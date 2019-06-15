Boliden: Undervalued, Future Growth Under Question

Yet, I rate the stock as "Hold" because EPS is expected to decline in 2019-2023, while revenue growth is anticipated to be tepid.

Boliden AB (OTCPK:BDNNF, OTCPK:BDNNY), a Swedish zinc-focused mining and smelting company, is a typical value stock, which trades at ~8.9x P/E on Nasdaq Stockholm. Its cheap valuation is underpinned by faint EPS prospects and tepid revenue growth in 2019-2021. However, at the moment, the company is FCF positive (TTM) and dividend-paying. Its balance sheet is not distressed, and leverage is safe and manageable. Yet, I reckon the stock might be apt only for investors with a long-term horizon (over five years) focused on dividends (share yields ~5.7%, including ordinary DPS and share redemption). Nevertheless, it is worth keeping in mind that Boliden's ordinary DPS depends on net income, as the company distributes 1/3 of it to shareholders (see p. 10 of the 2018 annual report). Hence, with lower 2019 net profit, DPS might be cut.

I believe in the medium term, the management might figure out inorganic growth options to spur revenue growth and catalyze share price upward movement. But for now, I do not see any unambiguous catalysts that can shore up the capital gain, except eliminated trade war tensions, which is not entirely likely. Now let's take a more in-depth look at the details.

Stock performance

Shareholders who have been owning the stock since June 2014 are undoubtedly pleased to see their investment up ~150%. Yet, those who bought shares one year ago are likely not as cheerful, as Boliden dropped 28% from SEK 312.7 in June 2018 to SEK 225.45 on June 14, 2019. The company underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), the iShares MSCI Sweden Capped ETF (EWD), and the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK).

I consider trade war related tensions and fears of lower metals demand as the principal culprit for lackluster share performance. Importantly, tariffs still pose a threat, as the US-China confrontation might hammer global economic growth. Weak financial results of the firm (2% revenue and 2.65% EPS decline, negative 1Q19 FCF) served as additional downside catalysts.

Note: Due to liquidity issues, ADR does not follow the share price dynamics on Nasdaq Stockholm precisely.

The top line

Founded in 1931, Boliden is one of the world's largest zinc mining and smelting companies. According to Wood Mackenzie's data (see p. 22 of 2018 annual report), it is on the fifth place among key global zinc mining companies and the sixth place among leading zinc smelting firms. As much as, according to the International Zinc Association, ~60% of this metal consumed is used to protect steel from corrosion, primarily in the car manufacturing and construction industry; its demand depends on dynamics of global industrial output. In this sense, Boliden's financial performance is tightly correlated with the global economic cycle, and especially industrial output in China, which is the world's largest consumer of base metals. Hence, repercussions of a trade war and Chinese economic slowdown caused by tariffs are now the key risks for the company.

Boliden operates in stable and predictable Northern Europe: in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Ireland. Apart from zinc, it produces copper, lead (also lead alloys), and nickel. In 2018, copper and zinc brought 37% and 29% of 2018 revenue, respectively. Such by-products as sulfuric acid, tellurium, nickel sulfate, and copper residuals also contribute to the top line. Boliden owns a few mines: Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg in Sweden, Kevitsa and Kylylahti in Finland, and Tara in Ireland. The flagship Aitik mine underpinned 33% and 20% of 2018 revenue, respectively. Its smelters include Odda in Norway, Bergsöe and Rönnskär in Sweden, Kokkola (the second largest zinc smelter in Europe) and Harjavalta in Finland. The essential corporate event in last few years was the Kevitsa mine acquisition from First Quantum Minerals, which took place in 2016. The deal bolstered revenue and free cash flow; the acquisition, combined with the bullish sentiment on the metals market, appeared to be a momentous catalyst for capital gain.

Boliden's mineral reserves by the end of 2018 amounted to 1,385M tonnes, representing a 1.4% drop compared to 2017. Mineral resources also declined by 0.7% YoY. For oil & gas and mining companies, replenishment of reserves is essential for consistent organic revenue growth, and lack of reserves and resources expansion is an apparent flaw. So, I hope in the coming years the company's exploration will be fruitful, or it will consider an acquisition to increase reserves.

Boliden has started 2019 with negative FCF (net CFFO minus cash flow used in investing activities) and tumbled operating income. The disenchanting performance was partly caused by lower grades at Aitik, Taram, and Kevitsa, and increased working capital, which is expected to normalize in coming quarters. Boliden's trailing twelve-month Return on Equity equals 18%, which is above the sector median of 9.27%. Its EBIT and EBITDA margins are also well above the median and equal 16.3% and 25.7%, respectively. Yet, growth momentum is disenchanting, as revenue dropped 6.7% YoY and EBITDA slipped 14.6%.

At the moment, Boliden's balance sheet is in perfect shape; the company operates nearly debt-free. Its net debt/EBITDA stands at a phenomenal 0.12x, the debt/equity ratio equals 0.09, while cash and cash equivalents cover 53.7% of total debt.

FCF and quality of earnings

Boliden has a high quality of earnings, as its net CFFO margin (TTM) of 20.2% is well above the net margin of 13.5%; in the previous 5 years, the firm's operating cash flow has also been consistently higher than accounting profit. This result is in line with Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:LUNMF) cash flow margin of 22%. However, other peers like First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) and Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) are well ahead with CF margins of 34% and 28%, respectively.

Another matter that certainly deserves attention is free cash flow. Boliden defines FCF as net CFFO minus cash flow used in investing activities. I believe it is worth using the more traditional formula (or the net CFFO minus capital expenditures) to calculate organic levered FCF. Other items from the investing section of the CFS should not be taken into account, as in some cases sales of property, for instance, might considerably distort the figure and make us conclude that a company is generating cash surplus, while it simply sells assets and maybe even has issues with OCF. In 2018, Boliden showed net OCF of ~$1.33 billion (SEK 11.76 billion), which fell 7.6% YoY because of 2x cash tax increase and inventory build-up. At the same time, it invested $688.8 million (SEK 6.1 billion, or 11.6% of revenue) in property, plant & equipment. The bulk was used to finance maintenance, while the firm also invested in a sulfuric acid plant at Harjavalta and the new crusher station at Aitik. So, cash surplus amounted to $641.2 million, and FCF margin was 11%. It specifies an attractive FCF yield of ~9.7%. According to guidance, 2019 capex will likely amount to SEK 8 billion. So, even if operating cash flow remains on 2018 level, the firm might remain FCF positive.

EPS and revenue prospects

Analysts expect 2019-2020 revenue to increase slightly and then decline in 2021-2023.

A slight FY20 revenue increase is backed by expansion at the Kevitsa mine, as Boliden plans to expand its production from 7.5M tonnes per year to 9.5M tonnes per year by the end of 2020.

Analysts' EPS prognosis is pronouncedly bearish, as they predict profit per share to slip steadily until 2023. I suppose the main culprits are slow revenue growth and pressure on margins.

Valuation

Boliden currently trades at 8.9x P/E (TTM). Compared to the Swedish market median P/E of 16.64x, the firm looks imperfectly priced. Its P/E is also well below the sector median of 16.5x. 2019 and 2020 P/Es are above trailing twelve months ratio and amount to 9.6x and 10x. The firm again looks cheap, but negative PEG makes the stock unfit for the GARP strategy.

In my view, the company's closest peers are First Quantum Minerals, Antofagasta, and Lundin Mining. Boliden has the lowest EV/EBITDA ratio in this group of comparables. Its EV/EBITDA is only 4.7x, while Antofagasta has 6.4x, Lundin Mining trades at 5.9x, and First Quantum's debt and equity investors pay $8.9 per dollar of earnings before interest, tax, and D&A. To rewind, in 2016, Boliden traded at an EV/EBITDA close to 10x.

In sum, the firm appears to be undervalued because of anticipated EPS decline and weak revenue growth.

Final thoughts

Despite a robust balance sheet, positive trailing twelve-month FCF, and generous dividend, Boliden lacks clear catalysts and growth prospects, which might shore up P/E and EV/EBITDA expansion. At the same time, EPS decline anticipated by analysts increases downside risk. Summarizing all of the above, I concur with analysts' opinion and rate stock as "Hold."

