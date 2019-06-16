Americold Valuation Dilemma

Americold (COLD) is a 3PL (3rd Party Logistics) specializing in frozen food. Their customers are primarily the food producers; Tyson (NYSE:TSN), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW), etc. These customers store produced and processed products, most often in 3PL owned freezers like Americold and others, until the products are purchased by retailers; Kroger (NYSE:KR), Publix (OTC:PUSH) or food service suppliers, like Sysco (NYSE:SYY), who distribute to restaurants, hospitals, military bases, etc.

Consolidation in the 3PL business has been significant of late. Americold has acquired an import/export company in a Southeastern port and a regional 3PL in the Midwest (Cloverleaf). Their chief competitor, private equity-owned Lineage, has been equally aggressive in their acquisition of Preferred, perhaps one of the best of the remaining 3PLs. The only other significant player is US Cold, privately held by an Australian firm, in a distant third position.

This consolidation has further cemented the base business of the 3PLs, Americold included. My discussions with food producers suggests they are not particularly pleased with the services of any of the three leaders; each is viewed as a necessary evil. The food producers allocate most of their business to the three on the basis of geography and an intentional effort to not put all their business in any one 3PL.

For small investors in "cold storage", Americold is the only option (though I would anticipate Lineage going public at some point). The good news is stability of earnings. Cold storage is quite specialized, requiring expensive brick and mortar at a cost several times that of a traditional warehouse. This creates a very real barrier to entry. Capacity in the USA is at maximum. Americold controls about 30% of the total. As such, their revenue is assured, barring some unforeseen replacement for freezing food to extend longevity.

Given their market share and the limits on capacity, Americold's profit, cash flow and ability to pay their dividend is very sustainable. At their current rate of $.80 annually on a share price of $33 (2.4%), Americold's earning are inadequate; however, their EBITDA of $294 million on 191 million shares ($1.54 per share) provides easy coverage. So, for the investor looking for a stable 2.4% income stream, COLD is a good deal.

However, there remains one very real caveat, Americold's valuation. Consider the following:

Americold's growth is controlled by the overall frozen food industry and the needs of the food producers. Americold can only respond to opportunities. They cannot create them.

Frozen food growth continues to be less than 3%. Take a look at the frozen food section of your grocery. Is it expanding? No. How about the allocation of frozen food at retailers like Whole Foods? It's smaller than traditional grocers. How about online and home delivery of frozen food? It's the most difficult of all products sold online.

Americold's stock price is at a P/E of 103. This is 6 times greater than Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and nearly twice that of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Remember, COLD is not a growth stock. It's more like a utility. COLD is priced at a P/E of about 4 times greater than most utilities. (Utilities Sector Valuation, Price to Earnings (PE), Price to Book Ratios - CSIMarket).

Americold's valuation of $6.3 billion is over 21 times EBITDA. Compare this with a pre-IPO private equity market valuation of 10 times EBITDA, at best, and it's clear COLD is overvalued. Why? The answer lies in the attractiveness of the business to the investor (as covered above), the lack of understanding of this "new" sector, and small investors' acceptance of a smaller return; 2.4% vs. what was expected in the private equity market.

So, the real issue for the small investor is this: Can I endure a potentially sharp drop in share price in exchange for the stability of an $.80 per share dividend? If some of the institutional investors decide to 'take some money off the table' and cash in their 100% capital gain since the IPO causing the price of COLD to drop dramatically, will the small investor hang in there or will they overreact?

The same holds true for a shift to increasing interest rates. COLD was immune to rising rates in 2018 due in part to its newness to the market. However, the next time the Fed turns North, COLD's 2.4% dividend may be yet another factor to drive down its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Based on my knowledge of the industry, EBITDA for the industry as a function of revenue or space has not changed significantly in 25 years. Future growth will require major capital investment.