Retirement Advisor: Information Without Insight (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Financial advisors are all too familiar with the phone calls of angry and upset clients on days when markets take a big hit or portfolio statements show big losses.
This podcast (4:49) argues that just as there is food with little or no nutritive value, so too is there information with no real insight. Advisors should preempt those calls by assuring clients they will offer them meat and potatoes, not potato chips. One way to do that would be to customize statements so as to highlight what is truly important.