Some very conservative investors may now feel less 'secure' about holding the stock as the new strategy brings with it new risks and higher volatility.

I had considered Realty Income less attractive to my income and growth approach for some time and have a renewed interest now that it plans to expand internationally.

Sometimes, a company's stock is attractive to some investors but not others, and this could change over time based on a number of factors.

It's hard to argue with the fact that investment perspectives have been on a see-saw ride over the last few months. Rates are rising, rates are falling; Risk-on, risk-off; US-China reach a deal, no they don't; Buy long-duration bonds, buy short-duration bonds;

We have been covering a number of very contrarian ideas recently, including opportunities within REITs, inflation plays, and how to invest when the yield curve is inverted.

Within The Income Strategist subscription service, we also go into actionable ideas and more details on the research we do to develop these investment themes. Sometimes our ideas are interesting for a wide array of investment styles while other times, we get push back from some investors.

Here are some of the comments we sometimes hear:

That dividend yield isn't high enough for me The stock is too volatile I lost money on that stock in 1973 and I'm never buying it again I would never sell my Apple stock

The interesting thing about all of these comments is that there is always someone on the other end of the spectrum. And, a company that is considered 'trash' by some investors may actually be another investor's treasure.

Realty Income Is One Man's Trash But Another Man's Treasure

One man's trash is another man's treasure. The saying is also applicable to Facebook marketplace shopping - where people post their 'junk' for others to buy. My wife is a consummate buyer and seller on those marketplaces - which means the saying could be rephrased to one woman's trash is another woman's treasure, or in our case in this article - one investor's trash is another investor's treasure.

For example, while growth-oriented investors may be temporarily attracted to a particular income stock because of its total return potential - potential share price appreciation, dividend income, and dividend growth - there will come a time when that investor will be looking to sell the stock for better opportunities - the buyer will likely be a more conservative investor looking for steady income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is one such stock, with a total return of 108% over the last 5 years, of which 67% was due to price appreciation. That means that the remaining 41% was due to income - and it assumes that the income received was reinvested into the stock. That is a very important concept that gets missed when looking at total returns for an investment. A total return calculation assumes income is reinvested in additional stock that then generates more price returns and generates more income, etc. Without the reinvesting, total returns will differ for each investor.

While income investors may be content with continuing to generate a steady flow of cash and reinvesting it - assuming they don't need it for everyday expenses - other investors will be looking for more upside potential. If you are the former, rest assured, the rest of this article will confirm that your money is well placed in a monthly dividend paying aristocrat, but it will still be important to know what to expect going forward.

If you are a growth and income investor, it's likely you were looking to move on, look for greener pastures, and prepared for the additional risks that come with it.

The Retail Apocalypse And REIT Revolution

The growth of e-commerce is changing the way retail REITs are conducting business. Sagging sales and newer business models have forced many brick and mortar retailers to close stores and rethink strategies. The competition from e-commerce and changing consumer preferences have strongly affected regional malls and shopping centers that largely depend on anchor tenants or large department stores to drive traffic. Most of the leading retail REITs, however, are repositioning their properties as lifestyle centers where consumers can live, work, and play.

The transformative changes have swept across the entire retail REIT sector. However, the freestanding single-tenant REIT subsector is one category of retail REIT that has remained largely immune to e-commerce growth and changing demographics. This is because a typical freestanding REIT leases out its properties to a highly diversified group of tenants who sell non-discretionary products and services. Additionally, tenants usually sign long-term leases, and they are typically obligated to pay rents even when they choose to close some stores.

Moreover, freestanding single-tenant REITs do not depend on anchor tenants to drive traffic to their stores. In 2018, freestanding REITs performed better than traditional REITs due to their greater flexibility to adapt to changing business conditions. In the previous financial year, the freestanding category of REITs delivered a total return of 13.93%, and it was the top performing segment of the U.S. REIT market in 2018.

Source: Realty Income, Fourth Quarter 2018 Retail Investor Presentation

Realty Income Corporation is the largest freestanding, single-tenant REIT whose stock price peaked at $74.14 in the last year. Since its listing on the NYSE in 1994, O's shares have outperformed benchmark indices while exhibiting lower volatility. The REIT has earned a reputation for providing investors with dependable monthly dividends that increase over time.

Source: Realty Income, Fourth Quarter 2018 Retail Investor Presentation

Apart from being a member of the S&P 500, O is also a member of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. Since its inception, O has been acquiring and managing freestanding commercial properties that are leased to regional and national commercial tenants that are typically within internet resilient industries. At December 31, 2018, O owned 5,797 properties with an occupancy rate of 98.6%, which is an increase of 20 points versus the year-ago period. Out of the 5,797 properties, 99.5% are single-tenant properties. The REIT's properties span across a leasable space of over 93.3 million square feet, an average leasable space of approximately 11,260 square feet per retail property, and 229,000 square feet per industrial property. On a four-wall basis, the weighted average rent coverage ratio for the REIT's retail properties is 2.9 times.

A Unique Lease Structure

O has adopted a differentiated business model in comparison to traditional REITs, and its unique 'net lease' structure has been responsible for driving lower cash flow volatility. Besides paying rent every month, O's tenants are also responsible for the property's operating expenses. Most of the REIT's leases are structured as triple-net leases, and the initial lease term is greater than 15 years. In addition to increasing the tenants' rent through fixed rent increments, O increases rents through variable rent increments. The variable increments are calculated as a percentage of the tenants' gross sales above a specified level and are also affected by increases in the consumer price index.

Source: Realty Income, Fourth Quarter 2018 Retail Investor Presentation

The REIT's unique lease structure reduces its exposure to rising property expenses. Additionally, the long-term leases help to generate a predictable cash flow stream which, in turn, ensures a regular payment of monthly dividends. The REIT has increased its dividend every year for more than 20 consecutive years. Since its listing, the company has increased the dividend 100 times and the dividend has grown at a compound average annual rate of 4.6%. Moreover, the REIT has increased its dividend five times during 2018 and three times in 2019.

Business Strategy

The company believes that a highly diversified portfolio of primarily single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net lease agreements delivers consistent and predictable income. In an attempt to reduce concentration risk, O has achieved diversification across geographies, industries, tenants, and property types. The 5,797 properties owned by the REIT are located in 49 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Unlike traditional REITs which focus on selective geographic markets, O has established a balanced presence in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Source: Realty Income, Fourth Quarter 2018 Retail Investor Presentation

O's properties are leased to 262 different commercial tenants doing business in 48 business segments across retail and non-retail industries. Each of the 48 segments represented in O's property portfolio accounted for no more than 12.4% of the REIT's rental revenue during 2018.

Source: Realty Income, Fourth Quarter 2018 Retail Investor Presentation

O specifically leases out its properties to those tenants that operate in non-discretionary, low price-point, service-oriented sectors. These sectors are well-shielded from retail bankruptcies as they are not affected by economic downturns and retail e-commerce. Some of the tenant types that are prominently represented in O's portfolio include convenience stores, dollar stores, grocery stores, and drug stores.

Source: Realty Income, Investment Facts Sheet Fourth Quarter 2018

These sectors are also among the most represented business segments in the REIT's portfolio in terms of the percentage of revenue. The non-discretionary component of O's portfolio provides low cash flow volatility, while the low price-point components counteract the fluctuations in economic cycles. Additionally, the presence of service-oriented tenants shields the portfolio from the negative impact of e-commerce.

Because of their business models, O's top 20 tenants remain highly insulated from changing consumer behavior. These 20 tenants represent 54% of O's annualized rental revenue, and 12 of these tenants are investment-grade-rated tenants. Traditionally, O has achieved external growth by acquiring new properties at a favorable risk-adjusted return.

International Expansion

The company recently announced a sale-leaseback transaction with Sainsbury's for 12 properties that is the first step in what seems to be a strategic move to expand to Europe.

The estimated size of the commercial real estate market in Europe is $11 trillion, and O is well positioned to take advantage of this due to its size, something that I believed would be a hindrance to further growth in the US. In fact, the size of the European commercial real estate market is larger than that in the US. And, the strategy of unleashing real estate value through sale-leasebacks is just as advantageous in Europe as it is in the US. Management expects there to be around $30-35 billion per year in transaction volume in O's target verticals.

Source: Realty Income Q1 Institutional Investor Presentation

The strategy is somewhat uncharacteristic of Realty Income. After all, it knows the US market very well and has built up a relationship with and knowledge of its tenants. Expanding to Europe might be a natural extension because of the availability of commercial real estate, but the risks of dealing with new jurisdictions and tenants, as well as the added complexities of operating internationally, have been topics of concern among long-time shareholders of the stock.

Management highlighted the possibility that international assets could make up 20% of assets in the next few years.

Financials and Guidance

Despite the international focus, however, the domestic portfolio is doing just fine. Q1FFO per share was 81 cents, beating the analyst consensus of $0.80.

The company generated rent recapture rates of almost 105%, which is slightly above its historical increase in SS growth - which was 1.5% in Q1 2019 - while it invested another $519M in 105 new properties during the quarter, with a weighted average lease term of 17 years and a cash lease yield of 6.7%

During the first quarter, O issued $2.2 million of common equity at the weighted average price of approximately $67.85 per share.

The company's debt maturity schedule remains well-laddered, but we note a few changes since the last quarter.

Fixed rate debt decreased from 95% to 88%

Weighted average rate declined from 3.99% to 3.94%

The average term decreased from 9 years to 8.5 years.

Liquidity available on the revolver decreased from $2.75 billion to $2.16 billion.

Free cash flow increased by $20 million to $170 million.

Source: Realty Income, 1st Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

Is A Recession Coming?

Investors that have been following the company for some time may have noticed that over the last few quarters, the company has started adding highlights on its performance during the Great Recession. Makes you wonder if management thinks a recession coming? If it is, then this could be a good hold for conservative investors.

From 2007 to 2009, Realty Income grew earnings and dividends and provided investors with a total return of 14.7% over the period. Not bad considering the other S&P 500 REITs declined 28%.

It also maintained its premium to NAV throughout the period, which was also above the Price to NAV of the other S&P 500 REITs. While they all ended 2009 at a premium to NAV, Realty Income maintains a steady valuation at or near par compared to the other S&P 500 REITs, which traded at a discount to NAV until mid-2009.

That's not to say the stock didn't decline. It was down 27% from January 2007 to February 2009. It was only outperformed by American Tower Corp. (AMT) which only declined 22% over that period.

Less conservative investors might argue that the better investment plays in February 2009 were the other S&P 500 REITs (AMT, CCI, Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), EQIX, Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), and PCL), especially if you're a contrarian investor. I mean, if one stock is trading at a 40% discount to NAV compared to another stock trading at just 10% discount to NAV (February 2009) - I would lean towards the one at a 40% discount provided its prospects were favorable. But, if you were looking for stability over the period, you would have slept better at night holding O - that's for sure.

How would have a contrarian investor performed had they bought the other S&P 500 REITs in February 2009 at almost a 40% discount to NAV?

Not bad actually. Equinix (EQIX) would have returned 129% and Crown Castle International (CCI) would have returned 123% from February 28th to December 31st, 2009. Realty Income? A very respectable 57%.

Our Take

Realty Income is a SWAN investment. Its dividends are steady and growing - even if at fractions of a penny at a time - and its stock price is less volatile than many other REITs. It's a buy and hold forever stock for many investors. It is their 'treasure'.

But for investors looking for more upside potential, there were probably better opportunities elsewhere - at least until now that renewed growth opportunities have entered the picture for Realty Income. With its planned expansion overseas, it does change the dynamic of the company, however, and will likely result in higher volatility in the stock than it has exhibited historically. Does this change the investment for pure income, more conservative investors? Of course, it does.

Until the international expansion announcement, I thought this was a growth investors' trash and an income investors' treasure. But that description may now be shifting a bit to the middle - where income will likely still persist but at the price of higher risk, stock price volatility, and higher growth prospects. For the most conservative investors, this might now be their trash, and the stock looks more attractive to investors that focus on both income and growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.