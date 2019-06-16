This Week's 5-Year TIPS Reopening Will Reset The Market

At this point, CUSIP 128286N5 is heading toward a real yield of about 0.35%, 78 basis points below a similar auction in December. Buyers will be paying a premium price.

Expect volatility in the Treasury market this week because the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee will issue a statement Wednesday, one day before the auction.

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday will reopen CUSIP 9128286N5, auctioning $15 billion of a 4-year, 10-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security. This is an especially interesting auction because it follows six months of rather dramatic yield declines.

A TIPS is an Treasury investment with a coupon rate that is well below that of a nominal Treasury of the same term. But with a TIPS, the investor's principal balance is adjusted up (or sometimes down) each month to match U.S. inflation.

This TIPS -- CUSIP 9128286N5 -- carries a coupon rate of 0.50%, which was set at the originating auction on April 18. That auction resulted in a real yield to maturity (meaning yield above inflation) of 0.515%.

It is now trading on the secondary market, which gives a strong indication of where this auction is heading Thursday. You can check its yield and price on Bloomberg's Current Yields page, which provides real-time updates. As of Friday's close, it was trading with a real yield of 0.35% and a price of $100.72 for $100 of par value.

Investors at Thursday's auction will be paying a premium price because the real yield to maturity -- which is set by the marketplace -- has fallen below the coupon rate of 0.50%.

Yields of all types, real and nominal, have fallen dramatically in 2019. Back on December 17, I declared the last 5-year TIPS auction of 2018 "a screaming buy." That auction ended up generating a real yield of 1.129%, the highest in nearly 10 years for auctions of this term.

Today, the market yield for a 4- to 5-year TIPS is about 0.35%, a drop of about 78 basis points in six months. What happened? That December auction came just after the Federal Reserve raised its key short-term interest rate to the current range of 2.25% to 2.50%. A month later, in the wake of a swooning stock market, the Fed announced it was putting further rate increases on hold. Now the expectation is for a series of rate cuts to begin in 2019, possibly soon.

The Fed's Open Market Committee will meet this week and issue some sort of statement (and news conference) on Wednesday, one day before the 5-year TIPS reopening auction. My theory is that the Fed will not lower rates this week, but will give a strong indication that rate cuts are in the works. That will open the way for a rate cut after its July 30-31 meeting. Whatever happens, the Treasury market will see some volatility.

Here is the trend in the 5-year real yield over the last year, showing the dramatic decline leading up to Thursday's auction:

Another factor for investors to consider is that this TIPS will carry an inflation index of 1.01271 on the settlement date of June 28. That means investors will be buying more than 1% of additional principal. The resulting price could end up being something like $102 for $101.27 of principal, after accrued inflation is added in.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a 5-year nominal Treasury currently yielding 1.83%, this TIPS is heading toward a 5-year inflation breakeven rate of about 1.48%, which in the past I would have called "incredibly low" but now I'll just call low. The breakeven rate means that this TIPS will outperform a nominal Treasury of the same term as long as inflation averages higher than 1.48% over the next five years.

A breakeven rate this low means this TIPS is "cheap" versus a nominal Treasury. If it holds through the auction, I'd predict strong demand for this issue, which could further lower its yield. In that screaming buy auction back in December, the breakeven rate came in at 1.51%. So this week's auction is "relatively" a screaming buy, at least versus a nominal Treasury.

Here is the one-year trend in the 5-year inflation breakeven rate, showing the trend back toward the depths of late 2018:

In the face of a trend of declining real and nominal yields, this TIPS auction could end up looking quite attractive a few months from now. But it's hard for me to get excited about a yield drop of 78 basis points in just six months.

The Treasury will be issuing a new 5-year TIPS in October and reopening it in December, but I don't look forward to better yields later this year. So, if you have a TIPS ladder opening in 2024, this may be your best option.

Another option, of course, is to purchase U.S. Series I Savings Bonds, which currently offer a fixed rate of 0.50%, equivalent to the "real yield" of a TIPS. I Bonds are the best inflation-protected investment available right now. A real yield of 0.50% will beat the likely result of 0.35% for this TIPS at auction. Plus, I Bonds offer tax-deferred interest, a flexible maturity and much better protection against deflation. If you haven't purchased your full 2019 allocation of I Bonds ($10,000 per person per year), you should do that first, before investing in a 5-year TIPS. And do it before November 1, when the fixed rate could be reset lower.

I'll try to post yield updates in the comments section of this story later this week. Plus, I'll be reporting the auction results soon after it closes at 1 p.m. Thursday. Here's the history of every 4- to 5-year TIPS auction since 2014:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.