accounting for 69% of revenue. Silver comes in second at 26%, with lead and zinc making up the rest.

Commodity Prices

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The chronically low silver price, along with the decline in both late last year has proven to be a significant headwind, playing a major role in the particularly dismal numbers of Q3 and Q4 2018.

Commodity markets can often be unpredictable, however, fear of recession can frequently have a positive impact on the prices of precious metals. We believe that metal prices will be stable to trending upwards, and there is always the potential for a sharp upward movement.

Production

Production is an area where CDE has some control.

Source: Coeur Q4 Earnings

Also contributing to 2018's poor performance was a reduction in gold production, driven by abnormally severe wet weather at their Wharf location. A location that has historically been very strong.

One of the reasons why CDE's free cash flow was so heavily negative last year was their significant level of capital expenditures, over $140 million. For 2019, guidance is for capital expenditures being reduced to $100-$120 million. These expenditures reduce free cash flow but are expected to increase future cash-flows.

Source: Coeur Presentation

This is a detailed list of the cap-ex anticipated for 2019, and the specific uses for each mine. One of the major investments is an HPGR (High-Pressure Grinding Roll) unit at the Rochester mine. CDE believes this investment is going to be transformative to the economics of that mine anticipating that it will increase operating cash-flow by over 50% while reducing maintenance cap-ex needs.

Source: Coeur Presentation

The HPGR unit is expected to be online late in Q2 and improve Rochester's performance in Q2.

Another major source of anticipated production increases will be Silvertip, which was acquired by CDE in 2017 and the ramp-up has been slower than anticipated as the mine suffered from high labor turnover.

Of the $160 million in negative free cash flow over the past 5 quarters, $111 million of that is directly attributable to Silvertip. There has been a lot of investment and expenses, but less than $20 million in total metal sales. With the new camp up and running as of March 2019, Silvertip should start trending up. Getting Silvertip to breaking even will significantly help cash-flow and it looks like they are moving in the right direction.

Source: Coeur Presentation

This is a look at the raw tonnage processed at Silvertip by month. CDE reports that March was Silvertips best month since acquisition and that they intermittently exceeded 1,000 tons/day. They have a permit pending that they expect to get approved that will allow them to operate at a rate 1,000 tons/day on a year-round basis.

Source: Coeur Presentation

Late in 2018, CDE made two acquisitions totaling $95 million. The acquisitions were done entirely with equity, so for bondholders, this is an increase in assetswith no new associated debt. These properties provide an opportunity to expand with limited additional cap-ex investment.

Adding it all up, CDE has a lot of potential to increase their production.

Source: Coeur Presentation

CDE will benefit from more efficient production as they work to optimize their current operations as well as the ability to expand into their new acquisitions that are geographically close to their Rochester mine.

Rising commodity prices will ease pressure quickly, but we are confident that CDE has a good plan in place even if commodity prices remain low.

Asset Coverage

Source: CDE Q1 2019 10-Q

One area where CDE bonds are very strong is in asset coverage. CDE has over $1.7 billion in book assets and $899 million in liabilities. Subtracting non-debt liabilities, that leaves $1.264 billion to cover $432.269 million in debt for asset coverage of over 2.92x.

Source: Couer Q1 Earnings

The majority of the debt is the 2024 bonds. The revolving credit facility is secured, so it is senior, but it is capped at $250 million. With no other significant debt outstanding, this puts the bonds in a very good position.

We expect CDE will maintain this relatively simple debt structure. This strong asset value provides a cushion of safety.

Payment of interest

As with the vast majority of bonds, the interest is paid twice a year. The ex-dividend dates is on the 14th of May and November. The payment date in on the 1st of June and the 1st of December.

Conclusion

There is no mystery why the market, and Moody's, is a little skittish about CDE. Their free cash flow has been negative for 5 quarters and that has put pressure on their balance sheet.

What is important to recognize is what has caused that negative cash flow and consider what is most likely to occur in the future. Clearly, Silvertip has been a constant drag on performance, with $111 million in negative free cash flow over 5-quarters.

While we would all love if new acquisitions were profitable from day one, we know that in the real world things don't work that way. Management has been clear about the challenges they have encountered and the location showed steady improvement. Going forward, we can expect Silvertip to be less of a drag and eventually reach profitability.

Their 2018 results were further harmed by weather-related underproduction from Wharf, which is not expected to be repeated. Going forward, we fully expect CDE to continue increasing production.

Silvertip will continue to improve as they train staff and establish a permanent workforce.

Wharf will trend back towards their historical numbers.

Rochester is expected to experience production improvement from their HPGR unit.

Kensington is expected to benefit from the expansion into Jualin, which contributed 10% to the mine's production in Q1 and expected to be contributing 20% by the end of the year.

The new land acquired in 2018 will provide expansion opportunities for 2020 and beyond.

Commodity prices remain the big unknown, and any improvement in them could create a windfall for CDE. We are confident that even if prices do not cooperate, CDE is well positioned to execute their plan and achieve positive free cash flow by the end of the year.

When that occurs, it is unlikely that the current discount on the 2024 bonds will persist. The 2024 bonds are currently yielding over 7.8% and are supported by CDE's large asset base.

Common shares in CDE are highly speculative and will be dependent on the fluctuations of commodity prices. The bonds are much safer, providing fixed payments which CDE has not had any issue making.

We want to make sure we take advantage of this opportunity now, before it disappears.

COEUR MNG INC 2024 Bonds, (CUSIP 192108BB3) are a strong buy under $97.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

