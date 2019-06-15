Citrix: Assessing The Recent Upgrade

Although the PS and PE ratios are trading slightly below their historical average, the difference does not leave much margin of safety to new investors.

The recent news that Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from Hold to Buy seems to have eased the decline in confidence in the company. It appears that the negative sentiment that began to accumulate since 2015 has started to reverse after this last upgrade. Currently, the company of virtualization products that maintains four buy recommendations, well below the 12 it had five years ago, saw a recent rebound in analyst confidence as it sees an improvement in the growth of its desktop computers business in the short term.

Although the company has maintained revenue growth above 5% in recent years, and the margins are relatively higher compared to peer companies, the value of its shares has increased by only 100% in five years, below the software industry. Although Citrix holds some competitive advantages such as the value of its intangible assets and a high switching cost, it seems that the business model has become less and less relevant, which has diminished future expectations.

In our opinion, Citrix is ​​a late participant in the cloud computing industry, which has diminished the importance of its solutions in the enterprise market over time. The price of its shares has seen a lousy momentum shown by its gradual decline of 12% over the last year in contrast to the 22% increase that the software industry has seen in the same period as shown by the S&P Software Industry Index.

While we believe that Citrix has managed to establish itself in strategic sectors thanks to the qualities of its virtualization products, such as security and regulatory compliance, we see that the situation the company is going through does not justify the new buy recommendation. With this in mind, we present a comprehensive analysis of Citrix to determine some of the factors that have caused the decrease in the confidence of analysts over time, and whether the stock deserves a buy or hold recommendation.

Citrix's Business Model

Citrix offers enterprise-level virtualization software products and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions that give employees the freedom to work anytime, anywhere. This virtual workspace is characterized by being unified, contextual, and safe, qualities that are attractive to government organizations and companies in the health and financial services sector. The clients deeply integrated Citrix's solutions in their IT infrastructure, which has allowed the company to maintain a high switching cost.

Enterprises and organizations decide to centralize and optimize their IT infrastructure through a VDI as it allows them to unify applications, desktops, databases, and devices. This unification guarantees coherence in the user's experience, giving ease and reliability to the operations performance of the employees.

However, the virtual legacy environment seems no longer aligned with market preferences. Citrix faces threats of new technologies such as cloud services, the increased use of mobile devices within companies, as well as a preferential change in employees. As digital transformation has become more common, companies feel more confident and comfortable in having proprietary databases and applications in the cloud. These difficulties have reduced the growth opportunities for Citrix that has had to adopt measures to adapt to technological changes.

Source: Extracted from Q4 2018 Citrix Systems Earnings Call

The evolution in the IT landscape has made Citrix to decide to transform itself into a cloud solutions company while moving towards a subscription-based business model. The company has achieved convergence between cloud technologies and their legacy systems; something executives call "hybrid IT infrastructure" or "hybrid cloud." Citrix cloud services provide customers with reduced infrastructure, centralized control, and SaaS-style updates that result in lower management costs. The adoption of Citrix Cloud among customers has maintained double-digit growth, although this has not been enough to revitalize the revenues of its Workspace Services segment since this line of services represents a marginal part for the company.

On the other hand, as Citrix migrates to a subscription-based business model, revenues have maintained a particular uncertainty that has caused a drop in the expectations of analysts. Although Citrix is ​​not the only company that has had short-term problems as a result of a transition to subscription revenues, we see that the company has adopted this business model belatedly. To date, revenues continue to be highly dependent on support and services for perpetual products and license offers, representing 60% of total revenues in the last quarter.

Although there are several success stories of companies in the software industry that have migrated to a subscription business model and a cloud service offering, in the case of Citrix, its transformation has brought only silent benefits. We believe that the strength of the company is and will continue to be the desktop virtualization, which has limited growth opportunities in the medium and long term. Despite this, security remains the most compelling reason to virtualize desktop environments for employees, which has allowed it to create a high switching cost to companies operating in the financial and health services segments.

Citrix Fundamentals And Valuations

We believe that the difficulties in the transition in Citrix's business model, along with new trends in cloud computing in the software industry, have reduced the relevance of the virtualization offering. This scenario seems to be causing both analysts and hedge funds to have a pessimistic view of the company's future. Despite these difficulties, management has managed to maintain quite attractive metrics in comparison to peer companies, which we consider to be its most compelling feature.

Citrix has managed to maintain a gross margin close to 85% in recent years despite its transition to a subscription model. In comparison, this margin is in the highest end of the software industry, which we see as a good feature. Similarly, management has maintained a reasonably stable operational structure over the past five years, which has been characterized by reduced research and development expenditure. We believe that the nature of Citrix's virtualization services has allowed management to focus on improving the core business instead of expanding the product portfolio through R&D. The most significant operating expenses come from sales, marketing, and services, which accounted for 38% of revenues in the last quarter, having little fluctuation in each period.

Source: Data provided by YCharts

This profitability above the average has allowed Citrix to return capital to shareholders through the repurchase of shares, and more recently through the payment of dividends. At the end of March 2019, the company had spent almost $94 million in share repurchases, reaching 911,060 common shares at an average price of $102.96 per share. The executives comment that there are still some $674 million available to buy back shares within the program.

Unfortunately, it seems that the company maintains high levels of long-term debt in the form of convertible notes. Although this obligation decreased in part in the last quarter, the debt-to-equity ratio remained at 3.4x, well above industry standards. By the end of the first quarter of 2019, the company reported about $1,905 million in long-term debt and convertible notes, an amount that, in our opinion, is very high. Although cash and cash equivalents for the same period were worth $1,612 million, Citrix's excessive leverage is a long-term concern that should be considered by investors.

Source: Data provided by YCharts

In general, we see that the most attractive metrics of Citrix come from its rates of returns that are above the rest of the industry, especially from the perspective of the ROIC. The cost structure that translates into wide margins and positive free cash flow reinforces the company's profitability rating. However, we believe that these qualities are not enough to justify a buy recommendation for the company.

Although from the perspective of PS and PE ratios, the company seems to be trading slightly below its historical average of three and five years, we see that this difference does not leave much margin of safety to new investors considering the current price of $96 per share.

Although comparatively, Citrix maintains price multiples relatively low compared to peer companies, we believe that there are better investment options within the virtualization space, such as VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). With this in mind, and even considering the potential for short-term growth of the desktop segment, we believe that Citrix has earned more a hold recommendation than the recent buy from Deutsche Bank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.