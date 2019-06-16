Asian Idea Generator Weekly: School Operator Sees Significant Insider Buys, John Neff Screen And A Cheap Golfing Proxy

I try to stimulate what John Neff would have screened for, if he had to invest in Asian companies today.

Introduction

This is the third edition of the Asian Idea Generator Weekly that profiles Asian investment opportunities via the following idea generation sources: 1) piggybacking the trades of institutional investors and insiders; 2) quantitative screens; and 3) proxies for secular investment themes.

Piggybacking: Asian Insider Trades

In the prior two weeks, I wrote about the top Asian ideas of fund managers Mark Mobius and Terry Smith. Besides piggybacking on the trades of investment gurus, company insider purchases are another excellent source of idea generation.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTC:CMLLF) (HK:1317), a Hong Kong-listed Chinese education company, was one of the most active company in terms of insider purchases in recent months. Between April 29, 2019 and June 6, 2019, Chairman and CEO Mr. Sherman Jen increased his equity interest in the company from 50.34% to 50.94% by buying 18 million shares at prices ranging from HK$2.94 to HK$3.87 apiece for a total consideration of approximately HK$60 million (or over $7 million).

Founded in 1995, China Maple Leaf is China’s largest international school operator and has the distinction being the first K-12 (kindergarten and 1st-through-12th-grade) operator to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 2014. It had 41,380 students, 3,253 teachers and 96 schools comprising 16 high schools (for students in grade 10 to 12), 24 middle schools (for students in grade 7 to 9), 25 elementary schools (for students in grade 1 to 6), 28 preschools and three foreign national schools in China, Canada and Australia as of the first half of fiscal year 2019 (year-end Aug. 31).

China Maple Leaf currently trades at 9.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, based on its share price of HK$3.07 as of June 13, 2019. This is close to trough P/E levels; China Maple Leaf has historically traded between 9 and 28 times forward P/E with a historical mean of 16 times since its listing in November 2014. It is also trading at 40% of its all-time share price peak of HK$7.50 on May 28, 2018.

There are both industry-specific and company-specific issues leading to China Maple Leaf's share price underperformance.

The de-rating for Chinese education companies/school operators, including China Maple Leaf, started in August 2018 when the Chinese Ministry of Justice issued the draft version of the Promotion of Private Education Law. The final version of the Promotion of Private Education Law has yet to be officially released, and it is uncertain if the changes proposed in the draft version will be implemented in the final version.

The draft version of the Promotion of Private Education Law released on August 10, 2018 had two key proposed amendments that raised investor concerns.

Firstly, Article 12 of the Promotion of Private Education Law states that private education operators, as a operating group, are not allowed to use M&As, franchising or other forms of agreements to gain a controlling interest in not-for-profit schools. On the surface, it seems to mean that listed Chinese school operators can no longer acquire not-for-profit schools. In reality, it could still be possible that the school operators could structure acquisitions of not-for-profit schools via holding companies or special-purpose vehicles to allow them to still comply with the regulations. In the worst-case scenario, listed Chinese school operators would have to either only acquire for-profit schools such as universities (not elementary and middle schools, which have to be set up as not-for-profit) or grow only via organic means, i.e., through construction of new schools. Note that schools offering compulsory education (grades 1-9, primary and middle schools) have to be set up as not-for-profit schools, which implies no acquisition of K-12 schools is possible if this is applied strictly.

Secondly, Article 45 of the Promotion of Private Education Law states that transactions between private school registered owners and indirect controlling parties must be operated with open, fair and reasonable standards. It is not certain if this is making reference to variable interest entities (VIEs). Many foreign companies operating schools in China, including Hong Kong-listed Chinese school operators such as China Maple Leaf, are structured as VIEs to circumvent Article 5, which states that foreign corporates are not allowed to directly control not-for-profit private schools. This would largely affect the K-12 schools again, as it was noted earlier that not-for-profit schools schools are the schools offering compulsory education (grades 1-9, primary and middle schools) because they can't elect to be for-profit schools.

With respect to company-specific concerns, China Maple Leaf disappointed with its most recent 1HFY2019 (YE August 31) results. While headline numbers were decent with 1HFY2019 revenue and net profit up 17% (but below-consensus revenue growth expectations of +28%) and 25% year over yera respectively, there were other signs of weakness.

China Maple Leaf's high-school-student enrollment decreased 9.2% year over year (and a corresponding -3% decline in revenue contribution from the high school segment) for 1HFY2019, despite overall student enrollment growth of 27.5%. The lower birth rate in 2003 (those born in 2003 are the students applying for high school enrollment for the 2018/2019 school term), the year when severe acute respiratory syndrome broke out, could be a potential contributing factor. The decrease in high-school-student enrollment is of concern, because the high schools charge higher tuition fees per student relative to elementary and middle schools.

Also, there are concerns that China Maple Leaf's growth in average tuition fees per student could slow in the coming years. This is because the high school segment contribution for China Maple Leaf could decline as a proportion of total revenue, as the company plans to build more elementary and middle schools to act as feeder schools for its high schools.

In addition, China Maple Leaf's gross margin decreased from 46.6% in 1HFY2018 to 43.9% in 1HFY2019, as average tuition fee per student declined -8% YoY to RMB 18,000, while overall enrollment growth of +27.5% was partially offset by the 10% rise in teachers' salaries. (Salary adjustment for China Maple Leaf's teachers is usually done once every three years.)

But not all is gloom.

The most important qualitative criterion of a good school is its reputation, and there is a virtuous cycle at play here. A "good" high school with an established reputation tends to attract smarter and more motivated students, who later get enrolled at the most reputable universities and work at the best companies. The high school alumni who did well in both higher education and work serve an endorsement of the school's "quality", which in turn leads to a high caliber of student enrolling at the school.

One key performance indicator for China Maple Leaf is the number of its high school graduates who get accepted to the world's top universities. China Maple Leaf continues to improve on this KPI, with over 60% of its high school students from the 2018/2019 graduating batch being admitted into the world's top 100 universities versus 38% in 2011/2012. Furthermore, 106 students from the 2018/2019 graduating batch have received offers from the world’s top 10 universities, including University College London and Imperial College London, among others. It also helps that all of China Maple Leaf's schools are accredited by AdvancED, the world’s largest school-accrediting organization with over a century of history and a track record of accrediting primary and secondary schools throughout the United States and internationally.

The bear-case scenario for China Maple Leaf will see further amendments in the final version of the Promotion of Private Education Law, which are negative for school operators.

Screens: John Neff

John Neff, one of the value-investing legends of our time, passed away last week on June 4, 2019. The Windsor fund, which John Neff managed, delivered an annualized return of 13.7% in the 1964-to-1995 period, vastly outperforming the S&P 500's 10.6% CAGR in the same period, based on data quoted in his investing autobiography, John Neff on Investing.

Relying on insights from John Neff's investing autobiography mentioned above and John Train's Money Masters of Our Time, which details the author's interviews with multiple investment gurus including John Neff, I use the following criteria to screen for Asian stocks that John Neff could have found interesting:

Current-year consensus forward P/E ratio below 9 Five-year historical EPS CAGR between 7% and 20% Five-year historical revenue CAGR greater than 7% Trailing ROE and five-year average ROE greater than 10% Dividend yield exceeding 3% Net cash financial position

The Asian companies that passed the screen above are ranked in descending order of current-year consensus forward P/E as follows:

Stock NAICS Industry Classification Current Year Forward P/E Historical Trailing P/E Historical Trailing EV/EBITDA Historical Trailing Dividend Yield Return on Equity - trailing 12 months Return on Equity - 5-year average EPS growth rate 3-year CAGR EPS growth rate 5-year CAGR EPS growth rate 10-year CAGR Nihon Seiko Co Ltd (5729:JP) All Other Miscellaneous Chemical Product Manufacturing 4.58 6.01 2.74 3.7% 12.0% 11.7% 38.4% 16.0% n/a DaikyoNishikawa Corp (4246:JP) Plastics Material and Resin Manufacturing 5.50 5.84 2.30 4.0% 14.7% 18.9% -2.8% 15.1% n/a China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTC:CJRCF) (OTCPK:CARCY) (1313:HK) Cement Manufacturing 6.56 6.50 4.47 7.4% 20.9% 12.7% 96.5% 18.2% 1.9% Kumagai Gumi Co., Ltd. (1861:JP) Commercial and Institutional Building Construction 6.99 10.86 2.66 3.2% 10.2% 15.3% -4.1% 20.0% n/a Korea Autoglass Corp (152330:KS) Glass Product Manufacturing 7.05 8.72 4.26 3.8% 15.0% 14.4% 9.1% 18.9% n/a I.T. Ltd (999:HK) Men's and Boys' Cut and Sew Trouser, Slack and Jean Manufacturing 7.39 9.97 3.40 5.1% 12.3% 11.0% 28.8% 9.9% 25.5% Jaya Real Property Tbk PT (JRPT:IJ) Land Subdivision and Land Development 7.50 7.83 6.39 4.1% 16.2% 21.8% 5.0% 12.6% 21.5% Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd. (1976:JP) All Other Special Trade Contractors 7.99 6.78 2.50 4.5% 10.8% 10.7% 9.7% 18.9% 3.5% ESTec Corp (069510:KS) Audio and Video Equipment Manufacturing 8.01 5.10 2.89 3.7% 16.8% 12.5% 12.0% 14.6% 15.2% TK Group Holdings Ltd (2283:HK) All Other Plastics Product Manufacturing 8.09 8.99 5.41 5.3% 35.2% 34.7% 22.9% 14.0% n/a China Lilang Ltd (OTC:CHGDY)(1234:HK) Men's and Boys' Cut and Sew Suit, Coat and Overcoat Manufacturing 8.12 9.57 5.87 5.3% 23.0% 20.9% 6.6% 7.9% 13.9% Yamazen Corporation (8051:JP) Industrial Machinery and Equipment Wholesalers 8.48 8.00 1.94 3.2% 13.8% 12.5% 9.5% 17.0% 12.3% Shinwa Co Ltd (7607:JP) Welding and Soldering Equipment Manufacturing 8.49 8.04 4.10 3.5% 14.9% 11.8% 14.4% 19.8% 4.0% Sanyo Trading Co Ltd (3176:JP) Other Chemical and Allied Products Wholesalers 8.49 8.29 5.32 3.0% 15.3% 14.5% 9.0% 19.6% 10.8% Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ZHEXF) (OTCPK:ZHEXY)(576:HK) Other Support Activities for Road Transportation 8.57 9.96 4.51 5.1% 16.0% 16.1% 3.8% 11.5% 5.7% United Tractors Tbk PT (OTC:PUTKF) (OTCPK:PUTKY)(UNTR:IJ) Support Activities for Coal Mining 8.58 8.57 4.32 4.5% 22.3% 16.0% 42.4% 18.1% 13.4% Chin Well Holdings Berhad (CWH:MK) Bolt, Nut, Screw, Rivet and Washer Manufacturing 8.95 8.23 5.59 4.8% 11.8% 10.7% 9.4% 18.3% 6.6% George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd (GKEN:MK) Water, Sewer, and Pipeline Construction 8.98 7.37 3.49 3.1% 18.0% 21.1% 20.4% 19.3% 22.8%

As per the screening criteria, John Neff was interested in stocks with strong balance sheets, decent profitability, moderate earnings growth that were cheap on a P/E basis and paid out dividends.

Thematics: Golf And Tiger Woods

In April 2019, Tiger Woods won his first major in 11 years since 2008 and his fifth Masters title after his last win at Augusta 14 years ago. It is widely expected that the resurgence of Tiger Woods could lead to renewed interest in golf and benefit his brand sponsors and golf companies as well. The Financial Times reported that the number of U.S. broadcast network viewers increased by an average of 2 million for the four golf tournaments last year that Tiger Woods ranked among the top 25 players, quoting data from Nielsen (NLSN). Also, Nike’s (NKE) golf business recorded its highest earnings historically in 2013 during the prior "Tiger Woods revival", when he finished in the top 10 at two majors in that year, according to The New York Times. If golf rises in popularity again, golf companies such as Honma Golf Limited (OTC:HNMGF) (HK:6858) could be beneficiaries.

Homna Gold was started in 1959 by the Honma family in Japan, acquired by current major shareholder and Chairman Mr. Liu Jianguo, and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2016. The company is a designer, manufacturer and seller of golf clubs and related products like golf balls, bags, apparels & other accessories. Honma Golf was the No. 1 brand with a market share of 22.6% of premium golf clubs (referring to woods sold above $700 per club and irons sold above $200 per club) globally in terms of retail sales in 2015, according to its listing prospectus.

Honma Golf generated 80.9%, 8.0%, 6.5% and 4.6% of its fiscal 2019 (ended March) revenue from golf clubs, golf bags & accessories, golf balls and apparels respectively. Japan was the largest contributor for Honma Golf in fiscal 2019 at 51.7% of sales, followed by Korea, Greater China (including Hong Kong, Macau), Rest of the World, North America and Europe which contributed 17.7%, 14.3%, 7.5%, 4.9% and 3.9% of the company's top line respectively. Honma distributes its products through self-operated stores and third-party retailers, as well as wholesale distributors. As of FY2019, it had 68 self-operated stores and over 3,700 point-of-sales. Besides the long history of the brand at over 60 years, the Honma golf brand commands a premium because a significant part of Honma's manufacturing process is still done manually with the assistance of its 296 skilled craftsmen and R&D personnel. According to the company's IPO prospectus,

By manually wrapping the carbon club shafts, our craftsmen are able to produce club shafts that have much lower levels of air bubbles and weight variations than those of our competitors who automate their club shaft manufacturing process.

Notwithstanding its market leadership in the premium golf clubs segment, Honma Golf trades at a discount to peers at 9 times consensus forward fiscal 2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$7.00 as of June 13, 2019. Peers Callaway Golf (ELY) and Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) are valued by the market at 15 times forward 2019F P/E and 16 times forward 2019F P/E respectively. Furthermore, net cash accounted for approximately 17% of Honma Golf's market capitalization, so Honma Golf's ex-net cash consensus forward FY2020 P/E is closer to 7.5 times. Also, there are potentially positive re-rating catalysts on the horizon for Honma Golf.

Firstly, the resurgence of Tiger Woods could drive renewed interest in golf around the world, particularly in the U.S. As highlighted above, Honma Golf derives approximately 85% of its revenue from Japan, Korea and Greater China, but a mere 4.9% of sales from the world's largest golf market accounting for over half of global golf retail sales, the U.S. In other words, Honma Golf's products are way under-penetrated in the U.S.

Honma Golf signaled its intentions to grow in the U.S., with the appointment of Mr. Mark King, former CEO of TaylorMade Golf, as strategic advisor at Honma Golf USA in August 2018. Mark King comes with a stellar reputation, having led TaylorMade to be the No. 1 played driver on the PGA Tour and a market share above 50% in metalwoods when he was the company's CEO between 2003 and 2014. Following his stint at TaylorMade, he joined Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) as president of adidas North America, and Adidas doubled its market share in North America during his tenure between 2014 and 2018.

Mark King made an impact soon after his appointment: In October 2018 Honma Gold announced that Justin Rose, ranked fourth in the world currently (and he was ranked first in the world for 13 weeks in 2018) will leave TaylorMade and become Honma Golf's global brand ambassador starting January 1, 2019. Honma Golf is already reaping the benefits of having Justin Rose as brand ambassador. The sales of Honma Golf's Tour World family clubs, which Justin Rose used during tours, was up by 124.7% year over year in the second half of fiscal 2019 (October 2018 - March 2019 period). Mark King also got his former colleagues at TaylorMade to join Honma Golf; former TaylorMade executive vice president John Kawaja is now a consultant with Honma Golf USA, while Honma Golf USA's current chief operating officer Jeff Letorneau was formerly director of U.S. sales at TaylorMade.

Honma Golf's U.S. business did reasonably well in fiscal 2019, but there is still lots of room for further growth. Honma Golf's U.S. segment saw revenue grow 16.7% YoY from JPY 1,168 million in fiscal 2018 to JPY 1,363 million in fiscal 2019. In an interview with Links Magazine, Mark King shed more light on Honma Golf's strategy in the U.S., saying:

We are going to focus on what Justin Rose will play and represent that is more in line with the products that sell here... We are going to focus on beautiful product sold through selective vendors with a really upscale buying experience... What we’re after is to establish premium-buying experiences.

I have elaborated on the influence of Justin Rose above. Meanwhile Honma Golf's other key initiative is to create premium consumer experiences with by shaping where and how its products are being sold. Honma Golf is opening its first brand experience center, the HONMA house in Carlsbad, Calif., this month, and plans to follow on this by opening 30 premier shop-in-shops and 50 on-course retail hubs in North America in the next 24 months.

Secondly, Honma's current product mix implies there are untapped opportunities to improve profit margins by simply selling more higher-margin products like golf bags & accessories, golf balls and apparels. It still derives the vast majority (81%) of its sales from golf clubs.

In January 2018, Honma formed a strategic partnership with Japan's Itochu Corporation (OTCPK:ITOCY) (OTCPK:ITOCF) [8001:JP], to expand its apparel & accessories business leveraging on Itochu’s networks and know-how in the apparel industry. In January 2019, Honma Golf relaunched its apparel collections with a debut 2019 Spring/Summer collection. Itochu is a leading import/export company in Japan, trading various products such as textiles and machinery. Itochu bought Honma shares from majority shareholder Mr. Liu in Jan 2018 and became a 6.3% shareholder in Honma Golf.

Honma Golf's efforts to grow its non-golf club businesses are validated by the success of its golf balls segment. Revenue from golf balls grew an impressive 57% year over year in fiscal 2019, which should help diversify product mix and further reduce golf club sales contribution to decline from 81% currently to 60% in a few years’ time. Even with this strong year-on-year growth, golf balls still only contributed 6.5% of the company's fiscal 2019 revenue. As a comparison, Honma Golf's peer Callaway Golf generated 15.7% of its FY2018 revenue from golf balls (as opposed to golf clubs).

With respect to apparel, bags and other accessories, Honma Golf also has significant room to grow. Golf gear and golf wear accounted for 35.9% of Acushnet Holdings' fiscal 2018 sales, while golf bags & accessories and apparels contributed a lower 12.6% of Honma Golf's FY2019 revenue.

The key risk factor for Honma Golf is competition, especially in the U.S., where it is trying to increase penetration of its products. Mark King paid special mention to this in the Links Magazine interview, where he said:

It’s a big competitive marketplace. We are up against competitors with more money than us, who can create more noise around their launch. We also are starting basically from scratch over here. We have to claw our way in.

Closing Thoughts

Notwithstanding U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing global economic growth, there are still viable investment opportunities with certain categories of companies if one looks hard enough.

One category is domestic-focused companies with limited or no overseas exposure. A school operator like China Maple Leaf definitely fits the bill, although it has its own set of industry- and company-specific risk factors as outlined above. But China Maple Leaf's higher education peers (for example those operating universities) with lower exposure to regulatory risks vis-à-vis K-12 school operators could be worthy of consideration. Taking a broader perspective, companies primarily benefiting from domestic non-discretionary demand are good additions to any investment portfolio, since they are less impacted by trade tensions anywhere in the world.

Another category of companies is those with company-specific catalysts that are less affected by global trade issues or economic conditions. Honma Golf is the world's market leader in premium golf clubs with a clear growth path. Instead of needing to grab market share via price competition in a red ocean market, Honma Golf has a relatively easier task of simply growing in geographical areas and product segments where it has been under-penetrated historically.

Last but not least, borrowing a reference from Issac Newton, we are all "standing on the shoulders of giants." There are lots of things we can learn from investment gurus such as John Neff. A simple way is to screen for stocks using John Neff's investment criteria. Above, I have listed 20 companies that John Neff could have invested in.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I am/we are long HONMA GOLF LIMITED (HK:6858). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.