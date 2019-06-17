Canada Goose: The Ascent To $1 Billion

As the company shifts more and more selling from wholesale channels to direct to consumer channels, the higher the margins and the better the lifetime value of the customer.

We have previously called Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) the very definition of "New Age Retail" brands here and more recently outlined the key growth initiatives of the company here. As part of this article, we will outline how Canada Goose performed in the last few quarters as well as update on the status of where the company stands on its key growth initiatives as it approaches $1 billion in annual revenue.

In the latest fiscal year announcement at the end of May, Canada Goose announced an impressive $830mm in annual revenue, which was 40% higher than the previous year. Even more impressive was the increase in gross margin from 58.8% to 62.2% as its direct-to-consumer (owned stores and website) sales grew nearly 70% and now account for nearly 52% of the overall business. Management has announced an average growth rate over the next three years, which would bring Canada Goose's annual revenues to just under $1 billion in fiscal 2020.

Shift to High-Margin DTC

One of the top drivers for the increased profitability of Canada Goose is the continued shift from wholesale sales of its product to retailers like Saks, Bloomingdale's, etc. to selling on its own website or via their stores directly to the consumer (DTC). The DTC business provides a higher gross margin and enables Canada Goose to have a direct "conversation" with customers to build or sustain loyalty over the long term. As the company has continued to shift a larger portion of its business to the DTC channel, the results on the gross margin have been incredible:

We believe the shift will continue with DTC contributing over 60% of the total revenue in fiscal 2020. This is up from 11% in 2016 and 51% in the recently reported fiscal 2019. We believe the continued shift will lead to a fiscal 2020 blended gross margin of nearly 65%, which is up from 50% in fiscal 2016 and 62% in fiscal 2019. As you can see from the chart above, the DTC business consistently drives gross margins of 73-75%, whilst the wholesale business drives 43-48% gross margins.

New Store Openings & International Growth

If you were to believe the media, brick-and-mortar stores are dead. The reality is that in top cities in the higher-tier malls and locations, new-age-brand brick-and-mortar stores are flourishing. Canada Goose exemplifies all in what's required to be a successful operator of brick-and-mortar stores in the current retail environment: 1) Hot and authentic brand; 2) trend-setting global cities; and 3) unique and experiential buying experience.

This trend will continue as the digital business continues to grow and Canada Goose increases its store base. Fiscal 2020 is the most aggressive yet, with eight new retail stores and one digital concept store. Over the coming months, the company will be opening another three stores in Greater China, two stores + digital in Canada (Toronto, Edmonton, and Banff), one store in the US at the Mall of America, one store in Milan, Italy, and one store in Paris. These stores will complement the current store base of four stores in both the US and Canada, two stores in China, one in Japan and one in London. We anticipate the new stores to include their unique "freeze rooms" that allow customers to try the jackets in the coldest of conditions. The brand continues to focus on marquee malls, international global cities known for setting trends, along with staying close to its Canadian roots and market.

In fiscal 2020, the Canadian market grew 28% and represents 35% of the total business, and the US grew 36% and represents roughly 30% of the overall business. Whilst those numbers are impressive, the Rest of World (Europe and Asia) grew over 60% and now is the second largest market to Canada at just under 35% of total sales. We expect the Rest of World business to easily become the largest market in fiscal 2020 as the new store openings take hold and e-commerce continues to accelerate on its international site.

Forward Guidance

Canada Goose has a history of conservative guidance. When announcing fiscal 2017 in early June of 2017 after posting full fiscal-year revenue growth of 38.8% and a gross margin of 52.5%, the company said to expect annual revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens on a percentage basis. The following year in June 2018, after posting 46.4% in total revenue growth for fiscal 2018, along with a gross margin of 58.8%, the company guided for at least 20% revenue growth. Fast forward to the end of last month and we heard that same 20% revenue growth guidance figure for the next three fiscal years on average. It is also worth mentioning that the full fiscal year saw gross margins of 62.2%, up from 58.8% in the last full fiscal year. Given what we have seen in past results versus guidance and assuming the growth drivers fire, we believe the forward guidance of 20% for fiscal 2020 remains extremely conservative. We believe that even if the company's legacy markets of the US and Canada slow year over year, the international markets will more than make up for the 20% growth rate communicated. Please also keep in mind that the Baffin full-year results will be included in fiscal 2020. Although a small acquisition, we believe this will provide a minimum of $30mm in annual revenue before the brand extends into the Canada Goose offering (high-end boots and footwear).

Risks

With any high-growth stock, there are a number of risks. Due to the seasonality of Canada Goose sales, inventory planning is a major contributor to success or failure. We believe its owned manufacturing partially offsets this risk if Canada Goose under produces. If the company overproduces or overbuys product, there will be a negative effect on costs and margins. In the last year, Canada Goose significantly increased its internal workforce and opened two new manufacturing facilities that have led to 47% of its product being produced in-house (up from 43% last year on a much lower unit count). Secondly, because of that seasonality and the store base, Q1 is historically a very tough quarter for Canada Goose. This current quarter will likely be its toughest with the higher store count. The stores aren't nearly as productive because they are open yet sell very little product due to warmer weather and the seasonal nature of the business.

One other risk is the cost and supply of down, a major raw material used in a predominate portion of its products. If the cost or supply of down is impacted significantly, margins could be severely impacted negatively. Lastly, Canada Goose's key driver for incremental revenue is the opening of stores. If those stores have any difficulty in launching pre-holiday shopping season, the revenue growth will slow considerably.

Data by YCharts

We believe the drop post Q4 fiscal 2019 earnings was completely overdone. We believe investors read the headlines of 20% forward guidance and figured the law of bigger numbers had set in. Secondly, we believe the commentary of a higher-than-expected loss in Q1 scared a number of investors as well. The stock now trades near a similar level to June 2018 yet has blown away expectations since then. As the summer days wane, we believe the company will experience a similar pre-Fall run-up like last year. As we outlined above, Canada Goose gave a similar guidance last fiscal year, yet nearly doubled the growth rate. We do not anticipate a doubling of the growth estimate this year, but do believe the company is pulling all the levers of a new-age retail brand to continue growing and remain extremely profitable.

Bottom Line: The company checks all boxes needed to be successful in today's retail environment and most importantly grow: 1) Authentic brand; 2) strong digital offerings; 3) store square footage in marquee areas with a compelling experience; and 4) vertical integration. All of which fuels the pricing and margin flywheel, making this one stock to take another look at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.