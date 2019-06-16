Progressive's Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update

On a year-to-date basis, the net income skyrocketed by 32% to $1.64 billion, benefiting from a double-digit growth, a well-monitored combined ratio, and the growth in the net investment income.

For May, Progressive recorded a net income of $78.5 million or a 71% decrease compared to last year.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the third largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 15 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On June 12, 2019, the insurance company reported its results for May 2019. Adversely impacted by net holding period losses on securities and increased catastrophe losses, the net income dropped by 71% to $78.5 million. Furthermore, the net written premiums grew only by 10%, while the combined ratio worsened by 1.3 points to 91.6%.

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio deteriorated by 0.1 points to 89.1%. The 32% net income growth was mainly due to the premium growth (+14%), the stable underwriting margin, and the increase in the net investment income (+45%).

At segment levels, all the motor lines were profitable, while the property segment continued to struggle with high catastrophe losses.

I have purchased calls expiring in August 2019 (strike: $85). In my opinion, the company will benefit from the increased insurance float and high margins in motor segments. Furthermore, the efforts made to reduce the expense ratio of the property segment could impact the underwriting results positively over the next two years.

Higher Catastrophe Losses And Growth Slowdown Concerns

Even if Progressive if the third largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer can maintain the level of its margins as well.

In May, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,731.4 million or a 16% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 13%.

Source: May Report

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 17% to 14,539.5 million. All the lines of business increased at least by 14%.

Source: May Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. With a 91.6% combined ratio reported for May, the company suffered from higher catastrophe losses.

Source: Internal

In May, Progressive incurred $95.8 million, or 3.5 loss ratio points, of catastrophe losses, compared to $52.3 million, or 2.2 loss ratio points, last year. Vehicle businesses incurred $67.9 million of the catastrophe losses and the property business incurred $27.9 million (21.5 points on the property business combined ratio), which is net of a $30.2 million increase in reinsurance recoverables from the stop-loss agreements.

Adversely affected by tornadoes and storms across the United States, personal and commercial segments recorded a combined ratio of respectively 91.1% and 87.3% vs. 88.9% and 87.1%, last year. On a year-to-date level, personal and commercial insurance businesses reported a combined ratio of 88.9% and 84.5% vs. 88.7% and 87.7%, last year.

While the underwriting margins of the motor insurance businesses were maintained at an excellent level, the property segment recorded a combined ratio above 100% in May 2019. Nonetheless, the combined ratio improved significantly compared to last year. In May 2018, the combined ratio was 124.2%, with an expense ratio of 40.6% and a loss ratio of 83.6%. In May 2019, the combined ratio amounted to 110.7%. The improvement in the combined ratio was mainly due to a lower expense ratio (31.4%) coupled with a lower loss ratio (79.3%).

On a year-to-year level, the year-to-date combined ratio of the property business deteriorated by 1.6 points to 103.6%. The combined ratio worsening was largely due to the increase in the loss ratio (+7.7 points to 73.1%) partially offset by the drop in the expense ratio (-6.1 points to 30.5%).

In spite of the higher catastrophe losses, I still believe that the property segment might be able to deliver a combined ratio between 98% and 99% if the company maintains its efforts on lowering as fast as possible the expense ratio.

Furthermore, the company will continue to deliver tremendous and robust operating performance on both personal and commercial auto insurance businesses. Although Mr. Market is currently concerned by the premium growth slowdown, I remain confident in the company’s ability to combine growth with high underwriting margins.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

I expect a premium volume growth in the range of 14% and 18% for 2019 (vs. 15% to 21% in my prior estimation). Under the base-case scenario, the net earned premiums would be around $35.9 billion, and the reported combined ratio would end at about 92%. With the expected interest rate hikes (the year-to-date portfolio yield was 3.1% compared to 2.6% in the same period last year), the net investment income should be impacted positively and would be between $0.9 and $1.2 billion. Nonetheless, a potential interest rate cut could affect the net investment income adversely. Hence, the assumptions related to the investment yield might change in the next forecasts.

Source: Internal

I remain confident in the company’s ability to underwrite profitable motor insurance policies and develop the property business to reach the necessary critical mass.

On the book value growth side, the company's book value should grow in 2019 from 10% to 15%.

Dividend Estimation

With the change in the dividend policy that occurred at the end of 2018, the dividend will now be paid every quarter and will be $0.10 per share. The company is likely to become a DGI favorite, with a fairly low initial dividend yield but regular increases each year.

Conclusion

With a book per share of $21.08 (+19% since the beginning of 2019) and a current stock price which oscillates between $80 and $81, the P/B is 3.80-3.84. Long story short, Progressive is not traded at low multiples. As the firm succeeds in combining growth and high underwriting margins, investors are willing to pay the price to acquire an extraordinary insurance company. Nonetheless, the market could overreact negatively, as some fears associated with the premium growth slowdown started to appear.

I know that a yearly double-digit premium growth over the next ten years is almost impossible, although property business remains a market to capture for Progressive. Moreover, the margin improvement of the property segment, driven by the drop in the expense ratio, should lead to higher investment revenues, as the insurance float should grow.

In a nutshell, Progressive could become a DGI favorite, thanks to its resilient and recurring cash flows from its core business, the motor insurance segment. If the property business becomes profitable over the next years, Progressive could generate higher earnings and continue combining growth and underwriting performance.

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Since inception, the CFK Income Portfolio has generated a total return of 58.9% (verse 41.2% for the S&P 500, and 34% for the Russell 2000). We accomplished while also producing a very attractive portfolio dividend stream in the 7-9% range. A focus on strong and growing company cash flows, as well as management alignment and capital allocation skills, is at the core of what we do. Please join us at Cash Flow Kingdom, "the place where cash flow is king", to see if we can help you achieve your financial goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.