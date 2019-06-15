Magna: Significant Deterioration, But Valuation Justifies A Bullish Stance

We look at the recent results, which precipitated the drop, and show how we played it.

We waited for Magna International's stock to come to us as we felt the market was being a bit sanguine about the risks.

When we last looked at Magna International (NYSE:MGA), we left with the conclusion:

Putting together the data, we think that MGA, just like the market, may have a lower to go before we can buy it. We are contemplating whether we should wait for a direct entry or "sell theta" at the price point we like. Currently, the stock market is just too extremely optimistic and the divergence between the data and the market expectations is just too high to contemplate a long position on a cyclically sensitive stock. We are hence waiting and will issue an alert for our subscribers once we get the right price.

The stock market and MGA both seemed to hold up following the March 15 article, but things broke down as we entered May.

Data by YCharts

A key factor for the breakdown, alongside the trade war rhetoric ramping up, was the release of Q1-2019 results. We dissect the numbers and tell you why things have gotten significantly worse than when we contemplated our long position.

Q1-2019 Numbers

MGA reported revenues in line, and we saw a small year-over-year decline in them. The adjusted non-GAAP earnings missed estimates by 7 cents as margin pressures began to bite. MGA also lowered its full-year revenue forecast after meeting the Q1-2019 guidance. This was primarily due to lower expected vehicle sales, although there were some additional currency impacts as well.

Source: MGA Presentation

The company said it now expects full-year revenue of $39.1B to $41.3B vs. prior expectations of $40.2B to $42.2B. Alongside that, it took a much bigger axe to net income. Net income is now expected in a range of $1.9B to $2.1B vs. $2.1B to $2.3B prior.

We can note a couple of points here. First that the deterioration in revenues was rather modest at about 2% for the full year. Even accounting for the fact that Q1-2019 revenues were in line, the deterioration is about 1% a quarter. Second, while the revenue decline is small, the decline in net income was much more significant. 9% cut in guidance in this department shows the leverage even a rather non-leveraged entity like MGA has when things go into reverse. This is due to the compounding impact of declining revenues alongside lower-than-expected EBITDA margins. MGA noted that it now anticipates a full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.7% to 7.0% now vs. the previous 7.3% to 7.6% range. We can see this impact in action in the Q1-2019 slides.

Source: MGA Presentation

Key worries for investors

Investors have to rightly worry about the potential for the trade war to go global. We also have to examine what would likely happen in a proper recession as we are seeing a drop in income in the absence of one. Our take on those subjects is as follows. We don't think the trade war will escalate further, but it is not a risk that we would completely ignore as the man in charge has not shown a tendency to stick to a theme for long.

Also, we would note that vehicle sales around MGA's key markets have been rather sluggish for some time. So we do think they would fall in a recession, but we just don't think we will get an astronomical drop.

On the bright side for investors, MGA is in an excellent financial position with very low net debt, and this will allow it to weather whatever happens next.

Key Reasons To Invest

MGA is a very shareholder-friendly company, and we saw that again in Q1-2019 as it returned about 120% of free cash flow generated back to shareholders.

Source: MGA Presentation

For 2018, MGA returned $2.3 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. MGA has stuck with this strategy over the past few years and total shares outstanding keep falling.

Data by YCharts

We are hard pressed to find many companies with this kind of ethic, and that alone should put MGA on our radar. The most important point though is the valuation. At $2 billion of free cash flow, the stock trades at an amazing 13.5% free cash flow yield.

Data by YCharts

Here we are assuming depreciation equaling capex over the longer term, which is a reasonable assumption considering what has happened over the past few years. Alongside that, its low debt is enough reason for us to take the plunge on this sub 7X P/E stock.

Data by YCharts

How We Played It

With the stock selling off in late May, our sentiment measures aligned with a good risk-reward entry. We sold the $42.50 puts for a rather lofty $3.40, creating an almost 16% annualized yield on the stock. We are also able to purchase the stock with a large margin of safety should it go lower. The stock is still purchase worthy here even though it has risen a few dollars off the bottom.

Conclusion

MGA was and still is in the right spot for a long position. However, with cyclical stocks we always prefer a wider-than-average margin of safety. Waiting for a selloff and then selling a close-to-the-money put is exactly what creates the margin of safety. This is not the first time we made such a trade on this stock. We had previously sold the $47.50 put which expired worthless and threw a nice 20.46% annualized (8.7% actual) return our way. Investors should look at doing the same into any more panic episodes the market may have.

Author's Note:

Trapping Value is no longer a contributing author for Wheel of Fortune

