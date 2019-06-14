Ride (And Wear) These Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Profits

The Consumer Discretionary sector has been a market leader all year. The sector has returned 8% since the first of June and nearly 29% since the December 2018 lows where the broad market S&P 500 has only risen 6.6% and 23.8% during the same periods. This strength is due to the earnings growth outlook despite the unknown future impact of trade wars and tariffs. In an earnings-driven market, it makes sense to follow the sectors expected to grow their earnings.

To put the Consumer Discretionary sector's strength in perspective, the Consumer Staples sector has been lagging the broad market at a time when safe-haven non-cyclical plays would seem to be the prudent investment.

The earnings outlook for the Consumer Discretionary sector is not what I would call robust this year, but it is market leading and supported by labor trends. The sector is looking at 6.6% EPS growth for 2019, enough for third ranking among the 11 S&P 500 sectors, and the growth is expected to accelerate next year. The only negative is that earnings growth is expected to contract in the second quarter, but that is easy to overlook, while 2020 EPS growth is estimated to top 12.5%.

Just to touch briefly on labor market trends. Despite the weak May NFP figure, labor market conditions are robust. With nearly 7.5 million job openings and less than 6 million unemployed workers looking for jobs, we really don't need to make new jobs. So long as there is not a reduction in the number of working Americans and wage growth is sustained, consumer health is improving. As for Consumer Sentiment, the Conference Board's Index of Consumer Confidence surged last month and is just shy of 18-year highs.

My point is this. Consumer strength is growing due to labor market health. That strength is showing up in the earnings expectations of Consumer Discretionary stocks more so than Consumer Staples stocks. Because of this, I am targeting the Consumer Discretionary Sector for the Technical Investor Portfolio, and these are some of the stocks that have turned up in my hunt.

The four stocks I am going to highlight today are uniquely poised to take advantage of consumer trends and consumer strength. Better yet, they are uniquely poised to take advantage of consumer strength, and they pay a dividend, have a sustainable distribution, and a high expectation of regular dividend increases. The first two are small caps with a market capitalization near $5.5 billion, and the second two are micro-caps worth $575 and $475 million, respectively.

Polaris

Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light-duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; boats and aftermarket parts and accessories. Basically, if there is a type of fun vehicle, Polaris makes it. The added bonus is that many of these vehicles have work applications, so Polaris isn't a totally pure-play on the consumer.

Source: Polaris.com

Polaris has been delivering solid, high double-digit earnings growth for at least five years. There were three fiscal quarters of negative growth in 2015 and 2016, but those are easy to overlook, the average growth in the period since is 15.5% per QUARTER.

Looking forward, revenue growth is expected to continue. The second quarter should produce near 18% YOY growth, while the broader discretionary sector is only expecting about 3.9% revenue growth. The company's full-year guidance is looking for 11% to 13% annual revenue growth, and the analysts are optimistic; 10 of 13 have recently raised their estimate. Recently, BMO said the risks of tariffs had already been factored in and lifted the stock to outperform.

The dividend is a nice 2.75% at today's share prices, about a full percent above the broad market S&P 500 average. The payout ratio is a low 44%, and the distribution has been increased for 22 years, so there is an expectation for future increases. The 5-year average distribution growth rate is only about 7%, which is on the low side but also easy to overlook.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is a maker of iconic motorcycles. The company manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles operating in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sport bike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

source; Harley-Davidson.com

The company has not been a great grower of revenues over the past 8 years, but it has been able to maintain steady revenue. Sometimes revenue is up, sometimes down, but always in the range of $1.0 to $1.5 billion. Revenue in the last few quarters has been at the high end of the range, and there is some growth in the outlook, so bias is bullish.

The second quarter is expected to produce positive revenue growth although the YOY comparison will be close to flat. Looking beyond that, 2019 revenue is expected to be 20% higher than last year and for growth to continue in 2020. The caveat is that revenue growth in 2020 will slow to about 5% if the analysts are right. The analysts are optimistic despite the global trade situation. Just over 70% of the 14 covering the stock have upped their EPS targets in recent weeks. The average rating is a hold - leaning toward buy.

The company recently let it be known it was moving into new markets for growth. These include India, Vietnam, China, and Indonesia where two-thirds of the world's population lives. At least one analyst has warned margins could suffer in these regions, but who cares so long as the company is profitable. Regardless of the margin, it will be revenue and earnings growth beyond the scope of possibility in current market space.

Harley-Davidson is an attractive dividend stock. It yields close to 4.25% at today's share prices, more than double the broad market average, and there is a history of increases. The company has been increasing its distribution annually for nine years. The payout ratio is low at 47%, so there is little fear of a dividend cut and room for future dividend increases.

Movado Group, Inc

The Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, MVMT, Olivia Burton, Ebel, and Concord brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Scuderia Ferrari, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Source: Movadogroup.com

If you don't think watches are selling, think again. The company just reported revenue grew 19% in the first quarter and is expecting growth to continue over the next two years at least. The next quarter should see revenue increased 25% YOY, although the pace of growth will slow in the following quarters. The full year 2019 should produce 14% revenue growth, the next year about half that. Regardless, cash flow and earnings are good and margins, which top 53%, are expanding. Aiding margins is product mix, the positive effects of FX, and the leverage of fixed costs in a high-demand environment.

The free cash flow is fueling a respectable dividend. At current share prices, yield is near 3.15%, the payout ratio is a low 33%, the five-year distribution growth rate is 25%, and the dividend has been raised for the last 8 years. The debt to equity ratio is also low, about 40%, so little to fear from creditors, and cash on hand is more than enough to cover current liabilities.

Marine Products Corporation

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat, deck boat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, Sunesta sport decks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sport deck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. It sells its products to a network of 168 domestic and 86 international independent authorized dealers.

Source: Marineproductscorp.com

Marine Products Corporation has been growing revenues at a solid double-digit pace (near 15% average) for the last five years. The bad news is that, in the coming quarter, revenue growth is expected to turn negative. Revenue is expected to contract about 11%, which is not something I typically like to see in a dividend growth stock. Mitigating that is a low debt-to-equity ratio, about 35%, plenty of free cash flow, and an expectation that revenue growth will resume later this year.

The dividend payout ratio is a bit high at 58% but not alarmingly so. Even with a decline in revenue over the next quarter, there is still plenty of room for future dividend increases. The current yield is near 3.4%, well above the market average, and the distribution has been increased consistently for 7 years. The five-year distribution growth rate is near 25%, which is quite nice. The caveat is that future increases may not be so robust, especially if revenue does indeed shrink as analysts have forecast.

The Bottom Line

The biggest risk these companies face is their exposure to overseas markets, tariffs, and trade wars. If the global economy breaks down, and I don't think it will (it's going to shift away from China though), revenue growth, earnings growth, and dividend growth will come into question. Until then, I expect these companies will continue to pay steady if not steadily rising distributions.

After global markets, there is the risk of a U.S. recession. As unlikely as I think it is, it would be foolish to disregard the signal given by the inverted yield curve. These stocks are not recession proof. Quite the contrary, these stocks are engaged in businesses that will hurt first, should the U.S. economy show signs of contraction.

Polaris is especially vulnerable to economic contraction. The company has been shifting to higher-cost, higher-margin product lines and that has taken a toll on inventory turnaround times. An economic downturn will only increase this problem as credit for big-ticket items evaporates.

For Harley-Davidson, there is a risk in the company's expansion plans. Revenue growth is, in large part, dependent on expansion into new markets, and there is no guarantee the company will be successful. Not only will tariffs and poor trade relations make international expansion more difficult, there is competition (in the new markets) and execution of the plan to consider.

Movado Group may carry the least risk in the group, but even it is not immune to the effects of economic downturn. The company's robust double-digit earnings growth would likely slow if not reverse despite efforts to expand and capture millennial markets.

Marine Products Corporation may carry the biggest risk of the group. It takes a special kind of person to buy a boat, and there is heavy competition in the space. Marine Products Corporation is also reliant on dealers to sell their products, which is a disadvantage when compared to the other stocks on this list.

To sum things up, the Consumer Discretionary sector has been a market leader all year and will likely continue to lead the market this year and next. The reason is because of earnings growth and earnings growth outlook, and those are both supported by labor market trends. The stocks on the list are all poised to grow, pay dividends, and increase their distributions, and that makes them a buy in my book.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.