3 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy With 4%+ Yields

Exxon Mobil, AbbVie, and AT&T are all Dividend Aristocrats. All three have dividend yields above 4%, with AT&T yielding over 6% right now.

The Dividend Aristocrats have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years, thanks to their strong businesses and durable competitive advantages.

By Jonathan Weber

Income investors who want to generate a steadily growing stream of dividends do naturally focus on companies where the risk of a dividend cut is not overly high. This is especially true when investors are dependent on the income their portfolio generates, e.g. for retirees who fund their retirement with dividend income.

Due to their strong history and proven recession resilience, the Dividend Aristocrats, an array of companies that have increased their dividends every year for at least 25 years in a row, are worthy of a closer look for those that seek investment ideas for reliable dividend payers. You can see the entire list of 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

There are three Dividend Aristocrats that offer dividend yields of 4% or even more to investors right here. With reasonable valuations, growth potential, and high dividend yields, these three are excellent long-term buys for dividend growth investors.

Why Can Dividend Aristocrats Be Good Investments?

The historic performance of a single stock is not necessarily reflective of how this stock will perform in the future, but the historic performance and the future performance of a stock are not fully independent of each other, either.

In many cases, there are some company-specific factors that have impacted a company's performance in the past, and that will also impact a company's performance in the future. This includes factors such as strong brands, a wide economic moat, management skills at leadership and capital allocation, a recession-resilient business model, technological leadership versus peers, etc.

A company that has managed to generate compelling returns in the past, due to strong leadership, renowned brands, and due to being active in a recession-resilient industry, has a good chance of delivering a solid performance in the future as well, as these factors oftentimes persist for a long time.

It is thus not guaranteed that past winners will be future winners as well, but in order to identify potential future winners, it can make sense to look among those companies that have beaten the market consistently in the past.

This is true for the group of Dividend Aristocrats, as the following chart shows:

Source: proshares.com

The Dividend Aristocrats as a group have outperformed the S&P 500 index during 86% of rolling periods between 2005 and March 2019. The outperformance has been especially pronounced during the last financial crisis, which showcases that the Dividend Aristocrats, as a group, have been a good investment during troubled times, at least on a relative basis versus the broad market.

Due to the fact that some analysts and market participants expect more volatility and potentially weaker equity markets over the coming quarters, due to factors such as trade tensions with China, it might not be a bad time to shift some of one's funds to the more recession-resilient Dividend Aristocrats.

Three of these offer dividend yields of more than 4.0% right here. This is quite remarkable, as this is more than twice the broad market's dividend yield. Combined with their history of raising the dividends for decades, including during the financial crisis, the following companies could be worthy additions to an income portfolio.

High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat 1: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is the largest among the so-called supermajors, a group of large publicly traded oil and gas companies. Exxon Mobil combines businesses across the value chain, including exploration and production of natural gas, oil, and other liquids, as well as refining and marketing of gasoline, kerosene, and other products. On top of that, Exxon Mobil operates a large chemicals business that diversifies the company's earnings and cash flows to some extent, and that can help support Exxon Mobil's bottom line during times when oil prices are low.

Exxon Mobil dates back almost 150 years, as both parts of the company, Exxon and Mobil, were once parts of John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil Company.

Exxon Mobil produces about 4 million barrels of oil equivalent every day, which results in large amounts of profits and cash flows for the company.

Source: Exxon Mobil earnings presentation

Exxon Mobil has generated operating cash flows of $36 billion during 2018, when one includes proceeds from asset sales, Exxon Mobil's cash generation has been even stronger. The company invests heavily into new projects, with the Permian basin being one key area that the company targets for future production growth.

During the most recent quarter, Q1 of 2019, Exxon Mobil has managed to grow its production in the Permian Basin by 19% versus the fourth quarter of 2018, which, when annualized, equates to a doubling of the company's production every year. Exxon Mobil plans to lift production in the Permian basin to 1 million barrels a day by 2024, more than four times the current production volume. It is thus not surprising that the Permian basin will be a key factor for Exxon Mobil's plans to grow its cash flows massively from the current level, as the company targets operating cash flows of $60 billion a year in 2025.

This would be more than enough to fully cover Exxon Mobil's capex budget and its shareholder returns, which primarily consisted of dividend payments during recent years.

After the company's most recent dividend raise earlier this year, by 6.1%, Exxon Mobil's shares are currently offering a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is very close to the highest yield Exxon Mobil's shares have offered throughout the last decade, which could indicate that it is a good time to enter a position at current prices. Due to the forecasted production growth, cash flow growth, and earnings growth, it is likely that investors will benefit from share price gains on top of receiving a hefty dividend yield from this oil giant.

High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat 2: AbbVie

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is one of the largest biotech companies in the world, being valued at $116 billion right now. The company, which generates annual sales of more than $30 billion, was created not too long ago as a spin-off of Abbott Laboratories.

With its mega-blockbuster Humira, which treats a wide range of ailments, AbbVie owns a very large cash cow that allows the company to invest into several things at once. One of these investments are ongoing efforts to develop and commercialize next-level therapies that are aimed at replacing the revenue stream that is currently created by Humira once Humira's patent in the US expires. This will happen in the early 2020s, and thanks to two promising drugs that target the same indications as Humira, upa and risa, AbbVie has a good chance of circumnavigating the Humira patent cliff successfully.

The growth of other drugs, such as its oncology blockbuster Imbruvica, will play a role in growing AbbVie's top line during the coming years as well.

Source: AbbVie investor presentation

Through the combination of the introduction of upa & risa, the ongoing growth of Imbruvica, and other measures AbbVie is seeking to generate more than $35 billion in sales in the mid-2020s, which means that AbbVie will be able to remain on growth track, even if seeing its biggest drug fade to zero during that time frame.

AbbVie offers a relatively high dividend yield of 5.5% to investors at current prices. Thanks to AbbVie's strong profitability the dividend is well-covered, as AbbVie is forecasted to pay out just around 50% of its earnings in the form of dividends during the current fiscal year.

The low valuation, combined with the forecasted earnings growth over the coming years (thanks to rising revenues and the impact of buybacks), should allow for some additional share price gains on top of the dividend yield, thus total returns are forecasted to be attractive through the mid-2020s.

High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat 3: AT&T

AT&T (NYSE:T) is one of the largest telecom companies in the world, and one of the top two carriers in the United States, Verizon being the other. AT&T, which was founded in 1983, is a favorite income investment for retail investors, due to its long dividend growth track record and its above-average dividend yield.

AT&T's most recent quarterly results were reported in late April, when the company announced that it had generated revenues of $44.8 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which represented a large 18% increase versus the previous year's first quarter. AT&T's growth during the last couple of quarters was positively impacted by the acquisition of Time Warner, which closed during 2018.

This acquisition will, if everything goes as planned by AT&T's management, be a major growth driver for the telecom giant. It will also allow for a strategic shift towards entertainment content. AT&T's mobile business will likely continue to grow (although at a relatively low pace), as cellphones are a very important part of everyone's life.

AT&T's TV services, such as DirecTV, have gotten under pressure over the last couple of years, though, as consumers are increasingly cutting the cord and choosing alternatives such as those provided by streaming giants Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN).

AT&T has, therefore, decided that moving into content ownership and content creation would be a way to battle cord-cutting, as this allows AT&T to introduce its own streaming service. Thanks to the broad intellectual property that it has acquired through the Time Warner takeover, which includes the DC Comic Universe, HBO and its hit shows Game of Thrones and Chernobyl, and many more, there is a good chance that AT&T's streaming services will become successful eventually, which should allow the company to offset the customer declines at DirecTV.

AT&T has some ancillary businesses on top of that, such as its ventures in Latin America, but these are less important for the company's bottom line.

Source: AT&T presentation

AT&T's earnings-per-share totaled $0.86 during the first quarter, up slightly versus the previous year's quarter. This might be surprising at first, as the company has grown its revenues at a much faster pace, but this can be explained by the fact that AT&T had to issue a significant amount of new shares in order to finance a part of the Time Warner takeover, the corresponding dilution is why earnings-per-share have not grown a lot so far this year.

The long-term benefits of the acquisition, such as better chances at creating a successful streaming service, will materialize over the coming years, though.

AT&T is a very cash flow heavy business, as the company has generated operating cash flows of $11.1 billion during the first quarter alone. Capital expenditures are high as well, though, as the company has to pay for the upcoming roll-out of 5G, and for other things like its FirstNet network. Free cash flows still totaled $5.9 billion during the first quarter, which was more than enough to finance AT&T's dividend payments that totaled $3.7 billion during the quarter. With a free cash flow payout ratio of 63% the dividend looks well-covered by cash flows, especially as AT&T's cash flows would, in all likelihood, not decline much during a recession. The dividend, which yields 6.3% right here, can thus be described as safe for the foreseeable future.

AT&T's high dividend yield is one factor for the company's total returns, but we forecast considerable share price gains on top of that. AT&T's shares are trading at a very inexpensive valuation right here (less than 10 times this year's forecasted net profits), and earnings-per-share growth over the coming years will be a positive factor as well. All in all, we believe that AT&T could generate mid-teens total returns over the coming five years from the current level, which is, we believe, highly attractive.

Final Thoughts

Many of the Dividend Aristocrats do not offer overly high dividend yields right now, either due to the fact that their dividend payout ratios are relatively low (which is one of the reasons why the dividend is relatively safe in these cases), or because the valuations for safe, high-quality income investment have risen to high levels.

Exxon Mobil, AbbVie, and AT&T are unique among the Dividend Aristocrats. Not only do they have strong businesses and the ability to raise dividends each year like the rest of the Dividend Aristocrats, they all offer elevated dividend yields above 4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.