Bloom Energy: Is There Finally A Fuel Cell Company Worth Buying?

Bloom Energy (BE) has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. After the stellar interest to their initial public offering, shares saw a peak in the mid $30s per share. Since then, selling has been absolutely brutal. Fairly weak operational results over the past two quarters driven by poor margins drove downside pressure; this coincided with the lock-up expiration. Fresh shares in the market has brought out the short sellers en-masse. Previously benign short interest at the IPO – likely a function of very high borrow costs – has risen to 15.5% of the float and 7.5% of overall outstanding shares. Fuel cell technology has a history of disappointment in the stock market; just look at the long term results out of FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and Plug Power (PLUG) which have been true destroyers of capital. However, even after the fall Bloom Energy retains a healthy market cap, cash hoard, and, perhaps more importantly, what appears to be much better technology. Is there hope for the both the Bloom Energy business model or does this deserve to get chucked in the junk pile?

Business Overview

Bloom Energy manufactures solid oxide fuel cell technology (“SOFC”) electric power generation, a fancy way of saying the firm has the know-how to convert low pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity. This is all done through an electrochemical process without combustion or the need for maintenance downtime, creating “always on” baseload power. Upping the value proposition, this is provided in a modular format with a small footprint that can be stacked up to meet client needs. Bloom Energy calls this modular technology the Bloom Energy Server / Bloom Boxes. Proprietary in nature, this on-site electric power solution is also relatively clean (versus traditional baseload power mix or on-site diesel generators) and very, very reliable. While I have heavy doubts that the entire United States and international commercial and industrial ("C&I") electricity market can be truly disrupted deeply by this technology, there is a large addressable market. For any business or service that requires 100% energy uptime like hospitals or data servers, having energy backup that is produced on-site is paramount. The traditional energy grid is often unreliable with underground natural gas supply just not having the same kind of downtime; figures often support up to 40x greater reliability from natural gas infrastructure versus the power grid.

At this stage, the Bloom Server is a proven application. It has performed well during something as common as a utility outage all the way through natural disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes. There is a reason why many of America’s largest companies (AT&T (T), Alphabet (GOOG), Wal-Mart (WMT), Medtronic (MDT)) utilize the technology and it isn’t just subsidies. As far as the competition goes, compared to other peers in fuel cell technology, SOFC looks stronger when it comes to efficiency, costs, and size. I do not really view that as a point of contention for Bloom Energy; I think most bears acknowledge that it is the premier operator in this space. Instead, concerns revolve around renewables and battery storage technology as well as the expiration of tax credits.

A report by Seeking Alpha contributor Another Silicon Valley Investor (well-timed in hindsight) spoke about how the breakeven for solar plus long term battery storage is $5,600/kW for installed cost, a figure basically in-line with the total installed system cost for a Bloom Energy which was $5,658/kW in Q1 2019. While this trend has been heading the wrong way in recent quarters – a large driver of the sell-off in my opinion – this was to some extent driven by sales mix and operational efficiencies which have since been remedied. Both Wall Street and management are looking for all-in costs to decline to $4,500-4,600/kW in 2019, in line with goals to wring out 15-20% of costs as the company moves towards its Gen 7.5 platform. This is an important part of the story as those cost declines likely outpace both the cost reductions for solar even when accounting for tax credit expiry, forming the foundation of the Bloom Energy long term model:

*Source: Bloom Energy, May 2019 Presentation, Slide 25

The above forms the foundational framework for making this model work. If you are a bull, you buy it. If you are a bear, you do not. I get why investors are skeptical: solar is not seeing these types of annual cost declines (high single digits) and even other nascent battery technologies (e.g. Tesla (TSLA)) only forecast 15% cost reductions on a per annum basis.

Recent quarterly results have matched Wall Street expectations from a sales perspective but fallen woefully short of both that gross margin and operating margin target. Contributing to this miss, management has pinned the blame on sales mix, both here in the United States and growing international sales, as well as continued development costs as it pushes towards finishing its Gen 5.0 systems and begins initial development on Gen 7.5. Over time, as order rates rise, the firm believes it can extract out a lot of savings from their supply chain and from a manufacturing perspective (moving towards a larger utilization rate on manufacture).

In the interim, the impact has been to push margins down: 15% gross margin in Q1 versus 21% in 2018. The key here is that Bloom Energy has reaffirmed expectations for mid 20% gross margin in the back half of the year and 20% revenue growth year over year despite growing international mix, especially Korea where they have really been growing. This is an incredibly important situation for the firm because that implies free cash flow neutrality – or close to it – in Q2 and Q3 of 2019 before Bloom Energy turns to free cash flow positive in Q4. While it seems silly to be having free cash flow breakeven discussions on a company with a billion-dollar market cap, at the end of the day its an important breakpoint for a firm trying to prove out a technology as viable.

FuelCell Energy Implications

Competitor FuelCell Energy has been in the news for having more than its fair share of problems lately. This competitor is plumbing multi-year lows after the Board terminated its long-standing CEO Arthur Bottone in recent weeks and subsequently hired an outside consulting firm to explore restructuring operations. The clear read through there is potential bankruptcy if the firm cannot reach an agreement with lenders to restructure its debt. This is yet another example of how this industry has been plagued with failure; Bloom Energy fell pretty heavily on the news of FuelCell Energy struggles. I wanted to go through some differences between the two business models. Number one, I would point to the near term path to positive free cash flow above; that is something these companies have never really attained in the past. Coupled with $320mm in unrestricted cash on balance sheet and it’s tough to make any case for insolvency here.

The modular design at Bloom Energy contributes to that significant difference in profitability as well. FuelCell made much larger scale, turnkey projects using different technology (carbonate). Most of their projects that were bid 2-3MW and that is where most of the market lies. However, that didn’t mean that there were not significant project differences from bid to bid. Bloom Energy Boxes are 50kW each, ramping to 75 kW in Gen 7.5. That’s small relatively but importantly that design lends itself to assembly line manufacture and lower defects which has kept costs materially lower. The modular design allows Bloom to still compete on those large scale projects while at the same time significantly reducing one-off manufacturing costs.

Sale structure mattered as well. Bloom Energy now sells most of its products for cash upfront, moving away from the industry standard of power purchase agreements (“PPAs”). PPAs require the builder to finance the project, with most PPA providers then going out into the private market to sell those PPAs to replace the capital or retaining them on balance sheet. This adds extra headache at best and is balance sheet heavy at worst. While this does contribute to the “lumpiness” in realized revenue – a contributing reason for its shyness from guidance – I think the upfront cash sales model is one that Bloom Energy benefits from on the net.

Laying Out The Bull Case

Base expectations are for delivery of the new Gen 7.5 units by the end of this year, potentially creeping into early 2020. Full production should be reached by end of year and, as mentioned, Gen 7.5 supports 75kW per box verus 50kW. That’s a big deal for the continued selling point of the Bloom Energy Server versus solar/battery storage from a footprint perspective. It also has pretty big implications from the repair and overhaul side. As older systems exit their useful life, they can be replaced with fewer Bloom Energy Servers which should provide some tailwinds to their services business and warranty repair work costs as well.

I’ve built out a prospective model below based on 2021 expectations which I think is what is necessary to show how this business really starts to make sense as the company starts reaching its targets:

Assumptions:

Revenue growth of 15%/yr for the bear case, 21% for the base case based off current 2019 sell-side consensus.

Gross margin of 25% for the bear case, 28% for the base case (remember guidance of mid 20% range for 2019).

Operating margin of 10% for the bear case, 13% for the base case (13-15% long term target).

Interest expense in-line with current trends, assumes moderate paydown and/or use of current cash alongside higher rates.

Minimal tax impact.

To me, there is a clear path to a viable business. It doesn’t take much to get to free cash flow positivity from here, just some incremental improvement off what they guided for in 2019. Cost savings will come in above the declining rate of subsidies for the technology and savings that take place in other areas of renewable like solar. It's a very competitive business model if it hits the targets.

6.8% free cash flow yield in 2021 off a business growing in the high teens that still has a runway to stronger incremental margins? That’s not a bad deal. In fact, its a great deal. If you are a true believer in both management and the technology, this looks like a great place to buy. If investors do see that back half acceleration in gross margin into the mid 20% range, no question this heads back higher.





