MannKind - Scripts, Cash, And Deerfield Payments

The MannKind (MNKD) story has had many twists and turns over the years. There have been moments of irrational excitement as well as moments of irrational despair. There have been company cheerleaders waving pom-poms one month and calling for heads to roll the next. Through all of this, the constant has been something I have been speaking to for a few years now. The cash situation at MannKind puts the company and, by extension, its investors at a massive disadvantage. A company that is not fully funded lacks leverage. It is really that simple. Whether or not MannKind can make the right moves even if it were to have the needed cash is a hot topic of debate. While investors play out various bullish and bearish hypothetical scenarios, what we really have to deal with is what is realistic. Realistically speaking, some serious changes need to happen for this equity to move.

For the week ending June 7th, Afrezza scripts came in at 669. With just a few weeks left in the second quarter, scripts are tracking at just 12% better than the sub-par performance of Q1. The revenue story is tracking slightly better, but is also nothing to generate enough confidence to be reflected in the equity. Retail sales are pacing 13.5% better in Q2 than in Q1. Simply stated, this level of growth combined with dwindling cash translates to the Street anticipating some form of cash infusion is required simply to keep the Afrezza train rolling.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Based in part on Symphony data)

Afrezza scripts are tracking below my projections, while net revenue is tracking slightly better than my projections. The chart below shows my projections on net revenue as well as my estimates as data comes in. The estimates are more refined than the projections because they have actual data to work with. At the beginning of the year, I had projected that Q2 would deliver about $5.95 million in net revenue. With most of the data for the quarter in place, it appears that net revenue will come in at about $6.15 million.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash and Deerfield Debt

I estimate that the company finished the week of June 7th with about $42 million in cash. Over the next six weeks, the company will have some substantial outflows of cash. Between Deerfield, interest, and a required insulin purchase, the cash commitments equal about $13 million. On a positive note, most of that will not hit in Q2. This will allow the company to report cash of about $25 million at the end of the quarter. On a negative note, the cash balance will be down to just $20 million by the third week in July.

It is possible that MannKind has been putting the ATM facility to work. This allows the company to sell shares on the open market to raise some needed capital. The only way investors will be aware of this is at the quarterly reports. If the company has been using the ATM, the cash numbers I have charted would be higher, but alas, so would the share count.

The company is anticipating a $12.5 million infusion from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second half of the year. This helps, but does not resolve the overall problem of a lack of needed finances. I project that infusion at the end of Q3.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Some investors are in hopes of seeing an unidentified molecule selected by United Therapeutics, which could trigger $15 million of another $30 million in milestones. MannKind has not given any indication that it anticipates that to happen this year. United Therapeutics has also given no such indication.

The Bottom Line

MannKind remains a traders' equity. Investors who play the ranges can trade for profits or trade to build a position. The trading range remains at $1.20 to $1.70 with a mental stop at $1.10. If the $1.10 gets broken, a new trading range will establish. This equity has flirted with breaking the $1.10 base a few times now. Those that played my last call at $1.20 have now had two opportunities to trade out at a gain of over 10% and reset. The Q2 report will not come out until early August, so there is time to actively trade these ranges and play them to your advantage. Minor deals (like the Australia deal) will not move the needle upward in any substantial manner. Slow growth in scripts will not take this down in any substantial manner. Essentially the play here is contemplating the probable events and using the trading range to your advantage. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.