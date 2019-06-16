Sibanye: Lonmin Deal Will Add To The Attraction Of Its PGMs Business

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL) has recently announced Q1 2019 results. A detailed analysis of SBGL’s Q1 production profile shows strength in PGMs (read: Platinum Group Metals) production that was partially countered by poor performance in its SA (read: South African) gold operations. SBGL’s recently concluded acquisition of Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF) has given it a leadership position in the platinum miners’ space.

The operational strength in SBGL’s PGMs business would support business growth going forward, and the company’s recent wage negotiations with SA mining unions would also help improve its operational stability in the country. Moreover, the recent strength in the prices of gold and PGMs indicates room for potential upside in share prices. In my view, these growth opportunities are strong enough to subdue SBGL’s highly leveraged balance sheet, and we may expect the company to deliver reasonable share price growth in the medium-to-long term. Let’s get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: SABC News)

SBGL’s Q1 2019 operational profile shows that its PGMs businesses (both SA and US-based) witnessed Y/Y strength in terms of EBITDA margins and basket prices of PGMs, despite lower Y/Y production. In contrast, SBGL’s gold portfolio suffered on account of prices and margins. Have a look at Table-1 for details. The table establishes the significance of SBGL’s PGM business in shaping its future.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

SBGL’s gold operations were troubled by a strike caused by the AMCU (read: Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union) of South Africa. The strike continued throughout Q1 2019 and affected SBGL’s quarterly gold production. Moreover, the Y/Y decline in realized gold prices added to the woes of the company. As seen in Figure-2, these operational uncertainties have led SBGL to withhold gold production guidance for FY 2019. Moreover, SBGL’s gold business lost a large proportion of its contribution to annual EBITDA (in relation to PGM business) during FY 2018, on a Y/Y basis (Figure-3).

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

Nevertheless, SBGL has recently struck a wage deal with the AMCU and also announced a reduction in planned job cuts that would help it achieve operational stability in SA. The company also witnessed an improvement in safety-related performance at its SA mining operations, which I believe is a key non-financial metric for its operational stability.

On a similar note, SBGL’s recent conclusion of the LNMIF acquisition unlocks significant PGMs production potential for its mining portfolio. The acquisition is expected to add ~31.2 Moz (read: a million ounces) in 2E/4E PGMs reserves and ~160.8 Moz in 2E/4E PGMs resources (Figure-4). The acquisition has also made SBGL the world’s no. 1 platinum producer, and we have recently seen solid price performance (Figure-5) for palladium (a 2E PGM) and rhodium (a 4E PGM). These positive catalysts are embedded in the share price, which is capable of exploring more upside.

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

Figure-5 (Source: Presentation)

Even though platinum prices have largely shown dismal performance, nevertheless, an overall uptrend in PGMs prices together with the added mining potential from LNMIF operations would imply that SBGL would witness sure-shot business growth and will have an even greater proportion of its adjusted EBITDA being derived from PGMs production.

Keeping in view the recent strength in PGMs prices, SBGL expects to add ~$150M in annual operating cash flows from the LNMIF acquisition that would help the company manage its debt profile. As shown in Figure-6, SBGL has to pay ~$410M during the current fiscal year, and it’s interesting to note that out of a ~$6B balance sheet, SBGL had ~$1.7B in debt (based on figures reported for the year ended 31st December 2018).

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation)

On the flip side, the value proposition of the LNMIF deal might be affected if PGMs prices move south or if the Rand continues its rally against the US dollar (Figure-7). A stronger Rand would spike mining costs (as in, AISC) and will consequently dampen the charm of SBGL’s SA mining operations (including LNMIF).

Figure-7 (Source: XE)

In short, following the LNMIF acquisition, SBGL is set to witness business growth particularly in its PGMs business. Although SBGL’s gold business has suffered on account of operational challenges, the company is taking measures to improve the situation, going forward. These measures include successful wage negotiations and a reduction in planned job cuts.

SBGL has a highly leveraged balance sheet, but in my view, the recent strength in PGMs prices would act as a growth catalyst and would help SBGL generate adequate cash flows for servicing its debt. Nevertheless, problems may be created if PGMs prices lose traction or if the Rand gains momentum against the dollar, thereby resulting in higher production costs and thinner operating margins, which could eventually hit the share prices. In the absence of these factors, SBGL currently appears to promise suitable growth in the medium-to-long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.