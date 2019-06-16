Dollarama's Continued Growth Amid Global Trade Tension

Overview

Dollarama (OTC: OTC:DLMAF), the Canadian discount chain retailer, has been catapulted into a unique position with the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China. After Donald Trump increased tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese imports from 10% to 25%, a large scope of Dollarama’s products were instantly put into the spotlight. However, unlike the company's American competitors Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG), which immediately were challenged with the prospect of raising prices stemming from higher tariffs on Chinese imports, Dollarama in large part avoided the same fate due to its Canadian status. Low-priced discount stores, particularly dollar stores, are perhaps the most price-competitive retailers in today's marketplace due to high price-sensitivity among their customers. Increasing prices in response to higher costs is very challenging and represents significant impacts in the form of decreased market share and sales. With the threat of an additional 25% tariff on $325 billion of Chinese imports on the horizon, can Dollarama capitalize by taking advantage of its Canadian status? Strong financials and a refocused growth strategy have put Dollarama back into attention among investors. Investors who weren’t able to pull the trigger at the beginning of the year may be kicking themselves, but the opportunity to partake in Dollarama’s growth is still very much alive. Rapidly shifting market conditions present a buying opportunity that will appreciate share prices from current sub-$50 levels to historical highs in the $60 to $65 range as the company builds upon its strong portfolio over the next 12 months.

Source: Yahoo Finance.

US-China Trade War

Unlike the first round of tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods that were almost exclusively focused on machinery and industrial equipment, the new and looming rounds of tariffs present a problem to discount chain retailers. As tariffs increased to $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, a large portion of discount-store items imported from China were instantly subject to higher costs. Items encompassed in the new round of tariffs included man-made textiles, assorted items, paper, rubber, plastics, photographic goods, soaps and cleaning products, and electronics. An estimated 20%+ of discount retailers’ products were affected by the move and sparked concern among retailers to raise prices in response to increased costs. Dollar Tree imports over 40% of its products from China and has operated a business model centered on a high-volume, low-margin basis. The company’s business model had no chance of absorbing these new costs without tapping into their margins. As a result, Dollar Tree’s praised commitment to the $1 promise was quietly broken as the company raised prices to pass the effects on to consumers. Dollar General also followed suit by indicating prices could increase as much as 20% from the ongoing US-China trade war.

The majority of shoppers at Dollar General and Dollar Tree have annual household incomes under $49,000 with one-third of customers residing in households earning less than $25,000 a year. These represent a very price-sensitive consumer base, and a price increase from retailers would be a major burden going forward, especially as the threat of a recession looms which would result in lower consumer disposable income. Overall, Dollar Tree estimates the increase to 25% on $200 billion if imports will end up costing the company $140 million annually. Regardless, Dollarama’s American competitors will be under increased strain in navigating through the trade headwinds in a highly price-sensitive market.

Dollarama’s case is interesting considering the figures above. With over 55% of goods imported from China, the company’s profitability and shareholder returns would be severely hampered if tariffs extended to the Canadian retailer. Using Dollarama’s American counterparts as a reference, Dollarama would likely face costs of $23 million annually and $0.07 loss per share, translating to a 4% loss on the company’s bottom line. The most interesting dynamic is the response among Chinese manufacturers and suppliers in terms of business allocation to Canadian firms and American firms. Suppliers in China has already mentioned the need to diversify away from the US due to decreased demand, and the trade war represents a perfect opportunity to develop trade channels with Canada and Europe in order to maintain sales growth internationally. Dollarama has already expressed their desire to use more suppliers in China for their product offering, therefore mutual interests between both countries have a prime opportunity to align.

Dollarama Building Upon Strategy

Dollarama’s position amidst US-China trade tension is significant considering the company’s revamped growth strategy under CEO Neil Rossy. The company has eyed aggressive expansion after already establishing itself as the dominant discount-retailer in the Canadian marketplace. With 1,190 stores in Canada, the company has chosen Latin America as its next target. In 2014, Dollarama reached an agreement with Dollar City to “supply it with merchandise, advise it on business matters and lend product assortment expertise” to help the company expand its presence in Central and South America. So far, Dollarama’s expertise has significantly paid off with Dollar City increasing store count in the region by over 433%. Dollarama now has the option of purchasing a majority 50% stake in Dollar City, which it indicated it will likely do given the profitability and market share positions of Dollar City.

Source: Metrocentro.

Bolstering the Latin American growth prospects, Dollarama has seen strong financial results. The company increased sales by 6%, gross profits by 5%, and net earnings by 6%. The results are significant given the overall Canadian retail market decline which has impacted other retailers far more unfavourably. Same-store sales increased 5.8% in Q1 2019 which topped the 2.9% consensus. Additionally, average transaction size rose 4.9% with total transactions also climbing 0.9%. These strong financial results have led to the company revising their 2019 guidance upwards with talks of further revisions as the year unfolds.

Finally, a large amount of success can also be attributed to the launch of Dollarama’s e-commerce site. The e-commerce site has been extremely profitable due to the company’s strategy in using a state-of-the-art distribution centre in Quebec that management decided to increase by 50% to 500,000 square feet. This move has kept administrative and inventory management costs down while increasing the efficiency of transportation to e-commerce customers. The company has announced further plans to add to its e-commerce success by investing in novel data analytic tools that track consumer trends to drive further traffic both online and in brick-and-mortar locations.

A Key Risk

Dollarama does face a risk that it cannot overlook. Canada’s arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wazhou has presented an uncomfortable controversy given the historically peaceful relationship between both countries. Canada’s legal battle with China over court proceedings to extradite the Huawei CFO to the U.S. has angered China, which has retaliated by blocking canola imports and limiting pork imports. Despite the hostility, it’s important to note that Dollarama’s product offering will likely be the last target of any retaliatory measures. Additionally, Dollarama has maintained that its vendors in Asia, particularly in China, are among the most reputable and trusted companies to conduct trade with, indicating good relations will likely persist given any imminent political turmoil.

Conclusion

Dollar Tree and Dollar General have been able to please shareholders despite significant political headwinds impacting the companies’ bottom line. Dollarama has largely been left unscathed and at a price 22.4 times its 2019 estimated earnings it represents a great opportunity for investors looking for a stock with sustainable growth prospects. With steady revenue growth and earnings growth, the company will surprise investors from upbeat data in Central and South America and its increasingly profitable e-commerce operations. Further positive analyst revisions are on the horizon, and with a below-industry average P/E ratio of 28.14, shares are poised for a significant uprise to the $60 to $65 range over the next 12 months as the company steers clear from trade disputes and rides the newfound momentum management has developed.

Source: Financial Post

