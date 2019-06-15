Office Depot - Opportunity Didn't Just Knock, It Beat The Door Down

ODP represents an excellent risk-reward opportunity. Simply maintaining current levels of revenue and profitability is sufficient; however, the slightest sign of sustainable growth should increase the earnings multiple five-fold.

We’ll explain what is actually under the hood, look at their long-term strategy and assess the pathway to growth again, including some potentially large green shoot initiatives.

ODP is misconceived as still being primarily a retail story; however, they have, and continue to, transform into an integrated B2B distribution platform with a large business services component.

The reasons for the poor results were mostly transitory and/or have been resolved, yet the stock still reflects the Q1 news, representing an opportunity for a likely short-term 60% gain.

ODP took a beat down after they pre-announced disappointing Q1 results and a further beat down after their actual earnings report one month later. It is now incredibly cheap.

What’s under the hood?

I am pretty sure everybody is familiar with Office Depot (NYSE: ODP) and thinks of them as a retail story, but the company is well into a transformation into a B2B integrated distribution platform with a heavy emphasis on business services including technology. The company does almost $11 billion in revenue and traditional store level retail is only 40% with the other 60% coming from B2B services. Two years ago it was about 50/50, so the transition has momentum. They have three reporting divisions; Retail, Business Solutions, and the CompuCom Division, but it’s really Retail and Business Services.

In a press release for their new coworking spaces venture, Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president and chief retail officer for ODP, describes the mission:

“Office Depot remains dedicated to providing small- to medium-sized business customers with the products and services they need to run and grow their businesses from affordable private and shared workspaces to office and technology supplies to on-site IT support.”

This next slide nicely highlights their key assets. These are impressive attributes and would be difficult and costly to replicate.

In today’s online ordering world, distribution is critical and ODP has a very solid distribution footprint and infrastructure. I am pretty sure nobody associated the name Office Depot with distribution, yet they have the 20th largest supply chain in North America.

In sum, it’s an impressive array of valuable assets and likely not fully known to most investors.

What the heck happened to the stock price?

One month before they were scheduled to release their Q1 earnings, they pre-announced that earnings would fall short of guidance due primarily to disappointing results at CompuCom. Following the actual earnings release, the stock continued its descent, altogether now down almost 50% from the day before the pre-announcement.

Some perspectives on how cheap ODP has become

First, let's review some traditional valuation metrics:

The total Enterprise Value of ODP is approximately $1.2 billion; the market cap is about $1 billion and net debt including cash is about $200 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 was $567 million and $603 million in 2017; Enterprise Value is approximately two times adjusted EBITDA. That’s not a typo.

EV is about 11% of revenue.

Free cash flow in 2018 was $429 million.

Book value is about $4 per share so their Price/Book ratio is about 50%.

Other interesting valuation perspectives:

In November of 2017, they acquired CompuCom for approximately $940 million. The combined value of ODP including CompuCom is now slightly higher than they paid for CompuCom itself just two years ago. You can now buy ODP which includes CompuCom for $1.2 billion.

You can buy the whole enterprise for slightly more than they spent on advertising over the past three years. One of the things I like to look at is how much a company spends on advertising since even though that is expensed, it can be viewed as an investment in the brand. In other words, it really should be capitalized and amortized over time. For the past three years, ODP spent an average of $269 million per year on advertising; $806 million total.

The company has been buying back its own stock, mostly at prices above $3 per share. You can buy in for 50% less than the company has been paying.

Lastly, think about what their value might be to someone else, like an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). For example, ODP has a comprehensive nationwide next day delivery logistics network infrastructure, and they can provide access to 10 million small- and medium-size businesses. That is expensive and time-consuming to replicate.

In sum, I believe ODP is incredibly cheap from multiple perspectives and has a lot of value under the hood. Granted, foot traffic in the stores is down, but this is not just a foot traffic story anymore.

Strong balance sheet and shareholder-friendly capital allocation

Their net debt is actually very low - only $200 million - they still generate a lot of free cash flow and they have access to plenty of liquidity. The company pays a 10 cent dividend (a 5% yield at current price) and they have $90 million remaining available to repurchase stock. Liquidity is not a risk here.

The short term; the three reasons for the Q1 underperformance

Let’s address the bad news first.

CompuCom

As explained by CEO Gerry Smith on the Q1 earnings call:

“Anticipated project-related revenue from our existing accounts did not materialize due to several industry and customer-driven dynamics and the miss directly impacted our operating results. Several projects that were expected to occur in the quarter either had a change of scope, or delayed or canceled. Our support cost structure was not adjusted, commensurate with the level of revenue and as a result the shortfall had a significant impact to our bottom line.”

The CompuCom issue negatively impacted the bottom line by about $20 million compared to Q1 of 2018. How concerned should you be? Two points to consider:

This is an industry projected to grow at 11% compounded per year through 2025, so it is a growth category. ODP has acknowledged the problem as unacceptable and has taken steps to address it.

Per CEO Gerry Smith:

“We're also continuing to win new contracts in the quarter with 26 new local customer wins and we've significantly increased our new sales pipeline up over 50% versus a year ago. Furthermore, we are refocusing our resources to capture a large number of cross-selling opportunities at an accelerated rate. We are only at the beginning of this opportunity and expect our cross-selling success to continue to ramp up throughout 2019 and beyond. So, in summary, CompuCom is a big differentiator and strategic asset for our future. Their current performance is completely unacceptable and we are taking decisive actions to address it.”

In sum, I view this as a one-off event, and while not pretty, it appears to have been addressed. The new customer wins and increased sales pipeline are positive and a growing industry provides a nice tailwind going forward.

The negative impact of rising paper costs on gross margins

Paper production costs industrywide have risen over 20% during the 12 months preceding Q1, causing pressure on ODP’s margins. However, if we look at a chart of what has happened since the end of Q1, the trend has completely reversed. Even though they had taken some steps to mitigate, this should be a non-issue again.

Slowing organic growth

ODP has been actively acquiring smaller distributors. Over the past two years, they spent approximately $150 million on acquisitions. Even with these acquisitions, growth in Q1 was only 1%. As reported on SA, BAML thought acquisitions were largely masking somewhat tepid organic trends and they felt the guidance was too optimistic, assigning a price target of $2 to ODP.

Keep in mind, though, that they are still closing stores and will close another 50 stores this year, so that has a negative effect too.

It is unclear exactly what growth would have been in the absence of the acquisitions, but piecing together from the footnotes in their 10-K, it appears they are paying about 1x revenue for these acquisitions, and thus I estimate that perhaps acquisitions are adding about 1.5%-2% to top-line growth, implying that organic growth is likely about -1%.

So organic growth is still negative, but not significantly. Business Solutions were up 1% versus Q1 2018 but Retail division sales were down 6% versus Q1 '18, and because they are still closing stores, down 4% on a comparable same-store basis.

So overall growth is slow to flat, but they are aggressively shifting their product mix further toward the growing services division.

My assessment

After the Q1 report, the market overreacted negatively as though the impacts would be recurring; however, this is not likely the case. As a short-term trade, based on the likely resolution of a large part of the three causes of the decline, affirmed in their updated guidance shown below, and which should be further affirmed in their Q2 earnings report, I believe this represents an excellent opportunity for a quick 60% gain after they report Q2 earnings in early August.

Take a look at the weekly chart of ODP below. This chart shows how the $2 level, or thereabouts, has served as support on two previous occasions in the past 12 months. Each time the stock has rebounded above $3.25 in relatively short order, so that is why I estimate a quick 60% gain.

What about their longer-term future?

I would describe their longer-term plans as being comprised of two categories; 1) streamlining the cost structure of the existing businesses while at the same time continuing the shift to a more services-oriented company, and 2) several green shoot initiatives. Management is very proactive, they have plenty of liquidity, still throw off a lot of cash, and they are not sitting idle, so I expect some of these initiatives will gain traction.

Existing business focus

As part of their strategy to become a more lean and efficient operation, they announced a business acceleration program which will cut $40 million out of their expenses in 2019 and $100 million per year at maturity. It will cost about $70 million in 2019.

As part of a previously announced program, they will close another 50 stores in 2019, and it appears that after that there are no further major store closures planned.

Their strategy of continuing to do tuck-in acquisitions of smaller players seems okay since they can hopefully provide more cross-selling opportunities given ODP’s broader product offering.

They will continue to focus on expanding service revenues and subscriptions, which are growing year-over-year and accelerating the cross-selling opportunities with CompuCom.

It’s a competitive industry, and most of these measures are just blocking and tackling type execution measures so it’s not an easy task, but CEO Gerry Smith seems to have a clear vision and is focused on the task. From a valuation perspective, assuming they only manage to keep sales levels reasonably flat, the extra $100 million in cost reductions which flows to the bottom line makes this stock even cheaper than it already is.

Lastly, let’s look at their green shoot initiatives.

The green shoot initiatives

As CEO Gerry Smith explains:

“We're also continuing to make progress on other transformation initiatives, unlocking the value of our assets including expanding the use of our supply chain to serve third-parties, utilize their retail footprint to include store within a store, co-working an expanded product offering pilots, as well as through our collaboration efforts like the recently announced relationship with alibaba.com.”

While these initiatives should help drive additional revenue to the core business, they also have the potential to become meaningful standalone profit generators.

Workonomy Hub shared workspaces

So far, they have opened three of these facilities and have five more scheduled to open, as per their website. I would encourage you to look at what they offer here – it really looks very attractive and may give you a better sense of its likely success.

While this is clearly a smart complementary business for ODP’s products and services, it also has the potential to be a good standalone profit segment. Consider that the average base rental of an ODP store is about $1.25 per square foot. Private offices in Workonomy Hubs will fetch about four times that, perhaps bringing in a gross profit of $40 per square foot per year. If they allocated 10% of their total square footage to this use, it could be a 3 million square foot operation with a potential gross profit of $120 million per year.

For reference, WeWork (VWORK) has 10 million square feet and has a reported valuation of $47 billion, so $4,700 per square foot. It’s ridiculously high in my opinion, but the reality is that venture capital investors like the business and are paying up to be in it. Also, WeWork is generally located in much higher rent (perhaps three times higher than ODP stores) Class A office space, so ODP may be able to appeal to a different market given their much lower cost structure.

I think it’s a smart strategic move for addressing unneeded excess space due to slowing foot traffic at the store level. They are testing the waters and tweaking their offering to figure out what works. From this video I watched of their Irving, Texas, store, it appears they are quite centered on the local community.

What will they do with Alibaba?

It’s not exactly clear the full scope of what they are doing with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), but part of it is to help businesses more easily access products from suppliers in China. As someone who has manufactured products in China, using Alibaba to source suppliers, I can attest to the power and benefit of using Alibaba to source products at prices unheard of in the US.

It’s also not clear how ODP will monetize this business (perhaps they will receive a sales commission), but if ODP can help streamline the logistics of getting products into the US (shipping and customs etc.), that would alleviate a big pain point for customers. ODP does already have a sourcing operation in China so perhaps they can assist with logistics of getting product to their customers more efficiently.

Third-party supply chain services

The company has talked about opening up their distribution system to small businesses by providing 3rd party supply chain services, which I assume may include fulfillment. So, I guess like Amazon they could bring products from Alibaba suppliers from China, warehouse them and ship them, but this seems like a giant undertaking and a bit of a distraction from their core business which is selling their own products and services. If it's more limited in scope, that may be manageable, but we'll have to wait and see where they go with this.

Conclusion

On any measure, the stock is currently incredibly cheap. I believe their Q2 results will bring clarity to the resolution of the negative surprises that impacted their Q1 results and should result in a 60% short-term jump in their stock price back to $3.25 per share.

For the longer term, given the streamlining they are doing, even if they can simply maintain their revenue run rate, this is an excellent value, but services should continue to provide some growth. Their balance sheet is strong and they have plenty of liquidity which gives them a lot of flexibility to explore options for their varied assets.

If any of their green shoot initiatives take hold, the results could be really impactful, making this a real growth story again. The slightest hint of sustainable growth should increase the valuation multiple by a factor of five.

The risk-reward at $2 per share is unusually attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ODP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.