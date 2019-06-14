Fiverr International: Growing Gigs

A double-digit sales multiple following a big opening day jumps and growth slowing to 40% does not sound particularly enticing to me, with quality of work being a concern.

Fiverr International (FVRR) has gone public in what is another great success story in today's IPO market, with shares almost doubling on their first day of trading and more than doubling compared to the initial price range set by the company and underwriters. Investors like the reasonable sales multiples attached to the business ahead of the IPO in combination with >40% growth rates as the violent move higher on the opening day has killed the ''relative'' appeal compared to some other recent high-fliers.

Unlike many technology, cyber security or other recent IPOs, this is a marketplace for small labour gigs on which the company takes a quite large cut as the middle man. Despite this steep cut, it is not yet able to come close to breaking even currently.

Freelance Platform

Founded in 2010, Fiverr has a mission to change the way we all work together. The idea is that people should be able to buy and sell digital ''work'' services just like we buy and sell goods, as a marketplace was built around this idea.

The company has made an online catalogue with over 200 product and service listing categories based on scope, duration, and price under a Service-as-a-Product ''SaaP'' model. To date, over 50 million transactions between 5.5 million buyers and nearly a million sellers have been facilitated, quite a bit in less than a decade. The idea caters both buyers who want no frictions and seamless access to talent, while workers want to decide where and how much they work.

The business model is based on generation of transactions on which a service fee is applied, which, on average, is quite lucrative for Fiverr. On average, it takes out about one in every four dollars being paid out as gross amount for its services.

The Offering And Valuation

Fiverr initially aimed to sell 5.3 million shares in a range between $18 and $20 per share as strong demand prompted the company and underwriters to up the price towards $21 per share. Shares started trading in the mid-twenties and ended up at $40 per share on the first day of trading. With 31 million shares outstanding following the offering, the $651 million equity valuation at the offer price has shot up to $1.2 billion at the $40 mark.

Note that, in terms of the valuation of operating assets, the move is even more pronounced. Operating with $34 million in net cash ahead of the offering, gross proceeds of $111 million probably work down to a $135 million net cash position following the offering. This means that the valuation of operating assets has risen from just about $516 million to nearly $1.1 billion.

I have only seen full year numbers dating back to 2017, a year in which the company generated $52.1 million in sales on which it reported a $19.5 million operating loss. Revenues were up by 45% to $75.5 million last year yet operating losses nearly doubled to $36.5 million. Of interest, if we compare to 2017 to 2018 is that gross merchandise volume passing through the platform was up just 38%, suggesting that the take rate is increasing. With GMV of $293.5 million last year, that cut, also called ''take rate'' is pretty steep at nearly 26% of sales.

Interesting is the recent momentum. Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were up by 42% to $23.8 million, suggesting the $100 million run rate in terms of sales is in sight. Operating losses narrowed dramatically from $16.5 million in Q1 of 2018 to $8.5 million in Q1 of this year. That improvement is a bit deceptive as the first quarter loss for 2019 was larger than each of the second, third, and fourth quarter in 2018. It appears that there is quite some seasonality in the business causing relatively large first quarter losses.

With sales running at a rate of $100 million, the valuation was not that steep at all at the offer price, equivalent to about 5 times sales. Following the move to $40 per share, this multiple has risen to about 11 times.

Fairly/Fully Valued

The combination of an 11 times sales multiple in with 40% growth seems fair in today's technology market, if we can classify Fiverr under this category. I would be attracted to shares around the offer price at a very reasonable sales multiple, yet the run higher on the opening day has made that the valuation is full enough for me.

Risks are plentiful, and that includes a revenue slowdown and lack of margin progress, as the first one is the real risk, given the elevated sales multiple, with cash holdings being substantial enough to fund some upcoming losses. Other risks include quality of the work on the platform, steep take rates, competition (from a wide range of areas, think of what would happen if LinkedIn would step into this market), managing growth, as well as changes in privacy laws and legislation at large.

Quality is a key concern after I browsed the website, which lists some questionable quality offerings. I furthermore note that peer Upwork (UPWK) has not been a great success either and trades at a lower sales multiple at around 5 times (albeit with slower growth), while it has a much lower take rate as well and is close to breaking even.

Thus, I have to conclude that there are enough reasons to shy away at least for now, as the risk-reward is not particularly compelling in my eyes.

