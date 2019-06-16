AT&T Has Become My Largest Stock Holding Ever

AT&T anticipates reaching 70 million users for its streaming service. If this happens it could allow the company to compete with giants, and I believe it's possible.

AT&T will continue to generate a significant amount of cash flow going forward, while aggressively paying off its debt. This debt payoff is a catalyst I recommend paying attention too.

AT&T has an incredibly strong portfolio. The company will continue to generate strong revenue from its mobility business, while expanding into entertainment.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is an American multinational conglomerate, one of the last major conglomerates remaining in the United States. After some recent purchases, the company has grown to become my single largest investment ever. I will outline the details in this article. However, that is because I believe the company’s cash flow abilities and growth potential will make this an incredibly valuable long-term holding.

AT&T Stable Business Overview

AT&T operates under four major business segments. The three largest fall under the purview of the company’s communication segment, and they are entertainment, mobility, and business wireline. The fourth runs outside of the company’s main segment, and is the company’s Warner Media division. These four divisions together combine to make AT&T a powerhouse.

Let’s start by discussing the stable components of the company’s business, it’s mobility and business wireline.

The company’s mobility business is by far the company’s most important business and by far what the company is known for. The company is the single largest wireless telecommunications provider in the United States, larger than Verizon. You know that cellphone that everyone has in their pocket. Well chances are whoever owns that cell phone pays a bill to AT&T each month.

This business is massive, it leads to $17.6 billion in quarterly revenue based on the 1Q 2019 results. On top of that, the business is incredibly stable.

AT&T Operating Data - AT&T Investor Presentation

The above graph shows AT&T’s total connections for 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010 going from right to left. As can be seen, the company’s wireless connections increased dramatically across the entire time, while the company’s in-region network access lines decrease. The summation of the two continued to increase across the entirety of the time period.

I would view the business as incredibly stable, even in the event of another crash. The EBITDA margins on the business are high, at 42%, and generates $7.4 billion in quarterly EBITDA. That means that for the long-term, even when subtracting the several percent annual growth, and the 5G potential, should continue to generate approximately $30 billion in annual EBITDA.

The company has managed to grow both its margins and revenue, and this should continue going forward. The company is in a duopoly with Verizon, with Tmobile and Sprint being third and fourth. Given the company’s massive capital infrastructure, it spends billions annually in capital spending, it is an incredibly difficult business to duplicate, and its pricing power is strong.

AT&T Mobility Portfolio - AT&T Investor Presentation

Looking a bit deeper into the company’s mobility segment it has managed to switch from losing subscribers to increase subscribers. The company has a very low subscriber turn here, which also shows the reliability of the strength of the company’s earnings. The company also has an incredibly strong service revenue portfolio. The company’s services here are worth close to $14 billion quarterly.

The company also has 5G, and is investing heavily in bringing it online over the next few years. 5G is in part of 19 cities, and the company believes it has the fastest available 5G network. The company recently signed a deal to connect with Uber here, and the existence of 5G as it rolls out, will bring noticeably more customers. There are more cars than cellphones in the U.S. and in a self-driving age each will need 5G.

Moving on to the company’s business wireline segment, the business here is also incredibly strong. The company has a 37.8% margin here, and earns roughly $25 billion in annual revenue. That means $10 billion in annual EBITDA. There is even less turnover here, and especially as 5G rolls out, businesses could replace their internal networks with 5G.

Combined the company’s two businesses here create roughly $40 billion in annual EBITDA. That is massive, even for a company with AT&T’s scale. The company’s total annual EBITDA is close to $60 billion, meaning that these two stable businesses provide the company, at the end of the day with roughly $30 billion in billion in cash from operations in which half goes to capital spending and half goes to free cash flow.

That means the company’s stable cash flow alone is enough to keep its dividends secure.

AT&T Entertainment Business Overview

Behind its “stable” businesses are AT&T’s entertainment businesses.

AT&T Entertainment - AT&T Investor Presentation

First is the entertainment group, which was originally primarily part of DirecTV. The business, as I’m sure many know, has been considered one of AT&T’s worst acquisitions. The business has seen its number of subscribers drop significantly, as a result of the switch from cable to online streaming. However, that’s a sunk cost and it’s now to move on.

The company has been focused on stabilizing its business. That has resulted in it losing customers, it has gotten rid of customers on unprofitable trials. 1Q 2019 was the first time the company’s YOY EBITDA improved in a long time. The company’s revenues from the overall segment remain strong, especially as the company continues to expand its AT&T Fiber Subscribers.

This is even more visible given how fast the company’s ARPU has grown. I expect that the entertainment business will stabilize going forward. Here’s the thing. AT&T is a cash flow giant. The company doesn’t need to grow right now, it needs to stabilize its business. And the company has been focused on doing that with the entertainment business as seen above.

Going forward, I would like to see the company use its market dominance, especially with 5G, and increase the size of its core cable business. The company’s internet services group is one of the largest in the country, and I believe, with the company’s new fiber infrastructure, it could expand this going forward.

Video is rapidly becoming one of the largest sources of internet usage world. By controlling video (content creation and distribution), home internet, and phone internet, the company could build a vertical position that benefits it financially for the long run.

AT&T Warner - AT&T Investor Presentation

The next major business is the WarnerMedia segment that AT&T bought as a part of a major acquisition. This was a massive $85.4 billion acquisition and has had strong performance over the past year. The revenue increase from $8.1 billion to $8.4 billion over the past year. That has resulted in $2.2 billion quarterly EBITDA, resulting in $9 billion in annual EBITDA.

The company has had a strong start to the year, with revenue up 3.3% over the past year, and operating income growth up 11.6%. The company’s segments continue to perform incredibly well, and should continue to do so.

Another major exciting aspect of the company is xandr. Xandr is the company’s new ad marketplace, and as a result of the massive distribution scale the company has, could quickly become a major player in the ad markets. The segment has a 62% EBITDA margin, and should become a more important part of the company going forward.

As a part of this section, I want to discuss the company’s streaming service.

Through Time Warner AT&T owns an incredibly impressive portfolio of content. This includes top shows like Friends, which Netflix paid $100 million just to keep on its streaming service for another year. Among other shows owned by AT&T are Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Game of Thrones, Riverdale, DC Comic Shows (Flash, Arrow, etc.). Overall this is a massive content portfolio.

AT&T originally announced it was building a three tier streaming service. They have since moved to a single tier service, which I support looking at a $16-17 / month price point. Right now, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon are the largest companies, and HBO is a fourth place company. Apple is coming to the market soon and by nature of its device scale, will be dominant, but remains an aggregator. AT&T could partner here for scale.

AT&T has announced it is looking to reach 70 million subscribers with this new service. I think if the company executes correctly, it could comfortably do this. However, this remains determinant on executing correctly. This is the biggest catalyst that I recommend I and other shareholders pay attention too.

AT&T Financials

The major overhang on AT&T is its debt.

AT&T Financials - AT&T Investor Presentation

The company has an impressive dividend yield of almost 6.5%. This costs the company just under $15 billion annually. The company’s net debt has been worryingly high, and the company is focused on reducing it. By year-end the company anticipates that it will have paid of 75% of the $40 billion TimeWarner debt. That is an incredibly fast pay-off rate and shows the company’s cash flow strength.

The company closed at $180 billion and plans to reach YE 2019 with $150 billion in debt. The company’s annual cash flow minus dividends comes out to $12 billion. The company’s debt was decreased by $30 billion a year saving it close to $2 billion in annual interest expenses. Even without the asset monetization, the company’s FCF after dividends should be ~$12 billion annually (+$250 million in annual increases).

That means that the company should be able to pay of $12 billion in debt annually, which will result in $650 million in annual interest expenses. That is enough to cover more than double the company’s annual dividend increases. As a result, the company should be able to rapidly pay off debt and increase its dividend. I recommend investors pay attention to the company paying off its debt.

Conclusion

AT&T has an impressive portfolio. The company is releasing its new streaming service soon and aggressively paying off debt. These are the two largest catalysts that I recommend investors pay attention too. Investing in AT&T for its dividend will give you almost 6.5% in annual cash along with several percent in consistent annual growth. That means strong cash flow going forward, even if we’re at a market top.

The remainder of AT&T’s portfolio should continue to generate strong cash flow. If 5G becomes a part of self driving cars, which even if it doesn’t happen in the next year or two, will happen in the next decade, the number of connections to AT&T’s network could realistically more than double. On top of this capital expenditures should decline once 5G is going out.

So overall, we have a company aggressively paying off debt, investing in long-term growth, and finishing up a capital expenditure heavy period. Investors are afraid now, but the company’s long-term plans should reward them well.

