IPO Greatest Hits For 2019, And Which Ones To Trade

This is my anecdotal seat-of-the-pants best list of IPOs of 2019 that I believe will be worthy of speculation. Before you shrug your shoulders and wonder why, note that IPOs get a lot of liquidity and they tend to be high beta. So operating on the assumption that we are headed for some renewed stormy stock market weather, I suggest selecting a few newly IPO'd names and have them at the ready for a trade and make some moolah. As a matter of fact, late in May when the S&P index slid 7%, a bunch of these IPO names retreated nicely. Hopefully, some of you loyal readers availed yourselves of that opportunity when I published a buy list right on time. So this time I am taking a more systematic approach and boiling down all the best IPOs this year and listing them for you to study and get ready to deploy.

Please note this is my list and subject to my capabilities. For instance, I will eliminate all Chinese or foreign stocks, as I, as a rule, only speculate in American equities. Stock picking is hard enough without having to deal with currency, property rights, rule of law, vagaries of accounting and corporate governance of foreign equities. Of course, you will find so many money managers pushing foreign equities because they are "cheaper". Fine, if that is a reason to be in a market, have at it, but without me. And so no foreign stocks on this list and no foreign stock on any of my lists, ever. Also, no biotechs on this list, biotech is a fantastic space and I wish I had a degree in genetic engineering or whatever they call it these days, but I don't. Biotech is totally inscrutable to me, and my hat is off to anyone who understands and can differentiate which biotech company or drug is going to pass a phase 1, 2 or 3 trial. Rule of thumb is to trade what you know, I don't know biotech so not on this list. The first on the list hasn't gone public yet and that is Slack (WORK); it's going out on June 21st, this week. The reason I am working backward is that I think the most recent IPOs probably will have the most beta and liquidity. Then again, any name listed here goes to or below 20%, I would consider it a good speculation. I've left out some really big IPOs: Parsons (NYSE:PSN), Luckin (NASDAQ:LK), Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). Parsons and Avantor are huge IPOs but they are boring, and Luckin is Chinese, so not on this list. Yet, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) IS on the list. I have been very negative on this name, for me BYND is about pricing, but this list is about a trade, and for a trade, you might want to take advantage. That said, there will come a time when BYND might be cut in half, and may never see the highs it's at right now again. There are numerous reasons why I have this position and I would be happy to discuss with those who leave comments (be civil and you'll get civil answers). This is my list of IPOs to trade for next week. See the table below:

Company Symbol IPO Date IPO Price Opening Price Sector Slack WORK June 21 n.a. n.a. Cloud SW Chewy CHWY June 14 22 36 eRetail Fiverr International FVRR June 13 21 26 Cloud Svs CrowdStrike CRWD June 12 34 63.50 Cloud SW Revolve Group RVLV June 7 18 25.16 eRetail Fastly FSLY May 17 16 21.50 Cloud SW Uber UBER May 10 45 45 Cloud Svs Beyond Meat BYND May 2 25 46 Food Zoom Video ZM April 18 36 65 Cloud SW Pinterest PINS April 18 19 23.75 Cloud Svs Tufin Software TUFN April 11 14 18 Cloud SW PagerDuty PD April 11 24 36.75 Cloud SW Tradeweb TW April 4 27 34.26 Cloud Svs Lyft LYFT March 29 72 88.60 Cloud Svs Levi Strauss LEVI March 12 17 22.22 retail

I've bolded the names that I would trade in. The names I left unbolded, I think should be here for information purposes. If you decide to trade UBER after all I've written about why you shouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole, it's all on you. Understand that I published this IPO list, the housing list earlier this week and the tech list that I wrote the end of May so that you would be ready to take advantage of the next leg down, starting this week. So if you are an experienced trader, maybe you take a stab at BYND. It certainly has the beta for a trade, but just know that it should be a real trade, and if the market goes against you, you have to take the loss. BYND is beyond bubblicious in my humble opinion. Good for a fast money trade, it and Uber and some of the others, but not more leisurely speculation (as I define it). I am very excited about Slack, and as an extra favor, they timed this debut in the midst of potentially unsettling news. If it does not pop on the opening, I think you all should initiate a tiny position, even just 5%-10% at the open, this is provided that the market is selling off.

What if I Am Wrong?

I am doing something that I wish other writers would do - take chances. Actually, that is why I started writing in the first place. Well 2 reasons, one was that I found writing a great way to get disciplined about trading, and two, well, I already said why. So let's say that I am wrong, that Powell does thread the needle with his statement, or even more radical that he is on board with cutting rates (no way, Jose), and let's say the market maintains enough liquidity even though going into the summer and Q2 earnings season when corporate buybacks (70% of the upward momentum right now) stop 2 weeks before and let's say Trump meets with Xi and they make nice. Well, those that listened to me and are now 25% to 35% in cash, well they get to deploy that cash in a market that is going to break into all-time highs. Is that really so terrible? So I look stupid, and some of you leave comments that are less-than-encouraging, boo hoo. But what if I am right? What if we get another whoosh down and this time we don't hold 2,730? We end up down 8%-10% this time? Those that followed me will have the cash to take advantage and trade some great names. This is Seeking Alpha, after all, and that is what I am trying to do.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.