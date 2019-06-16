MPLX: Andeavor Transaction And The Future

I think Andarko shareholders will do much better in the MPLX wrapper. At the same time, I think risks related to a parent takeover there are overstated.

While a little slow here, I wanted to take the time to talk about the MPLX (MPLX) and Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) merger . For those that have missed my free research on Seeking Alpha over the past couple of weeks, my apologies there. I’ve been absolutely swamped getting all my notes and data down from REITweek, some of which will (eventually) make its way into the public forum versus within my Marketplace.

Getting back to midstream and MPLX, I think there are some misconceptions on the overall strategy related to this deal, how “good” or “bad” of this deal was for Andeavor, and whether it forebodes some greater plan by general partner Marathon Petroleum (MPC) from engaging in some sort of takeunder. That latter issue has become a major contributing factor to the roiling within the MLP markets in recent years. Long story short, I think this was as about as fair a deal as could be expected. Andeavor Logistics was languishing long before the Marathon buyout of its parent. With two publicly-traded midstream companies under its umbrella, it just made too much sense from a corporate structure perspective to combine the two. I think the fears of a roll-up of MPLX into Marathon Petroleum are vastly overstated. With a simplified structure, no IDRs, a great balance sheet, and one of the best growth programs in midstream, MPLX is well positioned to head higher from here. My fair value target remains around the $40.00/share range and it is one of my favorite large cap midstream picks at the moment.

The Nuts And Bolts In The Simplification

Quick rehash. Concurrent with the earnings release on May 8th, MPLX announced that it would be acquiring Andeavor Logistics in a deal valued at $14B. Remember that Andeavor Logistics became a part of Marathon Petroleum after the closing of its own merger with Andeavor in October of last year. The simplification transaction here which aimed to combine the two entities was pretty well telegraphed and should have been expected. During its 2018 Investor Day, a lot of commentary revolved around the “strategic vision” for the combined company and how to draw out synergies within the footprint; this merger was low-hanging fruit. Beyond just common sense, simplification within the corporate structure has been a now long-running trend in the MLP space. Gone are the days of two or three independent publicly-traded entities (sponsor, general partner, limited partner) that often had a tangled web of inter-company ownership and arrangements. Just like incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) are heading the way of the dodo bird , so are these structures. Good thing too as it gave me headaches.

Still, Andeavor Logistics unitholders seem a little bit peeved on how much they are going to get paid. It is easy to understand why: the take-out price was basically at unit levels not seen since shortly after the initial public offering (“IPO”) back in 2011. That does not mean this was a bad deal for unitholders, however. This was a unit-for-unit merger and, based on 2020 expectations, it is only about 2% accretive for MPLX on a per unit basis. I’ve bolded that for emphasis. That just isn’t my models. That is current sell-side Wall Street consensus as well. I’ve seen a lot of bad numbers thrown about on Seeking Alpha regarding this. 2020 expectations are now for $4.35/share in distributable cash flow at MPLX inclusive of Andeavor and the resulting dilution. Even including Andeavor, this is down from the $4.40/unit that was expected at the beginning of this year. If shareholders were truly getting pillaged this just would not be the case.

In fact, in order to get this deal done, Marathon Petroleum agreed to a much lower exchange ratio on its holdings. Andeavor Logistics public unitholders received 1.135x units of MPLX per Andeavor share; Marathon Petroleum received only 1.0328x on the units it acquired as part of the Andeavor merger. That’s a major difference. Without this lower exchange rate, the acquisition would have been dilutive to MPLX unitholders in 2020. Prior Andeavor shareholders are not getting shafted here. The simple fact is that multiples have come down in this space consistently over the past couple of years.

At worst, they received cheap equity in exchange for cheap equity. That might not always be true. If the valuation framework shifts and investors begin to bid back up midstream pipeline operators, they will participate within the MPLX structure. Arguably they likely have greater upside within the new simplified structure than they ever would have as a stranded MLP asset if recent pricing action is any indication: simplified structures under the so-called “MLP 2.0” model have significantly outperformed peers that have not yet converted to higher coverage, self-funding business models with no IDRs and limited general partner involvement.

Why not pay with cash? Obviously borrowing debt at 5% and acquiring an asset with a DCF yield in the double digits would be accretive. The problem there is that MPLX had been sitting on the border of investment grade within its credit profile. With Andeavor carrying more leverage on a debt/EBITDA basis, pro forma figures were already going to head higher within a unit-for-unit transaction. Adding more leverage to the structure would have jeopardized that coveted credit rating. With a multi-billion dollar project backlog and tens of billions of cheap financing it has to roll over the coming years, MPLX has to ensure ongoing access to the investment grade markets. Paying for Andeavor with stock ensures that credit rating remains intact. The company actually caught an upgrade from Moody’s to Baa2 after announcement, moving it further into investment grade territory. As I’ll always speak to, companies riding that border between investment and junk credit are always going to make moves that leads to maintaining investment grade. That level is a breakpoint that can shut off access to trillions of dollars in potential capital. It’s incredibly important. In quick summary:

MPLX/Andeavor tie-up was largely expected due to ongoing midstream simplification.

On a unit for unit basis, the transaction is just 2% accretive to the DCF of MPLX. Without general partner concessions, the transaction would have been dilutive.

With 4.0-4.5x the usual leverage cutoff for investment grade for large cap midstream, MPLX could not afford to issue any debt in connection with this transaction. In this market, this is the best deal that could be realistically expected.

If multiples turn higher again, Andeavor investors can participate via newly-issued MPLX units.

Weighing a Marathon Petroleum Takeover

Quite a few investors see this as the next logical step – or at least the risk that Marathon Petroleum goes bottom fishing if the unit prices get too low. I’m a bit skeptical of any near or intermediate term risk of this happening... but I do understand where the logic comes from. Marathon Petroleum will, after all, own 63% of outstanding MPLX units after the Andeavor Logistics transaction closes. Why not buy the rest out if there is a market dislocation? Unitholders could get locked into a low acquisition price through no direct decision of their own.

I think this shows the cynicism in this space. While yes, there have been pretty clear abuses at the general partner level in publicly-traded midstream (Arclight and American Midstream and TransMontaigne, the general partner of Hi-Crush), it really just has not happened at a large cap level. I think Enbridge (ENB) will get cited as an example, perhaps Kinder Morgan (KMI) as well for those with long memories in the goings-on of this space. But, I think there are some clear differences at work. Before I get into that, it is interesting to look back and see how many public offerings in this space debuted to much fervor from companies with great large cap sponsors: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), BP (BP), Phillips 66 (PSX). Having that kind of strong corporate backing was viewed as a positive given the clear dropdown pipelines and access to corporate lines of credit. Heavy ownership of limited partnership units by the sponsor was viewed favorably. This has been flipped on its coin and I think it’s a narrative that has been pushed too far.

What is different here is size and valuation multiples. Pro forma for Andeavor, MPLX will be a $53B company. Buying out the remaining stake would cost Marathon Petroleum $12B. That isn’t chump change. It is important to remember that while Marathon Petroleum is a large company itself - $80B in enterprise value assuming a MPLX buyout – but roughly two thirds of the consolidated enterprise value of Marathon Petroleum is its stake in MPLX. The downstream and marketing business, while often incredibly profitable, frequently trades at implied multiples of between 4.5x-6.0x EBITDA. That’s in stark contrast to the multiples in midstream which are double that.

Could they just issue debt to buy? Not likely. They’d likely catch a downgrade. See the below from Moody’s:

MPC's ratings could be downgraded if consolidated debt/EBITDA exceeds 3x in 2019 and beyond, if refining and marketing-only stand-alone leverage exceeds 2.5x or if consolidated RCF to debt falls below 15%.

A full debt offering would shove consolidated leverage above 3x and push refining and marketing leverage pretty close to that cap. Given the growth platform, retained cash flow would easily fall down towards the $4,500mm number, violating that other metric. Using the Andeavor buyout as an example, there is a reason why that deal had such a strong stock component versus cash (85%). Ratings agencies are very sensitive to how cyclical the refining business can be and hurdles for investment grade are quite high here. As an oligopolistic industry that is highly capital intensive, Marathon cannot afford to get too aggressive. I don’t believe they view it as in their best interest to be that aggressive in chasing some incremental cash flow within a midstream structure they essentially already control.

On the equity side, the share price of Marathon Petroleum has tanked over the past nine months. Doing a deal today for the remaining stake in MPLX would require 250mm new shares being issued. While I think sometimes investors view the cost of equity as a reflection of the dividend cost, that isn’t the case. True costs are higher and if you view the capital asset pricing model, or really any other academic-styled cost of equity calculation, the true cost for share issuance here is in the 10% range. That just isn’t accretive either. All of this also ignores reputational damage to the company and the elimination of flexibility when it comes to capital.

I think pretty much universally on Wall Street, there is this view that Marathon Petroleum is deeply undervalued on a sum of the parts basis. To address this, Marathon Petroleum has been an aggressive buyer of its common stock for quite some time now. What signal would it send to have rebought more than $6B worth of common stock between 2017 and 2019 – substantially all of which was purchased at higher share prices than today – only to turn around and reissue it all to buy the MPLX stake? I think this is a conversation that we can have again if Marathon Petroleum ends up back at that $80.00/share level but I just don’t see it as a risk or even part of their game plan as of today. C-Corp conversion for MPLX? That might be a different story.



Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.