RH Goes Boom

RH just released its first quarter earnings, which came in way higher than expected.

Finally, I get to discuss a retailer I actually like. RH (RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, just released its Q1/2019 earnings. The company did everything right. Every single point on my retail checklist came in either as expected or better than anyone could have asked for. Sales growth is back, margins are rapidly improving, and both full year and long-term expectations indicate that momentum is not yet expected to linger. The company even mentioned the fact that it believes to be highly undervalued. All things considered, the post-earnings stock price explosion is justified, and this stock remains one of the best retail investments on the market. Source: Retail Insider

Great Job Management!

The most important number with regards to RH is bottom line growth. The company has made the decision to completely focus on margins and earnings as retail, in general, has been suffering from falling margins since 2015. Most retailers that are currently in trouble are failing to grow sales with margins being in a downtrend. That is more or less a worst case at this point.

RH just released Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share. This is well above expectations of $1.54 and guidance of $1.64. Personally, I was wondering why consensus expectations were $0.10 below guidance, which is quite unusual. It looks like that even though Wall Street was bullish, they did not expect EPS to hit $1.64.

Anyhow, EPS once again went up by double digits. This time by 39% after growing by 78% in Q4 of 2018 and 66% in Q3 of the same year. Quarterly earnings growth has been positive for 9 consecutive quarters after the company was under a lot of pressure back in 2016.

As good as these numbers are, for me, one of the most important numbers is sales growth. Sales growth is back! Sales totaled $598.42 million in the first quarter, which is above expectations of $582.95 million and 7.4% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when sales were unchanged at $557.41 million. These sales growth numbers are net of approximately 2 points of negative drag from eliminating fringe promotions.

Before I move over to my favorite part of this article, let's discuss a major driver of retail stocks: margins.

The company's new supply chain strategy is continuing to drive down costs as increased inventory turns and lower working capital requirements were able to significantly improve margins. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales declined from 62.4% to 61.1%, which improved gross margins from 37.6% to 38.9%. SG&A costs as a percentage of sales declined to 27.4% from 29.0%. Operating margins soared by almost 3 full points from 8.6% to 11.5% with net margins rising being up from 4.6% to 6.0%.

This is exactly what I want to see as the graph below displays why the company is doing so well. Margins have been in a steady uptrend since 2017 with support from rising sales. Hence, it is no surprise that operating income quickly recovered and is currently at new all-time highs.

So much for what has happened. What matters even more is:

What's Next?

One of the problems most (brick and mortar) retailers are facing, in addition to falling margins and competition from online retailers, is the pressure from tariffs. RH is pretty much aware of the difficulties but remains positive thanks to its new business model of high-end galleries and unique product offering/customer service.

We remain cautiously optimistic that business momentum will continue despite negative macro trends and increased tariffs, supported by the recent introduction of RH Beach House, the continued elevation and expansion of our product offering, investments in RH Interior Design, plus the launch of RH Ski House and new galleries opening this fall. (Source)

For example, the company's largest Gallery in New York is totaling sales worth more than $100 million per year and is expected to further build momentum. In Q4 of this year, RH is expected to open two more projects in San Francisco and Charlotte.

With regards to tariffs, the company has renegotiated product costs and is expected to move parts of production of new products out of China and likely back to the US. At this point, we could start a long discussion about who is actually paying tariffs. And, even though tariffs are far from positive with regards to RH, there is no need to worry.

Regarding China tariffs, we have renegotiated product costs and selectively raised prices to mitigate the impact of the increase from 10 to 25 percent. We are also moving certain production and new product development out of China, plus exploring new partnerships and expanding our own manufacturing facilities in the United States.

The company does not expect to get any long-term headwinds from tariffs and has even raised full year guidance across the board. The new sales range has been raised significantly to $2,643-2,663 million with EPS expectations of $8.76-9.27.

Long term, the company expects annual net revenue growth between 8% and 12% with annual net income growth between 15% and 20%. The real estate transformation and expansion of the company's product portfolio will continue to leverage SG&A and occupancy costs and support further margin improvements.

And, as if that is not enough, management continues to emphasize how undervalued their business model is. Since 2017, the company has repurchased 24.4 million shares, which translates to roughly 60% of outstanding shares. Looking forward, management sees a clear path to RH becoming a $7-10 billion global brand (current market cap: $1.7 billion).

Needless to say, investors liked the numbers (as they should). The stock is up more than 20% while I am writing this.

The only negative thing I have to mention is the steady downtrend of the past few months. I always mentioned that I loved the company's business model but was afraid to buy into a slowing consumer. Well, I still do not regret not buying this stock as the post-earnings rally has been preceded by a very long period of capital losses.

My strategy continues to be a buyer once consumer sentiment and global economic growth start to bottom. At that point, there will still be enough potential capital gains as I doubt this stock is able to rally purely based on the current transformation. It needs a stronger economy to really get things going.

Extra: my entire economic outlook (detailed breakdown)

So, I am absolutely stunned to see how well management is able to turn this company into a brick and mortar powerhouse. I love everything ranging from product portfolio to choice of real estate and margin enhancement. However, I will start buying once I see higher macro growth.

If you disagree with me with regards to the economy and want to be long retail right now? Well, I think this is the stock you should own.

