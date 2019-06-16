M&A Updates: Realm Therapeutics Deal With Essa Pharma Provides An Interesting Opportunity

Realm Therapeutics (RLM) - Essa Pharma (EPIX)

Spread: 11%

Realm is a failed biopharma company that trades at a considerable discount (0.47x) to its NAV (initial article here). It have recently sold all of their assets and now remains as a cash shell with a listing on Nasdaq. So, as a result of its strategic review RLM has agreed to be acquired by Essa Pharma for 5% premium to net cash divided by 60 VWAP of Essa shares, which equals 0.058 Essa share per each RLM share. Currently the offer is worth ($3.17/share), which is just a little bit more than half RLM‘s net cash (about $6.07/share) and is simply a rip off of the shareholders, not to mention that the buyer is a questionable high cash burn early stage drug development company. 75% of shareholder approval will be needed and the deal already has a support of 45% holders. Moreover, proxy firm ISS has issued recommendation to vote in favor of the transaction. Despite that, I still find it hard to believe that with this offer being so extremely undervaluing, the remaining votes are going to be collected. Meeting date is set on the 24th of June and closing is expected by the 2nd of July. What is more, 6% holder Bavaria has written two letters to the board with complaints and noted that if nothing better can be done, they can make a tender offer themselves. So anyways, I think right now is a good opportunity to enter as on one hand if the deal is going to proceed, an upside of 11% can be realized and on the other hand, if the deal fails, we can definitely expect a better offer here (given the discount to net cash).

Hunt Mining (OTCQB:HGLD) - Patagonia Gold (OTCPK:PATAF)

Spread: 50%. Low liquidity. No borrow.

This is a reverse takeover of two nano cap mineral exploration companies. London listed Patagonia Gold has agreed to be taken over by Canada’s Hunt Mining for 10.76 Hunt shares per each Patagonia share. Patagonia will own 80% of the combined company. The main condition is the majority approval of Patagonia shareholders. Both companies operate at loss (2018) and their assets are located in Argentina, which currently faces not the best economical situation (high inflation etc.). Also, these nano cap exploration companies that have significantly destroyed shareholder value over time. All in all, I think the spread reflects the risk here well enough.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (OTCPK:BRBS) - Virginia Community Bankshares (OTCPK:VCBS)

Spread: 6%. Low liquidity, no borrow. Closing: Q4 2019

A nano cap bank deal. Blue Ridge Bankshares is acquiring Virginia Community Bankshares. VCBS shareholders can choose from either $58.00 in cash or 3.05 shares of Blue Ridge per each Blue Ridge share. Overall mix of consideration to be paid to VCBS shareholders consists of approximately 60% Blue Ridge common stock and 40% cash. The transaction has been approved by the board, but is still subject to the approval of both companies’ shareholders. Asset location is very complementary as both companies’ branches are located in Virginia - VCBS has 7 branches and BRBS has 9. Due to the lack of borrow, the upside here is mostly based on the price of BRB, which since the beginning of this year has been up by about 20%. With the current VCBS price, the upside would be gone if BRBS fell to $18.6/share (9% drop from the current price), which is around the level that the stock has been trading after announcing their record earnings at the end of January this year. Q1 results have also been positive, so overall this deal looks quite interesting.

