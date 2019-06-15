Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Aerospace M&A

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) agreed to an all-stock merger, creating the second-largest defense-and-aerospace company in the U.S. after Boeing (NYSE:BA) with combined annual sales of around $74B. The deal won't include United Tech's elevator (Otis) and air conditioning units (Carrier), which it plans to spin off in 2020. Raytheon's Tom Kennedy will become executive chairman of the combined company, to be called Raytheon Technologies, while UTX's Greg Hayes will be named CEO.

Digital tax rules

G20 finance ministers agreed to close corporate tax loopholes used by global tech giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) "by 2020" following a meeting in Fukuoka, Japan. Combating lower-tax jurisdictions, the U.K. and France are already bringing in digital services taxes based on the local sales of search engines and digital marketplaces, but because they target sales and not profits, there is a risk of double taxation. While both have vowed to scrap their digital taxes as soon as there was an agreed G20 approach, there are also big differences to resolve with the U.S.

Deficit on watch, or not

The U.S. government racked up a deficit of $208B in May as it received $232B but spent $440B during the month, according to a monthly Treasury statement. That means for the first time in U.S. history, the federal government spent more than $3T in the first eight months of the fiscal year. The deficit's rise follows the 2017 GOP tax act, which the CBO projected would add some $1.9T to the debt over a decade, as well as bipartisan plans to increase spending on both the defense and domestic sides of the ledger.

Protests roil Hong Kong

The Hang Seng Index slid nearly 2% on Wednesday as protests against Hong Kong’s controversial extradition law shut down key parts of the city, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets to drive away thousands of demonstrators. Financial institutions also scrambled for liquid assets, triggering interbank interest rates in the territory to shoot up across the curve, with the one-month and two-month HIBOR reaching their highest level since late 2008. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam argues the legislation is necessary to close a legal loophole that makes the city a refuge to criminals, but opponents say its approval would tear down the legal wall intended to keep Hong Kong's justice system separate from China's.

Latest shot in delivery wars

Target (NYSE:TGT) brought its same-day delivery option to the masses, leveraging Shipt, a platform it acquired for $550M in 2017. Instead of a $99 annual membership, shoppers in 47 states across the country will have the option to get online items delivered the same day by paying a flat fee of $9.99 per order. It's the latest move in an ongoing and heated delivery war. Both Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (AMZN) recently announced next-day delivery options, with Walmart promising to reach roughly 75% of American consumers by the end of 2019.

Chipmakers stumble

Semis felt some heat late in the week after Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) cut its annual sales outlook, saying it would make $2B less than it expected following the U.S. ban on exports to Chinese telecom giant Huawei. It led the stock to slump 8.7% in AH trading on Thursday, dragging many peers down with it, as it became one of the first big chipmakers to quantify the financial impact of the Trump administration's escalating trade dispute. The company may have been overly cautious, however, with broker Piper Jaffray saying Broadcom was "throwing out the entire kitchen with the kitchen sink."

Adapting to tariffs

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) shifted some production of its Switch videogame console to Southeast Asia from China to limit the impact of possible U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made electronics, people who work on Nintendo's supply chain told WSJ. It's not alone. Taiwan's Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) Technology Group said on Tuesday that it was ready to move assembly of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones out of China if necessary, and Japan's Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY), which is controlled by Foxconn, said last week that it planned to move production of personal computers to Taiwan or Vietnam.

Tanker attack puts oil in focus

Attacks on two oil tankers off the coast of Iran early Thursday sparked a sudden turnaround in oil prices, with WTI and Brent crude both jumping as much as 4% . Disruption? The incident came one month after four tankers were sabotaged in the Gulf of Oman off the UAE port of Fujairah, in an attack the U.S. linked to Iran. Meanwhile, a bearish report from the IEA slashed estimates for world oil demand, expecting growth to reach 1.2M barrels per day this year (instead of 1.3M), before rebounding to 1.4M bpd in 2020.

No new orders for Boeing

Boeing (BA) reported no new commercial aircraft orders in May, marking the second straight month that the planemaker's orders were at a standstill in the face of its 737 Max crisis. May meanwhile fell 56% Y/Y to 30 planes, as transfers of new 737 MAX jets remained halted, while rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) delivered 81 aircraft in May, up 59% Y/Y. Investors' next focus is the coming week's Paris Air Show, which will determine if the trends will continue.

IPO market on fire