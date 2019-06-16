Northland Power: Development Projects Needed To Improve Its Outlook

Northland continues to trade at a discount to its peers and currently has an attractive 4.8%-yielding dividend.

Investment Thesis

Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) (TSX:NPI) delivered an in line quarter with modest EBITDA growth in Q1 2019. However, we expect its EBITDA to grow by double-digit in 2020 thanks to the anticipated completion of its DeBu project in late 2019. The company also added another development project, La Lucha project, to its development pipeline. This project should reach completion by H2 2020 and will improve its medium-term growth outlook. We expect new development projects to be announced in the next few quarters as the company is actively seeking good opportunities. Northland’s shares remain undervalued and it offers an attractive 4.8%-yielding dividend. We believe this is a solid income stock to own for investors especially since we are in the latter stage of the current economic cycle.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Northland reported its Q1 2019 earnings with adjusted EBITDA of C$293.7 million. This was slightly higher than last year’s C$290.4 million. The increase was primarily driven by improved power generation from the company’s on-shore renewable facilities located in Ontario and Quebec.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

La Lucha solar project will improve Northland’s medium-term outlook

We are very pleased to know that Northland made the final investment decision approval for the construction of its La Lucha solar project in the State of Durango, Mexico. This 130MW solar project will be 100% owned by Northland. The project is expected to reach completion by H2 2020. We like Northland’s commitment to this project as before the announcement there were no projects that will reach completion between its DeBu project (expected completion in 2019) and Hai Long projects (expected to reach grid connection in 2024).

Other development projects

We expect that there will be more development projects that will be announced to fill its pipeline as management indicated that they are actively seeking development opportunities and have already setup offices in different parts of the world (London, Houston, Taipei, and Seoul). Based on management’s comment in the latest conference call, the priority will be first to extend its average contract life by finding larger projects with long contract terms. The second priority is to focus on onshore renewable projects in new emerging markets. We like Northland’s approach to enter new emerging markets as new markets often offer better rates for power generated. This is because new markets need to offer higher purchase price in order to attract new investments. These new emerging markets also have higher demand for power due to higher economic and population growth rates than developed markets.

The DeBu Project should reach completion by end of 2019

Northland’s DeBu project in North Sea, Germany is expected to reach commercial operation date by the end of 2019. Once completed, this wind farm will increase its total capacity by about 10.7% from the current level of 2,510MW. With the completion of this project, we expect its 2020 top and bottom lines to grow by double-digits.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Hai Long Projects

Beside the DeBu project, Northland has recently been awarded 1,044 MW of offshore wind capacity in Taiwan (see table below). The company continues to work towards finalizing the PPAs for Hai Long 2B and Hai Long 3. However, we note that these projects won’t start contribute to its revenue until 2024 and 2025.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Valuation: Relatively Cheap compared to its peers

Northland’s EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.5x is significantly below Innergex’s (OTCPK:INGXF) 16.8x and Brookfield Renewable’s (BEP) 14.6x. We believe Northland’s lower valuation is primarily due to limited growth opportunities between 2020 and 2024 and its portfolio mix of projects. Both Innergex and Brookfield Renewable have richer development pipelines in the next few years.

Attractive dividend yield

Northland currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.10 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.8%. Its dividend yield is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range. The company’s dividend payout ratio (based on its free cash flow) of 27.9% is sustainable. Therefore, we believe Northland will be able to increase its dividend in future years as management has stated in 2018.

Risks and Challenges

There are several risks we believe investors need to be aware of:

(1) Rising steel price may significantly push the construction cost. As can be seen from the chart below, steel price has been on the rise in the past year. If this trend continues, this will push its development cost higher.

Source: Trading Economics

(2) Rising interest rate may increase interest expense for its future projects.

(3) Since most of Northland’s projects are located overseas, its net operating income is subject to currency risk.

(4) While Northland has power purchase agreements for most of its power generation facilities and a weighted average remaining contract of 11.1 years, once the PPA expires, it may be difficult to negotiate a new PPA with favourable revenue contract price. This is because many of its PPAs were signed with favourable government subsidy many years ago. Northland may run into the risk of having lower revenues in the future once their PPAs expire.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

Northland has added its La Lucha project to its development pipeline. This should improve its medium-term growth outlook. In addition, its shares remain undervalued when compare to its peers. Its 4.8%-yielding dividend is also attractive. We think Northland is a defensive choice especially in the midst of macroeconomic uncertainties.

