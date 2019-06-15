American Water Works' Price Rise Likely To Slow

The company is a $21.4 billion market-cap, operationally-compelling, long-established utility with a low (stable) beta in a sector beloved by ESG investors - water.

The stock is at the top of its 52-week price range and appreciated nearly 50% in the last year. Thus, its dividend yield is only 1.69%.

American Water Works' primary business is treating and delivering more than 1 billion gallons of water a day.

Credit: Amwater.com

American Water Works (AWK) offers investors interested in environmental, social and governance (ESG) stocks a well-established (more than 130 years old), low-beta stock. As the picture above suggests, clean water is an easy product sell, even more so at AWK's low cost of about a penny a gallon.

However, because of the stock's significant price rise in the last year, the dividend yield has correspondingly shrunk to 1.69%. While the sector as a whole is in favor and the company expects organic growth, additional substantial near-term upside appears unlikely.

Investors may choose American Water Works for non-economic reasons; however, other utilities may offer better, long-term growth opportunities.

Company Summary

American Water Works, founded in 1886, is a water utility that provides high-quality water and wastewater services to 1,600 communities, serving 15 million people. The company is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, at appropriately 1 Water Street.

American Water Works employs 7,100 people full-time.

Operations

The company's customers include residential, commercial, military, and industrial customers; local governments; and municipal water systems. Notably, some of its newest customers are shale gas companies. AWK operates in 45 states and parts of Canada.

American Water Works manages over 80 surface water treatment plants, 530 groundwater treatment plants, 130 wastewater treatment plants, 1,000 groundwater wells, 1,400 pumping stations, 1,300 water storage facilities, and 80 dams.

The company notes that in most of its service areas, high-quality water service costs about a penny or less a gallon.

Sector Companies

Other similar companies include Aqua America (WTR), American States Water (AWR), Middlesex Water (MSEX), California Water Service Group (CWT), Global Water Resources (GWRS), York Water (YORW), Connecticut Water Service (CTWS), and Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA).

Stock Run-Up Already Occurred

A just-published Wall Street Journal article by Jessica Menton highlights the run-up in safety stocks like utilities, real estate, and consumer staples, citing NextEra (NYSE:NEE), among others. As the chart below shows, American Water Works has also shown a hefty price increase of about 50% in the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

First-Quarter Results

The company's 2019 first-quarter operating revenues were $813 million, resulting in net income of $110 million or earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62. This represents growth over 2018's first-quarter operating revenue of $761 million, net income of $104 million, and EPS of $0.59.

Regulation

As a regulated utility, American Water Works does not have direct competitors. However, according to the company:

"Our regulated subsidiaries are subject to economic regulation by state public utility commissions (PUCs). That means that in each state we operate, water quality and service rates are subject to extensive regulation by state PUCs, as well as environmental, health and safety and water quality regulations by federal, state and local governments."

In rate cases, it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer stakeholders.

Capital Expenditures and Strategy

American Water Works moved its headquarters to Camden, New Jersey, in December 2018, part of a $1 billion makeover to the city's waterfront.

For operations and growth, in the next five years, the company expects to make $8.0-8.6 billion in capital expenditures. The picture below illustrates one of the company's case studies in buying and improving water infrastructure.

Credit: Amwater.com

The company undertakes hundreds of small projects a year, which reduces the risk of exposure to one big project that could overrun or fail. This is similar to oil and gas shale companies that drill many quick-producing $5-6 million wells rather than betting hundreds of millions on a single offshore platform that takes years to pay back.

The company's most recent investor presentation provides a good background about the need for water infrastructure growth in the U.S.:

50,000 water systems.

15,000 wastewater systems.

By 2020, 44% of U.S. pipe infrastructure to be classified as poor, very poor, or life elapsed.

Over 20%, 2 trillion gallons, of treated water is lost every year.

900 billion gallons of untreated sewage are discharged into U.S. rivers, streams, and other waterways.

American Society of Civil Engineers gives poor grades of only "D+" to U.S. wastewater and "D" to U.S. drinking water.

Company Governance

At April 1, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranks American Water Works' overall governance as an excellent 1, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (1), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (5). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

At late May 2019, shorts were 3.25% of floated shares. A negligible 0.23% of outstanding stock is owned by insiders.

More Financial and Stock Highlights

The company's trailing 12 months' EPS is $3.17. Return on assets is 3.5% and return on equity is 10.05%. Per Chief Executive Officer Susan Story, estimated 2019 earnings per share will be $3.55-3.65, and the company expects long-term compound annual EPS growth at the upper end of the 7-10% range.

The current stock price of $118.27 gives a large trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 37.

American Water Works' beta is 0.23, meaning its price moves directionally with the market, but to a much smaller degree than the market average.

At March 30, 2019, the company had $15.53 billion in liabilities and $21.46 billion in assets, giving a liability-to-asset ratio of 72%. While high, this is not unusual for utility companies, which borrow readily and extensively in the debt markets.

A June 14th, 2019, closing price of $118.27 per share gives market capitalization of $21.35 billion.

American Water Works' trailing 12 months' operating cash flow is $1.34 billion and its levered free cash flow was -$514 million. The company's enterprise value is $30.0 billion. Its ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 17.4, far above the level of 10 that is the threshold for a bargain (e.g., no bargain).

The company's 52-week price range is $78.57-119.58 per share, so its June 14th, 2019, closing price of $118.27 is 99% of its 52-week high. The one-year target price is $110.67/share, putting its June 14th closing price well above, at 107% of that level.

American Water Works just increased its dividend and now pays $2.00/share, resulting in a forward dividend yield of 1.69%. The company expects dividend growth between 2019 and 2023 to be 7-10% per year.

The company's mean analyst rating is a 2.3-2.4 or "Buy" leaning toward "Hold," from the 15 analysts who follow it. Its six most recent ranking evaluations comprised four "maintains," one upgrade, and one downgrade.

As of March 30, 2019, the top four institutional holders of American Water Works' stock were Vanguard (12.0%), BlackRock (8.1%), State Street (5.0%), and T. Rowe Price Associates (4.1%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

The next earnings conference call is August 1, 2019.

A Note on Valuation

The company's book value per share of $32.86, between a third and a fourth of its current market price, indicates extremely positive market sentiment.

Recommendations for American Water Works

The company sports an impressive top-of-the line governance rating.

Investors who want to round out their portfolio with a water utility, who like the strong, compelling operations of the company, or who have non-economic reasons for investing in water, may be interested in American Water Works.

Other investors may want to keep American Water Works on a watch list in case of a price drop. I do not recommend the stock at this time to dividend-seeking or growth investors because it has already seen such a large run-up.

