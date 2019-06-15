Corning Incorporated (GLW) CEO Wendell Weeks Hosts 2019 Investor Day Conference (Transcript)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) 2019 Investor Day Conference Call June 14, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Good morning. Today, Corning is very happy to be here. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to Corning’s Investor Meeting. I would also like to welcome those investors who are joining by conference call or video cast.

Before I begin our formal presentations, I would like to remind you that today’s remarks contain forward-looking statements that fall within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These remarks involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors are detailed in Corning’s financial reports. You should also note that we will be discussing our results using core performance measures unless we specifically indicate that our comments relate to GAAP data. Our core performance measures are non-GAAP measures used by management to analyze the business. You can find the reconciliation of core results to comparable GAAP values on the Investor Relations section of our website. Your printed agenda includes a link to reference materials as well as details for accessing our wireless network and the Poll Everywhere app that we have for Q&A. Also, we have a parting gift for those that are in attendance. To receive it, simply hand in your badge at the registration desk on your way out. And finally, please turn your cell phones to vibrate.

Now, we have a great agenda today. Wendell Weeks will kick off the meeting with an overview of our accomplishments under the strategy and capital allocation framework and he will introduce our leadership priorities for the next 4 years. Our business leaders will discuss how we are leveraging our focused portfolio to extend our leadership and capture growth opportunities in optical communications, life sciences, display, mobile consumer electronics and automotive. Next, Jeff Evenson and Tony Tripeny will provide strategic and financial perspectives on how we create value. Wendell will do a quick wrap up and of course we will finish with Q&A. We’re really excited to have you here with us.

And with that, I’ll turn the podium over to Wendell.

Wendell Weeks

Thank you Ann. Good morning, everyone. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to Corning’s Investor Meeting. In October of 2015, we introduced the strategy and capital allocation framework which defined our leadership priorities through 2019. Under the framework, Corning has delivered significant returns to our shareholders and our successful execution positions us to deliver growth far into the future. Today, I am excited to review our accomplishments and show you how our plans for the next 4 years reflect a new growth era that together we have been investing to create. But first I would like to review who Corning is. And not just for the sake of our new investors but because I believe it provides important context for understanding our decisions, evaluating our performance and assessing our future.

Corning is one of the world’s leading innovators in material science. We combined our unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science and optical physics with our proprietary manufacturing and engineering platforms to create revolutionary products for five major markets: optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive and life science vessels. Put more simply, we transform basic raw materials into precision technologies that solve tough challenges and move the world forward. But I think it’s always better to show than to tell.

So here is a look at what we do. We take this and turn it into this. We start with sand and minerals and create the world’s most pristine flat glass, which we produce in sheets twice as large as a king size bed as thin as a business card and with a thickness variation of less than 20 microns. This glass enables high-performance displays that you rely on every day in your TV, your laptop and your smartphone. We take this and turn it into this. We start with liquids and gases and the world’s most optically pure material is created with our unique processes, which we draw into hair-thin fibers that transmit massive amounts of data at the speed of light. Our technology literally carries the information age into your home and puts it in the palm of your hand. We take this and turn it into this. We start with talc and clay and create a honeycomb substrate that resists thermal shock and packs the surface area of a football field into a product the size of a soda can.

Our mission control products have prevented billions of tons of pollutants from entering the air and helped extend millions of lives around the globe. These transformations may look like modern day alchemy, but they are, of course, the result of highly specialized science and engineering and some of the most precise, tightly controlled processes of any kind anywhere. Doing what we do the way we do it isn’t easy and it takes time. It requires deep expertise, proprietary equipment, large-scale manufacturing and ongoing investment. But we believe the results are worth it. Our inventions transform industries and make a real difference in people’s lives. Our products clean the air we all breathe, connect people to information and each other, provide the window through which we access information and entertainment and help facilitate the discovery and delivery of new medicines. We also create vibrant franchises to generate strong cash flow, outperform our competitors in sales and profits and lead their industries for decades.

With that background as context, let’s review our achievements over the past 4 years and look where we’re going in the next 4 years. In 2015, we said we would focus our portfolio and leverage our financial strength to grow, extend our leadership and reward our shareholders. So how did we do? The short answer is, extremely well. We have done exactly what we said we were going to do and then some. Our opportunities and execution allow us to increase both our investments and shareholder returns beyond our initial targets. And despite the uncertain economy and geopolitical landscape in 2019, we are confident that we will meet or exceed all of the 4-year goals we defined in the framework. We’ve focused our portfolio through disciplined project selection and the strategic realignment of Dow Corning. As of today, we have returned over $12.5 billion to shareholders, which is more than 60% of our 2015 market cap. We have also invested more than $10 billion to grow and extend our leadership through significant new products, capacity expansions and strategic acquisitions. We told you we expected growth as the framework progressed, and we delivered. Over the last 2 years, our sales increased 21%, EPS increased 24% and our return on invested capital expanded 150 basis points. We have invested strategically and executed well. With only 6 months of 2019 to go, we are confident in declaring victory.

I’d like to thank our people for their focus, energy and execution. I’d also like to thank all of you for being with us on this journey, particularly those who believed in us and invested. We appreciate your confidence, and we’re glad you’re seeing the fruits of your investments. Going forward, our core leadership philosophy remains consistent. We are committed to operating our businesses exceptionally well. We will invest to capture profitable growth opportunities that align closely with our focused portfolio. We will de-risk our investments through customer commitments, and we will distribute significant cash to shareholders, all while living our values.

Our new strategy and growth framework defines our leadership priorities through 2023. It’s our original framework evolved for a new growth era. We will continue to focus our portfolio and utilize our financial strength. The big difference today is growth. From 2020 to 2023, we expect to deliver 6% to 8% compound annual sales growth and 12% to 15% compound annual earnings growth. We also expect to expand operating margin and return on invested capital. We’ll continue to use our cash to grow, extend our leadership and reward shareholders. We plan to invest between $10 billion and $12 billion with a focus on organic growth. Finally, we intend to return $8 billion to $10 billion to shareholders through a combination of dividend increases and opportunistic share repurchases.

Why am I so confident in our ability to deliver this growth? First, our value-creation model is working. Second, as we’ll demonstrate throughout the day, our capabilities are becoming increasingly vital to diverse industries. Together, these factors are making us stronger and more resilient than at any time in Corning’s history. You’ll hear more from our business leaders about the key trends and growth drivers across our markets. So I’d like to share my perspective on our value-creation model, which we apply, repeat and continually strengthen in all of our businesses. Everything starts with our focused and cohesive portfolio. Corning is best in the world in 3 core technologies, 4 manufacturing and engineering platforms and 5 market access platforms.

Our probability of success increases as we apply more of our world-class capabilities, and our cost of innovation declines as we reapply talent and repurpose our existing assets. Few competitors can match our expertise in any one of our core capabilities. When we combine them, we create breakthrough products with significant and sustainable competitive advantages. Consequently, we focus 80% of our resources on significant opportunities that use capabilities from at least two of these three categories. Once we have made project choices, we move into create mode. We create breakthrough products and processes by leveraging the synergies among our core capabilities, capitalizing on insights we gain through close collaboration with our customers and taking advantage of existing plants and pilot facilities for early-stage production. For example, since introducing the framework, we have created products including tougher Gorilla Glasses, auto-grade glass, revolutionary drug packaging and an optical cable that provides twice the fiber in the same diameter and enables 30% faster network installation. But we’re not just creators, we’re also builders. We do the manufacturing ourselves using processes that we invent and proprietary equipment that we design and build. When growth opportunities arise and demand exceeds our existing capacity, we build state-of-the-art plants to manufacture products at scale in close proximity to our customers. We de-risk these investments by requiring meaningful commitments often including funding before beginning construction. In the past 4 years, we built the world’s first Gen 10.5 display glass plant and secured 3/4 of the necessary funding from customers and other stakeholders along with 10-year supply agreements. We secured investments from Apple to support state-of-the-art glass production in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. We build fiber and cable capacity to support $1 billion supply agreement with Verizon. And based on commitments from multiple customers, we’re building capacity at our gasoline particulate filter business, auto-grade glass and hyper-stacked vessels for cell and gene therapy.

After we’ve successfully commercialized and scaled a breakthrough product, we’re still not done. We extend our leadership by continually improving our processes, upgrading our manufacturing fleets and lowering our cost. For example, since 2015, we extended our leadership by deploying the latest technology in our Display fleet, co-innovating with our customers to deliver solutions for 5G and hyperscale networks and increasing our heavy-duty diesel filter offerings to meet the needs of customers in emerging geographies. Now these kinds of improvements unlock more co-innovation opportunities to solve new challenges and make our customers more successful. Of those are the steps we repeat continuously throughout all of our businesses, but the process is by no means linear. As we deepen our relationships with customers and identify more opportunities, we start to cycle all over again. And because we’re constantly improving our productivity and capabilities, we can often extend our leadership and drive revenue growth without building new facilities. We actually spend most of our time in this inner loop. We keep creating and extending until we’re so successful that demand exceeds our capacity. At that point, assuming customer commitments, we move to the outer loop and build new plants. Later today, Jeff Evenson will talk about this build cycle in more detail and discuss its implications for our growth from a strategic perspective.

For now, I want to emphasize that this model creates value beyond any earnings cycle or even any 4-year plan. As we reapply our insights and repurpose our assets, our best-in-the-world capabilities just keep getting better. Every time we pursue an adjacent opportunity, we explore new combinations of capabilities, we push the boundaries in areas where we already lead, and we cross-train our people in deep and important ways. In other words, we’ve created a positive feedback loop that expands our knowledge, increases the relevance of our capabilities and enhances our value to customers. This model is why we have led in optical communications for 5 decades. It’s why our cover glass has been featured on more than 7 billion mobile devices worldwide since the launch of Gorilla Glass. It’s why we’ve steadily increased our competitive advantage in display glass over the last 35 years. It’s how we’re extending 50 years of automotive leadership to keep winning in the newest category of emissions control. And it’s why top pharmaceutical and biotech companies are turning to us for their production and protection needs. We have not only maintained our competitive advantage over decades, we’ve increased it. And we believe we will continue to do so.

I’ll conclude by summarizing the 3 themes that will emerge from today’s presentations. First, we expect strong, resilient growth. Multiple trends are driving growth across multiple businesses in multiple geographies. We plan to ramp significant capacity over the next 4 years, and customer commitments increase our confidence in Corning’s growth outlook. Second, we plan to expand margins and increase ROIC. We continue to outperform our competitors on sales and profit growth in all our segments. And we expect to leverage that growth into operating margin expansion. We also expect current build projects to deliver returns above the corporate average. Third, we remain committed to delivering attractive shareholder returns. Dividends will grow at least 10% annually, and we will continue to repurchase shares strategically. As we go through our presentations, I believe you will also get a sense of our enthusiasm for the opportunities in front of us and our commitment to bringing them to life.

And now, it’s my pleasure to turn the podium over to Clark Kinlin. Thank you.

Clark Kinlin

Thanks, Wendell. Wendell described Corning’s value creation model and I would now like to show you how that works in Optical Communications. Today, Optical Communications is the most fully evolved example of Corning’s focused portfolio, utilizing all three of our core technologies and 4 of our manufacturing and engineering platforms. And you will hear later about how we are creating the first products to use Display’s fusion platform to serve the optical market. Now 5 years ago, we shared our belief that we could double the size of Corning Optical Communications by growing to $5 billion by 2020, much faster than the growth rates of our competitors, faster than the communications CapEx and about twice the passive optical market growth rate. I’m pleased to tell you we are within striking distance of our goal. We promised growth, we delivered growth, and this long-term growth path will continue.

Now a few observations, the trend is strongly positive. It results from photons replacing electrons in network after network. Yet, it’s not always a smooth line. As one network or segment upgrades to optics, there can be a pause before the next one begins. But because of our unique capabilities, our co-innovation model, we are growing, and we will continue to grow faster than the market. We’re confident in our ability to outperform and deliver long-term growth because like fiber to the home and private data centers before, there are significant new 5G and hyperscale data center opportunities emerging for passive optical solutions. And we are the unquestioned technology and market leader.

Our value-creation model is thriving in Optical Communications. We are constantly creating new products and extending our lead by delivering solutions that help our customers realize their network visions faster, better and cheaper. Simultaneously, we’re driving significant productivity improvements to provide capacity and to lower our cost. Importantly, that virtue of cycle includes unique co-innovation relationships with industry leaders around the world, which has resulted in the creation of around 100 new Corning products each and every year.

When demand for new products outstrips productivity gains and we get customers fully committed, that’s when we move to a build cycle. You saw us announce that with Verizon 2 years ago. We’re working with them now on their 5G initiative to help them get ready for the glassification of their wireless networks, which you’ll hear more about from Claudio Mazzali shortly. I’m happy to report that the fiber plant is up and running as well as its companion cable plant and both are approaching full utilization. We’re working with a small group of industry leaders to create solutions for 5G and the next iteration of hyperscale data centers. We’ve built the required initial capacity, and we’re back in the inner loop to create extend cycle. Hopefully, we will be successful enough that we’ll need to build again. But until our customers fully commit, we’ll continue to drive our productivity and process innovations while we create the next generation of products to get ready for coming network shifts.

Fiber to the home is a great real-world example of this value-creation model. We co-innovate with our customers to reduce installation time by 1/3 and to drive deployment cost down 50%. Our customers provide network maps and build requirements, and we work with them to design and layout the entire network virtually, and that’s what you’re looking at here, we then custom build all the optical links in our factories before drop shipping the finished passive network. This allows network owners to quickly assemble it in the field. From design software to installation, we deliver the complete solution. We’re the only ones in the industry that can do that, and this is a great example of why we’re a leader. This is how our customers experience us. And this is why we expect to continue growing about twice as fast as the passive optical market. Our value-creation process has been core to our success, and we intend to keep utilizing it.

Claudio Mazzali will now explain why our positive upward trend will continue. Then Kim Hartwell will share how we plan to continue to deliver the right product to the right customer at the right time. Now the opportunities are real. We know exactly what we have to do, and our partners are counting on us. Here is why?

[Video Presentation]

Claudio Mazzali

Thank you, Clark and good morning. As Clark said and as you saw in the video, some of our customers are already being very clear about the amount of optical fiber and connectivity that their next-generation networks will require. It’s important for us to understand the drivers behind this network evolution. Some of you may recall the electrical to optical divide, which is a primary driver of the upward trend that Clark described. It shows that when the product of bandwidth and distance grows beyond about 100 gigabit meters per second, optical wins on tech economics, more links across that divide is the basic reason why the optical portion of networks have been capturing more and more of total communications CapEx. We believe this will continue but something else is also happening, particularly with wireless and hyperscale data centers. Service requirements for these 2 spaces are driving the optical signal closer to the edge. Consequently, the density of the supporting optical infrastructure must increase. Similar densification happened with cable TV nodes and even legacy digital subscriber loop networks.

Let’s look at what is happening in 5G. I won’t repeat the reasons and new services driving the need for a far more capable wireless infrastructure. What I will say is that through 5G must deliver, among other things, higher speeds, lower latency and 100x more bandwidth density. However, today’s microcell capacity and density are not adequate to meet these requirements. Network operators must use a combination of more spectrum, advanced modulation techniques and high-density architectures to carry the optical signal deeper into the network, distributed more effectively between several smaller cells. Although you tend to hear more about spectrum options and new transmission technologies, the models that we created together with our customers show that massive network densification is key for true 5G. Moreover, if past is prologue, densification historically has been about 60x more impactful than the other network levers. As an example, in this city, the amount of fiber required to connect all expected 5G cells is almost 100x greater than what was necessary to connect 3G and 4G microcells. What’s the impact to Corning, about 100x more fiber than a 4G network. And to put that in perspective, that’s twice the amount of fiber required to deploy fiber to the home in the same area. Wireless will be transformed from a fiber-poor network to a really fiber-rich network and Corning will be a key part of making this transformation happen.

Now let’s look at hyperscale data centers through the same lens. New services and algorithms create new compute requirements. As a result, hyperscale data centers are evolving into an integrated structure of compute, storage and networking in which an optical fabric must provide fully non-blocking connectivity to enable fast, reliable and low latence connectivity among all servers. And that network is changing. As you can see from this diagram, legacy data centers were built based on large clusters of servers. As needs evolve, big cluster switches create latency issues, make it slow and expensive to scale and perhaps, more importantly, reduce overall network robustness by creating a single point of failure. To solve these bottleneck issues, network architects are breaking the large clusters into smaller parts that can be repeated more effectively or, as Facebook published a few years ago, instead of the large devices and clusters, we broke the network up into small identical units, server PoDs, and created uniform high-performance connectivity between all PoDs in the data center. The transition to scalable, non-blocking architectures increases the connectivity needs from hundreds to several thousand links per megawatt installed and all links between switches are optical.

What’s the impact to Corning in this case? Simply put a lot more of our products. Here is an example. A large hyperscale customer deployment for a single campus required the same amount of fiber necessary for fiber to the home to be delivered to every home in the Dallas suburbs. And there is another trend coming, which is the upcoming transitional fiber directly to the servers. This will once again move into optical signal deeper into the network replacing more copper links. And it may not stop there. The industries get organized in multiple forms to bring the optical signal inside switches and servers by co-packaging optical transceivers with switch basics. This is likely to require not only directly fiber-to-chip connectivity, but perhaps even precision flat glass as a high-density waveguide and substrate platform for co-packaged optics. If optical connectivity, and fusion glass converge on the same platform, Corning will be certainly well positioned, and our R&D investments are on track to capture the value of this potential new space. The architectural evolution has begun. Whether it’s in 5G next-generation wireless or the hyperscale driven cloud, the trend is towards densification. And for us, densification is not just a buzz word. It represents the glassification of the connectivity fabric, and we will have a significant impact on our growth.

Kim will now explain how we plan to leverage these insights to win and grow faster than the markets we serve. But first, let’s hear from AT&T about how our fibers supported their network.

Kimberly Hartwell

Good morning. As you heard from Clark and Claudio, and most importantly, from Rachel in the video we just saw, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding network deployments and optical fiber’s role in delivering next-generation services to end customers. 5G networks and hyperscale data centers represent huge opportunities for us and will be a major focus for optical communication over the next 4 years. Our customers, including the world’s leading network operators and data center operators, are once again looking to Corning for help in overcoming the architectural challenges created by the new network designs, applications and service level requirements. We are in a unique position. And we can deliver what our competitors cannot because we are benefiting from our advantaged customer access and from a scale that allows us to deliver at speed. Our industry leadership and unmatched position as the only large-scale end-to-end manufacturer of optical solutions combined with our many years of cultivating deep partnerships through the value chain make us the network – the preferred supplier where network providers are looking to solve their optical network challenges. Insights gained through our advantaged positions with customers are used to develop truly differentiated optical solutions. We bring our broad portfolio of engineering and technology platforms to co-innovate with customers and deliver integrated solutions that accelerate their deployments, improve the performance of their networks and reduce their total cost of ownership.

Let me give you some examples of how we’re solving challenges and creating value for our customers. As you heard from Claudio, 5G wireless and hyperscale data centers have many similarities. Customers in each of these areas need low cost and scalability to enable affordable mass deployment, simple and fast installation to minimize their time to revenue generation, and they need high-density networks to deliver connectivity to the rapidly growing number of devices. They demand the quality required to deliver flawless network performance and reliability for their mission-critical applications. And they require exceptional service. In fact, our scale and global footprint allows us to use service as a differentiator. An example is that we reduce lead time through in-region manufacturing and supply local sales support to assist customers with design, ordering, delivery and even installation when it’s required. Our customers also appreciate that Corning continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions to solve critical network pain points. To highlight this point, I’d like to share one of our customer’s personal views on the importance of innovation and the partnership that he has with Corning.

[Video Presentation]

It’s a privilege to serve customers like Chris and Crown Castle and for nearly 50 years, Optical Communications and has been meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers around the world. We are in a great position, but what I’m most excited about is that our best work is ahead of us. This is our current 12-port multi-port, which helped deliver more than 50 million homes passed in fiber-to-the-home networks across the globe. Look at its size and imagine how cumbersome it might be for one person to install it on the top of a telephone pole. This is our next-generation miniaturized solution that enables 5G and access networks to be installed faster and reduces the total cost of ownership by 20%. We’re excited to launch this solution in the second half of this year. To develop this solution, we once again co-innovated with our customers and leveraged insights from our market-leading pre-connectorized solutions. This new solution is a one-fourth of the size of the original. And it’s just one example of the many innovations that I am excited about and a really a great example of how we extend our market leadership.

In addition to our co-innovation model bringing value to our investors in the form of higher growth, based on the fact that our solutions generate 3x the revenue and nearly 10 percentage points more gross margin than the equivalent sale of component parts. So as we extend our market leadership position, we also expand our margins. My job at Corning is all about delivering value to our customers. Helping them solve their greatest challenges is what motivates me and my more than 28,000 colleagues in Optical Communications. But our customers can speak better to the value that Corning provides than I can. So let’s turn to another video.

[Video Presentation]

So here is what I would like you to take away from this morning. We are within striking distance of our goal of $5 billion by 2020. 5G hyperscale and data centers present tremendous opportunities for growth. We will continue to grow twice as fast as the markets we serve. And there will be more Corning solutions in every network that’s built. Thank you for your time and attention and for joining us on our journey. And now it’s my pleasure to introduce Richard Eglen.

Richard Eglen

Thanks, Kim. In Life Sciences Vessels, we focus on using Corning’s core glass and optical physics technologies along with expertise in vapor deposition, precision forming and extrusion. This allows us to continually create innovative solutions for drug discovery and production, extending our leadership in the Life Sciences market. To date, this strategy has been extremely successful resulting in record sales performance. In 2018, revenues to the Life Sciences Vessels market exceeded $1 billion for the first time, while growing at twice the market rate. In fact, we’ve been so successful that we’re increasing our manufacturing capacity for several key products. Specifically, we’re now moving into a build mode with both the expansion of hyper-stack production and the addition of a new facility for Valor Glass, which we are co-locating in Durham, North Carolina. We feel that Life Sciences is an exciting place to be right now. I say that not just because we’re achieving record performance but also because of the tremendous opportunities we’re seeing for even higher growth in the coming years. Where is this growth been coming from? There are 2 key pharmaceutical drivers creating more and more demand for our products. The first is in the accelerating rates of growth in cell and gene therapy development. The second is in the increased need for safety and quality in the packaging of injectable drugs. I want to share with you now an inspiring video that vividly illustrates the impact of new cell and gene therapy treatments provided courtesy of the Emily Whitehead Foundation.

[Video Presentation]

And I am proud to say that Corning provided key products such as cell stack, such as hyper stack to the hospital that provided these life-saving treatments. So what is the potential of cell and gene therapy and why is it relevant to Corning’s growth? Well, already 12% of drugs in the pipeline are cell and gene therapies. And this number is growing faster than all of the drug categories. In 2018, in the U.S. alone, there were 4x as many clinical trials of cell and gene therapies as they were only 3 years previously.

Finally, the FDA is accelerating approvals and consequently is on track to improve 10 to 20 new cell and gene therapy products each year by 2025. So as you can see, the opportunity is real. It’s important to us because we’re in a strong position to leverage this market, trend and generate growth. As established cell culture experts and market leaders, we are right now in over 100,000 research laboratories around the world, providing significant access to cell and gene therapy facilities. Furthermore, cell and gene therapies require billions of cells for clinical trials and for final drug manufacturing. And this in turn requires very large quantities of cell culture vessels such as those manufactured by Corning. We are the market leaders with these products, and we’ve leveraged our knowledge to anticipate this new opportunity. We use Corning’s precision-forming expertise to develop the hyper-stacked cell culture vessel, a unique solution for scientists looking to grow large quantities of cells in a small footprint.

As we were early to the market, this product has become the industry-leading solution and is now the reason why we are building new capacity to keep up with this demand. So Corning is helping enable scientists to move forward with critical life-saving breakthroughs. Only 3 weeks ago, the FDA approved Zolgensma, the first gene therapy for treating children with spinal muscular atrophy. Our products were used the clinical testing of Zolgensma and will be used in the production of this therapy in the future. We’re very excited about the potential in the cell and gene therapy market. We estimate that the opportunity for Corning can be as much as several thousand dollars per therapy.

As I’ve discussed, we live in an age of revolutionary therapies. And the packaging of 21st century drugs requires 21st century technology. We’re not the only ones who realize it’s time for better glass packaging. In 2011, the FDA recognized the need for increased pharmaceutical packaging quality to protect patients. These quality improvements have the potential to reduce both drug recalls and to help prevent drug shortages, both of which are costly to manufacturers and can interrupt the supply of life-saving medicines. Corning’s fundamental strengths are uniquely suited to solving glass quality issues that have plagued the industry for decades. We have risen to the challenge and have invented a solution specifically designed to meet the need for more robust and higher-quality pharmaceutical packaging, Valor Glass. Let’s hear how Pfizer’s retired Head of Global Supply feels about Valor.

[Video Presentation]

And we continue to make progress by working with our development partners and the regulatory authorities. Right now, several customers are performing test runs of our Valor Glass vials on their lines. This purpose-built glass also improves manufacturing efficiency by increasing both throughput and capacity. Let’s hear from another development partner, Merck.

[Video Presentation]

You just heard from two of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. They share our excitement about this opportunity and believe in the potential of Valor Glass. The pharma glass container market represents $4 billion today and with billions more spent annually to ensure safe drug packaging. So given this opportunity, I’m sure you understand why it’s important that we build to meet this demand. Taken together, what we do in Corning Life Sciences Vessels matters. It matters to our customers. It matters who are – to our customers who are inventing manufacturing breakthrough medicines. It matters to doctors who want effective treatments, and it matters to the patients whose lives depend on it. And it matters to the growth of Corning, now and in the future.

We are looking forward to playing our role in making people’s lives better and, in some cases, in the most important way of all. If, as we anticipate, the adoption of cell and gene therapies continues to accelerate, we believe that Life Sciences Vessels will continue to grow at more than twice the industry rate. In addition, as Valor Glass becomes the new industry standard, we believe it will be a multibillion dollar franchise to contribute to Corning’s growth for the next decade and beyond. We’re excited about these opportunities, and we hope you are too.

Thank you. I’d now like to introduce Jim Clappin.

James Clappin

Thank you, Richard and good morning everyone. Our culture of innovation forms the background of our remarkable display glass business. By leveraging all three of our core technologies, evolving our fusion platform, we continue to enable larger, higher-resolution, thinner and even flexible displays. We have been first-to-market with all glass generations, up to and including the recent Gen 10.5. What you see behind me are the actual dimensions.

Our legacy of innovation and execution has paid off. We have strong and enduring relationships with industry leaders and a large business with more than $3 billion in sales, where we enjoying overwhelming advantage over our competitors in revenue, cost and profits. Last year, we were more than twice the sales and more than 9x as profitable versus our nearest competitor.

Now let’s turn to the market situation. LCD is by far the dominant TV technology as OLED accounted for only 1% of TV sell-through units in 2018. We expect both technologies to improve in cost and performance in the upcoming years but LCD will maintain its dominant position. As the TV industry moves toward 8K resolution, the higher pixel density decreases aperture ratio and therefore a light transmission. We believe this trend favors LCD, which can more easily increase set brightness because its LED light source is inherently brighter, lower cost and more reliable than OLED. We think most consumers who don’t want their TVs in dark rooms will prefer the brighter LCD sets. Therefore, combined with the high retail price premium, we expect OLED TVs to remain a small fraction of total TV unit sales. The real story of the display market is that very large size TVs win. We expect average TV screen size to grow at a pace of 1.5 inches per year, reaching 51 inches by 2022. This results in an over 25% increase in screen area in this time frame. This level of TV screen size growth supplemented by both unit and screen size growth of other applications, such as public information displays, will continue to drive the display glass market volume up mid-single-digit percentages annually going forward.

Now let’s turn to our strategy. In 2016, we told investors that we would leverage our competitive advantage to stabilize returns in Display. Our strategy boiled down to a simple equation, lowest cost plus stable share plus supply/demand balance equals stable returns. We continue to be the lowest-cost producer of display glass, which makes us significantly more profitable than our competitors our superior products, innovation capabilities and deep customer relationships enable us to maintain stable share. Our flexible fusion manufacturing platform allows us to match operating capacity with demand. These elements have not changed. Meanwhile, the emergence of Gen 10.5 has given us a unique opportunity. The Gen 10.5 glass substrate measures about 3 meters by 3 meters and is optimized to make 65- and 75-inch screens.

Let’s hear from John Bayne, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corning Display Technologies. John became GM in 2015 and has made significant progress towards Display’s goal of stabilizing returns, and he has championed our Gen 10.5 program.

[Video Presentation]

This is a great example of our disciplined approach to the build portion of our value-creation cycle. As John said, we are building new plants after we secured long-term customer contractual purchase commitments. We secured more than $3 out of $4 of required investment funding from our customers and other stakeholders. These enable us to build at attractive returns with reduced risk our strategy to stabilize returns is working. This can be clearly seen in our pricing environment.

As you have heard Tony say many times in our earnings calls, we expect the favorable pricing environment to continue due to 3 factors: first, we expect glass supply to continue to be balanced to demand or even tight; second, our competitors continue to face profitably challenges at current pricing levels; and third, display glass manufacturing requires periodic investments in existing capacity to maintain operations. Absolute glass price needs to support acceptable returns on those investments. Our annual price declines have moderated every year since 2015. In our last IR Day in 2017, we said annual price declines could moderate further toward mid-single-digit percentages, and we were right on it. We now expect annual price declines to improve further in 2019 to a mid-single-digit percentage and better than 2018.

We will deliver stable returns if annual price declines stay mid-single digits. However, better performance is possible. If the trend line of our price declines in recent years continues, we may see low single-digit percentage annual price decline and growing returns. Needless to say, we are excited about this possibility. So to recap display market trends are favorable. Increasing TV screen size drives market growth and supports the investments in Gen 10.5. 8K resolution and other improvements ensure LCD remains the leading TV technology. And glass pricing continues to trend in a positive direction. Finally, we have secured significant funding from our customers and other stakeholders for our Gen 10.5 investments. Our strategy is working. We are delivering stable returns for Corning.

With that, let me pass the microphone to John Bayne, who would tell you more about our growth story in Mobile Consumer Electronics. Thank you.

John Bayne

Thank you, Jim. Good morning, everyone. My focus today will be on Corning’s Mobile Consumer Electronics platform. We also call that MCE. I think we have a great story to tell. In a little over a decade, we created the industry category of strengthened cover glass, and we raced to $1 billion in annual sales. We’re the clear market leader, 10x our nearest competitor. We have incredibly strong relationships with the world’s leading consumer electronic brands. We’ve actually created our own iconic brand in Corning Gorilla Glass with not only strong consumer awareness but strong consumer affinity.

As Wendell mentioned, our glass has been used on over 7 billion devices worldwide. Think about it. At no other point in human history have more people carried the same object with them than the smartphone. And to think that in most cases what people are counting on to protect their smartphone and what they’re touching every day is glass created and made by Corning is incredibly rewarding.

Gorilla has been a growth story for Corning. We believe it will continue to be a growth story. Our goal is to double sales, double sales even as the smartphone market matures. Today, I’ll explain how we do this. Our story is based on 2 things, our unique capabilities and our trusted customer relationships. On the capabilities side, MCE has activated all 3 of our core technologies. We’ve activated 3 of our 4 manufacturing and engineering platforms. We’ve been able to benefit from production efficiencies in our Display business, which has freed up tent capacity allowing us to save $1 billion in investment. We’ve also been able to benefit by combining our capabilities in a way that our competitors simply cannot match. On the customers side, our product leadership has allowed us to develop deep technical relationships with the world’s leading consumer electronic companies. They view Corning as much more than a supplier, they actually view us as a co-innovator.

Now the core of our strategy to double sales is not to bet on more phones, laptops and tablets. The core of our strategy is to capture more value on these devices through our innovations. And the path to capture more value is by addressing consumer pain points. Pain points I’m sure many of you have experienced. The first pain point, phones still break. This may cause you to ask, what exactly has Corning been doing for the last decade? All this talk of damage-resistant glasses, yet all of us know someone who’s broken a phone or maybe we’ve done it ourselves. This is a fair observation. Since Corning has consistently improved the damage-resistance of each generation Gorilla Glass. As you can see in this graph, our premium glass, Gorilla Glass 6, survives a face drop at 5x a height of our earliest glasses. In this video, we’re seeing our premium glass in an actual drop test being dropped from 1.6 meters onto a rough surface. Now smartphone makers have made full use of these improvements in glass but in ways that may surprise you. Our innovations made it possible for phone makers to revolutionize the body of your phone. We’ve enabled phones to be made thinner. We’ve enabled phones to have 3D shapes. We’ve enabled the phone bezel to be narrowed to increase the viewing area. And we’ve enabled glass on the back of a phone. Just take a look at your own phone, you will see all these design elements.

Now here is where it gets interesting. These design improvements expose the glass to more damage, which requires even better performing glasses. Basically, as fast as we’ve improved the glass, phone makers have found ways to improve – use those improvements in the design space. As we look ahead, we expect further innovations in phone designs. For example, making the entire phone out of glass, removing the metal frame altogether. We will keep advancing our glasses to get the designers this and other options while improving durability for consumers. Bottom line, phone makers aren’t done innovating in the design space, and even though we’ve improved our glass by a factor of 5, we’re far from done innovating in the glass space.

The second pain point we’re addressing is set around optics. Have you ever been at the beach or a passenger in a car on a bright day and you’re trying to read a book on your tab or watch Game of Thrones and you simply can’t do it. What’s causing you frustration is not the quality of the display or even the brightness of the display, it’s the high reflection, high glare that are interfering with the display image. Well, we think we’ve solved this problem too by creating Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ composite surfaces with low reflection and antiglare. Traditional antireflection coatings had the ability to deliver great optics, but they’ve always been inherently limited by poor scratch resistance. Our big innovation in this space was creating composite surfaces that not only delivered great optics but also have scratch resistance better than glass while maintaining the drop performance that Gorilla Glass is famous for. Customers are super excited about this tech. We are seeing early adoption of our most advanced surface, DX+, on a Samsung Galaxy Watch. And we also recently launched one of these products on a garment wearable as well. And as we drive down the cost curve, we expect to see further adoption on accessories like screen protectors and on handhelds.

The third pain point we are addressing is consumers’ need for higher bandwidth and the ability to wireless charging through induction. Without overcomplicating things, that ideal car material needs to be transparent to a range of electromagnetic wavelengths to enable wireless charging and support the high-bandwidth RF transmission. Historically, metal was often used as a back cover material but metal is not a great choice for electromagnetic transparency. In fact, it’s a pretty bad choice. Glass on the other hand is an ideal material. Glass is highly transparent to the required electromagnetic wavelengths. This is the reason we’re seeing close to 100% of premium phones with glass backs and increasing number of intermediate phones and even some value phones using glass in the back. Samsung clearly gets it as you can see from this video, which has made possible to have phones with glass backs.

[Video Presentation]

I was going to bust out some dance moves during the video but I was cautioned against itself. So now wireless charging, it’s a nice feature to have. But we can all agree, it’s a want, it’s not a must 5G on the other hand, that is going to be a must. Peak data speeds, as Claudio referred to, 20 gigabits versus 0.5 gigabits per second, latency 10x faster than 4G, I think we would all be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn’t want to sign up for that type of speed and performance. And phone makers are certainly going to want a back material that enables that type of speed and performance. That’s why we’ll see an increasing penetration of glass on the backs of phones. Now all these innovations I’ve talked about are big ideas, better glasses, better optics, more glass backs. They are all available commercially today, and they are in various stages of adoption. Collectively, they are helping to move the needle on our financials in a material way. Don’t just take my word for it. All you need to do is look at our Specialty Materials segment, where almost all of our MCE products reside. Since 2016, we’re on track to add $400 million to $500 million in sales on a base of $1.1 billion. We’ve achieved 40% growth while unit sales in the market have essentially been flat.

So let’s look at actual product examples that demonstrate how these innovations are driving growth. In 2016, we were selling into a handheld device that used a single piece of Gorilla Glass 3. We sold that glass in sheet form to a finisher who made it into a part. On that phone, Corning was capturing about $0.50 of revenue. This year, we sell to a phone maker that uses a piece of our premium glass, Gorilla Glass 6, on the front, a second piece of Gorilla Glass on the back and for the glass on the front, we’re making and decorating that part. On this phone, we’re capturing $12 of revenue. From $0.50 to $12, a 24-fold increase. Today, we still sell Gorilla Glass 3 in the market. We actually sell quite a bit of it, and sometimes it’s just for the front cover. But we’re also selling more of our premium glasses and often they end up on both the front and the back of the phone.

Let’s look at another example, IT. In 2016, we sold Gorilla Glass to a finisher that once again processed the part, which ended up on the display side of the laptop. We captured about $3 of revenue on that laptop. This year, we’re using our surface technology to deliver improved optics on one of our premium classes, Gorilla Glass 5. This improves the readability of the laptop. We’re also making this part ourselves. On this laptop, we’re capturing $22 in revenue, more than a 7-fold increase.

Finally, wearables, in 2016, we sold Gorilla Glass 3 into the supply chain for a wearable model and captured about $0.10 for a wearable. Today, we’re making a wearable part with Gorilla Glass DX+ composite surface offering that improved optics and improved scratch I talked about and we’re capturing $4 per wearable. Three market segments; handheld, IT and wearable’s, and 3 clear examples of addressing consumer pain points to capture more value. These products are what helped to deliver $400 million to $500 million of growth in 3 years in a flat market. So you can see why we’re so excited. Our strategy is working.

So what’s next? Well, we will continue to see more Corning content on mobile devices going forward. The innovations I described will follow penetration curves, curves which can be hard to predict. But we believe we’re clearly on a path to double in size and grow to $2 billion in sales by 2023. This growth to $2 billion in sales is driven primarily by the penetration of the existing innovations I just mentioned. But you know we’re not going to stand still. We will be bringing more innovations to market. Innovations, for example, that will allow denser packaging on microelectronics of RF filters and memory chips. Innovations in the augmented reality space and innovations that we believe can help to solve some of the technology challenges facing the first generation of foldable products.

A valid question is, could we grow even more? Well, of all the tech I described in my talk hits all at once, we could be looking at $1 billion – multiple billion dollars’ worth of growth. For now, we’re feeling good about doubling revenue and hitting that $2 billion mark. And that’s why I started my talk today by saying, I think we have a great story to tell. Over the past 12 years, Corning has been the market leader for cover material and mobile consumer electronic devices. Through relentless innovation, we’ve not only built an iconic franchise, we’ve actually extended our franchise, and we’re steadily increasing value capture per device. We’ve grown 40% in 3 years in an essentially flat market, and we’re not done, not by a long shot. We continue to address consumer pain points. We’re going to continue to create new possibilities in Mobile Consumer Electronics, and we’re definitely going to continue to grow.

Now it’s my pleasure to introduce Eric Musser.

Eric Musser

Thanks, John. Cars are becoming cleaner, connected, autonomous, shared, electrified. In fact, we expect the auto industry to undergo more change in the next 10 years than it has in the last 50. For a century, from lighting up the road to helping automakers comply with the emissions regulations, Corning has consistently helped drive the industry forward and we are pleased to do it again. Next-generation cars offer tremendous opportunities for Corning to establish significant new franchises by utilizing all of our core technologies in manufacturing platforms. Together, these core competencies will enable the experiences and the environments in the vehicles of tomorrow. Let’s take a look at our vision for the future.

[Video Presentation]

Impressive, I know I want to drive that car. Let me expand a bit on this vision for enabling new automotive trends, and let’s start with autonomy, which relies on optics. We’re working with established OEMs and start-ups to create durable, optically tuned glass that protects sensors and cameras. And we’re also collaborating on advanced optical systems that use our specialty fiber and precision glass mirrors. It’s still early, and our efforts focus on the create phase of the model that Wendell described.

We also expect to make multiple contributions for connected cars. Consumers want auto interiors with the design in intuitive interface of a flagship smartphone. Technical glass and optical solutions will be essential to delivering these use cases. Our auto-grade Gorilla Glass and cold-form technology are breakthrough inventions. We’ve won commercial commitments from multiple car brands, and we’re now building the required capacity. You’ll hear more about Corning’s role in transforming the auto industry, but today we’ll focus on 2 opportunities that together will allow us to double sales to the automotive market by 2023, up from $1.3 billion in 2018. First, you’ll hear from Helen Nelson, who leads our Environmental Technologies business, about how we’re extending our industry-leading position in light-duty substrates to meet new air quality challenges with gasoline particulate filters, or GPS. He’ll also explain our vital role in hybrid vehicles, which we believe will be a primary path to electrification. We have more content in a hybrid car than a purely gas car, which will help double sales. In addition, opportunities in emerging geographies will continue to grow.

You’ll then hear from Mike Kunigonis, who leads Automotive Glass Solutions business, on how we’re leveraging our unique capabilities to help auto designers achieve their vision for next-gen car interiors with more glass, more form and more function. The opportunities are large, and both businesses are building facilities to expand their footprints and meet demand for their products. Adoption of gasoline particulate filters and auto-grade interior glass solutions is already underway. This will help double our sales to the automotive market by 2023, and we also see significant growth beyond that goal. Strategically, we’re in a great position. Corning has a long history of delivering what automakers need, and our capabilities are deeply relevant to the transitions happening now. We also provide a unique bridge to the communications, consumer electronics and display ecosystems, which automakers see as increasingly essential. So in sum, I like our position a lot.

Now, please welcome Hal Nelson.

Avery Nelson

Thanks, Eric. We have been dedicated to making cleaner air possible for almost 50 years, and we’ve made a huge difference. Our products have helped billions of people around the world breathe easier. At the same time, we built a business with more than $1 billion in sales and a return on invested capital in the mid-teens. Today, our opportunities have never been greater. With almost every region across the globe making healthier air a priority, our customers need Corning’s technologies to help make their vehicles cleaner than ever before. The clean vehicle challenge provides significant growth for us. New regulations in Europe and China address fine particulate pollution driving the widespread use of a new type of filter, GPFs, on gas and hybrid cars. Fine particulates contribute to poor air quality and are directly linked to a range of health concerns. A typical gasoline engine emits trillions of these microscopic particulates every single mile. Corning’s filters efficiently trap these fine particulates, and this helps automakers to reduce harmful emissions, meet new regulations and produce some of the cleanest gasoline vehicles available today. Demand for GPFs is growing faster than we expected, especially in China, where we are investing in local capacity to meet new customer commitments.

With a marketing-leading product, we continue to win the majority of platforms awarded to date. The addition of GPFs increases our potential content per car by $30, 3 to 4x the value that we see today. As you heard in the last earnings call, we now expect GPFs sales will exceed a $150 million this year, and exceed $500 million ones regulations are fully implemented in Europe and China in 2023. We see additional growth as the U.S. and other regions look to join Europe and China in adopting GPFs to address particulate emissions longer term that would put GPFs on the majority of new gas and hybrid cars globally. Additionally, there is still much work to be done on particulate pollution from heavy-duty diesel trucks and machinery in emerging geographies, and we have the right diesel filter products to meet this opportunity as well.

As you consider the long-term outlook for our Environmental Technologies business, some of you may wonder about electrification. Well, we see an opportunity on the path to electrification as automakers introduce more hybrids. Cost, range anxiety and limited charging infrastructure are the top 3 consumer concerns for full electric vehicles. Hybrids address all 3. Consequently, industry forecast project that 2 to 3 hybrids will be sold for each battery electric vehicle. Hybrids are a great opportunity for Corning because they require a more emission controlled content than a regular gas car to meet new emission standards. When hybrids activate their gasoline engines, emissions spike, an additional content helps control these spikes. This requires some of our most advance substrate products. In addition, a filter will be needed to meet particulate regulations. This creates a bigger sales opportunity for us. Particulate regulations and the move toward electrification with hybrids triples our opportunity per car from $15 to $45. Needless to say, we’re excited about this. We are proud of the profound impact that our products have on air quality in cities and communities around the world, all while continuing to grow a large profitable business. So with that, I’d like to pass it over to Mike, who is leading the charge on our other primary path to doubling sales to the automotive market by 2023.

Mike Kunigonis

Thanks, Hal. As Erik and Hal noted, Corning already has a strong position in the automotive ecosystem and you know about our decades of glass and optic expertise. I’m here to tell you about our new Automotive Glass Solutions business, and how it combines our scientific expertise with this ecosystem to make Corning’s position in the automotive industry even stronger. We’ve created new products to meet emerging needs as car designs shift towards more in-vehicle connectivity in immersive environments. As you can see from these images, integrated and interactive car displays have become a seamless part of the automotive cabin and user experience.

The display itself has evolved from simple to interactive, from small to large and from low to high resolution and from flat to curved so, what does this mean for us? More glass, more form and more function. As a result, in automotive specific use case for displays in interfaces has emerged. It requires a titanium glass developed to withstand rigorous automotive industry standards, while delivering smartphone sophistication. The trend towards more glass is most evident in the center stack display. Here glass brings its inherent authenticity and sleek feel to the user experience, but it can’t just be authentic, beautiful and responsive. It needs to meet the auto use case. Take a moment and imagine a car accident with a driver or a passenger propels forward and upon impact risk hitting their head on the dashboard. With this scenario in mind, the auto industry developed regulatory requirements with a very specific mandate. Services in the dash should not break in a way that can harm the occupant. They call this the headform impact test or HIT for short.

For this rigorous test, the entry takes a 15-pound headform and drops it from 6 feet, it’s about as tall as I am, and it hits the center stack display at 50 miles per hour. Our objective, based on feedback from customers, is that the glass should not break. Let’s do that test on Corning’s newest glass. Here’s the display module, we’re going to drop the headform right on it. Take a little closer look. So as you can see, clearly our glass does not break. And the frame and the display, they did. But no worries, no glass breakage means we passed the test. Our auto-grade Gorilla Glass, the industry’s first, meets the challenging HIT standard. And our innovation provides up to 20% system cost savings worse conventional solutions. In addition to more glass, designers want to introduce more form by bringing shape to the only area in the car without it, the flat infotainment systems common in cars today.

We have created economical shape solutions with our patented 3D cold form innovation and the second auto-grade Gorilla Glass optimize for curves. Our innovations enable glass to be bent into shape at room temperature, precisely covering curve display services without compromising reliability or optics. Our 3D solutions enable superior product performance and up to a 40% filler material savings. More glass also brings more function. Larger, more exposed and higher regent displays in the cars must maintain readability in a wide range of lighting conditions. We’re creating new optical surface treatments to optimize display readability. Our optical innovations provide advantage antiglare and antireflective performance, deliver highly durable optical surfaces and maximize options for advanced decorative solutions. Our auto grade solutions are resonating with customers today. In a few short weeks, we’ll begin servicing customer orders from our new high-volume manufacturing facility in Hefei China. This investment enables the delivery of our auto-grade products with the best performance, the best service and the best economics. Today, Corning is delivering glass parts for more than 25 car models. And I’m excited to announce our first 3D cold form win validating the value of our patented innovation. Altogether, we’re ramping capacity to service a growing pipeline of projects, awards that are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and we’re bidding on more than $1 billion in new business. We’re on a path to a break out. And our success will enable an auto interior per car sales opportunity of $25 with a focus on the center stack display. But at Corning, you know we never stop innovating. Our scientists and engineers are now working on future innovations that have the potential to grow our auto opportunity by an incremental $30 per car. We’re making progress in our auto exterior business while creating technical glass solutions for head-up displays, instrument cluster displays, autonomous sensors and exterior lighting.

In summary, Corning has been helping the auto industry for more than 100 years. And today, our materials are more relevant than ever, allowing us to double sales to the automotive market by 2023. And 2023 is only a mile marker on our journey to transform the auto industry. Our material innovations are creating value. Customer pull is real and we are only debating the adoption speed and penetration in aggregate, more Corning content has the potential to enable our per car sales opportunity to grow from $15 to $100, nearly a 7x increase. After today’s formal remarks, Hal and I look forward to sharing more details on our material innovations and our excitement about the growth potential of our businesses.

I would now like to welcome Jeff Evenson.

Jeffrey Evenson

Thanks Mike. I’d like to pull things together from a strategy perspective and then Tony will take a look at our financial perspective. As Chief Strategy Officer, I think of our competitive advantages collectively as strategic equity. Corning’s strategic equity drives from leadership in 3 core technologies, 4 manufacturing and engineering platforms and 5 market access platforms. Very little of what we do can be found in books and almost none of our manufacturing and testing equipment can be purchased off-the-shelf. Consequently, intellectual assets are important component of our strategic equity. We grow these assets by attracting and developing top scientists, engineers and by continuously leveraging our accumulated knowledge. Customer relationships are also a primary component of our strategic equity.

Over many years, we’ve developed trust-based relationships by helping global innovators with some of their toughest technology challenges and by doing the right things commercially. We benefit from these relationships by capturing new insights and by getting at the first shot at opportunities to attack the next round of technology challenges. Physical assets are the third important component of our strategic equity. To deliver our proprietary processes and equipment, we operate about 100 plants globally. We build near customers to facilitate co-innovation and to deliver the high service levels that win business and strengthen relationships. Scale and proximity matter. As Corning’s leadership team, it’s our responsibility to grow and monetize our strategic equity. Our primary approach is to pursue opportunities that benefit from combinations of capabilities within our focused portfolio. Wendell noted that we focus 80% of resources on significant opportunities that use capabilities from at least 2 categories of our 3-4-5 portfolio. We create superior products and processes by constantly repurposing and reapplying our capabilities. When we can satisfy commercialization requirements by repurposing existing assets, we use our existing footprint to extend our leadership.

We refer to these inter-loop investments as extent to capital as opposed to maintenance capital because the investment not only keeps our assets up to date, it enhances our products and improves our cost leadership. The resulting capacity increase is then implied to increase our output and to start the focus creates part of the cycle over again. By the end of this year, we will complete the deployment of about $4 billion in extend capital under the framework introduced in October 2015. At the same time, we’ve successfully captured customer commitments beyond our existing capacity.

Consequently, we invested $3 billion to build. Build capital increases our scale and existing businesses and supports commercialization for new opportunities. Build projects respond to customer needs and commitment. We call the customer needs we’re addressing with our current builds. Verizon and other telecom carriers need more fiber to densify their networks for 5G. BOE needs glass for its Gen 10.5 fab. Car companies need GPF’s to meet new regulations. Biotech companies need hyperstatic vessels to support gene therapy and mobile consumer electronics devices rely on the capability and capacity we’re building in Harrodsburg and around the world. As a company that transforms raw materials and emphasizes on organic growth over acquisitions, build capital or the outer loop is a prominent feature of what we do during our growth era.

The magnitude of our recent build investments reflects that number and size of attractive growth opportunities we see in front of us. We are delighted for these significant and attractive opportunities to deploy capital because build investments offer great returns. And they are some of the lowest risk investments that we make because customers commit to long-term supply agreements and often provide funding. The 5 builds that I just mentioned, which include our 3 largest builds since 2010, will all deliver return on invested capital above 20%. In total, our board has approved 28 build investments since 2010. 17 of the 28 projects are at or near full utilization and 16 of the 17 are delivering double-digit ROIC, including 8 above 20%. The remaining 11 in 28 builds are not yet in full production and we expect all of them to return 20%-plus.

While we love these investments, opportunities are not always available, and they do take time. 70% of build investments take 2 or 3 years to reach full operation. Sales are typically the first financial benefit we see from a build project and typically occur about 2 years after groundbreaking. Positive cash flow is next, followed by positive ROIC. We are now seeing significant benefits from build projects initiated several years ago, and we expect even more significant benefits as current early-stage builds reach full operation. Especially, since about twice as much new capacity will come online under the new framework as came online under the existing framework. 2018 provides a good example because it includes both the benefits from recently completed builds and the impact of early stage builds that will generate future benefits.

From the second half of 2017 to the second half of 2018, we grew significantly. The sales run rate increased from $10.5 billion to $12 billion and the majority of the $1.5 billion increase resulted from build projects approaching full utilization. At the same time, we increased EPS by 28%, and we improved return on invested capital by 130 bps. While these results are strong, they don’t tell the whole story because we also invested over $1 billion in facilities that won’t reach full operation until late 2019 or later. Excluding these early-stage build projects, 2018 CapEx would’ve been less than depreciation, free cash flow conversion would have been greater than 100% and return on invested capital would have been better by another 150 basis points for a total expansion of 280 year-over-year.

In summary, build investments and the associated customer commitment support growth, provide good visibility and expand our opportunities, and the sales, earnings and cash flow benefits last for decades. So the temporary drag on our financials during the early stages of opening a plant is well worth it. The cycles that I’ve described are having a positive impact on our performance. As Wendell mentioned in his opening, each time we apply a combination of our capabilities to an adjacent opportunity, we get a little bit better. I’ll add, each time we build, we increase our scale and enhance the opportunity to extend and create. And because we repurpose and reapply, we create the agility to capitalize on the highest value opportunities. In other words, the cycles provide a positive feedback loop that increases our knowledge, enhances our value to customers and grows our strategic equity. That’s the heart of our value-creation engine, and that’s what’s driving us into a new growth era.

Now here is Tony with our financial perspective.

Tony Tripeny

Thank you, Jeff and good morning everyone. Now that you have heard about key industry trends, the rich set of opportunities across our market access platforms and how our value-creation model fuel a sustainable growth. I would like to provide additional financial insight on how this benefits Corning and our shareholders. I will start with the strategy and capital allocation framework that we introduced in October of 2015 and then cover the new strategy and growth framework that we are introducing today. Under both frameworks, my role centers on ensuring that Corning continues to be a good steward of capital, and I take that responsibility very seriously. we created significant value under the current framework. As Wendell described, we committed to generate more than $26 billion in cash, return more than $12.5 billion to our shareholders through repurchases and dividends and invest $10 billion to extend our leadership and deliver growth. Almost 4 years later, I am proud to confirm that we have done exactly what we said we would do.

Now let’s get into the details of our capital allocation plan. Our accumulative operating cash flow will exceed $13 billion. We completed a transaction that unlocked $4.8 billion in cash, and we increased the efficiency of our balance sheet. Combined, our total sources of funds will exceed our $26 billion goal, even though we were only borrowing half of our original target. This gives us great financial flexibility as we enter our strategy and growth framework. Total investments will be about $11 billion. Now that’s towards the high end of our range, which reflects the progress and customer attraction we’ve achieved over the past 4 years. Through these investments, we created significant new products, expanded the scale and capabilities of our manufacturing assets and increased our commercial reach.

As of today, we have already returned more than $12.5 billion to shareholders. That’s more than 60% of our 2015 market cap. We created this value for shareholders through a combination of increasing dividends per share by 67% and reducing outstanding shares by greater than 37%. Overall, this strong execution has created a much bigger and stronger Corning. We grew sales from $9 billion in 2015 to what we expect to be more than $12 billion this year. Our EPS has grown by more than 50% and we have improved ROIC by about 3 percentage points. And most importantly to me, we built a strong foundation for significant additional growth. We are confident in our growth prospects and excited to introduce our new targets. The new strategy and growth framework sets our leadership priorities for 2020 to 2023. We will focus our portfolio and utilize our financial strength to grow and increase our returns. We expect to deliver compound annual sales growth of 6% to 8%. The investments we made to meet committed customer demand and the opportunities you just heard about in our market access platforms drive these expectations.

In Optical Communications, we expect to grow about 2x faster than the passive optical market. 5G and next-gen hyperscale are the next big drivers. We expect to double sales to the automotive market by 2023, driven by growth in GPFs and our new Automotive Glass Solutions business. In mobile consumer electronics, we expect sales growth to continue on a path to doubling by capturing more value per device and winning in new device categories with Gorilla Glass and other innovations. In Life Sciences Vessels, we expect to grow sales at least double the industry. The next growth drivers are cell and gene therapy. We are also launching Valor Glass, which has the potential to be a multibillion dollar franchise on its own with timing depended upon customer and regulatory adoption. And finally, we expect Display to be stable. Our next Gen 10.5 plants will come online and price declines are expected to remain moderate.

We expect to deliver compound annual EPS growth of 12% to 15%. We plan to expand operating margins as we scale up in existing businesses and bring new capacity online. We expect this improved profitability along with continued share repurchases to result in double-digit EPS growth that accelerates through the planning horizon as our new capacity reaches full production. In addition, we plan to improve operating margin and ROIC through new products, process improvements and completion of additional new capacity to meet committed demand. As Jeff mentioned, the 11 plants we plan to ramp over the next few years offer returns significantly above the corporate average. The success of our value-creation model and the opportunities you’ve seen in end market – in each market access platform gives us confidence in this outlook. Now let’s turn to how we will allocate our capital. Our fundamental approach remains the same. We will focus our portfolio and utilize our financial strength to invest in growth, extend our leadership and return cash to shareholders. Our capital allocation plan describes the sources and uses of cash from 2020 to 2023.

Now let’s start with our sources. Based on strong business performance that we expect to deliver from our 2020 to 2023 plan, we will cumulatively generate $16 billion to $18 billion in operating cash flow. This is up significantly from the $13 billion cumulative in our 2016 to 2019 plan, and is primarily driven by our previous growth investments. Importantly, the operating cash flow will be both higher and more diverse now, financial strength remains a priority for us and our approach to capital structure remains the same. We will maintain an efficient balance sheet that also provides appropriate strength and flexibility. Strong financial metrics and an investment grade rating our very important to us. We focus on a debt maturity profile that can be easily supported by our operating cash flow. We have ample cash, a clear debt runway and no meaningful near-term debt maturities. Over the past 4 years, we have carefully added U.S. debt with maturities of 30, 40 and even 50 years, extending the weighted average maturity of our debt by more than 6 years to 18.7 years among the longest in the S&P 500. We have a limited amount of debt due through the end of 2023, and we have prudently managed maturities in any given year to allow for a continued strong financial profile for generations to come. In addition, we have taken advantage of the Japanese yen market by issuing bonds to give us both a natural hedge and lower borrowing cost.

Now let’s take a detailed look at how we will use our cash. Our priority is organic growth. We will invest $10 billion to $12 billion to extent our leadership and grow. First, we plan to invest approximately $3 billion after-tax in RD&E. This investment is central to growing sales and extending our cost leadership. Next, we plan to invest $6 billion to $8 billion in capital. We’re dedicating approximately $4 billion to extend or inter-loop capital. As was the case over the last 4 years, this capital spend will be well below depreciation. And importantly, this extend capital is for much more than maintenance. This is at the center of our create and productivity efforts. The remaining $2 billion to $4 billion will go towards building new facilities. We already have committed demand and a strong return profile associated with the first $2 billion of this investment.

You’ve heard about all of our significant build projects in today’s presentations. The second $2 billion will be invested only when we have an advantage product, a manufacturing process with a leading cost position and committed demand from customers. Finally, we expect to invest about $1 billion in strategic M&A to expand market access, strengthen our product portfolio and supplement our organic growth. We do not anticipate any transformative transactions. Now let’s move to returns to shareholders. We plan to deliver $8 billion to $10 billion over the next 4 years. We plan to increase the dividend by at least 10% every year as our earnings grow. This is a demonstration of our confidence in the future. We also plan to return cash to shareholders through share repurchases, which are a central component of our capital allocation process.

Now our approach is straightforward. We start with strong operating cash flow, which is both higher and more diverse than the last 4 years. We maintain an efficient balance sheet that also provides appropriate strength and flexibility. From there, we invest in a robust portfolio of opportunities that will continue to drive top and bottom line growth. Then we consistently increase our dividend every year, and we provide returns to shareholders through opportunistic share repurchases. For the next 4 years, we expect repurchases to be between $5 billion and $7 billion. In total, we plan to invest $10 billion to $12 billion and return $8 billion to $10 billion. Where we fall in the range depends significantly on our progress in traction on new opportunities to increase profitable growth beyond 2023. Now, the good news is that shareholders stand to benefit from either increased growth or higher shareholder returns.

Now before I close, I’d like to briefly address a topic that is likely top of mind for many of you. The current geopolitical and economic environment, particularly global trade and tariff uncertainty and the China economy wants close attention. As we’ve noted in our recent earnings calls, any direct cost impact from enacted China tariffs has been manageable for us and will not have a material impact on Corning. But as we’ve all seen over the last couple of weeks, the environment surrounding tariffs and trade can shift rapidly. We will continue to assess the potential impact of future tariffs and other geopolitical and economic challenges, and we’ll update you as more information becomes available.

Now stepping back from the constant breaking news cycle related to geopolitical issues and looking ahead to the next 4 years, here are the main points I’d like to leave you with. We’re closing out the final months of our current Framework, achieving or surpassing all that we set out to do all the while rewarding shareholders. Corning is in great shape, bigger and stronger than ever before. Our balance sheet is strong, our operating cash flow is robust and diverse, and we have built a strong foundation for additional growth from our rich set of market access platform of opportunities that you heard about today. With this strength, we will both invest for growth and deliver meaningful shareholder returns. As CFO, I’m a proud of these achievements. Confident in the strength of this outstanding company and very excited about our bright future. I look forward to updating you over the next 4 years.

And now I’d like to turn the podium over to Wendell for closing remarks.

Wendell Weeks

Thanks, Tony. Today you heard about our success achieving the goals of our strategy in capital allocation framework that we presented 4 years ago. You also heard about our proven model for creating value, the opportunities we’re pursuing and our targets under the new strategy and growth framework.

We shared a lot of information, but there are three key things we’d like you to take away: First, we expect strong resilient growth, we’re capturing opportunities and generating significant top and bottom line growth in multiple businesses. Our relationships with industry-leading customers are creating new opportunities for collaboration and our strategic investments are paying off. Second, our competitive position in value-creation model support margin expansion and increasing ROIC. We expect to leverage our growth and process improvements into operating margin expansion. We also expect the strategic builds underway to raise our overall returns. Third, we remain committed to delivering attractive shareholder returns. We’re confident in our ability to deliver sustained performance under the strategy and growth framework that we outlined today. Now I hope we’ve earned your confidence with our execution and our results to date. And as always, we will update you regularly on our progress.

Now when we know that part of your jobs and mine is to anticipate risk and uncertainties. And as Tony noted, we’re certainly living in uncertain times. We see it in the headlines about trade disputes, political unrest in China’s economy. Amid this certainly, you may be wondering why we are so confident that we will grow. And it’s fundamentally because we’re not just counting on everybody buying more stuff. Instead, we’re putting more Corning into the products that people already buy. Recall the video that opened today’s meeting you saw how vital and ubiquitous our products already are. That’s the core of what we’ve been investing in, a world where there is more Corning, wherever you turn, and we’re just getting started.

Let me illustrate by recapping a few examples that you saw today. In automotive, we expect to double our sales by 2023. Together, gasoline particulate filters and auto-grade interior solutions increase our opportunity per car to $70, up almost a factor of 5 versus 2017 and additional products will take that higher. So, we’re not counting on more cars being sold. We’re driving more Corning into each car. It’s a similar story in Display. Average TV diagonal size continues to grow 3% to 5% annually. This means the television glass volume is growing at 6% to 10%, even with flat unit growth. And with our Gen 10.5 manufacturing investments, we are well positioned to capture the majority of Display glass growth and give our customers the best economics for their larger screen sizes. So, we’re not counting on more TVs. We’re putting more Corning in those TVs.

Turning now to Optical Communications, recall the sample fiber build out you saw earlier. The area you see here required less than 1,000 kilometers of fiber to support a 4G network. For that same area, a 5G network requires about 100 times more fiber and the pattern repeats, for hyperscale data centers. We’re not talking about more networks. We’re talking network densification, which means glassification, which means more Corning. In Life Sciences Vessels, cell cultures moving out of the lab and into production, this shift plays to our strengths, and we expect to grow at least twice as fast as our industry. We’re also breaking into a new market with Valor Glass pharmaceutical packaging. And that is a $4 billion market today with billions more spent annually to ensure glass quality and patient safety. If we’re right, and Valor fulfills the potential that we see, we are building a new long-term multibillion-dollar franchise that could power Corning’s growth for the next decade and beyond. We’re not counting on more healthcare spending. We’re putting more Corning products into the hands of people who help extend and save lives.

Turning to Mobile Consumer Electronics, our goal remains to double sales over the next several years despite a maturing smartphone market. We started here on the front of phones, now we’re here. And we’re adding more innovations to make images brighter, extend battery life and improve readability. We recently showed up here, and soon we’ll be here. I know I’m starting to sound like the video but you get the picture. We’re not betting on more smartphones or notebooks or wearables, we’re adding more Corning to each device. So, like all companies, can benefit from strong consumer demand. We also create growth by capturing more opportunities in existing products. In other words, a big part of Corning story over the next 4 years is a content story because we’re capturing significant technology substitutions, we have revenue drivers beyond end market growth. That makes our growth more reliable and allows us to outperform the industries that we serve.

Now I’m not saying that we’re immune to economic downturns or trade disputes or other geopolitical upsets. But I am saying that we are more resilient than in any other time in our history. And we’re not only building a bigger company, we’re building a stronger one. I’d now like to invite Jeff and Tony back to the stage, so we can take your questions. And I will also be engaging a number of the speakers that you heard today, so Tony and Jeff. While they are coming up, they we’re telling me that we are having mic difficulties with my line. Did you guys hear anything? It was okay? Good. Because while I was sitting there I was thinking about an invention disclosure to replace these pesky electrons with photons, but don’t worry, it’s not going to take a new plant, this is just to create phase.

A - Ann Nicholson

So, we got lots of questions, we’ll start with James Faucette here in the middle. And while we’re getting the microphone over to him, we’ve got microphone handler. So yes, raise your hand. And if you’re too embarrassed to ask online, we’ve also got poll everywhere. If you would like to use the app?

James Faucette

Great, thank you very much. I wanted to ask as it relates to both your sales and earnings growth objectives over the next 4 years or so, how are you thinking about linearity of achieving those objectives? There are a lot of moving parts obviously, new products coming on, new production facilities as well as kind of a near-term concern. So, wondering if you can just talk about how we should think about progression on those CAGR targets? And the second my second question is specifically as it relates to Display and the competitive environment. Obviously, you are anticipating a relatively stable environment overall, how do you look at the competition? And some of the investors have expressed concern that there may be additional competition coming online in the coming couple of years, especially with the larger sizes?

Wendell Weeks

So Tony, do you want to start on the linearity?

Tony Tripeny

Yes. Sure. So, I think the good news is that we’re going right now, and we expect to continue to grow. And certainly, as we bring on some of these investments that will accelerate that growth. But we’re in a growth phase right now. We feel good about that both from a sales, EPS and operating cash flow standpoint.

Wendell Weeks

And just my own opinion is that if you take a look close look at what you heard from Dr. Evenson is because of the operating leverage that’s involved with our new plants, that the build cycle matters in the so-called linearity. So, I would expect our growth to accelerate as we get deeper into the next 4-year plan. What you saw trigger us in that back half of ‘18, as you heard from Dr. Evenson was some of the build plants that we started 2 years before, right, starting to come online. Well, we’re still in that cycle, so I do think you’re going to see it accelerate towards the end of that time period as opposed to the beginning. But Tony’s right, we’re growing right now and that should give you good confidence.

Tony Tripeny

And then on the Display question you want...

Wendell Weeks

Oh, Display. Mr. Clappin please.

James Clappin

So, the question was, how do we view the competition situation, especially in very large size going forward. So, I’m going to answer that question from a Gen 10.5 perspective. What you saw here today is, there are actually 4 Gen 10.5 fabs being built, we have 3 of them. When we did these deals in addition to the $3 out of $4 coming from third parties, we also entered into 10-year supply agreements on all 3 of them. And we are directly as John showed, we are directly connected into those fabs. So, from that standpoint, that volume, that demand is very secured.

Ann Nicholson

Okay, Sarah.

Jeff Kvaal

This is Jeff Kvaal from Nomura Instinet. And I think part of the growth targets that you’re talking about also include share gains from rivals in addition to additional content as you just mentioned. And I’m wondering if you could help us a little bit and talk about your visibility and confidence in how you’re able to grow faster than the market and that’s obviously in the vessels but particularly in Optical Communications too?

Jeffrey Evenson

Sure. The co-innovation model that we laid out is a big part of that. We are out working with our customers every day, thinking about their networks in Optical Communications, thinking about used patterns that they see in Mobile Consumer Electronics, working with auto manufacturers on their next-generation designs. In the process of that, they shared their roadmaps. We go back and work on solutions in conjunction with them. And as Wendell pointed out, we can often do the creations in our existing capacity, they make commitments that go on and that makes us pretty confident in the growth that we see. I also think that when we use multiple capabilities from our 3-4-5 portfolio that we’re bringing to bear capabilities that few others have even one of those. When we put several of them together, it makes us truly distinctive.

Wendell Weeks

Kim, do you want to add anything from the front line of Optical.

Kimberly Hartwell

Sure, thanks, Wendell. I think specifically in Optical Communications, we benefit from having strong market share positions currently, and that puts us in a great position to help customers solve the next wave of problems. And we, as Jeff said, we kind of get engaged in those conversations earlier than competitors. And so, we’re well-positioned to take a greater share of the next generation of needs as well.

Ann Nicholson

Okay. I saw Rod, yes.

Rod Hall

Thanks, Ann. Rod Hall with Goldman Sachs. I guess I had a couple of questions. One is I wonder, if you guys will give us any color on macro, what you’re seeing globally? I know that, that may be difficult to comment on out here. But you have any color you could give us, that would be nice? And then in terms of capital intensity, a couple of intriguing things in there, it looks like your CapEx to sales average is dropping to just over 12% in the forward periods that you’re reducing capital intensity, it looks to me like. And then I and so I’d just like confirmation of that and maybe some color on why that might be happening. And then also on ROIC on those projects, I think Tony, I heard you say that ROIC has been improving for these capital projects as you think about them at maturity. So, and then Jeff you talked about this self, re-enforcing cycle. Could you guys give us a little more color on what is happening with regards to returns? I mean do you expect ROIC on these projects to increase overtime and maybe just give us a little more color on why that might be happening if it is happening?

Wendell Weeks

Why don’t we start on the back two and then I’ll come back to the economy?

Tony Tripeny

Okay. So, we’ll share the ROIC question, and I think that if you look over what we’ve done over the last 4 years, we’ve improved ROIC by about 300 basis points. And the driver of that improvement about 1/2 of it is from the investments that we made in the efficiency improvements that we occurred, now while we had those improvements of course we continued to make some investments and so that would have been a negative off the ROIC at least from a short-term standpoint. But from an overall standpoint, we’ve got at least half of our improvement from these kinds of investments. And the other half was from our improvement in efficiency of the balance sheet. And then from a going forward basis we’d expect that those improvements to continue. That’s why we’re confident that our ROIC will accelerate and expand over the next 4 years.

Jeffrey Evenson

Yes. With respect to capital intensity, I mentioned that we love build opportunities but they aren’t always available. Where our board approved the 28 projects since 2010, many more of them have been under the new strategy and capital or the Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework that we introduced in October 2015. We have a lot of opportunities available because of the relevance of our capabilities, the great work that our commercial and technical teams have done with our customers, and we’re building some substantial facilities that we can continue ramping over time. And I think it will spill good things for us going forward, but the important thing as we get those customer commitments. And when Tony described our expected investment of $10 billion to $12 billion, or our expected returns of $8 billion to $10 billion that uncertainty depends on our technical progress and the level of customer commitments we get. So that’s the way we think about it.

Wendell Weeks

And to your first part, Rod, is you’ve heard me say a number of times, the macro environments today is quite fascinating. So the tail on the distribution have just gotten fatter like there’s opportunities for some really good things, there’s some opportunities for some really bad things and for the economy’s overall, trade, negotiations, geopolitical stuff, I mean this is just a very interesting profile and it’s very difficult to sort of say with any great confidence that this is what’s going to happen or that’s what’s going to happen. Mainly because we don’t seem to be dealing with the sort of macro forces you can easily break down into quantitative analysis. That being said, actually I got help from some of the investors who are with us today on how to think about that environment and what they reminded me of and it really struck home with me is what it is that they’re looking for us to do is always be able to do very well from a relative performance standpoint. And to make sure that we’re building a ship, that does well when the wind’s in our face or when the wind’s in our back. And that really struck home with me and is really the core, I think, of what you heard today is what we believe we can do is relative performance wise, certainly be a lot more resilient than we’ve ever been in our history and also relative to our industries do really well. That’s what we’re aiming at and I think our timing is probably pretty good because we’re at a pretty high degree of unpredictability in the macro world right now.

Ann Nicholson

Next is, yes. Tejas.

Tejas Venkatesh

Tejas Venkatesh from UBS. Thank you for taking the question. First what are the levers you have to improve margins? And second question on optical, you aren’t putting out a specific sales target like the $5 billion number last time and we haven’t seen carriers outside of Verizon be as vocal about network densification. So, I was curious if there are other if there are catalysts that you’re thinking about that could take the others down the same path? Thank you.

Tony Tripeny

So, from a margin leverage standpoint, I mean there’s a lot of things that we can do to improve margin. Certainly, a lot of our extended capital and our whole research and development process is focused on being able to do things better and then as we grow, we have the ability to leverage our 3-4-5 portfolio from an operating expense standpoint to a much greater extents than we’ve done in the past. So, we’re confident in our ability to expand the operating margin and also our return on invested capital over the next 4 years.

Wendell Weeks

And on the optical question, perhaps back to the front. Clark, do you want to address that question?

Clark Kinlin

Sure. Relative to the growth of Optical, a couple of things I would say: one, as you the historic run rate for us over the last 5 or 6 years is about twice the rate of the industry we serve. I mentioned Tejas, our goal is to continue that as we go forward in the chain. And I would contend that while Verizon is a great example of densification, there are others out there that are in the market today that out real important in this kind of growth. For example, all of our carrier partners around the world are densifying their cable structures to fiber counts and cables that’s why we added capital in our fiber business a few years ago. And while we expect that just growth in the basic tool of Optical Communications fiber and cable is going to be a very interesting as fiber counts grow, sheet counts won’t grow, but the net amount of fiber is going to grow.

The second thing is, Claudio talked about the impact of densification inside the data center regime, I think the court he had was that 1 data center complex in Dallas is consuming more fiber than the entire city is for their fiber to the home network. That segment of the market both private and hyperscale data centers is growing at a rapid rate and we believe that the architectures are going to require even more fiber as we go forward. You know that when we get to appliance space at the end of the network, where we are backhauling antennas, most of those fibers are being most of these antennas are being driven by 4 to 8 fibers at the end of the network. So what we really believe is that within the mix of capital in the communications and infrastructure area more of that spending is going to occur in optical than is in other materials and more of the optical spending is going to be intensified environments, which is why we think we can keep those growth rates going over time. Although as I think, Wendell mentioned in his opening, this is looking kind of forward in a, industry that’s characterized by technology waves and the question is going to be not whether we see that growth but how it unfolds over the next couple of years.

Wendell Weeks

Yes. And I think that’s that last point he makes is good as it makes such a good question and I think something for specially someone in your position to sort of think about and do some analysis on. When actually Claudio and I you heard speak today, did our original white paper together on what did we think 5G would mean to us? And when we took the position that we did that we believe this would end up with very significant densification and classification of the network, we were pretty early in that conclusion and there were plenty of people debating with us. I think as each sort of passing month has gone by; we’re getting more confident that our network architecture concepts are right. We’re getting that all reinforced. Now that’s really important to be right about where the architecture is going.

Now timing on when do they do it, that’s a little tougher. And on this, I don’t think we’re ready to make a call. I think where we’re seeing behavior from different carriers is, they’re all putting their toe in the water in different ways that’s all about what’s the quickest path to revenue. We have some people focused on the Internet of Things and automotive to try to get that revenue, so as you get some people focus on enterprise, right, because they want to increase their penetration there. You have other folks that want the business case to work on 4G densification and increasing their wire-line presence and sort of pickup 5G enablement sort of for free. All those different ways to play this technology are emerging, and I can’t tell you ahead of time which one of those passes is going to be the most likely, but we are feeling pretty confident that we got the technology, right? And then the rest is going to be about when the world catches up to it.

Ann Nicholson

Alright. [indiscernible]

Steven Fox

Steve Fox from Cross Research. So, two questions. Just getting back to the operating margins for second, Tony, can you decompose a little bit in terms of your expectations for gross margin over the new time frame? And then within that, also, like, where do you get the biggest bang for your buck in terms of operating margin leverage by segment? And then secondly, if I did my math right, you’re talking about $500 million to $600 million of Auto Glass interior business over as you go out to 2023. Is that in the ballpark? And sort of what are the big drivers there? Thanks.

Tony Tripeny

So, on the operating margin and gross margin, we’re not here to give detail-level guidance for the next 4 years. So, I’m not going to go into any more details than what I’ve given, which is, we’re very confident in our growth, compounded annual growth rate of 6% to 8%. We’re going to get operating margin improvement from that. And when you combine that with our return to shareholders of our stock buybacks, we expect our EPS to be up in the 12% to 15% range. In terms of how the specifics go, we just have to get to the years and talk about guidance when we get further out.

Wendell Weeks

And on Auto Glass, we’ve given you now macro sort of for the first time on segment that we’re going to be doubling over this next time period. And I just don’t feel comfortable trying to slice and dice that any further. But I totally admire your desire to have us do so.

Ann Nicholson

Yes. Sure?

Wamsi Mohan

Thank you, Wamsi Mohan, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. First, I would say congratulations on sort of the tremendous amount of diversification that you’ve brought to the business over the last 10, 15 years. That’s being very impressive. My question is, as you think about the panel market, there’s been tremendous amount of investment in China, and you’ve had capacity globally, but seems like you’re doubling down really on your investments in China, in particular, as it relates to capacity. So, if you think about the Chinese taking at a panel-level incremental market share from Korea, from Taiwan or from Japan, does this also mean that structurally Corning can achieve a much higher share level in glass than it has achieved in the past? And second question for Tony is really around yen hedge levels, we didn’t hear an update on that. I’m sort of curious if you can share an update on the next 4, 5 years how your hedge fully in?

Wendell Weeks

Why don’t you start on the hedge for the yen, and then I’ll go to Mr. Clappin on display?

Tony Tripeny

Yes. That’d be great. The good news is that we’re hedged out all the way through to 2023. Now we’re not a 100% hedged out to that period of time, but what we like to do is be hedged out 3 or 4 years, and then we, opportunistically as rates move around and rates have moved around a lot, we try to take advantage of those rate movements when we can. So, we actually feel great about our hedge portfolio and feel very confident in our ability to protect our earning streams with the hedges, which is what we’ve done up to now.

Wendell Weeks

Mr. Clappin?

James Clappin

The growth in display is indeed happening in China, predominantly because that’s where the money is and where the investment is occurring. We have, as I mentioned, 4 Gen 10.5 fabs being built. We’ve secured agreements for 3 of those fabs with long-term supply agreements and funding, as I said. And of course, by as a result of that, we are growing faster than the market. In fact, we are taking most of the market growth because of that fact. So, I won’t comment directly on our market share, but I think the statement speaks for itself.

Wendell Weeks

Yes. I think you’ve got a somebody ought to take advantage of later because many of the investors who get to see me always hear me to say, I would base my investment philosophy in Corning on display aging gracefully, but then my operating leaders believe they can do better than that. Here is a great example, one of those operating leaders who believes that, so if you want a more optimistic view than my aging gracefully thing, you should track it down.

Ann Nicholson

Asiya?

Asiya Merchant

Hi great thank you. Asiya from Citi Research. Quickly on the cadence of CapEx investments, I know you have build, which is probably something that you guys are doing, but extend investments, like, how much flexibility is that to dial up or dial down as we head into a macro environment. There’s, multiple tails like you talked about window. And then also within optical, I know you don’t want to give some guidance on segment profitability, but think that’s one of the questions, like, could we be in an environment where optical margins see significant uptake as that’s one of your fastest growing segments?

Wendell Weeks

So, I think from a capital spending standpoint, we’re we spent $4 billion over the last 4 years in the interloop or the extend cycle. We expect to spend about $4 billion over the next 4 years. Of course, if the economy slows down, we can slow that down a little bit. If the economy speeds up, we can speed that up a little bit. But I think the way to think about that is over a 4-year period we spent about $4 billion. I think that’s the right way to think about that part.

Asiya Merchant

[indiscernible]

Tony Tripeny

Yes. Well, those are the – I am sorry that’s the interloop on the extend investments. The build investments are completely tied to customer commitments. So, we don’t start those investments until we have the customer commitments. If the customer commitments change, then we certainly would change that build cycle of that. But even over the next 4 years, we expect to spend at least $2 billion on the build cycle because it’s the build cycle that we’ve gotten customer commitments from. And the other $2 billion will only be spent if we get additional commitments. And if we don’t get those commitments, then they’ll be returned to shareholders through more share repurchases.

Wendell Weeks

But you see, in that range, I want to build on something Tony saying, and you would have heard from Dr. Evenson, is sort of in that range that capital sort of sits those various ways we can think about how the economy works. That’s from the balance sheet standpoint in the way our opportunities work from the balance sheet standpoint. From the P&L standpoint, really, it’s all about once we turn the factories on, how quickly that utilization works. As far as margin expansion per opto a lot depends which period of time you’re looking at and the mix of our system sales to component sales that you’re seeing. And you saw a lot of that from Kim and her example, which I thought was very good. And so, there are time periods when our mix of system sales can be very high and the leverage on that, and from a margin standpoint, as you saw from her, is quite high. And there can be periods when it’s a little less. Once again, in opto, everything will tend to follow sort of our customers different network decisions in that timing. But fundamentally over time, you see us make steady progress with our productivity and our pricing and value creation opportunity, so we feel pretty good about our margin model.

Ann Nicholson

Yes?

Peter O’Keefe

Peter O’Keefe, O’Keefe Stevens Advisory from Rochester, New York. First, just I want to make a comment on maybe you can even comment on it as well, as a company, it’s absolutely amazing of how well you’ve had joint ventures over the years, going back to you time with Edison and the lightbulb to so many things. And you look at other corporations and you see the absolute disaster and self-serving very often in joint ventures that ultimately blow up, and the longevity of those relationships is absolutely amazing. The other issue I wanted to talk to today is the seems to be a terrific opportunity in windshields with the use of Gorilla Glass, and you had your website, but you didn’t talk too much about that today, I was wondering is that still something that’s high on your horizon, and what kind of opportunity do we have with that? Thank you.

Wendell Weeks

I’ll start and then maybe I’ll turn it over to Mr. Kunigonis, who runs Auto Glass Solutions. I think our short version is, we like you see tremendous opportunities of what we call the exteriors. And you saw some of that in Mike’s presentation. It’s just that when you’re doing innovation, you’ve got to double down on your positive surprises. And we were positively surprised with auto interiors and that’s what’s getting the lion share of our focus. We will ultimately get around to revolutionizing the way in which automotive exteriors work, but our primary focus at this time is on interiors. But for someone who’s actually making these innovations work, let me turn it over to Mike.

Mike Kunigonis

Yes. Thanks, Wendell. So, Wendell is absolutely correct. He’s making sure I spend tremendous amount of time on [indiscernible].

Wendell Weeks

Yes, make you. I was mainly managing him.

Mike Kunigonis

So, time management, he’s absolute right because there is a very strong opportunity in the interior space. It doesn’t mean there is not also opportunity in next years. There very much is. We continue to see the pull for the value prop. And the value prop just for those in audience is, we’re replacing the inner piece of glass and laminate for car window with Gorilla Glass. That makes that window lighter, stronger, more optically clear. And that has a value prop in a couple of different places in the market, ultra-high-performance vehicles, some truck vehicles and EVs. And we are getting pull from that. We are getting increased customer demand from it. But the market for exterior for windows, it is growing, it’s growing at a little bit slower pace than the interior pace. In interiors, there are refreshes every couple of years inside vehicles. The outside windows, those go at a much slower pace. And so, as a result, the business is growing bit slower.

Ann Nicholson

Thank you, Mike. Back to Gabriel.

Bill Pitkin

It’s Bill Pitkin from State Street Global Advisors. Just a question on your growth targets. Really, a clarification, I guess. Do they include the $1 billion sort of targeted strategic acquisitions? And also, if you could just comment about what areas those acquisitions may be focused in?

Wendell Weeks

So, from a growth target standpoint, I mean, it’s mostly on organic growth, and we’re not counting a lot on the acquisitions, $1 billion isn’t a significant amount of money, but it’s certainly in that range of 6% to 8% from a sales growth standpoint. Do you want to cover the priorities or?

Bill Pitkin

Probably say that again.

Wendell Weeks

Oh, I was just going to see if Jeff wanted to cover what we were focused on?

Jeffrey Evenson

Sure. We really look at acquisitions that improve our ability to serve customers. Primarily, those fall into the category of extending our market reach. I think you’ve seen some great examples of that in our Optical Communications business over the last few years. Probably the most notable is our acquisition of 3M’s Communication Markets Division. Those are the types of things that we would really focus on.

Ann Nicholson

Great. Maybe one more question before we head out to exhibit or we want to get out there?

Wendell Weeks

Yes. The exhibits are great, totally want to see them than listen to us.

Ann Nicholson

Super. So, we will close down Q&A. We mentioned exhibits we’ll see you out there. And please remember to pick up your gift on the way out. Thank you very much.