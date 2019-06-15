Natural Gas Market Shrugs Off Thursday's Sell-Off Amid Prospects Of Late June Heat

Thursday's EIA inventory build of 102 BCF was somewhat bullish being lower than consensus, but still was larger than the five-year average.

Investment Thesis

With the odds increasing on the weather pattern turning warmer late June, including heat risk (increased CDDs) over major gas consumption regions, look for natural gas prices to move to the upside.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 102 BCF for the week ending June 7, slightly below consensus estimates of 109 BCF. The build of 102 BCF for the week ending June 7 is compared to the 95 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year avg. build of 92 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 2,088 BCF vs. 1,899 BCF a year ago and the five-year avg. of 2,318 BCF. That's 189 BCF higher than last year and 230 BCF less than the five-year avg. Figures 1 and 2 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of June 3-7.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Natural gas futures erase Thursday's losses as market participants shift focus to heat risk and increased CDDs late June

The front-month July natural gas futures contract settled higher Friday 2.84%, or 6.2 cents ($0.062), to $2.387. Both the August and September contracts increased 5.9 cent ($0.059) to $2.381 and $2.371, respectively. Figure 3 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month July contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 2.45% to $20.46.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher 7.34% and 5.01% at $18.27 and $15.09, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower 7.36% and 5.14% at $151.53 and $28.98, respectively.

Major weather pattern changes over the next couple of weeks to go from a bearish stance to a more bullish stance

Over the next 10 days, the large-scale weather pattern will feature broad/diffuse cyclonic mean flow (upper level troughing) over much of the country and hinged between upper ridges, one over the Western Atlantic and another over the Eastern Pacific. Upper level ridging over the Eastern Pacific will undergo robust strengthening late this weekend into early next week that will promote more energetic upper level troughing over parts of the western-central U.S. during the middle parts of next week. Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (to the left) and the 5-10 day (to the right) upper-level/jet stream pattern (map to the left).

Source: WeatherBell

From a precipitation standpoint, this pattern will lead to multiple episodes of convection/heavy rainfall, hence broad coverage of rain from the Rockies eastward with the heaviest rainfall production covering areas from the southern half of the Plains into the Ohio Valley/central Appalachians.

From a temperature point of view, the next five days will feature a warm west U.S. vs. a cool central/eastern U.S. The 6-11 day period will feature cooler-than-average temperatures over the northwest U.S. and north-central U.S. with warmer-than-normal temperatures over California and the southern half of the country. Temperature anomalies will be near normal levels across the eastern U.S.

In the 11-16 day time frame, forecast models continue to advertise a major change to the weather pattern. This change will feature warmer changes across a vast majority of the country with heat risk being applied to the southern and central U.S. late June. The GFS remains the most aggressive of the models and has a more westward placement of the mean ridge axis with the most extreme temperatures being over the interior western U.S. and Plains. The ECMWF model is not as hot as the GFS and favors a more eastward placement of the ridge axis that would support the hotter temperatures from the central U.S. to the Mid-Atlantic. The CMC model is sort of a blend of the two. All models support hot conditions across the southern U.S. That said, power markets to watch include SPP, MISO, and PJM. Should this heat verify, we will see widespread 90s and some 100s across a vast majority of the nation ranging from the Desert Southwest/Rockies to the Plains to the Mid-Atlantic. Figure 5 below are jet stream/upper-level pattern comparisons from the 18z GFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC ensembles in the 10-16 day time frame, or from June 24 to 30.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below are jet stream/upper-level pattern comparisons from the 18z GFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC ensembles in the 14-16 day time frame, or from June 28 to 30.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

The exact details regarding the evolution of the pattern for late June is still uncertain, but forecast models continue to support the development of heat for late June centered over the southern U.S. and increasingly over the central U.S. It remains to be seen which model between the GFS and ECMWF tilts towards the other. If everything stays as is, natural gas prices will remain at least where it stands. If the ECMWF tilts more towards the GFS solution, prices are likely to head higher next week, and vice versa. My price range will be $2.20-2.60 for the next week for the front-month July futures contract, with UNG trading between $18.00 and $23.00.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 8 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.