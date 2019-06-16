United Continental Holdings: Value Still Remains

Lower oil prices and rising ticket prices appear to be lifting the airline industry more generally.

United Continental Holdings is still trading at quite a reasonable P/E ratio in spite of the price trading near highs.

United Continental Holdings (UAL) has significantly been outpacing its competitors. Up until 2018, U.S. airline stock returns were moving more or less in tandem.

However, we see that United has shown significantly higher returns than competitors American Airlines (AAL) and Delta Airlines (DAL).

Source: investing.com

Interestingly, when comparing the three stocks on a P/E basis, we can see that all three are trading at quite similar P/E ratios:

Source: ycharts.com

That said, we also see that earnings per share over the past three years have declined for the three stocks. United has seen less of a hit, but earnings have been declining nonetheless:

Source: ycharts.com

The airline industry is one that is particularly influenced by macroeconomic factors – fluctuations in oil prices and shifts in broader economic growth have significant implications for air travel, and it is understandable that these forces affect all companies in the airline industry to at least some degree.

However, in the case of United Airlines, the stock has managed to broadly maintain its prior gains, oscillating around a level of $88 over the past year:

Source: investing.com

As it stands, both United and American have had to cancel flights as a result of the 737 MAX scandal – with Delta Airlines not being an operator of the type. Specifically, the company has been forecasting a growth in diluted earnings per share to the $11.00-13.00 range – and should the effect of flight cancellations eat significantly into upcoming earnings, then this might impact whether the company is set to hit this target.

Source: United Continental Holdings 1Q 2019 Earnings Call

That said, the company did increase pre-tax earnings by 101% from 1Q18, even in spite of a 3.0% and 4.6% rise in fuel and non-fuel expenses:

Source: United Continental Holdings 1Q 2019 Earnings Call

When we compare this with the most recent earnings results for American Airlines (4Q18), we see that the company has actually seen a drop in operating income and pre-tax income from 4Q17:

Source: American Airlines Fourth Quarter 2018 Report

In the case of American, it appears that growth in operating expenses to $10.4 billion (significantly influenced by a nearly 20 percent increase in consolidated fuel expense) significantly outpaced the 3.1 percent increase in total revenue to $10.9 billion. Therefore, while the company has still remained profitable, it would appear that American Airlines has been much more vulnerable to rising fuel prices than United Continental.

With current oil prices declining to a roughly five-month low due to an increase in U.S. supplies, it is quite possible that lower fuel prices will ease the cost pressures we are currently seeing on the airline industry.

As an example, let’s consider the period from 2014-2017 where we saw a significant decrease in oil prices.

Source: investing.com

We can see that over this period, United Continental saw the highest return over the period where oil prices fell by nearly 50 percent.

In this regard, should we see oil prices go lower, then it is possible that United Continental could see further upside compared to its peers, particularly considering that the three stocks are trading at a similar valuation on a P/E basis.

Looking forward, I expect that United Continental will continue to rise in spite of short-term worries over the 737 MAX, and the stock appears to be trading at a good value on a P/E basis. Moreover, while US-China trade tensions have caused concern for the airline industry, China still represents just 4% of capacity for the airline. Moreover, with airline companies raising domestic fares for the second time in five weeks, the macroeconomics for the airline industry going forward look quite solid, even in spite of recent pressure.

To conclude, I take a bullish view on United Continental. Even as the stock continues to trade near highs, I still see further upside on an earnings basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.