REIT Preferred Shares To Help You Sleep Well At Night

When it comes to preferred shares, there are many mysteries behind the business model, and in this article we wanted to shed some light on the subject and clear up any misconceptions you might have. To do that, let’s talk about preferred shares and what they are, what they’re not, and how they can benefit your particular portfolio.

Let’s get started…

Why should you invest in preferreds when there are so many other available investment vehicles out there? Common shares to be bought up in an enormous array of sectors and sizes… more ETFs than you could count… mutual funds… bonds… precious metals… real estate… art… stamps….

More often than not, overlooking preferred shares as an investment has nothing to do with people disliking preferreds. There’s no outright animosity there. It’s only that:

They think that preferred shares are far too complicated to understand. They think that preferred shares don’t offer as much as common shares.

Again, either belief is understandable. It’s just that they’re also both wrong.

Or at least they’re not entirely right.

Here’s what I mean…

A Breakdown of Preferred Shares

Understanding common stock is pretty easy.

A company wants investors to fund parts and pieces of its operation, thereby allowing it to expand more quickly. Companies might also want to expand via acquisition and not have the cash or credit readily available to execute a transaction.

Either way, it offers common shares to bring in the additional capital necessary to accomplish their objectives. In return, anyone who’s willing to buy those shares gets a piece of the corporate pie – both when it comes to having a (theoretical) say in the company’s operations and by way of profits (or losses). In other words, they become owners of the company.

That’s what it’s all about.

The benefit of common shares, well, common shares of reputable companies, is that they are liquid and allow an investor to change their ownership interest in a company with a click of the button or a quick call. If you want to buy or sell shares, click or call and the trade is done.

Preferred shares, however, aren’t quite “normal” stocks. They’re somewhat like bonds, but they’re not quite bonds either… an explanation that, I’m sure, isn’t helping me sell the idea of buying them.

So let’s go with a quick rundown of how they operate:

Preferred shares are equity in a company, just like common shares, but without those voting rights.

Like bonds, they’re sold at a par value and can be called. This simply means that on or after a specific date, the company that issued the shares can redeem them – sometimes at a much better price than the investor originally paid.

On top of that, they often pay a higher dividend – and without the automatic danger of the sucker yields you’re at risk of with their common cousins. In addition, the dividend rate is stated and cannot vary at the whim of the board of directors.

Preferred shares are senior to common shares, which means that dividends cannot be paid on common shares until the preferred dividends have been paid. Companies will often reduce their common dividend (or cancel it) while continuing to pay their preferred shares. In the event that a company is forced to suspend the preferred dividend, the dividends are often cumulative (REIT preferreds are cumulative) and any dividends skipped still have to be paid to preferred holders when the company resumes payments.

The seniority of the preferred shares also can help an investor increase her recovery in the event of bankruptcy, as preferred shares have to be paid off prior to any recovery on the common shares.

Those are the good aspects of holding onto preferreds. Though, admittedly, there is one downside.

It’s Not So Bad Over Here After All

As CNBC writer Michelle Fox explained last month:

“The main risk of investing in preferred stock is that the assets are, like bonds, sensitive to changes in interest rates. There’s an inverse relationship between interest rates and… preferred stocks.”

And as I wrote for The Property Chronicle last month:

Of course, as with every other investment out there today (or ever), there are pros and cons to buying up preferreds just like there are “good times” and “bad times” to own them.

For the record, this does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that I support trying to time the markets. Because I most definitely don’t. What I support is having a healthy balance of assets per portfolio so that one segment’s good times outweigh another’s bad. That’s the best way to encourage safe, long-term growth.

With that said, today’s low-yield environment does offer an additional reason or two for investors to buy up preferreds. The way things are right now, they could produce dividend yields of 6% or higher. Which – admit it – sounds at least a little tempting. Doesn’t it?

Well, doesn’t it?

If you’re still not convinced, let me offer one more thought on the matter.

The more appropriately diverse you can make your portfolio, the better. You doubtless know already when it comes to common stocks and bonds, large caps and small caps, precious metals and real estate.

But you can further strengthen your holdings by expanding your stock segment into preferreds as well. Preferreds like the 15 in our iREIT on Alpha portfolio.

Check it out and see for yourself.

3 Preferred Picks To Help You Sleep Well At Night

A couple of our recent preferred stock selections include:

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO). Sotherly Hotels is an upscale hotel REIT with properties predominately located in the Mid-Atlantic and southern United States. While the common shares of hospitality companies can be notoriously volatile, the preferred shares can offer a handsome yield without the volatility of the common shares. This preferred stock yields over 8% and covers their dividend with AFFO over four times. Check in, eat well and sleep well.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT). NYMT is a mortgage REIT whose investment portfolio includes: Multi-family debt, distressed residential assets such as residential mortgage loans, second mortgages, Agency RMBS and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The preferred in this mortgage REIT also yields over eight percent and the preferred dividend is covered by net income by over 5x, on average.

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR). Rexford is a REIT focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford covers the preferred dividend by over 10x with FFO and yields over 5.5% - over 3.5% higher than their common stock dividend.

The key is focusing on quality names with strong fundamentals – and then diversifying the portfolio. The current core preferred portfolio has the following attributes:

We look at the world from a top-down, bottom-up and everywhere in-between perspective. We are focused on security selection while maintaining the appropriate sector diversification as well as downside protection through assessing redemption provisions and worst-case call scenarios.

And we can help you do the same. (iREIT on Alpha covers a broad universe of REITs - over 150 companies - and we provide granular research utilizing our iREIT screening platform and FAST Graphs).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.