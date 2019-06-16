SPHQ: A Quality Trade In 2019

This article looks at the performance of a leading quality ETF that offers a factor tilt from the S&P 500 like several of my other factor tilt pieces.

In recent articles, I have illustrated to Seeking Alpha readers that stocks selected based on trailing volatility have outperformed the market once again in 2019. A cousin of the Low Volatility trade, strategies that select stocks based on Quality have also been outperforming in 2019.

Source: Bloomberg

The current underlying index for the fund referenced above - the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) - is the S&P 500 Quality Index. That index selects constituents from the S&P 500 using a scoring system that factors in return on equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. If you believe that good returns, low leverage, and consistent growth fit your investment philosophy, this fund might be something to consider.

The available history for the S&P 500 Quality Index demonstrates meaningful outperformance versus the broad market index.

Source: Bloomberg

That is striking outperformance, but I must note that the S&P 500 Quality Index has only been around since July 2014, so the remainder of this performance is backcasted. While some would scoff that this result is simply data mining, I would counter that we see similar outperformance in the longer and broader French dataset that forms portfolios based on operating profitability.

I broached the long-run performance of strategies based on trailing operating profitability in an article about why I expected Uber (UBER) to underperform. In this dataset, operating profitability is operating profits (sales minus cost of goods sold, minus selling, general and administrative expenses, minus interest expense) divided by book equity. This closely resembles the return on equity selection criteria for the Quality Index. Below I show a matrix of the annualized returns of 25 portfolios subdivided by size and operating profitability. This monthly dataset stretches from mid-1963 through March of 2019.

There are a couple of important takeaways from these realized returns. First, the lowest returns in each size cohort row are the companies with the lowest operating profitability. Second, returns tend to decline as you move from small to large companies - the oft-discussed size premium. Third, the absolute worst performing cohort bisects these two trends - the largest companies with low operating profitability (e.g. unprofitable Uber and its $74B market capitalization). Operating profitability is not an exact comp to the selection criteria of the S&P 500 Quality Index, but it would certainly overlap with the return on equity selection criteria that index uses.

If you have trouble with the long-run performance of the backcasted Quality Index returns, you are unlikely to take comfort in the performance of the index that purports to replicate this index. While this ETF has outperformed in 2019, it has lagged the market and the index it currently replicates since inception.

Source: Bloomberg

Why the discrepancy? At the fund's inception through June 2010, it tracked the Value Line Timeliness Select Index. From mid-June 2010 to mid-March 2016, the fund tracked the S&P 500 High Quality Rankings Index. Since mid-March 2016, the fund has tracked the S&P 500 Quality Index depicted in the first two graphs. While tracking error to this newest index has been low, admittedly, it has an extremely short track record that has not included a major market correction.

Quality is harder to define than the other factor tilts I have discussed. Size, value, volatility, dividend growth, and equal weighting all lend themselves more readily to index and portfolio construction. The long-run outperformance of the S&P 500 Quality Index is worth noting. It is supported by the French data on operating profitability for additional business cycles. SPHQ, the ETF that references this index, has an admittedly short history with this index and has had some structural shortcomings in its history. You would expect Quality to outperform in a broad-based sell-off. During the October 2007-March 2009 market drawdown, the Quality Index outperformed the broad S&P 500 by about 8%. However, SPHQ, which was then referencing a different index, actually slightly underperformed.

I purchased SPHQ and the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (NYSE:QUAL) when I first wrote about these ETFs in mid-2017. They have delivered low double-digit total returns over this time horizon. I recently exited these relatively recent purchases to fund a private investment opportunity. I continue to think the Quality strategy is interesting, and that the selection criteria of the S&P 500 Quality Index is desirable. Seeing the ETF outperform in a stressed environment after its modestly messy history would be a plus to re-examining my allocation.

