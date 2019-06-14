Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy

Chevron Corp. announced an increase in its stock buyback as a result of its failed Anadarko Petroleum takeover.

Oil prices recently moved up on growing tensions in the Middle East. Strong Permian production growth could boost earnings going forward.

Chevron Corp.'s share price has been positively correlated with changes in crude oil prices, making CVX a directional bet on higher price realizations.

Chevron Corp. makes neither a strong nor a weak value proposition at today's price point. DGI investors, however, may find CVX to be a good buy, long term.

Investors that want to gain access to a stable, slowly growing dividend from a "Dividend Aristocrat" energy company may want to consider Chevron Corp. (CVX). The energy company has raised its dividend for decades and pulls in a mountain of free cash flow each year. Chevron Corp. recently failed to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC), but nonetheless gets a $1.0 billion break-up fee. Shares are moderately valued and offer investors a 3.9 percent entry yield.

Chevron Corp. - Value Proposition

Chevron Corp. is a directional bet on higher crude oil and gas prices. Higher price realizations translate into earnings and free cash flow upside for Chevron Corp.'s upstream business... the higher energy prices climb, the better for Chevron Corp. and its shareholders.

Chevron Corp.'s share price, for instance, has been positively correlated with changes in crude oil prices over time.

See for yourself.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, oil prices surged this week as tensions in the Middle East increased the fear premium embedded in energy prices. Attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz catalyzed a 4 percent increase in crude oil prices on Thursday, and a further escalation in U.S.-Iran relations would likely send crude oil prices even higher. In my opinion, oil prices are poised to go higher over the short haul, unless a U.S. recession manifests itself.

Falling price realizations in the first quarter, however, had a large negative effect on Chevron Corp.'s upstream earnings, as did weaker downstream margins. In total, Chevron Corp. reported $2.6 billion in profits in Q1-2019, reflecting a decrease of ~27 percent year-over-year.

Source: Chevron Corp. Investor Presentation

Despite the decrease in earnings on the back of lower price realizations, Chevron Corp. has been soundly profitable on a cash flow basis. The energy company pulled in $2.1 billion in free cash flow in Q1-2019 ($3.3 billion excluding working capital).

Here's Chevron Corp.'s FCF trajectory since 2016.

Source: Achilles Research

Permian Growth Play

One of the most attractive features of an investment in Chevron Corp. is that the energy company aggressively grows its high-potential Permian shale business.

Chevron Corp. forecasts 4-7 percent total production growth in 2019, adjusted for asset sales, and production growth could actually surprise to the upside as the company ramps Permian production in 2019 and 2020. The Permian basin is a significant oil growth engine for Chevron Corp. and ambitions to grow its Permian production drove the company's failed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Source: Chevron Corp.

Strong drilling performance in the Permian was also a key driver of Chevron Corp.'s production growth in the first quarter.

Source: Chevron Corp.

Break-Up Fee And Stock Buybacks

Chevron Corp. announced in April that it agreed to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for $33 billion. In the end, Chevron Corp. didn't succeed in acquiring the U.S. shale oil and gas company as it was ultimately outbid by Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY). Though Chevron Corp. could not acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp., the company nonetheless got a $1.0 billion break-up fee that will be used to increase the company's stock buyback from $4.0 billion to $5.0 billion, reflecting an increase of 25 percent.

Since shares sell for ~$121 at the time of writing, a $1.0 billion increase in share repurchases means that Chevron Corp. could buy back ~8.3 million additional shares or 0.4 percent of shares outstanding. Stock buybacks are a way of returning capital to shareholders, besides paying a dividend, and should benefit Chevron Corp.'s share price.

Balance Sheet

Chevron Corp. has a strong balance sheet with a low leverage ratio which makes the company a preferred investment during times of market volatility and growing downside risks. Chevron Corp. should have no problems managing another industry downturn due to its fortress balance sheet and strong free cash flow. Chevron Corp.'s net debt ratio, a key ratio to evaluate a company's leverage and overall risk, is the lowest in its peer group at just 13.5 percent.

Source: Chevron Corp.

A Dividend Aristocrat With Impressive Dividend Growth

Chevron Corp. is a so-called "Dividend Aristocrat" which is a company that has raised its dividend every year over a period of at least 25 years. A history of reliable dividend growth considerably improves Chevron Corp.'s value proposition for DGI investors that want to see a rising yield on cost over time.

Chevron Corp. has been able to grow its dividend payout during the last energy bear market which lasted from 2014 until 2016 which is reassuring for income investors.

Chevron Corp. paid a $1.19/share dividend in Q2-2019, which is up from $0.65/share in Q2-2009. Over the last ten years, Chevron Corp.'s dividend has gone up 83 percent in total or 6.2 percent annually.

Here's Chevron Corp.'s 10-year dividend growth chart.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Chevron Corp. is moderately valued based on forward earnings, which neither makes the company a "Strong Buy" nor a "Strong Sell". Chevron Corp.'s nearly four percent dividend currently costs income investors 13.7x next year's estimated profits which is about in-line with the earnings multiples of Exxon Mobil (XOM) and ConocoPhillips (COP).

Chevron Corp. retains earnings and free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment, especially as the company seeks to aggressively grow its Permian production in the next 4-5 years. That being said, though, earnings estimates could come down going forward in case oil prices decline due to decreasing tensions in the Middle East or a U.S. recession.

Data by YCharts

Downside Catalyst

Clearly, falling price realizations are a big risk factor for Chevron Corp. and its peers in the sector. Falling energy prices, maybe due to a recession or an escalating trade war, have the potential to hurt Chevron Corp.'s earnings and free cash flow potential which, in turn, could be a negative catalyst for Chevron Corp.'s stock. While Chevron Corp. obviously has downside risk in such a scenario, I don't see the dividend at risk at all. Income investors that buy for the long term and whose primary objective is to secure a high-quality, stable dividend, have nothing to worry about with an investment in CVX, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

Chevron Corp.'s share price has been highly correlated with changes in crude oil prices in the last three years, which makes sense: The higher energy prices go, the bigger the earnings and FCF impact for Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corp. is not really a bargain, in terms of valuation, but it is a sleep-well-at-night energy company with an impressive dividend history and FCF upside in a rising oil environment. While the valuation is moderate, the dividend has a high degree of sustainability and the yield on cost should rise going forward, independent of the state of the U.S. economy or the energy markets. Buy for income and long-term capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.