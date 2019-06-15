GasLog: The Market Is Handing Us An Incredible Opportunity

The company's finances are a little more strained than I usually like to see, but overall, it looks like the market is handing us an opportunity here.

The industry fundamentals for LNG tankers are quite good and there is unlikely to be an oversupply of tankers in the near future.

The market has not been particularly good to GasLog lately, pushing the stock very close to the lows that it had in December 2018.

The past few months have certainly not been good for liquefied natural gas tanker operator GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) as its stock price performance has been very disappointing. It seems highly likely that this is at least partly due to the fear that has been affecting all shipping stocks as the trade war between the United States and China has escalated. However, there are a lot of reasons to believe that these concerns may be unwarranted as both the company itself and the industry in which it operates are both very strong and strengthening. Thus, the market may be providing us with a very nice opportunity to get into this LNG tanker giant.

Stock Price Performance

As mentioned in the introduction, GasLog's performance over the past six months has certainly left something to be desired. This has been particularly noticeable since April:

Perhaps most disappointing is that this performance weakness comes at a time when the market as a whole has delivered respectable performance, despite the problems that we saw in May. In most cases when we see a stock perform like this, it begs to be cautious and investigate further. This is because it can be a sign that an opportunity is being presented, but it is also possible that the stock is declining for a reason. In this case, there are reasons to believe that the market is presenting us with a buying opportunity. Let us examine why.

Reasons For The Decline

One of the reasons for the decline is likely that the trade war between the United States and China, two of the three largest economies in the world, has been escalating over this period. The general fear is that the two countries will be shipping less goods back and forth between one another. Therefore, shipping companies will have less business and there will generally be less demand for chartering ships. While these are certainly legitimate concerns, the truth is that they do not really affect GasLog very much. This is partly due to the fact that GasLog only ships liquefied natural gas. This is not a product that either country has imposed tariffs on and it is not a product in which the United States and China are the sole markets for. Thus, the pressure that the stock has suffered as a result of the trade war concerns may be unwarranted.

A second reason for the stock price weakness is that shipping rates for LNG tankers, like the vessels owned and operated by GasLog, have been weak lately. However, this is fairly normal. As we can see here, LNG carrier spot rates typically bottom out in May of a given year before they begin to rise again:

Source: DNB Bank

This is emblematic of the fact that the liquefied natural gas shipping industry is a seasonal one. During the third and fourth quarters of the year, those countries that import the compound (mostly Europe, China, and Southeast Asia) increase their imports as they stockpile gas in preparation for the winter heating season. They then decrease their imports and burn off these stockpiles in the first two quarters of the year. It seems likely that some of the recent stock performance is due to this as it is not atypical for GasLog's stock to decline during the first half of the year. This creates an opportunity for those that understand the business.

About GasLog

GasLog is one of the largest operators of liquefied natural gas tankers in the world. The company owns twelve vessels on its own and its subsidiary GasLog Partners (GLOP) owns another fifteen. The company has another eight vessels under construction:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

One thing to note here though is that only five of GasLog's and one of GasLog Partners' vessels are operating in the spot pool. The remainder of the company's vessels are all operating under long-term charters. This provides the company with a certain amount of insulation against changes in the spot market. Thus, we will not see GasLog's revenues decline by as much as would be implied by this price action. With that said though, it still has enough exposure to benefit when spot rates increase, as they likely will over the remainder of the year.

As one might be able to surmise by the fact that GasLog currently has eight ships under construction, the company has very strong forward growth prospects. Perhaps even better than this, though, is the fact that GasLog has already secured long-term charters for every one of these vessels:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

The fact that GasLog has already secured long-term charters for these vessels serves two purposes. First, it ensures that the company is not investing a great deal of money to construct a vessel that nobody wants to use. This was one of the problems that the offshore drilling industry had in the early part of this decade as contractors constructed large numbers of speculative rigs during the upcycle, which exacerbated the problem of an oversupply of rigs. As the LNG tanker industry is not doing this to the same degree, it reduces that risk that this industry will also end up oversupplied.

A second advantage of GasLog securing charters in advance of actually constructing the vessel is that it results in it serving as an essentially guaranteed source of growth. This is because the vessel will be able to begin working on its charter shortly after it leaves the shipyard and thus generating revenues and cash flow for the company right out of the gate. Thus, we have here a nice steady source of growth for the company over the next two years.

Industry Fundamentals

The fundamentals for the liquefied natural gas tanker industry as a whole are also quite solid. This is mostly due to the rising global demand for liquefied natural gas around the world. As we can see here, imports of LNG rose 10% year-over-year in 2018, with most of the growth coming from ten countries:

Source: Poten, GasLog Ltd.

Furthermore, this demand is currently projected to increase at approximately a 10% compound annual growth rate over the 2018-2025 period:

Source: WoodMackenzie, GasLog Ltd.

The primary driver of this growing demand is the fact that natural gas is generally considered to be a much cleaner burning source of fuel than other fossil fuels, particularly coal. This makes it appealing to those countries that are looking to reduce their carbon emissions. In addition, it is appealing to China, which is trying to reduce its reliance on coal, because its clean-burning nature can help reduce the amount of smog in the nation's air. Finally, as I discussed in an earlier article, the European Union is seeking to reduce its reliance on Russia as a provider of energy by importing LNG from the United States.

As the sole purpose of converting natural gas into LNG is to allow it to easily be transported over the ocean, tankers are needed to complete the transportation process. As an LNG carrier is only capable of transporting a finite amount of cargo and takes a few years to construct, we can project the demand for and supply of these tankers over the next few years:

Source: WoodMackenzie, Poten, GasLog Ltd.

As we can clearly see here, the supply and demand fundamentals for these tankers are likely to be roughly balanced over the next year or two. This means that the industry is unlikely to run into a state of oversupply like what has been plaguing the offshore drilling industry. A condition like this will normally have a devastating effect on the companies in the industry because of the effect that it has on spot rates and therefore revenues. It is therefore quite nice to see that this is unlikely to be a problem in the near future.

Financial Considerations

Now that we have established that GasLog operates in an industry with strong fundamentals and that the company itself has strong forward growth potential, let us have a look at the company's finances to ensure that we are not acquiring a company that is a problem waiting to happen.

First, let us have a look at the company's ability to carry its debt. This is usually done by comparing the firm's net debt load against its trailing twelve-month EBITDA. This metric roughly tells us how long it will take the company to pay off its debt if it devotes all of its pre-tax earnings to that purpose. As of the end of the first quarter of 2019, this metric stood at about 6.5x. While this certainly seems a bit high, it is actually a lot lower than what the company has had in past periods:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

The fact that the company's leverage is currently close to its historic lows is likely a sign that it should be just fine at its current level. This is due to the fact that it has plenty of experience managing high amounts of leverage. In addition, we should see this ratio continue to decline as the company's newbuild tankers leave the shipyard and begin working.

The decline in the company's stock price has pushed its dividend yield up to a rather impressive 4.58%. Let us examine how easily the company can pay this. The usual way to do this is to look at the company's free cash flow, which is the amount of money left over from the firm's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all capital expenditures. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow. In the first quarter of 2019, GasLog had an operating cash flow of $42.714 million. However, it spent $214.920 million on capital expenditures. Clearly then, the company did not generate enough free cash flow to cover its dividend. However, it is worth noting that GasLog is currently in the middle of a fairly aggressive and expensive newbuilding program that requires a great deal of capital spending. The company's regular quarterly dividend costs it $41.418 million per quarter so it actually does have enough operating cash flow to cover the dividend. In addition, it is important to keep in mind that the first and second quarters of the year are generally its weakest. When we consider these things, we conclude that GasLog probably can maintain its dividend at the current level.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the market appears to be handing us a very nice opportunity in GasLog. The stock is currently trading at right about its six-month low despite being a growing company in an industry with very strong fundamentals. It is almost as if the market does not know that the LNG shipping industry is a seasonal one. The only real complaint here is that the company's finances look a little strained, but that is mostly due to the company's expansive newbuild program and so should clear itself up as the new vessels hit the water and begin working. Overall, we appear to have a very nice opportunity here.

