VEON Is Paying An Unhealthy Dividend

The Board needs to cut the dividend and get serious about strengthening the balance sheet. I see myself staying on the sideline until it does.

VEON's leverage is actually worse than it looks, especially when you consider the impact of finance costs.

The ruble may be starting to break out against the U.S. dollar; however, the Pakistani rupee continues to crash against it, providing yet another currency headwind.

Introduction

Netherlands-based VEON (VEON) is a global telecom with 77% of its revenue coming from its Russian (51%), Pakistani (16%), and Algerian (10%) businesses. When you slice it and dice it, it is really half emerging markets telecom (Russia and Ukraine) and half frontier markets telecom (Algeria, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, etc.). Western investors are attracted to VEON because of the high dividend yield. Don't take the bait.

Operational Performance

As we will see later on, there are many other factors relevant to the financial success of VEON, but it is important to understand the core operational dynamics of the businesses. To do so, I will focus on the local currency performance of its three largest markets with an emphasis on mobile data customers since mobile services is an important future revenue driver. I laid this out in the following table:

2016 2017 2018 Q1 2019 (y-o-y) Russia Mobile Data Customers* 36.6 38.4 36.8 35.1 ARPU** in rubles 306 319 336 333 Adjusted EBITDA in rubles*** 104.8 104.3 104.7 Pakistan Mobile Data Customers* 25.1 28.5 33 34.8 ARPU** in rupees 254 236 245 272.4 Adjusted EBITDA in rupees*** 53.1 74.1 86.8 Algeria Mobile Data Customers* 7.0 7.2 9.2 9.5 ARPU** in dinar 562 529 504 474 Adjusted EBITDA in dinar*** 59.8 47.2 42.4

*in millions; **ARPU = average revenue per user; *** in billions

Russia

VEON's Russian brand, Beeline, has been losing mobile data customers, but has been able to stabilize adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by garnering higher average revenue per user (ARPU). Q1 2019 EBITDA did jump 22.7% mainly because of a "strong increase in sales of equipment and accessories and positive ARPU dynamics," according to the company's Q1 report. Sales of equipment and accessories were up 88% in Q1 2019 (y-o-y). They are being driven by the company's strategic shift to expand its own mono-brand stores while pulling back from other distribution channels. This has led to a decrease in customers, but the expectation is that this will be temporary, and the company will be able to start adding customers through its new focus. It will be interesting to see if this spike in sales of equipment and accessories was more of a one-off or if meaningful follow-through will continue as more customers gravitate to the mono-brand stores. ARPU growth in rubles is being supported by an increase in mobile data usage.

For the time being, the bull case for VEON rests on a successful execution of its Russian strategy leading to margin expansion and coupled with a ruble that is beginning to strengthen against the dollar (more on that later).

Pakistan & Algeria

Performance at the Pakistan and Algeria segments continues to be polar opposites. VEON's Jazz brand in Pakistan is the market leader with a 56% share, and this has not come at the expense of margin. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 47.8% in 2018 from 39.1% in 2016. Meanwhile, the Algerian brand, Djezzy, continues to suffer from intense price competition. EBITDA margins at Djezzy are also deteriorating, having declined from 52.6% in 2016 to 44.7% in 2018.

Overall Operational Outlook

The Russian segment has stabilized, and the mono-brand strategy may be paying off; however, strong gains in Pakistan have been offset by troubles in Algeria. Netted out against each other, I see this leading to a low-single-digit revenue decline versus the forecast for a low-single-digit increase. If I am right and the market is not anticipating this, then this could lead to a sell-off in the stock.

When it comes to VEON, the operational outlook is only half the story. Currency headwinds have not abated, and they continue to eat into any successful operational outcomes the company can deliver on.

Currency Considerations

Let us start with the most important positive. The Russian ruble has stabilized and actually may now be breaking out against the U.S. dollar on the weekly logarithmic USD/RUB chart as shown here:

Chart courtesy of barchart.com

The USD/RUB exchange rate is currently in the 64 to 65 range. A move to 60 would be significant for VEON. In my financial model, this would increase earnings per share by 21%.

Now for the bad news. The Pakistani rupee continues to crash, as shown here on the following weekly logarithmic chart of the PKR/USD exchange rate:

Chart courtesy of barchart.com

If this waterfall decline does not subside soon, this will do material damage to VEON's USD reported revenues. To be conservative, I am modeling a 9.6% decrease in 2019 Pakistan revenue. So far, the rupee is showing no signs of stabilization.

The USD/RUB exchange rate remains the key thing to watch. A move in this to 60 or lower would help provide a backstop to VEON's USD-based financials against other emerging market currency declines, such as this decline in the rupee.

Leverage is Destroying Shareholder Value

The thing that bothers me the most about VEON is not only its high leverage, but also the fact that its debt load has a very high interest cost.

VEON closed out 2018 with $6.7 billion of long-term debt outstanding, giving it a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0. However, the company also had a negative working capital position of $1.3 billion. Adding this working capital deficiency to the long-term debt puts the debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 2.4. Debt to EBITDA in the 2 to 2.4 range is not out of hand for a telecom; however, the finance costs are. Over the last three years, finance costs as a percentage of long-term debt have averaged 10.8%. Furthermore, finance costs are consuming a huge chunk of operating income. Finance costs were 77% of operating income in 2016, 64% of operating income in 2017, and 147% of operating income in 2018.

In my base-case scenario, I see VEON being able to generate returns on invested capital in the 4% to 5% range in 2019-20, while finance costs as a percentage of long-term debt remain elevated in the 12.6% range. VEON is over-leveraged, and the fact that its cost of capital is so much higher than its returns on capital means it is destroying shareholder value. The performance of the stock price confirms this:

Data by YCharts

It seems that the frequent rotation of VEON's management team has left a vacuum where no one will step up to face the facts concerning the detriments of this high cost of capital. Alternatively, perhaps this is why the management team keeps rotating.

Faulty Dividend Policy

VEON paid out $518 million in dividends in 2017 and $508 million in dividends in 2018, which combined was 85% of free cash flow over the same period. This high payout ratio has really been maintained by one-off asset sales, etc. and not because of operational performance.

The company has growth potential with mobile services in emerging and frontier markets, and its dividend policy is neither prudent nor aligned with this opportunity. The dividend should be cut by 60%, and an all-out effort to deleverage the balance sheet should begin. By my estimates, if VEON could reduce debt to EBITDA to 1.2 and finance costs to 7.5% of long-term debt (at least), then it would have a solid base in place that could generate 10% returns on invested capital to grow from. At the current share price, the stock would still pay a 4.7% dividend yield, but this realignment of the capital structure would quickly lead to revitalized dividend growth.

Final Thoughts

There is a laundry list of risks associated with VEON's current business, and any investor considering a serious investment in this stock should read through them in the most recent 20-F annual report. Investors need to be adequately compensated for these risks, and VEON's high dividend yield still does not cut it for me.

In the current environment, I see VEON earning $.37 per share this year and free cash flow coming in at about $650 million - about $350 million less than forecast due to a weaker Pakistani rupee. This puts the stock at 6.6 times earnings, which is probably just about right given the balance sheet risks and until the currency headwinds have clearly abated. I could become somewhat neutral if the ruble were to break out though, and that definitely bears watching.

The right thing for management to do is deleverage the balance sheet. Perhaps it is hoping for currency strength to eventually provide the cover for this, but I doubt it. The Board may be applying the pressure for a higher dividend instead of further deleveraging, and this may have something to do with management turnover. Although it may be temporarily enjoying a dividend sugar high, shareholders are ultimately not benefitting from the current policy. I cannot see myself getting interested in this stock until the balance sheet is fortified. Growth opportunities could ultimately slip away if the company does not have the capital flexibility to take advantage of them.

Industrial Minefinder™ Looking for a unique perspective on industrial metals and miners? Check out my Industrial Minefinder™ Marketplace service which provides in-depth coverage of the sector. I present opportunities across the full spectrum of majors, intermediates, and juniors. Subscribers especially like my in-depth fundamental analysis of metals and how I provide ongoing rankings and target prices for the stocks I recommend. If you are interested in subscribing to Industrial Minefinder™, you can sample my work by reading my "author's picks" accessible from my Seeking Alpha profile. Direct message me with any questions you may have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption. Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis. Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.