Whirlpool: An Interesting Stock For The Long Term

The stock could move lower in the short term, but in the long run it remains an attractive company.

Whirpool (WHR) shares are in the middle of their 52-week range currently. The company is well-known for its household appliances but has suffered a slow down in sales. It has also faced margin pressures due to increased costs and increased competition. The company reiterated guidance that leaves shares looking quite attractive. However, any further increase in tensions from the trade tiff and we could see the stock once again impacted. Investors should do well in the long run with a company who has such dominance in its category. In the mid to near term, the company could face further headwinds should the economy slow down. Generally, appliance purchases are done out of necessity or during a renovation as well as with new house builds. A slowing economy could lead sales to be reliant upon the necessary replacements more than anything else. A growing and attractive dividend should help investors hold onto the shares during down trends. We take a look to see how the company is performing, how it is positioned, and what is going on with the valuation.

Performance

Whirlpool last reported results in April and it showed a beat on the bottom line but a miss on revenue.

While sales showed a decrease, a further look shows us that this as due to currency headwinds. In fact the company saw a 1% increase in sales once adjusted for this. While not impressive, the company cited a slow down in many of the countries it operates in. Furthermore the company was able to still report record earnings. This helped the company guide for strong full year guidance of GAAP earnings per share of $14.05 to $15.05. Earnings are being positively impacted by improving margins helped in part by a favorable price/mix increase.

The company has continued to face pressure from competition helped in part by currency fluctuations that actually make Whirlpool products more expensive.

While there isn't any new data to suggest this trend has changed, we can presume with the company reporting similar revenue numbers it has not taken much more share nor lost any.

Investors should be aware of the many large name brands that Whirlpool owns.

Source: Whirlpool

The brands alone represent significant value as they are easily identified and recognized by consumers. Additionally, the company owns plenty of IP that should represent value as well. I always like to invest in what I know and it is easy enough to understand what Whirlpool is in the business of.

The company continues to be focused on long term sales growth of low to mid digits.

Source: Earnings Slides

More importantly, the company is further focused on improving EBIT margin to 10%. This would help improve earnings substantially from current levels. As the company is proving to be able to improve margin, it should be able to help drive the share price higher. At the very least, if the shares don't go higher, the company can continue to repurchase shares and increase the dividend. The company is finding ways to do this by controlling costs and eliminating divisions with lesser profitability.

The largest segment to face a decline in revenue was also the smallest segment; Asia. This segment however should or could see a turn around with a trade deal.

The company is focused on using the strong cash flow it generates to better the company and reward shareholders.

Source: Earnings Slides

With a safe payout ratio of 25-30%, the dividend should remain safe even in an economic slow down. Furthermore, the company remains committed to being under levered. As the company uses its free cash to reduce shares outstanding, the payout ratio improves alongside earnings. The current remaining authorization is good for about 7% of the current market cap.

Valuation

Looking at the average valuation for the last 5 years we can get an idea on whether or not the shares or over or undervalued.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, the shares trade at a discount to their average P/S, P/CF, and forward P/E. This signals there may be opportunity in the stock as it returns to its average levels. It also could imply that any economic slowdown is already priced into the shares.

Next we look at the yield to see if investors can get an above average dividend yield.

Source: Yieldchart

Currently shares trade with a dividend yield of 3.69% which is almost at the top of the range for being abnormally high. This has only happened about 6% of the time in the last 24 years of trading history. Investors should be happy to take the chance to get a compelling yield. Also, we already know it is more than covered by free cash flow.l

Conclusion

Whirlpool is a company with legendary brands. Currently with low leverage, trading at a low P/E, a strong dividend, and a nice share repurchase program, the stock should have plenty of support. In fact, with it currently trading below its 5 year averages for many valuation metrics, it would appear shares are offering an opportunity for entry. With the market trading back near the highs, there may be a better opportunity ahead. However, starting a position now for the long term should lead to a positive return with income alongside it. I will be looking to add some Whirlpool to my portfolio as soon as I can.

